Trump Exonerated – Fired FBI Director James Comey Releases His Prepared Remarks to Media…

Fired FBI Director James Comey has released his carefully prepared opening remarks that he will deliver to congress tomorrow. The full remarks are below.
However, before discussing the remarks it is important to note the reason for their release. It’s politics, pure unadulterated politics; there is no “there” there.
These remarks are released specifically to lower expectations and carefully deflate the entire construct of the ‘President Trump Interference narrative’.
If the testimony by James Comey was going to be legally or ethically damaging to President Trump the prepared remarks would never have been released. Additionally, it is James Comey who is at risk from his testimony, not President Trump. Comey’s prior testimony (March 20th) established the foundation that he politicized his office and the FBI by working with President Obama to conduct a political surveillance operation -and unmasking political opponents- under the guise of a faux counterintelligence operation.
Against the backdrop of a nothingburger, the biggest manufactured nothingburger in recent political history, President Trump’s opposition, all of it, media and political creatures, now need to find an exit that provides them some measure of face-saving for their exhaustive efforts to smear and cloud the presidency of the United States.
James Comey testimony is set up to become a nothinburger because James Comey has nothing he can show which points to President Trump doing anything illegal or unethical – because President Trump did nothing more controversial than request Comey’s public clarity in purpose while President Trump tried to do his job without the ridiculous manufactured faux-controversy of the counterintelligence investigation impeding his ability to do so. Full Stop.
CNN is engaged now in a battle against ‘defeatism’
noun
1.
the attitude, policy, or conduct of a person who admits, expects, or no longer resists defeat, as because of a conviction that further struggle or effort is futile; pessimistic resignation.
Defeatism is the acceptance of defeat without struggle, often with negative connotations. It can be linked to pessimism in psychology.
The leftist punishment for defeatism..
Defeatism perfectly describes the GOP and faux conservative Never Trumpers.
My favorite part of this so far is CNN forced to issue a correction after the truth of Comey’s statements came out.
Couldn’t have happened to a worse group of scumbags.
CNN will turn the correction into Fake news
Defeat . Finally. 100% accurate . They had to come out with the facts before his testimony. Otherwise it is obvious they were all in collusion. They gambled , they lost.
President Trump is 100% innocent of all charges leveled re: Russia , obstruction of justice etc. But it will not matter ! The bombshell media headlines were written at least a week ago and done so with full knowledge of what Comey will say to Democrat set up questions. They will spread the narrative that Trump was in over his head , clumsy , not professional and that Comey tried earnestly to lecture him on appropriate protocol. The headlines are easy to guess,” Comey says he believed Trump asked him to let go investigating Flynn.” Additionally,” Comey did not trust Sessions with info.” Truth will not matter. The left , media,Democrats and more importantly Republicans will all proceed with the narrative that Trump interfered with investigation and may have ties to Russia. I blame the Republicans for all of this. Without their enabling , fueling , and driving the left narrative the drumbeat would never have gotten so loud or dangerous.
The Swamp
You’re 💯 percent right. Also, the Dimms are not giving up on this. I just read a blog talking about them drawing up articles of impeachment since these hearings are a bust.
Lol! The whole point of these hearings was to give cover so they could draw up articles of impeachment. So they will just go ahead with it even though no crime has been committed. They really are just keeping the base energized, it’s their desperate strategy for 2018.
Never let a pattern go to waste.
Predictable as water is wet.
In about 3 weeks, you will see some big explosions (metaphorically) as the webs unravel.
Gah! But reading this cr*p makes my head hurt!! 😦
Thanks for the timeline, Comey. I tried to go back and reconstruct whosit/whatsit to what is known via the media. If I missed anything please add.
Jan6-states that did not have open counter intelligence on Trump personally. And yet 2 Fisa warrants were applied for with only one granted in June/July 2016. The salacious dossier was given to Comey on 12/9/16 by McCain. Prior warning to the President on this date means they knew it was going to be printed (which it was on 1/10/17). Who leaked it? McCain or Comey?
Flynn was exonerated in late December, then changes his story is fired Feb 13-ish and is notified that no charges by the FBI will be filed Feb 16-ish.
March30-the prior week, the media dubbed Comey the most powerful man in dc, the same person who closed Clinton’s email re-exam in less than a week in October, allowed the ‘muh russians’ to drag on and on. For whose benefit? Comey and the senior leadership seem to be playing cat and mouse with ‘muh russians’ ringing up chips that could be used further down the road.
Frankly, Mr. Comey, your statement raises more questions especially regarding unmasking and that information was used than it answers. So far, you’ve only given your pals the Dems a slap and tickle.
Rant over. Sorry I beleaguered the point.
Derp, excuse the lack of paragraphs. O-O
Comey needs a supply of onesies for his retirement lol
CNN is going insane, and this while the Acme Safe is heading for the Wolf(Blitzer.)
Just now on Lou Dobbs, Rep.Jim Jordan, Freedom Caucus big, said that Comey made the FIRST contact with Pres.-Elect Trump to bring him up to speed on the “Russian Dossier”, the crap intel @ Trump and prostitutes.
In his first few days in office, when he faced the Gen. Flynn disaster, he spoke in plain language, rather than political-speak, and asked for Flynn to receive some credit for a lifetime of service to our country. Even Comey said that the conversation did not connect to the “muy Russia” investigation. I agree with Pres. Trump that some measure of respect was reasonable. If Bradley Manning could be pardoned then certainly a man of Gen. Flynn’s stature should get every possible break.
Bad day for Democrats.
As I’m fond of saying, Carpe Diem.
Another point…as much as Comey states he didn’t want to ‘be alone’ w/ Trump, the very first ‘alone’ meeting was at Trump Tower, at COMEY’S request. IOW, COMEY set up the groundwork that ‘alone’ meetings were OK. Trump allegedly initiated two more meetings afterward…and didn’t fall into any traps…but it put Comey in a bind. For if it was so dreadful to do so, why did he, Comey, initiate the first one? I don’t believe for a second the others couldn’t be present when they announced the Dirty Dossier.
Isn’t is so that if Trump is not under investigation he could say whatever he wanted to re Flynn to Comey about Flynn’s investigation …and ultimately he could pardon him. Trump is the President and calls the shots here, doesn’t he?
Another CNN Crash
No problem telling everyone Hillary was unintentionally innocent. He is a deceitful individual.
