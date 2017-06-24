Report: Trump Administration Considering Arab Peace Coalition Summit…

“The core allies were certainly encouraged by the clear narrative by President Trump in Riyadh, and thus decided to address the Qatar-Ikhwan [Muslim Brotherhood] problem. The speech changed the narrative.” ~ Walid Phares
According to a Fox News Exclusive report, the President Trump administration is considering a Camp-David style Arab peace summit. Those who have followed the administration’s structural activity all year will see this as a natural progression of events within the alliance formed by President Trump and the Mid-East coalition.
The four major allies within the growing alliance, Egypt, Saudi, UAE and Bahrain, as well as other moderates supportive of the larger objectives to restore stability, are currently engaged in a campaign to change the outlook of Qatar and stop their support for the Muslim Brotherhood. A peace summit around their united efforts, with the support of President Trump, would follow a logical path.
The media will go bananas at the thought of such a consequential accomplishment.
(Via Fox News) President Trump is considering calling a Camp David-style summit to address growing tensions among long-established U.S. allies in the Arab world and renew his call for those nations to confront the “crisis of Islamic extremism,” Fox News has learned.
The gathering would follow Saudi Arabia, Egypt and five other Muslim countries severing diplomatic and commercial relations with Qatar. The regional powers had accused the tiny Gulf state of funding terrorism – blasting Qatar for allegedly boosting groups like ISIS, Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and working with Iran to destabilize the region.
Fox News has learned that the White House is discussing several options for overcoming the dispute including a broad summit modeled on the 1978 Camp David peace accords that led to the 1979 peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.
“It’s a Camp David moment. We’ve seen nothing like this in 40 years, and now the president wants to follow through,” a senior White House official told Fox News. (continue reading)
JUNE 20th – Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, and United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman met today in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and his senior advisors.
The meeting was productive and the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing President Trump’s goal of a genuine and lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians that enhances stability in the region. The three United States officials discussed Israel’s priorities and potential next steps with Prime Minister Netanyahu, acknowledging the critical role Israel plays in the security of the region.
The United States officials and Israeli leadership underscored that forging peace will take time and stressed the importance of doing everything possible to create an environment conducive to peacemaking. (White House Readout)
JUNE 21st – Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, and United States Consul General in Jerusalem Donald Blome met today in Ramallah with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority and his senior advisors.
The two sides had a productive meeting and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing President Trump’s goal of a genuine and lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians that enhances stability in the region. Kushner and Greenblatt discussed with President Abbas priorities for the Palestinians and potential next steps, acknowledging the need for economic opportunities for Palestinians and major investments in the Palestinian economy.
The United States officials and Palestinian leadership underscored that forging peace will take time and stressed the importance of doing everything possible to create an environment conducive to peacemaking. Kushner and Greenblatt plan to return to Washington, D.C. to brief President Trump, Secretary Tillerson and General McMaster and to continue the conversation about next steps. (White House Readout)
Once again, I am gobsmacked. Is this really happening? Somebody pinch me! And once the MB is dealt with in the world at large, we can get rid of CAIR in the U.S.
President Trump is going after the root of the problem. The ME countries are not stupid and know that this is causing great harm to the western world. They do not want to kill the goose that lays the golden egg (oil sales to Western world)
Our God is an Awesome God, and He provided us with a great President and gifted cabinet and staff. Wow!
Blessed be the Peacemakers….
Amen!
President Trump will go down in history as one of our greatest.
Other than George Washington and the meaning behind his presidency, he truly will be one of the two greatest presidents in the history of this country.
3. Abe rocked.
The NY Slimes will have to come up with another list of fake “Trump lies” just to cover for this.
It is only making our Lion stronger! Found this in the comment section of the Fox article:
Pmac9 33 minutes ago
Seriously though, enough with this Russia crap. I’m not a Trump fan but give the guy a chance, but at the same time he needs to do a better job of not talking about it and focus on the real issues.
I saw a similar response when Judge Jeanine went out on the streets to interview people. Plus, the more they smear Our President and riot and “act a fool,” the more the monster vote stays riled up. I predict a whole lot of freshman lawmakers in 2018.
I pray so!
ISIS days are truly numbered! So are the rest of these animals that control North Africa and the ME (al-Nusra, Hezbollah, Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Al-Qaeda, Taliban etc). What has occurred this past week with King Salman appointing his son, Mohammed bin Salman, as his heir and the post SD shared last night about the demands for Qatar is monumental. The reports from the visits to Israel and Palestine are also very encouraging.
The demands on Qatar are HUGE in the grand scheme of things! There is no way this would have occurred if anyone other than our President had been elected. This unequivocally tells me that Saudi Arabia is ALL IN. That in and of it self is massive because they have the money needed to make sure that the military equipment used as part of this glorious coalition is modern and up-to-date. It takes a tremendous amount of pressure away from the Great President of Egypt, al-Sisi. President al-Sisi will continue to be the mastermind behind all the negotiations. He is so well respected in the region for being the one person that was able to spit in the face of Barry from Hawaii. He is also loved and admired by Egyptians as well as our President.
The Muslim Brotherhood is being chocked everywhere they turn. The last place for them will be Turkey. Our President is setting up something big with Poland, Romania and Hungary. We will eventually remove all of our nuclear capabilities out of Turkey and place them in the 3 countries referenced above. I wouldn’t be shocked if the entire base is eventually closed and dispersed in the 3 countries. Those countries don’t want a single Muslim allowed in. As Americans, we can sleep easier at night knowing that the bad guys can’t get to our nuclear and military arsenals. It will also send a clear message to France, Germany and Italy that if they don’t cleanup their garbage, those same things can occur in those countries as well. Our alliance with Eastern Europe will allow us such tremendous leverage.
Amazing what good leaders that want to protect themselves and their countries will do when they are lead by a man that wants the SAME things as they do for us and our country. I have said this before but when our President finally visits Egypt, the celebrations in the streets of Cairo will make us all cry like babies because it will be overwhelming the LOVE they will show him!
WE are the luckiest people on the face of the earth today. Our grand kids and their kids will see North Africa and the ME as a place they can visit while Europe will be a no fly zone because all that will be left is the extremist that were run out of North Africa and the ME. I don’t have a doubt with our President at the helm followed by the Egyptian Lion in North Africa with the financial backing of King Salman and his newly appointed heir taking care of all the financial needs.
Our Lion working hand-in-hand with the Egyptian Lion! A match truly made in HEAVEN!
Hey fleporeblog – fill me in why locating nuclear weapons in Poland, Romania and Hungary, presumably pointed towards Russia rather than Germany, will advance peace?
I came of age during the Reagan Presidency when dismantling nuclear facilities and eliminating Mutually Assured Destruction ( MAD ) was our objective. When were President Reagan’s wise policies formally reversed by the United States?
Also, why would Poland, Romania and Hungary want to become ground zero in a — God forbid — nuclear exchange?
Again, I remember the horror of Poland et al when those nations discovered the Soviet Union planned to nuke them during the opening of any WWIII, in order to create a radioactive no man’s land.
Interesting take on nuclear in Poland, Romania, and Hungary. But a diplomatic switcheroo could be they can just as easily be aimed to the west to protect Russia from the hordes flowing towards the east. Yes, before it was protecting Western Europe from Russia, but what would be the diplomatic signals if they can easily protect Russia from Western Europe after their new “citizens” take over?
PWHOARRRRR. Modi meets POTUS. First state dinner since in office. Oh My God.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is great as well because the Indian population in the US loves our President!
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/may/13/donald-trump-india-hindu-supporters-new-delhi
From the article linked above:
Someone had printed out a picture of his face and thumbed vermillion on his forehead, in a sign of reverence.
Alongside the incense, offerings and Hindu gods, he looked somewhat out of place, but the photograph was instantly recognizable: it was Donald Trump.
Vishnu Gupta, leader of the Hindu Sena, the organisation that arranged the ceremony, said that the puja was one of many events the group was organising to gather support for Trump in India, and – he hoped – help the controversial Republican candidate win the presidency.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/may/13/donald-trump-india-hindu-supporters-new-delhi#img-2
And how long will this peace be intended to last?
Seven years, perhaps?
No, that’s not a literal sign of the Tribulation at all…
Yeah, yeah, Trump’s probably not the Antichrist, but every time I hear “Mideast peace accord” or some such, I think “They’ve been at war for 1,400 years, and THIS is what’ll bring peace? Riiight.”
The difference between DJT supporters and commenters like, say, you, is faith. Try it – you can do it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s what they said about Northern Ireland & it was 1 man, PM Tony Blair, who led the peace initiative & succeeded. So let’s be a little optimistic, the momentum is w/Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, I never believed that would happen. I am so glad to be wrong.
If you are a Christian you should be rejoicing at this. This world is not our home, Heaven is. With each passing day we are closer to His coming. That the 7-year period of peace could be so near means the rapture is on the horizon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sigh.
If you are going to make commentary about a word used 5 times in the Bible at least make sure you understand what it means.
From the Greek:
Transliterated Word Antichristos
Phonetic Spelling an-tee’-khris-tos
Parts of Speech Noun Masculine
Definition 1. the adversary of the Messiah
King James Word Usage – Total: 5
There is no adversarial role between President Trump and Jesus the Messiah. In fact, there is more evidence of a supporting role of the President with the Christian faith.
So how will the media spin this? “Trump ignores problems at home to make the world better for his 1 percenter oil buddies” Yeah, that’s it,
Mike
I remember when the media scoffed at Trump’s ability to make real estate deals and they said that such a skill would not apply to politics.
But it does apply to politics. Fostering strong personal relationships applies to all areas of life.
Trump makes people feel like they are really part of something, rather than just pawns in Trump’s game. They come to trust the man even if they don’t have the same aims as Trump does.
This means a lot. And in the world of brick-and-mortar business, where Trump built his fortune, you are only as good as your word. You are your word. You’re not outsourcing stuff to third world countries or hiding behind multinational corporations. You’re accountable directly, especially when it’s your name on the company.
Trump’s success with Xi was a good sign of how he was going to be able to get along with world leaders and have those leaders help him out.
As Walid Phares points out in the Sundance-quoted passage, the allies in the Middle East acted because they believe in Trump and his vision.
Without that, there is nothing happening in Qatar today.
And as Sundance points out, the media does not want any success to happen with Qatar because that means Trump would get credit.
That’s where the left is at now (including the media) — they would rather see the economy fail and have terrorists supported than have to give Trump credit.
We are winning them over a few at a time. Faith is contagious. The DNC has no soul, in fact it feeds on souls and is pure evil. Contrast that with the goodness and positive light that shines from DJT and all who support him. The movement generates magnetism AND has a gravitational pull. This is the most incredible phenomenon I have ever witnessed. I love the fact that law & order, right from wrong are BACK!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is a nice change, Torito.
The DNC is soulless because the current faction in charge (Team Obama) is soulless. They are repellent people, well-represented by the constant scowl on Michelle Obama’s face.
We are winning people over one person at a time. It’s good to see.
“That’s where the left is at now (including the media) — they would rather see the economy fail and have terrorists supported than have to give Trump credit.”
They’ve always wanted that. It’s just that now they express it openly instead of in secret.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is a fair point, Joe.
The Left’s manic hatred of Trump is stirred by Team Obama. They are a particularly nasty strain of radical that has infected many people in this country.
The sooner they are confined to the dustbin of history, the better.
The epoch of Trump45 starting June 16, 2015. What a time to be alive!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cautious optimism. Only I’m having trouble keeping the ‘cautious’ part from leaping into full blown excitement.
The media will go bananas at the thought of such a consequential accomplishment.
No, the media will go bananas over our President having large fries with his burger. You know I am right, they will find a way not to report anything positive or consequential. Well, perhaps OAN or parts of FOX, maybe. Sorry, mini rant over.
Yes, and I would count Fox out as well. FBN is still good part of the time, but I was working in the garage today and had Fox news on since FBN doesn’t air on weekends. It was non-stop bash Trump (with pious concern of course), and outright lies. I.e. “Trump needs to let the mueller thing go; he’s just upset that several of the investigators are democrat.”
No, at last count by me 13 out of 13 were democrat donors,
And they were talking about how no one doubts muellers integrity. No mention of how no person of integrity could take that job with his huge conflict of interests.
And these were “conservatives” talking,
I’m still working on getting my conservative friends switched over to FBN or OAN,
Mike
While each day, Trump proves to them he will get it done without them. While it would be nice if they were honest journalistas, but the fact is clear that the times are-a-changing, and so is how we have our news and current events delivered to us. It is no longer required to stare at Wolf Blitzer and the rest of the lying morons. Feels good!
And yet this genuinely great alliance to rid the Middle East of radical Islamism doesn’t include any Shia nations. We all want to see the defeat of Isis and the Muslim Brotherhood so why is Iran and Syria not being included in this coalition? Assad is under attack from Isis and the MB which means everyone logically should be interested. Have they been approached?
I have a concerning feeling that this whole plan ultimately includes the removal of Assad which would a progressive fascist’s wet dream. And it results in a new cold-war with Russia which would also be a progressive fascist wet dream because they absolutely hate the new Christian and proud nation state believing Russia. Wait a minute, are we sure this whole thing isn’t some big prog plan?
