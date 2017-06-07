The Audacity of Fired FBI Director James Comey – Page #4

Continuing to point out some of the more brutally obvious motives, intents and contradictions of fired FBI Director James Comey the paragraphs on Page #4 showcase the ridiculous political games that Comey was playing with the Trump administration.
First, again for emphasis, by their own testimony the intelligence community (Clapper, Brennan and Comey himself) have admitted the entire basis for initiating the ‘Trump Campaign Angle’ into the counterintelligence investigation was the now debunked “Russian Dossier“; delivered to Comey by Republican Senator John McCain in 2016.
As admitted by the IC, and leaked to the media, the Russian Dossier was the documented evidence that underpinned the FBI FISA court warrant applications for CIA/NSA Trump Campaign surveillance and unmasking of the persons therein respectively. Without the Russian Dossier the FBI counter intelligence team had no basis for the FISA court warrants targeting Trump campaign people. Now read this:
The audacity of Comey here is jaw-dropping. He admits in his statements both on January 6th, and again on January 27th, the entire premise of the Russian Dossier is bogus, hence: “prove a negative”, and yet unbeknownst to President Trump this is the same evidence the FBI and Comey’s own investigative unit utilized to expand the Russian Election hacking/interference narrative into the Trump campaign, and gain FISA warrants therein. Without the Dossier the Trump-Russia conspiracy narrative doesn’t exist.
Think about it.
To the President’s face Comey is saying the Russian Dossier is a nothingburger. But behind his back Comey is using the bogus Dossier to gain FISA warrants against people who were part of the campaign and administration. Yet Comey clutches his pearls at the thought of being asked for loyalty?
Yeah. Again, think about it.
Secondly, why would President Trump discuss asking James Comey to begin an investigation into the claims within the fake Russian Dossier, to clear his good name and reputation, if any content of the “Muh Russian Conspiracy” was accurate?
Short answer that destroys the ‘muh Russia’ narrative, he wouldn’t.
Again, look at the timeline.
The media broadcast of the Dossier being used as evidence to support the FISA warrants hits the public psyche on April 18th.
CNN – The FBI last year used a dossier of allegations of Russian ties to Donald Trump’s campaign as part of the justification to win approval to secretly monitor a Trump associate, according to US officials briefed on the investigation.
The dossier has also been cited by FBI Director James Comey in some of his briefings to members of Congress in recent weeks, as one of the sources of information the bureau has used to bolster its investigation, according to US officials briefed on the probe. (link)
On May 8th the fired former acting head of the Department of Justice, Sally Yates, testifies to Congress and affirms her knowledge of the use of the Russian Dossier to gain FISA warrants against the Trump Team.
During that same exact same May 8th testimony former interim DOJ head Sally Yates also states she has never been questioned by the FBI about leaks from the DOJ to the media; stating she is unaware if any FBI investigation even exists into media leaks.
Former ODNI James Clapper also testifies he has never been questioned about leaks.
How can FBI Director James Comey testify to congress the FBI has an open investigation into the source of the Flynn intelligence leaks on March 20th, and yet the primary person who controlled that leaked information, acting AG Sally Yates, testifies on May 8th she has never been questioned by the FBI about the leaks?
On May 9th President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
I sure hope the Trump team is reading your analysis SD and that Trump tweets out some of your same question with answers. Tomorrow will be glorious.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“AG Sally Yates, testifies on May 8th she has never been questioned by the FBI about the leaks?”
The only excuse I see about not questioning Yates is if Comey knew she was the source or Comey knew she was not the source. If Comey knew she was not the source it would mean he knew who the source was.
Either way, Comey is busted or incompetent.
LikeLike
I can’t figure out why all the crooked players are running over to Australia to spout all these accusations at pressers, what’s their angle?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes definitely weird Pipes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember when the union in Australia sent people over to work the election? Could be connected.
LikeLike
Yeah, it’s weird.
Maybe they’ve got bank accounts there…or that’s where they have to go to get their payoff money?
LikeLike
There are purchasing homes for when the whole BS farce package blows up in their faces and thus they have a new home to run to and a place to hide, on the other side of the world.
LikeLike
#LockHimUp
He was corrupt while in charge of the FBI… so clearly ALL the “Immunity Agreements” he signed off on are null and void.
That includes all the ridiculous immunity agreements during Crooked Hillary email “investigation” (cover-up)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Phenomenal work Sundance. Boy this is going to get good. Comey stepped in it. Bigly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Taking Matthew 5:44 into full account, I cannot possibly put into words the unspeakable hell I pray will rain down on these demons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The left wing angst tomorrow evening is going to be epic!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, aren’t we supposed to be staying out of the weeds and keep our eyes on the big picture? Right now the GOP half of the UniParty is in full revolt against Trump’s legislative agenda and is winning the fight. Trump may well be a lame duck by December unless he does something now to scare the UniParty.
LikeLike
Oh BS. Good grief.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Keep praying for truth to be revealed and justice to be carried out in this world. We know they will pay an eternal price in the end!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is Comey taking a lawyer with him to the hearing?
Sounds like he may easily incriminate himself. Not that it really matters…. the Judicial system is broke and totally corrupt.
LikeLike
No need. Comey is ably represented by his good friend, mentor and predecessor Robert Mueller. It’s beyond a joke now.
LikeLike
The thing I don’t understand is why so many, including people on the right, keep talking about “obstruction of justice”. There can be no obstruction of justice involved here.. This was not a criminal investigation, it was a counter-intelligence investigation, at testified to by James Comey himself before the Senate…
>I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counter-intelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. And that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts. As with any counter-intelligence investigation, this will also include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed. Because it is an open, ongoing, investigation, and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining.
http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/445917/fbi-confirms-its-investigating-potential-links-between-trump-campaign-and-russian
A counter-intelligence investigation is not a criminal investigation in order to seek crimes or criminal charges, it is an intelligence gathering operation undertaken by the executive branch. There simply cannot be obstruction of justice in this instance because there was no search for justice to obstruct.
The FBI cannot use an intelligence gathering investigation to file or pursue charges, that would require a separate criminal investigation, one that requires search warrants, grand juries, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tejas- to illustrate your excellent points, here’s a clip from the GP and the latest muh impeachment reel:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/democrat-rep-al-green-announces-will-draw-documents-impeach-donald-trump-video/
LikeLike
Yeah, I heard about that. He can file documents saying he is sheep dog, it will have the same effect. It’s a nothing story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. Wow.
PS
How do you have TIME to analyze stuff so thoroughly and quickly Sundance?
Do you have a team of hundreds of underpaid elves doing the legwork for ya? (-;
LikeLiked by 2 people
The dossier reminds me of the bogus Niger yellowcake document. Both itemd obvious fakes created to deceive, and both given lives of their own by the criminals in our government.
LikeLike
I feel like I’m constantly outraged at the audacity and ignorance of this whole debacle. Thanks for putting those feelings into words for me – you described it perfectly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The biggest problem from all these fake stories are reason to delay MAGA by RINO and giving stupid statements on fake MSM. These RINO wants 2017 to kill by these stories then 2018 election year. RINO are following instructions from globalists. Rats have no message for future but Russia, collusion, Flynn and never ending investigation. There are millions of Americans waiting for Hillary, Huma, mills and rice in prison.
LikeLike
Just saw an entire expose on this same topic on CNN and NBC /s
Personally I read the letter and it was clear to me what will happen tomorrow… nothing. It will be a bunch of grandstanding from the swamp. By mid-terms I expect the electorate to be absolutely pissed at every incumbent congress critter. Republican or Democrat if they are in the swamp they will find themselves out of it.
LikeLike
There’s a good post by Hinderaker at Powerline. Others are beginning to catch on. Esp. the part about Comney documenting the very first meeting he had with Trump.
Oh that really sounds non-partisan../s. What a snake, and this snake pit is what Trump puts up with every day…much to the delight of the snakes in the RINO party. Jebby and McCain and their buds Evan and Mittens are probably having a high ole’ time. And the saddest part is that the questions that need to be asked won’t be.
My RINO Senator is on the committee, and rode the Trump coattails to victory in November. Loyality? Ha! There’s a camera I need to get in front of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really good work here. It seems fairly obvious this was an Old School Washington game designed to create a faux scandal and use it to try to get something to stick. It’s failed in the larger sense, but it has slowed Trump’s agenda greatly. Thanks, congressional Republicans, for allowing these asinine committees to thwart the nation’s business. I’m sorry, that was their purpose, along with diverting attention from the massive illegal spying the Obama Administration had the FBI and IC do on their political opponents.
McCain’s involvement, while expected, puzzles me. The FBI paid for the fraudulent dossier, so why did McCain even have possession of a copy to bring to them? The last account was the FBI was stonewalling questions about how much was paid, and who authorized the payment. Was this fleshed out anywhere? America more or less isn’t a functioning democracy at this point but surely that information can be forced ot.
Excellent job again, Sundance. I do hope the honest senator or two on the committee will raise some of the questions you have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that for 8 years the odumbo admin used every single underhanded, dirty trick and EVERY survalence apparatus to frame every congressperson and every sitting judge in the land! Everyone is afraid to pop off and come clean for fear of exposure of real or fake scandal- and the colluding media will be used to The inth degree to accomplish the takedown! Just a wild guess as to why NO ONE will come to Pres Trumps defense
LikeLike
Comey mentioned January 6th was his 1st meeting with the President and he decided to write notes at that meeting. January 27th he had dinner with the President and says he found it weird the President asked him if he liked his job, since the President already assured him TWICE that it’s his.
He must have spoken on at least one other occassion either in person or by phone with the President between January 6th and January 27th.
Where are those notes??????
LikeLike
Comey: “I wrote a detailed memo”… at the time of the meeting(s)… on my iPad.
SHOW ME!!!!
Better still… hand over your iPad for PROPER FBI computer forensics…. they should be able to investigate THAT!!
COMEY…….
DO NOT lose the iPad
DO NOT delete files using Bleachbit
DO NOT hit your iPad with a hammer
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Russians hacked it and deleted them all-
LikeLike
LikeLike
You learn about friends and politicians in bad time. Not a single RINO is defending Trump but whole Rats are still with Hillary.
LikeLike
SR- I believe all the Alex Jones/roger stone/steve pechinek/George Webb hype that they are going to try and frame up an impeachment- they will TRY, and the GOP will go along willingly, because it’s all they have left. The GOP is not pushing along ANY of Trumps agenda because they don’t want to have to undo it when they rid themselves of him.
If they can’t get him with impeachment they will try something more desperate- along the JFK line… scary stuff these criminal politicians lust for power and position and money!!
LikeLike
There’s something I don’t understand.
Say you’re the FISA court judge and you’re looking over all these warrants to investigate persons associated with the Trump Campaign which are all solely based on the Golden Showers Dossier.
Wouldn’t the first thought going through your mind be, “Isn’t it strange that this dossier is principally concerned with DJT, but the FBI isn’t asking for a surveillance warrant on him?”
LikeLike
Remember they actually DID turn down and reject one of the warrants! Something like .01% are ever rejected, and one of Obama’s was.
LikeLike
Comey should have never been confirmed as an FBI Director! Ranks as the worst and possibly the most corrupt in US history.
LikeLike
Mr Comey’s conveniently leaked Opening Statement is a carefully worded recollection of events and private/privileged conversations. Every word is HIS version of the facts. I would imagine that barring any “tapes” of these conversations, Comey has a lot of latitude since only two people were present. It will be interesting to hear if can avoid embellishing while under oath. This 7 page manifesto was tightly crafted and there is very little room to deviate.
Even more ridiculous then the Comey Diaries, are the “reports” that Jimmy had several meetings with Special Counsel Mueller to prepare his testimony…..what the….?
LikeLike
From where I sit, the parts about President Trump telling him he’s going to force him to investigate it, to prove nothing happened is hilarious and sounds like our beautiful Lib-destroyer in chief.
LikeLike