President Trump Speech to Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference…

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks to the Faith and Freedom Coalition during their conference in Washington DC.
God our Father is a rudder to every ship, without Him, we list aimlessly.
And the winner is: Our Glorious President Trump! with God’s help.
Faith and freedom are not compatible with fear.
Thank You, Lord, for looking out for our President Trump and All his supporters today.
❤️ ❤️ ❤️ you, Mr. President!!!
I am still stunned that so many Americans despise this wonderful man.
Surely someone in the Senate, Congress or the Judiciary will go to the wall for your PDJT. If none step up. You fine folks really had better revolt.
If you don’t we are all screwed.
Thank you, and God bless PDJT
I agree Dekester. That’s what is going to make his success all the greater because the glory will be to God. Because Donald J. Trump is putting God first, God will pave the way for His will to be done.
I get so frustrated too, but stepping back and watching this vid on the very same day Comey testifies brings it all down to God.
What a truly amazing man who has a heart for the Lord.
The Republican Senators are starting to sh…t their pants folks!
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/senate-gop-paves-way-for-obamacare-repeal-bill/ar-BBCjqRR?ocid=twmsn
From the article linked above:
Senate Republicans are paving the way for legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) fast-tracked the House bill on Thursday, placing it on the Senate calendar and allowing it -as expected- to skip over the committee process.
Senate Republicans are writing their own proposal, but will use the House bill as a shell to get their own bill through the upper chamber. McConnell’s move will allow him to quickly bring up the legislation once Republicans are ready to vote.
“We’ve had plenty of time to discuss this issue. … We’re getting close to having a proposal to whip and take to the floor,” he told reporters during a weekly press conference.
The turtle had his head almost decapitated yesterday by our President.
One of the two families was from Kentucky. The Governor and his Lieutenant were there to greet the President. Guess who is up for reelection in 2020. The same year our President is up for reelection. He and the Governor get along and have mutual respect for each other. Someone like that with the backing of the WH could easily primly the Senate Majority Leader.
Primly? Did you mean primary?
Darn spellcheck no doubt. Great post!
Something else is going on in Ky. Jim Lewis started about a month ago with Constitution Boot Camps in northern Ky. For the last four years, Jim has been doing them mostly in Boehner’s district. Seeing what happened with Boehner, if I am McConnell, I would be very worried when my voters start actually leaning the “rules” I am supposed to be going by.
Praise and thanks, Lord, for Your continued mercy toward America. May we be worthy every day. Confirm us in the right, and correct us when wrong.
Servants come from many places…thank You for allowing President Donald J. Trump to serve the people of the United States at this critical point in history. All honor to You, Lord!
IN AMERICA, 55% WORSHIP GOVERNMENT, 30% WORSHIP GOD AND THE REST ARE TOO STONED TO CARE.
“IN AMERICA, WE DON’T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT. WE WORSHIP GOD.”
And that folks, is why God answered our prayers and gave us the miracle of Donald J. Trump.
Trump’s speech was like a refreshing glass of crystal clear water.
The more we turn to God, the more we pray that our Nation can return to moral values and the more our nation will be blessed. And this blessing might last long after our great elder leaders who fight for us now are gone if we can teach the young generations too.
I am glad President Trump is making it OK again for Christians to express their faith.
In the 1960s, a major push was started to trash Christianity. I can remember the LIFE magazine cover with the questions, Is God Dead?
The Euroweenies jumped on the bandwagon to get rid of Christianity in the 1960s. They started promoting things that worked against the moral fabric of society. Look at Europe today! Had they kept their moral compass, they would not be on the verge of being destroyed by 7th century retards who like the Borg say assimilate or DIE!
Thank God for President Trump. I hope he continues to rally Christians in both the USA and other parts of the world.
President Donald J. Trump is the greatest president in American history!!! May his name forever stand.
May God continue to be your guide and bless and keep you Mr.President!
