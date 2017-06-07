The Audacity of Fired FBI Director James Comey – Page #4

Continuing to point out some of the more brutally obvious motives, intents and contradictions of fired FBI Director James Comey the paragraphs on Page #4 showcase the ridiculous political games that Comey was playing with the Trump administration.

First, again for emphasis, by their own testimony the intelligence community (Clapper, Brennan and Comey himself) have admitted the entire basis for initiating the ‘Trump Campaign Angle’ into the counterintelligence investigation was the now debunked “Russian Dossier“; delivered to Comey by Republican Senator John McCain in 2016.

As admitted by the IC, and leaked to the media, the Russian Dossier was the documented evidence that underpinned the FBI FISA court warrant applications for CIA/NSA Trump Campaign surveillance and unmasking of the persons therein respectively. Without the Russian Dossier the FBI counter intelligence team had no basis for the FISA court warrants targeting Trump campaign people. Now read this:

The audacity of Comey here is jaw-dropping. He admits in his statements both on January 6th, and again on January 27th, the entire premise of the Russian Dossier is bogus, hence: “prove a negative”, and yet unbeknownst to President Trump this is the same evidence the FBI and Comey’s own investigative unit utilized to expand the Russian Election hacking/interference narrative into the Trump campaign, and gain FISA warrants therein. Without the Dossier the Trump-Russia conspiracy narrative doesn’t exist.

Think about it.

To the President’s face Comey is saying the Russian Dossier is a nothingburger. But behind his back Comey is using the bogus Dossier to gain FISA warrants against people who were part of the campaign and administration. Yet Comey clutches his pearls at the thought of being asked for loyalty?

Yeah. Again, think about it.

Secondly, why would President Trump discuss asking James Comey to begin an investigation into the claims within the fake Russian Dossier, to clear his good name and reputation, if any content of the “Muh Russian Conspiracy” was accurate?

Short answer that destroys the ‘muh Russia’ narrative, he wouldn’t.

Again, look at the timeline.

The media broadcast of the Dossier being used as evidence to support the FISA warrants hits the public psyche on April 18th.

CNN – The FBI last year used a dossier of allegations of Russian ties to Donald Trump’s campaign as part of the justification to win approval to secretly monitor a Trump associate, according to US officials briefed on the investigation. The dossier has also been cited by FBI Director James Comey in some of his briefings to members of Congress in recent weeks, as one of the sources of information the bureau has used to bolster its investigation, according to US officials briefed on the probe. (link)

On May 8th the fired former acting head of the Department of Justice, Sally Yates, testifies to Congress and affirms her knowledge of the use of the Russian Dossier to gain FISA warrants against the Trump Team.

During that same exact same May 8th testimony former interim DOJ head Sally Yates also states she has never been questioned by the FBI about leaks from the DOJ to the media; stating she is unaware if any FBI investigation even exists into media leaks.

Former ODNI James Clapper also testifies he has never been questioned about leaks.

How can FBI Director James Comey testify to congress the FBI has an open investigation into the source of the Flynn intelligence leaks on March 20th, and yet the primary person who controlled that leaked information, acting AG Sally Yates, testifies on May 8th she has never been questioned by the FBI about the leaks?

On May 9th President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

