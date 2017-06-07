Trump Exonerated – Fired FBI Director James Comey Releases His Prepared Remarks to Media…

Fired FBI Director James Comey has released his carefully prepared opening remarks that he will deliver to congress tomorrow. The full remarks are below.

However, before discussing the remarks it is important to note the reason for their release. It’s politics, pure unadulterated politics; there is no “there” there.

These remarks are released specifically to lower expectations and carefully deflate the entire construct of the ‘President Trump Interference narrative’.

If the testimony by James Comey was going to be legally or ethically damaging to President Trump the prepared remarks would never have been released. Additionally, it is James Comey who is at risk from his testimony, not President Trump. Comey’s prior testimony (March 20th) established the foundation that he politicized his office and the FBI by working with President Obama to conduct a political surveillance operation -and unmasking political opponents- under the guise of a faux counterintelligence operation.

Against the backdrop of a nothingburger, the biggest manufactured nothingburger in recent political history, President Trump’s opposition, all of it, media and political creatures, now need to find an exit that provides them some measure of face-saving for their exhaustive efforts to smear and cloud the presidency of the United States.

James Comey testimony is set up to become a nothinburger because James Comey has nothing he can show which points to President Trump doing anything illegal or unethical – because President Trump did nothing more controversial than request Comey’s public clarity in purpose while President Trump tried to do his job without the ridiculous manufactured faux-controversy of the counterintelligence investigation impeding his ability to do so. Full Stop.

