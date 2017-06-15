Asst. U.S. Attorney General Rosenstein Warns America About Media Sources: “Do Not Trust Anonymous Officals”…

I’ll keep pointing out the obvious. Just like the previous battle in the intelligence community, there is a battle between Black Hats and White Hats within the U.S. Justice Department’s (FBI and DOJ) unelected career bureaucracy.
If you read the Washington Post report claiming President Trump was under investigation for Obstruction of Justice by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, you will immediately note the first paragraph was framed specifically around “Anonymous Officials“. Again, tonight those same “anonymous officials” are mentioned in a Washington Post report claiming Jared Kushner is being investigated.
There is a great deal of false and misleading MSM information; in addition to the layers upon layers of hand-wringing, speculation, and professional financially driven anxiety banter surrounding Special Counsel Mueller and his appointment by Rod Rosenstein.
All of the above said; and with a full appreciation for how the deep swamp creatures operate; and having watched the minutiae of how each element interacts with each additional element over multiple years; well, I just ain’t buying any of the popular talking points.
None of the chattering class punditry are taking a full accounting of the entire bigger picture within any of their arguments. In short, they’re almost all getting it wrong, because: A.) their emphasis is on the wrong syllable; and, B.) they keep positioning the media narrative as accurate in part or in total.
The media lies in multiple ways. Plausible deniability is a necessary ingredient in almost every media report. Those who operate within the DC deep state; those who scheme and benefit utilizing the manipulative outcomes of media, know exactly what to leak, when to leak, where to leak and who to leak, in order to present situations for their own interests.
Plausible Deniability. EXAMPLE (notice the shift):
Now it becomes “May”?
The DC “Black Hats” are intensely skilled in the dark art of creating self-fulfilling prophecies. Specifically because of this truism, almost all of the downstream reactions end up being pushed based on false assumptions. It is challenging to inoculate yourself from the deceptions; but it is also necessary otherwise you are susceptible to their infection.
Former FBI Director James Comey (and his entire former team) is steeped in the dark arts of self-serving deception. It is a character trait necessary for life at the top of the food chain in the deep swamp.
As such, the fully developed Comey persona is necessarily devoid of any cognitive genetic composition which would frame compassion for anything, or anyone. Comey Inc. looks out for their own best interests. FIRST. FOREMOST. and ONLY.
As we previously discussed – The risk represented by Robert Mueller is not connected to or about anything surrounding the Russian Conspiracy Narrative; the legal risk is within ‘the leaking‘ of classified intelligence information to undermine the administration, the potentially illegal ‘unmasking‘.
If we avoid all the shiny things, ignore the shell game and reset our frame of reference to the only illegal activity currently known, the leaking; the main illegal activity visible is the illegal leaking of classified intelligence information.
Despite his earnest efforts, there is clear and mounting evidence that former FBI Director James Comey was the primary source of leaked information to the media. The latest Washington Post report is yet another example. The reporter for the Post article is one of a limited number (25) people whom James Comey follows on Twitter.
The risk to Comey Inc. from his media leaking continues to explain everything James Comey Inc. has recently done, said, advanced and CONTINUES TO ADVANCE.
If the evidence of James Comey being the source of multiple FBI leaks reaches the primary artery of investigative sunlight, who inside that investigative and prosecutorial decision making process becomes the risk? Answer that question and you discover the angle Comey is playing to cut off their ability to hold him accountable.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Asst AG Rod Rosenstein et al are the people Comey Inc. need to worry about, isolate and control.
It is not coincidental that Comey Inc. are setting up the future action of these participants to be politically motivated.
James Comey’s layer of innuendo against Jeff Sessions is an obvious strategy toward that end. If Comey can frame Sessions as retaliatory against him, he would position any legal action as retaliation.
Anyone who is buying into the story of James Comey leaking the memos to his friend, Daniel Richman, to get a special prosecutor appointed is falling for the shell game constructed entirely by James Comey. More than likely this is the explanation he has already given to Robert Mueller, hence his motive to state within his testimony.
It is important to remember that James Comey told congress he previously met with Robert Mueller to discuss his testimony prior to appearing before congress.
James Comey admitted to this specific “leaking”, because the justification to ‘get a special counsel appointed‘ is the explanatory storyline James Comey wants to present in public.
The alternate reason for leaking, the political motives, are much more damaging to him.
James Comey benefits two ways from his explanation. First, he justifies terrible behavior through a prism of his honor could find no other way (his status remains). Secondly, he sets up special counsel Mueller as fruit of a poisoned tree leading to voices calling for Mueller’s removal. Win/Win.
Comey Inc. also benefits from calls by Comey’s political opposition to eliminate Robert Mueller who is investigating the leaking.
Don’t fall for it.
James Comey is no longer in control of the investigative inputs or investigative outcomes.
Those whom Comey has injured, namely Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump, are in positions where they can honestly and openly monitor the larger investigative inputs and follow the outcomes; they can also monitor the ongoing activity of Comey himself.
When someone of Comey’s inherent disposition is in a place like this, they initially seek to influence through direct contact (Comey talks to Mueller before testimony). However, when a professional distance is asserted, absent of an ability to engage in direct contact, the fall-back position for the manipulator is to influence the surrounding landscape (media an public opinion).
Never, ever, underestimate the severity or skill of a professional liar.
Never take anything Comey Inc. say at face value the way you would a disconnected observer. Liars lie, it’s what they do. Professional liars lie well, it’s what they’ve trained themselves to do.
If you accept the full hindsight of now identified FBI leaking, the greater likelihood is that Comey didn’t leak the memo to get Mueller appointed, he leaked the memo (May 16th) as an afterthought to cover for the leak mentioned by President Trump (May 12th), of a private conversation, that appeared in the New York Times on May 11th.
Remember, James Comey’s counter-intelligence investigation could have asked for a special counsel at any time. Asst. AG and Interim AG Sally Yates was part of that investigative leadership team. If Comey wanted a special counsel, Comey could have asked DOJ to appoint a special counsel any time he wanted.
He didn’t.
Comey didn’t request appointment of a special counsel because the special counsel would only prove there’s nothing there. However, fast forward to now and the real investigative risk is in being “a leaker”.
How quickly everyone forgets those admitted conversations by James Comey friend at Lawfare blog Benjamin Wittes:
“I did not know this particular fact, but it doesn’t surprise me at all. The principal source for the rest of this story is, well, me—specifically a long interview I gave to reporter Michael Schmidt on Friday about my conversations with FBI Director James Comey over the last few months, and particularly about one such conversation that took place on March 27 over lunch in Comey’s FBI office.” (link)
Benjamin Wittes admits that FBI Director James Comey specifically discussed with him the overall content of private communications with President Trump.
When you take the Wittes outline in conjuction with Comey’s admitted leaks to his other friend Daniel Richman, Comey is transparently in a position of being fingered as the source of multiple media leaks to NYT reporter Michael Schmidt.
That is the current risk for James Comey. The discovery that Comey was the leaker is the risk now represented by Robert Mueller and is inherent in Comey’s need to control the framework of his leaking activity.
James Comey was part of the political apparatus that constructed the “muh, vast Russian conspiracy” narrative and carefully nurtured it for over 8 months – even keeping congress in the dark on the entire matter. From James Comey perspective, the problem, the illegality, is now the leaking – NOT the original issue of the Russian election hacking narrative.
Remember, it was in FEBRUARY when the FBI (McCabe) went to President Trump’s Chief of Staff privately and told Reince Priebus there was no truth to media reports, based on FBI leaks, of FBI evidence showing Trump campaign officials involved with Russian officials regarding the 2016 election. It was all a complete nothingburger.
Details – On February 15th while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Reince for 5 minutes alone after the meeting. At the one-on-one meeting McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.
Priebus asked McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly and get the media off his back about a ridiculously false narrative. Asst. Director McCabe said he would check with his boss, FBI Director James Comey. Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it.
Reince Priebus was simply asking for the FBI to give truthful information about the false reports to the public. The White House was asking Comey to deliver transparency.
Quote from the FBI to Priebus: “We’d love to help, but we can’t get into the position of making statements on every story”…
In hindsight, from current appearances, those February leaks (mentioned above) that drove the New York Times February report were actually leaks coming from James Comey.
Stop and think about it. McCabe was telling chief-of-staff Reince Priebus not to worry about a NYT report based on leaks coming (first, second or third-hand) from James Comey himself. Priebus asks McCabe for help, James Comey then tells McCabe the FBI cannot publicly refute the story which is based on Comey’s leaking.
If everyone associated with this line of inquiry can stop themselves from following the shell game constructed by Comey, and avoid the distractions he is laying down (Lynch), they’ll eventually find a way to point this out.
LikeLiked by 29 people
Awesome news!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good. Send them all back.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This takes away the safety net. They will leave on their own. Watch at Christmas. They go on extended vacay back to mexico then. The ones that go this year, wont come back.
LikeLike
Before the crocodile tears start, it’s quite simple.
Get in line and come back legally.
LikeLiked by 5 people
HO!!
That is HUUUUUGE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Promise made, another promise kept. ❤️
I am resolved to keep reminding the lunatic left that Donald J. Trump is President of the United States for the next 8 years and they best get used to it. My car window stickers are staying put snowflakes, like it or lump it because frankly I dont give a damn either way.
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Trump on the launch of his campaign/EPIC!
LikeLike
Ran in to a couple today. They had Trump stickers all over their windows… thought to myself “Now here is a couple I can actually have a civilized conversation with” MAGA on!
LikeLike
Our President is also dismantling MS-13 throughout NYC and Long Island. Look what has occurred over the past month alone.
http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/NY-45-Gang-Me…
From the article linked above:
45 Gang Members, Including Some Linked to MS-13, Arrested in Long Island Sweep: Authorities
Those arrested, all of them male, include nationals from El Salvador (27); Honduras (11); Mexico (5); and Guatemala (2).
Authorities say 12 of the MS-13 members crossed the border as unaccompanied minors.
That last sentence tells you the difference between the previous administration and this one!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great news!
LikeLike
Libs heads are gonna explode! I love it!
LikeLike
I am going to say it loud and proud for every Treeper in California (includin Ad rem)… AMERICA FIRST! Suck it reconquista California democrats!
LikeLike
This is Rosenstein’s subtle (like a brick through a window) way of saying all the Washington Post reporting on “anonymous officials” is horse-pucky.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Nothing strange about it!
I love it! Comey has lost control of the entire narrative. Rod Rosenstein drop the hammer on Comey and the MSM with that statement. Any normal person will read between the lines and realize the WAPO story last night was Fake News!
I can’t wait till they catch that slim ball from Columbia. That POS will sing within minutes. The NY FBI are white hats. They will make sure they get the information to have Comey arrested for all leaks he has made. That is when the house of cards for Barry and his minions will fall!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Why did Rosenstein appoint Mueller?
Because he was told to. They have dirt on him like most of the people in the Beltway. They do what they’re told, or their secrets become public.
– Thomas Paine at Twitter
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is exactly how the USSR and especially the KGB and the Stasi operated. Spy on everyone, got enough dirt to control anyone who tries to fight back. The domestic spying in this country was always about control, not safety.
LikeLike
flepore, I have to ask who this is. Sorry I don’t know. …… “catch that slim ball from Columbia. That POS will sing within minutes.”
LikeLike
Daniel Richman, professor friend of Comey was given the “memos” and he placed them with the NYT for Comey.
I read he handed them over to Mueller already.
LikeLike
Team Leaker is now on notice and the media knows it, as well, and is trying to donwplay it.
Mamet Principle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suppose another angle to this is Rosenstein. Black hat, white hat? Why did he pick Mueller and what verbal instructions he provided him regarding the investigation. This is still going to make a really good movie.
LikeLike
Rosenstein = Admiral Mike Rogers. Same/Same
LikeLiked by 6 people
This…was my take from the get also…so happy to read YOU think that also…winning/MAGA
LikeLike
why do you have so much confidence in Rosy being a wh. Did you ever think comey was a wh or did you always think he was a bh. When comey held his press conf. re. hillary invest., didn’t you think he could be a wh?
LikeLike
I always though Comey was what I called a gray hat. That is, he would work for whatever cause he thought was in his own best interest. Comey is in it for Comey. He thought the Uniparty were the safe team to play on, then PDJT not only won, but humiliated him. Now it’s about pay back.
LikeLike
Actually, that got it thru my thick skull. Thanks Sundance
LikeLike
😀 Thanks Sundance, good to know.
LikeLike
Mmm….I have a nickname for AG Rod Rosenstein….”Divining Rod”.
He’s fine tuning our search for truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MaineCoon I like that makes me happy.
LikeLike
Damn, I was going to go to bed, and now I have to read this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald J. Trump on Twitter: “Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, ‘bleached’ emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?”
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/875441788110110727?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
LikeLiked by 12 people
I love it when he calls her crooked Hillary, it will never get old. 👍
LikeLike
Ha! My thoughts, exactly 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
And there is this:
LikeLiked by 23 people
Hint to Mike Huckabee: record the whole conversation and keep the copy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Better still, don’t talk to him w/o personal attny. present. Even better, tell him to eff off.
LikeLike
Lol, the Slimes or the Compost! 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
I truly adore him. He knows the drill. LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Huck is so darn funny!
LikeLike
Yes he is, I love this man. He is a national treasure in my book right up there with our Lion.
LikeLike
Mueller probably wants to know what an adult would do in a situation like this.
AKA, can you suggest a way out of this for all parties?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that’s funny. Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person
ask Vince Foster for his solution….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Might be a joke folks..It might…
LikeLike
That’s what I was thinking
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love how he publicly announces to his bud Prez what’s up.
LikeLike
Is he serious or was this in jest?
LikeLike
Excellent post! Keep the faith and always believe in and trust Trump!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, and I’m also going to trust Sundance on this one and stop listening to/adding to the negative chatter on the Special Counsel situation. This is the second or third time Sundance has made this point, so it must be important. Time to sit back and watch the play.
Thanks, Sundance.
LikeLike
The tables must soon be turned on ALL these traitors, from deep state scum pretending to work for Americans, to media scum simply pretending to be journalists and not deep scum/psycho-political mouthpieces spewing CFR propaganda to the uniparty psycho-political puppets pretending to “represent” we the people, and most of all to the soros/rockefeller crowd funding and handling all the aforementioned.
The script must be flipped and I cannot wait to see the meltdowns, tantrums and what has got to be incarcerations. Can’t. Wait. Till the time is juuuuuust right.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Been a lot of hand wringing on CTH recently… this memo, the update on illegals, and the fact that Trump finally has a cabinet means it is time for some Offense… or as the President said “let’s play ball”!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The thinking man’s game!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My only worry is where the heck is Sessions…I know he’s working undercover but come on. Lots of domestic terror going on with leaks and media lies and folks carrying heads and assassination plays. This stuff is highly illegal I’m sure of it….So come out Session and jump in the water is fine…….Oh it was 113 at my house today and gonna be 117 tomorrow…Is that global warming………
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember during his recent testimony he said investigations should not be discussed. He could be working on 50 of them. We need some leaks from his office just to scare the crap out of the bad guys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Come on now, get with the current term. Its not global warming anymore (the polar cap ice actually grew deeper and thicker) so now its called “climate change” The kewl kids all know……..lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t worry about Jeff Sessions! He is a White Hat and will make us proud! I suspect allot is brewing initiated by him that we are not privy to at this time.
LikeLike
They ‘re working to cut-off the left’s money pipeline both private and government. That’s one reason they are pulling their hair out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually Sessions is working on a lot of cases and not just sitting around on his behind. Just because he recused himself does not mean he is not doing his job. I loved the way he let the little children of the intelligence?? committee get put down for impugning his honesty. I like a man with brains and courage and honor. For the intelligence?? committee, bless your little hearts. The party over so don’t make more noise about nothing and get back to work on the essentials you were elected/hired to do. Congress only works a few weeks a year, get an over huge salary and do little to nothing so we must drain the Congress swamp and start over in the right way. These clowns must leave with no benefits/perks (huge salaries, great insurance, etc.) because we did not authorize any of this. As employees they did not have the right to do it and we were stupid and have allowed it while whining instead of cleaning up our mess.
LikeLike
Running Fast: YES!
Let’s play ball 🙂
Heard Mr. President with my own ears, the man is pure genius!!!
In OUR President’s world, timing is everything 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Been a lot of hand wringing on CTH recently”
Anytime in the past when there has been a lot of hand wringing, it is followed shortly by a huge win and everyone forgets about the hand wringing moments.
I sense another big win is right around the corner.
LikeLike
The key to this Kefuffle is Rosenstein. Note he is not condemning the leaks, just saying not to pay attention to them. This is a mild rebuff to leakers and he is really saying he will not prosecute leakers and thus giving them a green light to leak. There is something very suspicious about this guy. Why did he nominate Mueller? What parameters did he grant Mueller as head of the investigation. What is his political history ( everyone has political ties, so don’t believe the BS that he is above the Law)? He should be asked these questions or else he is part of the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mild Rebuf”??? Good grief man, even alluding to rebuffing a media narrative by the DOJ is a seismic shift in approach.
It’s not a “mild rebuff”, he’s telling everyone what’s going on. Don’t be so fraught with your Rosenstein Derangement Syndrome that you can’t see the obvious in front of your noggin.
[ PS. I included Rosenstein’s letter about Comey specifically for reference by RDS carriers ]
LikeLiked by 24 people
Awesome reply… history will show that Trump has got this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Sundance. These absurd connect the dots from years ago are ridiculous. Next we’re going to have to stop trusting Trump because he was once a Democrat. I Guess we can go back and say the same about Reagan.
Actions of what they are doing now is all that counts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, “country of origin not identifiable,” in his terse press release, is a definite hint that Rosenstein is calling the leaks pure looney tunes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He says the articles don’t even ID the county! Pretty funny. Maybe the Russian’s?
I don’t like any of this crap…but I had to LOL when I read that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed, Sundance! Alleluia, Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These kind of posts are really becoming quite tiresome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
well if u r tired go to bed…no one forced u to read anything here
LikeLiked by 2 people
You need to go to bed! You have lost all sense of reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bless his heart xoxox
LikeLiked by 2 people
What about to wait a few days and find out… These poisoning speculations and suggestions carry the characteristics of concerned trolls. Are you one of them?
LikeLike
Retired FBI insider who writes at TruePundit.com and goes by the name of Thomas Paine at Twitter tweeted in reply to this question:
“Why did Rosenstein appoint Mueller?
“Because he was told to. They have dirt on him like most of the people in the Beltway. They do what they’re told, or their secrets become public.”
It’s really just that simple.
– Thomas Paine at Twitter
LikeLike
Sorry, but this guys credibility is -0-
His latest claim was that Mueller gave Comey immunity.
Gobsmacking level of hogwash for anyone who knows anything about the FBI, special investigations and immunity.
If Mueller gave Comey immunity, Comey would never have been allowed to give testimony to congress. When you get immunity, you are forced to shut up until told to talk, that’s how immunity works.
Mueller didn’t give Comey immunity.
Nor would he. Why? Because Comey is not a “witness” inside an investigation of lawful action by POTUS, Comey is the SUBJECT of an investigation of illegal conduct (leaking) and abuse of office.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oh Sundance, I love when you come out to play with us 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. Comey and his Obstruction thoughts were destroyed in that hearing. Mueller watched it and Rubio and a few others ridiculed it easily. Mueller would look like a fool bringing Obstruction and he knows it..
LikeLiked by 1 person
So is the fact that PDJT and Pence hiring attorneys
Jay Sekulow making rounds on shows cover to make it look like they are in legal trouble? Just gaming everyone to cover who Mueller is really looking at?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hold up there chief. Read sundance’s comment a little further up the page.
“This is Rosenstein’s subtle (like a brick through a window) way of saying all the Washington Post reporting on “anonymous officials” is horse-pucky. ”
If you take one thing away from this article, take this:
“Robert Mueller who is investigating the leaking.”
Mueller has latitude to investigate anything. Those are the parameters he is working with. If we start with the assumption that Trump and his Cabinet are squeaky clean (and they haven’t been able to find anything on anyone, so it’s a fair assumption to make at this point), then Mueller is a far greater risk to Comey than he is to Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance for your articles of sanity and your efforts to educate us treepers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good post and plausible. However, I am still mystified as to how Mueller can investigate anything concerning Comey as a close friend? If Comey leaking was a consideration before Special Counsel was appointed…Mueller would not have been appointed. There are some pieces of the puzzle missing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been reading comments and thinking for days and tonight it hit me.
It’s competitiveness between Mueller and Comey. Who is the best investigator, who was the best Director of the FBI, who had the True Grit to do the tough jobs, take the hits, was truly honorable for their Country, who was the true patriot and who would put the Country first and friendship last?
Remember Pres. Trump interviewed Mueller. (I have no opinion on Mueller and I was only partially right on Comey…..actually my husband nailed Comey back in July 2016 when he let Hillary slip away……anyway…sidetracked sorry…).
There must be a side of Mueller that Pres. Trump is aware of and assured of for him to agree to him being hired as Special Counsel. Mueller is respected and passes the smell test on both sides of the aisle.
So, my point is there must be something there that I (as an outsider without any experience or knowledge in DC politics or law) that our President sees and KNOWS and that why he agreed to Mueller as Special Counsel.
That’s my op-ed and I’m stickin’ to it….even if I fall flat on my face (which wouldn’t be the first time…).
LikeLiked by 1 person
This analysis is spot on. Comey is in a heap of trouble, because I firmly believe this ends with the white hats rounding up the black hats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With Mueller negotiating the terms of surrender.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s exactly what’s going on . Small swamp rats take out the big swamp rats. Game on . Survival of the fittest , talk or we’ll make you talk . It’s a classic game of poker .
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve learned not to doubt SD, but it is very difficult to hope that a Special Counsel who is BFF with Comey, and who has been hiring Clinton affiliated lawyers to his team, is not trying to find a way to get DJT. There are trillions of dollars at stake here.
Everyone should do, and encourage like minded friends and family to do what I did tonight. Email both of your US Senators and your US Representative. Express your displeasure for the way this obvious farce is impeding President Trump from moving forward with the agenda that over 60,000,000 elected him to implement. I also let them know that I was very unhappy with the lack of support for President Trump by Republican members of Congress.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I called mine today. They all had someone to answer the phone.
First up Bradley Byrne (Republican pretender). Girl answered laughing… I introduced myself and gave specifics including voting address. She wasn’t writing it down I assure you. I let her know I expected Byrne to get out and defend the President on TV as 80% of the people in my county voted for him. We did not want them to leave WA until tax reform and health care were done and finished. Stop investigations because we hired them to pass legislation on our behalf and his constituents made it clear that Trumps policies were what we wanted. She was uninterested. He will hear more from me.
Senator Shelby’s office aid they would get him on tv more 🙂
Senator Strange’s staffer said he would tell the Senator my expectations – very nice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Sessions & Rosenstein know exactly who is leaking, They’re just getting ready to set ’em up. The swamp is not being drained easily. It’s going to be more like drip, drip, drip down the drain.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The anticipation of death is far worse than death itself!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just said this to husband earlier today. But about his DMV visit. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prosecutors always want the body before they try a murder case even if they know who did it. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Im not sure convinced there IS ANY LEAKING…I think WAPO making this she aight up…
WAPO source is Acosta who’s source is the “press pool”
LikeLike
You mean “cess-pool?…”
LikeLike
To be honest, i’m having difficulty following this. The one thing that i can’t get past is the fact that Mueller has hired powerful Dem. partisan hacks to help him in his investigation. It would not bother me so much if it was say, 50/50
LikeLike
Please. I keep debunking this Deep State talking point.
Think about your logic. How could Mueller conduct an investigation with partisan republicans as investigators within it? What would be the outcome of any findings against the deep state operatives?
Please think and don’t just regurgitate the “concern” talking points coming from those who would benefit from Mueller’s disappearance. You are being played.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thanks. When I say the same thing I don’t want to sound harsh or accuse people of being concern trolls, but it’s beating a dead and buried horse for no reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It tends to be a knee jerk reaction to expect a liberal to not do his job, but in this case I don’t think those people have any choice BUT to do their job. There’s nowhere else to go but toward Comey/Obama/Clinton. Their machine is in overdrive because its desperate and so its weaving its strongest illusion to protect its weakest point.
LikeLike
do we know how many pubs he has hired?
LikeLike
Exactly! It’s very hard to be patient as all this works out, but I still think much of what we’re seeing is the direct result of Hillary losing. All of a sudden, plans were completely disrupted and panic has ensued! Swamp creatures are making this up as they go and are relying on their press to give them a smoke screen as they figure out what to do. “Russia” is playing out and they become more desperate each day.
I only found the tree house recently but I sure appreciate Sundance’s astute observations and all the interesting commentary! Thanks, y’all!
(Remember that the government is used to moving v-e-r-y s-l-o-w-l-y. They cannot fathom the “Speed Of Trump” and it’s driving them nuts! We all need to be patient – tough to do when there’s so much to be done!)
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
many of the journalists are in on the scheme and will go to jail if this unravels…..that’s what I believe. That is why they are working so hard to hide it. because its their future on the line.
LikeLike
Read this article about Mr. Mueller. Can tell that the writer likes Mr. Mueller but it is interesting to read. Sundance I think this part is why Mr. Mueller may not be worrisome:
The FBI, Mueller believes, is the government’s honest broker—an agency free of political interference and pressure, priding itself on objectivity and independence. “You’re free to do what you think is right,” he says. “It’s much easier than if you have to consider the political currents.”
Mueller’s father, who was captain of a World War II Navy sub chaser, impressed on his son the importance of credibility and integrity. “You did not shade or even consider shading with him,” Mueller says. “The most devastating thing that can happen to an institution is that people begin to shade and dissemble.”
The Ultimate G-Man: Robert Mueller Remakes the FBI
Robert Mueller was sworn in as FBI director on September 4, 2001. A week later, his job—and the nation—changed forever.
By Garrett M. Graff on August 1, 2008
https://www.washingtonian.com/2008/08/01/the-ultimate-g-man-robert-mueller-remakes-the-fbi/
LikeLike
Exactly Sundance
LikeLike
It’s a coup d’État. Sundance has been prescient on the Sally Yates-Comey conspiracy. The FBI cost US 8 Billion a year. They ate Democrat operatives, like the CIA. Cut their finding.
LikeLike
Presidential Historian: Deep State Operatives Are Attempting Coup d’état of US President (VIDEO)
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/presidential-historian-deep-state-attempting-coup-detat-us-administration-video/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think there is a massive narrative shift happening with the enemy media. I turned on cnn tonight and noticed the most mind numb of liberals were qualifying every single statement with “Maybe he’s innocent…Maybe there’s no foul play…Maybe there are no bad actors…”. I even heard one buffoon state that, “Trump is likely innocent but he brought this on himself.” We are winning folks. Next step for them is the bogus annulment clause issue. They are running out of ammo and we are about to storm through their battered defense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they are seeing the light of legal action for malice – Could be that they see that Palin might sue the NYT for malice and they are getting cautious. Plus the average American is getting upset with the constant Fake News, Leaks, malice against our President.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance. Complicated business indeed.
We will know based on comments here and in tomorrow’s Daily Presidential Thread whether your explanation (one more time) has penetrated some rather thick branches here in the Treehouse.
I am happy to see Dep AG Rosenstein’s statement. Having a top level DOJ appointee basically call WaPo #FakeNews is a great way to end the day. It won’t stop the media hacks, but it does reassure people like me who have grown weary of the daily chorus of ‘fire X now’!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Buried in the Kushner WaPo article:
PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No..It’s a standard statement
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. That statement is very interesting and quite seismic in the DC world. Perhaps also, this is a message to the leaker and the leaker will start jumping up and down and shaking fists of, “no no believe me!!! I am the best!!!!” Perhaps a way to get the leaker to make a very public and obvious to everyone mistake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I recently noticed something interesting on twitter. I posted a reply to an ugly comment on Melania’s tweeter feed. I regretted it instantly. I received really ugly comments back immediately – a lot.
It was about 50/50 good and bad right after I posted. I responded to a couple because they made me mad (I admit it, I let them get to me and shouldn’t have). After that, I just started blocking them. I didn’t ever want to ever see their nastiness again.
Over the last several days I have continued to be inundated (for me it is a lot) with “Likes/favorites” – I counted it up tonight – over a thousand likes/favorites, 40 retweets, 170 comments….. I probably blocked at most 50 people. I have not had to block anyone since the first night.
This tells me we have them waaayyyyy outnumbered
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sometimes you gotta poke the twitter monsters. Especially when they’re so vile on feeds like FLOTUS’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Twitter can be nasty, nasty business.
More hate on there than anything else, I’ve noticed… especially from replies.
Too much time on people’s hands and no accountability for their words.
My rule of thumb is if I wouldn’t say it in public, I won’t say it here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not sure why anyone is still on twitter – Gab is the place to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is on twitter and until he leaves that is the place to be.
If he left Twitter they would fold within a week.
LikeLike
You can see the immediate response from media members to Rosenstein’s “strange” announcement. That’s a good indication Rosenstein is over the target and the host-parasite (media-Comey) combo knows that the jig is up.
As is clear from the Rosenstein memo Sundance included (thought it was to Trump but appears it was to Sessions), Rosenstein does not appear to be on Team Comey.
The more information that comes in, the more it does look like Comey is in full self-protection mode to stop himself from becoming the primary focus of the Special Counsel and other Russia investigations.
Rosenstein’s announcement tonight reads like “OK, we’ve stood back and watched you clowns play your games. But you’re getting close to going too far and enough is enough.”
Tonight’s action makes me feel better about Rosenstein. And the included tweet from the clown presstitute Mark Knoller could signal that Mueller may not be on Team Comey as much as Comey wishes he were.
Comey was the last major black hat involved in the Quick Coup attempt.
Glad Rosenstein released this statement.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Comey’s testimony was all you needed to know that Mueller is not on Team Comey. He forced him to come out and tell all. Then Comey tried some reverse psychology that if he says he leaked to get a special counsel, then Trump would impulsively fire Mueller. Comey gets off and the optics become even worse for Trump. Flynn’s unmasker and leaker (likely Comey) is going to get nailed. And if i were Susan Rice i would be nervous.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good points, Dan.
LikeLike
I have met Rosenstein through his former employment. I’m not in law, but this was a function that was part of his last job. The lawyers I know say he is the straightest shooter. He would have made the perfect FBI director in many ways..He is the Sec.of Treasury Mnuchin of Law and Order
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great information, Alex. Thanks.
LikeLike
What did Comey have to gain by revealing and “not concealing” the circumstances of the 2nd batch of emails? He had botched the initial email investigation, to the benefit of H Clinton. Why did he decide to reveal the 2nd set of emails? Was he trying to curry favor with both sides? What was the calculation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weren’t those the ones on Weiner’s computer? A big find of previously unknown emails? i think Comey was compelled to do something when those were found
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey didn’t reveal them – NYPD did. Unfortunately, they got shutdown by Comey with his antics.
LikeLiked by 4 people
NYPD likely threatened to go public. So Comey had to get in front of it then make it go away w/ the improbable 3-4 day ‘review’ of 650k emails.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As far as I remember, there was a talk about many FBI agents unhappy with the way Comey was handling the investigation. Maybe it was impossible to keep the Carlos Danger’s laptop secret. Also, it looks like Comey enjoyed playing the Hand of Providence.
LikeLike
No, during one of his hearings he told the committee if the case was re-opened he would advise them. I know he did because I watched the entire hearing on CSPAN. Comey notified them in writing instead of calling when the FBI found the Clinton emails on Weiner’s laptop.
Why does no one in the press ever remember that? Duh.
LikeLike
After 8 years of crazy, habitually lying government officials in our face…. it’s no surprise Americans are confused. Corrupt liars and sell-outs everywhere in DC for decades.
Patriots trust President Trump but our own government has been going after him non-stop. Is it any wonder our emotions are running askew? It would be weird if we weren’t paranoid. 30 years is a long time to be duped.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We’re flanking them and their ignoring our maneuver.
Our probe is the main attack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A huge linear ambush in the making!
LikeLike
Well said Donna, you’ve got my number. Confused, bewildered, and most of all pissed off. I’m feeling better about this. Gonna dial it back a bit.
LikeLike
I wonder, why is the DOJ’s placing so much weight on its “long established policy”, even more than the very stability of the political system of the Republic in these historical trying times?. How is it so difficult for DOJ to just say “POTUS is not under Obstruction-of-Justice investigation” – thus not repeating the wrongs done by Comey?
Could Rosenstein tell what is more important, especially after what happened a couple of days ago? Is he playing a “Comey” talk?
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK but how/why are we getting these stories based on leaks out of the the special counsel’s office? The articles based on supposed leaks last night and again today play right into the hysteria that the special counsel investigation is slanted, or rigged or a set-up to bring down the President. So why is the special counsel office leaking stories unfavorable to the President about the track of the investigation?
Or are there likely 100s of people involved between special counsel’s office, DOJ, FBI, U.S. attorney’s office, etc. etc. which brings into play countless potential leakers and probably backchannels to Comey, DNC stooges, etc?
Or is WaPo publishing articles based on truly nothing?
Seems like I may have just answered my own question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The stories are not based on leaks from the Special Counsel’s office.
The stories are based on false leaks from the FBI and DOJ.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe Door number 3?
LikeLike
And no need to split families up. Thank you, Mister President. All can go safely home now.
Together.
👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Am I seeing things, or did the recent thread re: DACA disappear?
LikeLike
Was there even such a thread to begin with?
Oy!
See how tired I am? I thought I would just check one more time before bed, and now this 🙂
LikeLike
The biggest problem with fake MSM, Rats, RINO, Hillary is to underestimate PTRUMP and his skills. This is my theory there was genuine leaks before but now PTRUMP team is using fake MSM to make then more fake and kill this stupid investigation. Same fake news can be used to push investigation to Hillary and Lynch. Next 6 months are interesting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could his statement also be the equivalent of, “fire in the hole”. Basically, they are telling everyone they are sending out several stories to catch the leakers. We think Trump was trying to do it on his own earlier, maybe now it’s getting some “official” this is how it’s done, backing. I don’t know, maybe telling all what they are doing could scare the leakers off.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Special counsel Robert Mueller met with Senate Intelligence Committee leaders on Wednesday to deconflict their investigations, Chairman Richard Burr said in an interview.
“I’m going to acknowledge that we had a meeting with special counsel Mueller. But I’m not going to get into the content,” Warner told reporters.
Burr separately told reporters he now has “clarity” on whether or not he will receive the memos written by James Comey that detail the former FBI director’s conversations with President Donald Trump. Comey has alleged Trump told him it was his “hope” that Comey would let go of an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/14/richard-burr-robert-mueller-senate-intelligence-239555
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another Nothingburger. – imo
Burr wanted to know if he was going to get Comey’s memo & a story leaks that Mueller was looking into obstruction of justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A comment I put on other blogs when there is some hyperventilating over a tweet storm is, “there is a fisherman and there are fish, and it’s easy to tell which is which.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whether the tide is turning in our favor or not, if you make the mistake of soliciting some of the mindless worker drones that we co-habitate with each day, you’ll see there is still TONS of work to be done in opening their eyes to the fact that their Normalcy Biased reliance on MSM FakeNews herds them into a Deep State PsyOps paddock where Critical Thinking skills go to Die.
We need to be their Reality Wind Socks.
I mention CTH all the time and get looked at like I’m speaking anciant Persian.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There will always be democrats and republicans…Bill Clinton received 43% and 49% of vote. Why bother. It’s their opinion, as it should be..
LikeLike
Just gave the CTH website to a Hungarian two days ago. Hope to see him here. Up on all of the latest but did not know about CTH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, it seems Comey is operating either with impunity, certainly brazen in his actions and testimony. It would seem admitting to leaking information lid just open him up to further scrutiny/risk.
Why then is he more or less incriminating himself?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey was caught. He tried to mitigate the consequences.And he’s probably got enough on numerous members of the zero administration to trade for his freedom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Department of Homeland Security had best have a plan to suppress violent protest should it occur. Let’s hope that is not where it is headed but this is a country of laws and we cannot shrink from enforcing them. If mobs try to take over we need to come down, hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am someone who is very logical, yet also a person who also adds in to the sum, “atmosphere” or “body language”. I think everyone gets this feeling at some time or other about someone when you say to yourself, “this doesn’t compute”. It is also called “sixth sense”.
So my take on all of this is that President Trump although he is tweeting like mad about the wrongness of investigating him for obstruction, making him seem really worried, and worrying all his supporters, and making his opponents happy and gloating, in actual fact if you look at his face and body in videos of him coming out almost daily, he looks very well, fit, happy and on top of things, not worried about anything, and certainly not looking as if he is under attack. Some people think this is just his optimism shining through, or he is a good actor, but I have another theory.
I think he IS actually happy about the investigation by Mueller. It keeps everyone stirred up in particular his base of voters, all angry about a long time Washington “insider” trying to “get” Trump. After all, anger at Washington insiders is what got him elected. If it keeps going until 2020, all the better. Smart political leaders know that to galvanize their own base, or their own country, it is good to have an enemy that unites them. Trump ranting about this is typical of leaders in many countries using deflection to unite people behind him, and it takes him away from having to demonize illegals, Mexicans or anyone else to achieve the same result. He hasn’t said much about them lately, has he.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s not worried though. He is having a blast and simply pointing out the obvious…
This was pure brilliance here
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t help but wonder who leaked the info to CNN that Rosenstein was preparing to release a statement warning us to be skeptical of anything related to anonymous sources.
“Somebody” had to tip off CNN for them to edit their propaganda headline…….They didn’t have an epiphany, we can almost guarantee THAT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
MeanWhile Blatant #Censorship happening all over the Message boards, reporting this story..
Reporting with #HALF-TRUTHS!
Deleting the #Truth..
LikeLiked by 1 person
whoa…. RR’s memo… this is getting close to the target.
LikeLike
This is really an excellent post, thank you Sundance.
LikeLike
I have anonymous sources that say Jeff Bezos and everyone at CNN and the NYTimes enjoy humping goats. Hey, my “sources” are just as real and credible as any of the the “sources” the Left uses. So, I say we spread this like wildfire. If this story is incorrect, we can always correct it at a later time very quietly, just like our lying MSM do. (if they correct them at all) Sorry about the crudeness of my example but it’s just as believable as anything spewed from our so called media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance, for the icing on the cake of a crazy day.
Onto bigger and better tomorrow, FRIDAY 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Appreciated as always, Sundance.
What’s your take on this?
LikeLike
Identify the Country?LOL…. The Russians did it!
LikeLike
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/06/comeys_game.html
LikeLike
Just read this, and it reminded me of what we just read here.
LikeLike