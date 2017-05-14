Moonbat Brothers – Tapper and Clapper Conduct Couples’ Grief Therapy Session Over DC Swamp Draining…

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real – Former journalist Jake Tapper and former ODNI James Clapper conduct a broadcast couples therapy discussion on the impact of Washington DC’s swamp draining.
Their collective grief session included a discussion of how President Trump was resetting the system of checks-and-balances by firing political appointees of the prior executive administration. You have to watch the segment to fully grasp the level of stupid.
Sad faces abound as they console each other that a new administration actually removed the political appointees of the prior administration. This action, according to their logic, is akin to the removal of one of the three branches of co-equal government; though they never actually do get around to explaining how the Legislative branch, or Judicial Branch have been removed by the Executive branch. Funny that.
You cannot make this level of moonbattery up. Virtuous defender of the republic Jake Tapper actually said: “because he’s firing the checks and balances“. Don’t believe me, watch:
.
I’m assuming the CNN audience was never exposed to grade-school civics, and probably don’t comprehend the FBI Director and Attorney General are appointed by the President and serve at the whim of the elected President, who IS The Executive Branch.
Despite what former ODNI James Clapper says, I promise you the FBI and DOJ are not “co-equal branches of government”.
CLAPPER IS CRAP
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do believe you, and I won’t make myself watch. Those two are fit for the loony-bin and I refuse to expose myself to their idiocy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I disagree. They both know exactly what they are doing, and it’s absolutely reprehensible, immoral and treacherous. Especially Clapper Jr.
His wife worked for the NSA, his dad was an intelligence officer in the 40’s – 60’s. He is a fake American and ought to be swinging from a white oak tree.
“…enemies foreign and domestic.”
I know Anderson is a spook, how about Trapper? Has anyone looked into his background? It wouldn’t surprise me in the least if he’s also an asset of some alphabet soup agency. Operation Mockingbird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jake Tapper was an art history major and a cartoonist. It may be possible that this exact background was just the expertise the CIA was looking for.
Oh…/s.
LikeLike
SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fake Yapper’s audience are all non voting snowflakes that are hungover on Sunday morning and pretending to be politically educated after watching his BS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The whining will subside over time. Or will become irrelevant.
The Dems and Team Obama only have one bit of leverage now, and that’s not really much leverage. Trying to hold up the confirmation of the new FBI director. But the GOP can push it through without them in the Senate, although softies like McCain could be an issue.
Other than that, there is nothing. The rest of the cabinet and directors are nearly all in place.
Clapper is a black hat. Of course the swamp monsters are sad as they watch the swamp drained.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only other thing that concerns me currently are the new leaks. Trump did a great job sweeping away many of the initial leakers. It looks like he may need one more pass to get the rest of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahahahaha “couples therapy”
Oh lord that’s funny.
Thank you, I needed that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pelosi and Schumer come to mind.
LikeLike
May be a dumb question…can PDJT appoint an interim FBI Director aside from McCabe? I thought I read that somewhere. If so, would that person require confirmation? If so, put a hard ass in there and dare the Dems not to confirm the permanent pick.
LikeLike
Naturally, swamp dwellers who have been ripping off the American people illegally for so long had reached a level for the feeling of entitlement. The consequences they will be facing are unjust from their vantage point. They feel they are of a class of untouchables above and beyond their fellow Americans. I can’t wait for the noosed ropes of justice to begin stringing the branches of oak trees.
LikeLike
One thought, though, before I kick this story to the curb:
Since fool Clapper doesn’t even know that the FBI is an executive branch entity, how disturbing is it to know that the US Senate once gave its ‘Advice and Consent’ by confirming the (now) Known Idiot, James Clapper, as Director of National Intelligence? –And, that the guy actually served as DNI?
Scary stuff indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy sounds like a moron. How did he get to where he is? His body language is so wimpy and sleazy, darting eyes, doesn’t look at the interviewer. Very strange. Immediate distrust. Looks and sound like he’s lying. Oh, right. He was proven to be a liar.
LikeLike
Sundance, these clowns KNOW BETTER.
This is all brainwashing BS for the uninformed general public who they hope will perpetuate their memes of ignorance into the population.
As you have stated many time, being informed on the facts is the inoculation.
LikeLike