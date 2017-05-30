John Sununu Begins Laughing At CNN’s Vast Russian Conspiracy Theory…

This interview is really quite funny. Former Governor John Sununu, a vocal 2016 critic of the Trump campaign for the presidency, appears on CNN and completely takes apart the nothingburger narrative surrounding the ‘Vast-Russian-Conspiracy’ theory.
On one hand it’s refreshing and, well, quite funny to see someone pointing out the absurdity of the nonsense. However, on the other hand the entire narrative has become so ridiculous it’s destroying the legacy media itself; we really don’t want to see the media drop the nonsense because their tenuous grip on it actually helps marginalize them.
Hi John! Governor Sununu is correct albeit under-emphasized in some points. John Brennan (CIA) and James Clapper (ODNI) have thrown the entire hot mess into the lap of former FBI Director James Comey.
Funny Watch: “How Much Crow Are You Going To Eat?“…
Camerota and CNN are fully immersed in Baghdad Bob level absurdity.
Seriously, the extent of the U.S. media’s straw-grasping is boundless. These most recent examples surround Washington Post, New York Times and Reuters claiming President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner participated in a proposal to coordinate a back-channel with Russia for communication after the November 8th election.
Firstly, Reuters and The Washington Post are silly with their claimed “exclusive” bombast, etc. UPI reported on the nothingburger back-channel Russian construct on April 3rd. This “breaking” news is old news, and old nothingburger news at that.
Of course President-elect Trump’s staff would consider a back-channel set up for communications with Russian government officials in November and December 2016, just about everyone with a tinge of common sense was saying that exact construct was needed.
Why?
Well, you must remember the atmosphere after the November 8th election during the time period being discussed. President Obama, in close coordination with his U.S. media allies, was filling the airwaves with toxic anti-Russian narratives in an explicit attempt to make any structural positive relationship between the pending Trump administration and Russia impossible.
[ALSO – Insert your memory card for CIA Director John Brennan’s recent timeline of his Russian contacts as related to congress here] Watch from 10:30 to around 15:00 (prompted):
Eventually, to give some optical reasoning for the conspiracy theme, this entire fiasco known as the ‘muh Russian conspiracy’ led to President Obama sanctioning Russia and kicking 35 Russian diplomats out of the U.S. Though in the past five months not a single shred of evidence showing what Russia ever did to “interfere in the election” has ever surfaced.
Allow me to provide an example: If you’ve ever heard the term “Russia hacked the election“, ask yourself (or others): what exactly did Russia hack?… {{{crickets}}} The assertion is a catch-phrase soundbite, albeit a ridiculously silly one at that.
Even within John Brennan’s most recent testimony to congress, he couldn’t outline a single relevant example of factual interference; he only explained “possibilities” and various “scenarios of concern” the intelligence community were certain existed, but the certainty only goes as far as their concern – not the factual evidence. The intelligence community was most certainly concerned.
To provide cover for the December 29th Russian Sanctions (which was actually a necessary narrative construct by President Obama), the intelligence community published a Joint Analysis Report put together by the CIA (Brennan), ODNI (Clapper), FBI (Comey) and NSA (Mike Rogers) –Reminder HERE–
The report noted the NSA (Rogers) did not have the same degree of confidence in the content as Brennan, Clapper and Comey. Notice, not coincidentally, that Brennan, Clapper and Comey are gone and Mike Rogers is still running the NSA.
The Joint Analysis Report was widely rebuked by almost everyone who looked at it. Again, remember the conclusion of the report was that RT (Russian TV) was promoting propaganda, and there were Russian profile social media accounts pushing anti-Clinton memes on the internet. THAT’S IT. Reminder:
The “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report” (full pdf below) is pure nonsense. It outlines nothing more than vague and disingenuous typical hacking activity that is no more substantive than any other hacking report on any other foreign actor.
This might as well be a report blaming Nigerian fraud phone solicitors for targeting U.S. phone numbers. DUH! Just because your grandma didn’t actually win that Nigerian national lottery doesn’t mean the Nigerian Mafioso are targeting your employer to hold you accountable for her portion of the bill.
This FBI report is, well, quite simply, pure horse-pucky.
However, what the report does well is using ridiculous technical terminology to describe innocuous common activity. Example: “ATPT29” is Olaf, the round faced chubby guy probably working from his kitchen table; and “ATPT28” is his unemployed socially isolated buddy living in Mom’s basement down the street.
This paragraph is priceless in it’s humorous and disengenuous gobblespeak:
Both groups have historically targeted government organizations, think tanks, universities, and corporations around the world. APT29 has been observed crafting targeted spearphishing campaigns leveraging web links to a malicious dropper; once executed, the code delivers Remote Access Tools (RATs) and evades detection using a range of techniques.
APT28 is known for leveraging domains that closely mimic those of targeted organizations and tricking potential victims into entering legitimate credentials. APT28 actors relied heavily on shortened URLs in their spearphishing email campaigns. Once APT28 and APT29 have access to victims, both groups exfiltrate and analyze information to gain intelligence value.
These groups use this information to craft highly targeted spearphishing campaigns. These actors set up operational infrastructure to obfuscate their source infrastructure, host domains and malware for targeting organizations, establish command and control nodes, and harvest credentials and other valuable information from their targets.
(*note the emphasis I placed in the quote) All that nonsense is saying is a general explanation for how hacking, any hacking, is generally carried out. This entire FBI report is nothing more than a generalized, albeit techno-worded, explanation for how Nigerians, Indians, or in this case Russians, attempt to gain your email passwords etc., nothing more. (read report)
Again, for emphasis: That’s the source evidence of the JAR for the “vast Russian conspiracy”: Russian TV news and social media bots pushing frog memes interfered with the 2016 U.S. election result. That’s their conclusion.
Yes, that’s the entire final analysis within the report that led to the expulsion of 35 Russian unimportant nobody diplomats – all created to push a narrative, and only created to push a narrative. The goal of the narrative was to undermine the election results and paint the upcoming Trump administration into a corner as it related to Russia and Vladimir Putin.
That’s the backdrop for the earlier April UPI story (link here) and that’s the environment created by President Obama where, according to these media reports, the Trump Transition team was considering a back-channel way to talk to the Russians without all of the Obama-Manufactured-Anxiety causing friction.
And here is the media slice of Kushner Cheese for the Nothingburger. NOTE THE DISCLAIMER customarily pushed way down into the weeds of the article:
REUTERS – […] After the Nov. 8 election, Kushner and Flynn also discussed with Kislyak the idea of creating a back channel between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that could have bypassed diplomats and intelligence agencies, two of the sources said. Reuters was unable to determine how those discussions were conducted or exactly when they took place.
Reuters was first to report last week that a proposal for a back channel was discussed between Flynn and Kislyak as Trump prepared to take office. The Washington Post was first to report on Friday that Kushner participated in that conversation.
[…] FBI scrutiny of Kushner began when intelligence reports of Flynn’s contacts with Russians included mentions of U.S. citizens, whose names were redacted because of U.S. privacy laws. This prompted [FBI/Comey] investigators to ask U.S. intelligence agencies to reveal the names of the Americans, the current U.S. law enforcement official said.
Kushner’s was one of the names that was revealed, the official said, prompting a closer look at the president’s son-in-law’s dealings with Kislyak and other Russians.
FBI investigators are examining whether Russians suggested to Kushner or other Trump aides that relaxing economic sanctions would allow Russian banks to offer financing to people with ties to Trump, said the current U.S. law enforcement official.
The head of Russian state-owned Vnesheconombank, Sergei Nikolaevich Gorkov, a trained intelligence officer whom Putin appointed, met Kushner at Trump Tower in December. The bank is under U.S. sanctions and was implicated in a 2015 espionage case in which one of its New York executives pleaded guilty to spying and was jailed.
The bank said in a statement in March that it had met with Kushner along with other representatives of U.S. banks and business as part of preparing a new corporate strategy.
Officials familiar with intelligence on contacts between the Russians and Trump advisers said that so far they have not seen evidence of any wrongdoing or collusion between the Trump camp and the Kremlin. Moreover, they said, nothing found so far indicates that Trump authorized, or was even aware of, the contacts.
There may not have been anything improper about the contacts, the current law enforcement official stressed. (link)
Pay attention to this part: “[…] FBI scrutiny of Kushner began when intelligence reports of Flynn’s contacts with Russians included mentions of U.S. citizens, whose names were redacted because of U.S. privacy laws. This prompted [FBI/Comey] investigators to ask U.S. intelligence agencies to reveal the names of the Americans, the current U.S. law enforcement official said.”
Reflect back on CIA Director John Brennan’s testimony to congress and reread that paragraph broken into two parts and combined with the Brennan testimony:
….FBI scrutiny of Kushner began when intelligence reports of Flynn’s contacts with Russians included mentions of U.S. citizens, whose names were redacted because of U.S. privacy laws….
That’s exactly what Director Brennan said happened. The CIA intercepted the communications around the Russian officials attempting to gain access to the Trump circle because no-one in the Russian government knew anything about Trump’s positions.
…This prompted [FBI/Comey] investigators to ask U.S. intelligence agencies to reveal the names of the Americans, the current U.S. law enforcement official said…
That is also what Brennan said. Brennan said he gave the raw intelligence to the FBI (James Comey) and to the White House (Susan Rice) and it was then out of his hands. John Brennan is completely washing his hands of the entire ‘Muh Russia‘ conspiracy narrative. [Discussed Here]
According to Brennan’s testimony, the FBI (Comey) then asked the NSA (Rogers) to reveal the names. Brennan then briefed the gang-of-eight in congress.
Additionally, if Jared Kushner -as the WaPo claims- discussed setting up a “secret channel” of communication with Kysliak in December 2016 then common sense would tell you they didn’t have one prior to the election on Nov 8th. {{poof}} …there goes the ‘vast Russian conspiracy.
Aside from proving the Obama administration was specifically using the FBI via James Comey to spy on the Trump campaign – So what if team Trump, or Candidate Trump, or President-Elect Trump, wanted a way to talk privately with representatives of the Russian government?
So what if they wanted to discuss a change in policy, approach or communication procedure. So what? That’s politics. That’s the same for every country, not just exclusive to Russia. Surrounding the nomination, then later the election victory, that stunned the geo-political world almost every foreign government was trying to figure out who and what Donald J Trump was all about; and more specifically: how would his presidency impact their specific national and international interests.
The fact that President Obama’s political intelligence gathering operatives were spying on the Trump campaign during the election, and after the election win, to identify political communication – and then using the auspices of foreign surveillance to unmask the Trump transition team, should be a concern for everyone.
What this Reuters and Washington Post story actually does is prove the Obama Administration was spying on the Trump campaign. That’s the explosive angle to the story.
The nothingburger report that Jared Kushner or anyone else was trying to set up communication is ridiculous – the real story is Reuters and the Washington Post proving that President Obama was spying on conversations about communication amid his political opposition. That’s the real story.
They should invite him back, only the next time maybe he could ask her questions about the Russian contacts that ILLary and Slick Willie had, or the Podesta’s. And maybe he could ask what bank they stashed their Russian funds in? Or were they American? And what back channels did they use? Or was it paid in pallets of cash? Perhaps swapped at the airport between the planes of the A.G. and Slick Willie?
Now that would be real fun. 😉
BTW, he caught her with her pants down on knowing that back-channels were used by other Presidents. She knew it, as was evidenced by her slipping in that Kennedy used them in the Cuban Missile Crisis. She probably learned it watching Faux. They all like to pretend this is sensational breaking horrendous news for the viewers, when really it ain’t no thang.
They’ve just never seen anyone work before, so they don’t recognize it when it happens. And none have worked as hard as the TRUMP Team before the inauguration, or since.
Bottom line, someone needs to go to jail over this invasion of privacy for political purposes, otherwise they have established one heck of a precedent of spying on their opponents in future elections.
Yes, THIS, THIS THIS, They were illegally spying on and illegally unmasking private American citizens for politics and illegally leaking it to their DNC propaganda arm, the MSM. There is a very good YouTube channel, SonofNewo which lays out precisely what they were doing to Jared Kushner. It’s the most recent entry, really worth a listen.
Rep DeSantis draws the same conclusion as Sundance in this video: the fact that Jared was setting up a back channel in December means there was no backchannel during the election cycle.
Does CNN run a school for anchors to teach them how to speak in the sing song manner?
I know now where the term dumb as a hammer came from…I think my ears have stopped bleeding 😫
I hate how the reporters all do chopping motions with their hands, twist around to gesture behind them, and make dumb faces in close up after they ask a question.
NPR radio perfected that back in the 1970’s.
Let’s say for instance, that if a male of the species were to fantacize about striding up to some certain unspecified female news anchor while she is on the air, and b****-slap her so hard that her glasses flew off her head at such a high a velocity that they killed the cameraman on Camera 2, would that be wrong? Ethically? Morally? Things I sometimes ponder…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I ponder why we let ourselves be enslaved by a tv screen purchased, fed electric and sat in front of to be brainwashed and call it anything but what it is.
Rush Limbaugh talked today about unplugging from following “the news” so closely, making the point most of it isn’t really news.
I’ve been unplugged from the MSM for, well, decades actually. But I’ve been paying less attention to any of it the last few days, like at Breitbart and Drudge. I like checking in here though to get the real skinny. Otherwise, it’s less and less worth the bother.
I am watching the video of Sununu again. I love watching the media butthurt.
Sununu is defintely my favorite of the people who have been critical of Trump in the past.
Mukasey has not been terrible either.
My thoughts exactly.
He was Romney’s best campaigner. He went after Trump and that worried me immensely when he did. But it all worked out. I like him again. For his age hes sharp. I often wonder what kind of President would Sununu be. Hes so level headed and precise.
Plz just slap a big ol’ red clown nose on Allisumptin’!! She is already there but for the nose…the eyes, and ridiculous glass frames, the i dont know what the heck is going on with her clown makeup, the clownish attitude, opinion, story, questioning….
Please, big fat red nose and send her off to Barnums! Nutz!!
Oh, Allison you so cray-cray…. Someone send her a MAGA hat with a propeller on top. MSM, what a bunch of idiots. LOL
Wow what a close😂😂😂 Cheers Gov Sununu!
Leave it ot a senior male to call a spade a spade. She is such a cocky wench, I loved seeing her sit there with raw egg on herfave.
When you think about it, they’re the ones Obama blamed the most for all the ills in America which only he could correct.
On her face…on her face… Sorry, wrong glasses on for small ipad print.
Brennan had to don the wig to show him how its done ,The moment US ‘spy’ has shaggy wig revealed by Russian secret …
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/…/The-moment-US-spy-shaggy-wig-revealed-Russian-secret-ser...
May 14, 2013 – Russian intelligence services parade the ‘CIA spy’, named as Ryan … Revealed: The Russian agent removes the floppy blonde wig from the
This is what I mean. There is starting to be a reaction, a halt-calling, from some sane Americans who are not necessarily on our side.
Who is keeping up the pressure on the crazies in the media to continue their farce, beyond all reason?
There has to be something, or things, about to go down that they really, really need to distract from.
Distract. I agree. Also to keep the witch hunt going until they think people will pressure congress into impeachment even with no grounds. This type of hatred is their prayer to the devil, while abortion is their blood sacrifice, and money is their god.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There has to be something, or things, about to go down that they really, really need to distract from.”
Probably the Seth Rich murder…it destroys the whole ‘Russia’ hoax.
His name is Seth Rich.
I’m no fan of Sununu but his takedown of Camerota was comedy gold. 🙂 🙂
“Russian TV news and social media bots pushing frog memes interfered with the 2016 U.S. election result”
Every time I read this sentence, I burst out loud laughing.
Thanks, Sundance! That is a perfect line on the foolishness of all this.
CNN – VERY #FakeNews
Wasn’t Barack Obama’s whole foreign policy under Hillary a back-channel, because none of it was on the record?
What’s a back-channel? Why is it a bad thing?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Brennan reminds me of something…
https://vignette3.wikia.nocookie.net/muppet/images/3/3d/SkekSil2.jpg/revision/latest/scale-to-width-down/300?cb=20130319022232
but I just can’t seem to remember what. huh.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ oh well.
The resemblance is remarkable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sununu: “i don’t see any of evidence of collusion, do you?”
Dopey CNN/CIA operative: “ummmm…………………………………………….no”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/26/steve-bannon-to-head-trumps-russia-war-room-legal-team-street-fighters-and-surrogates.html
Steve Bannon to Head Trump’s russia war room
In late August to early October, I stayed in hotels for about 10 days, and since most of the time I hung out at the lobby where they keep the snacks and coffee, I had a chance to monitor the TV programs. The hotels had a policy to keep a “news station” on their TV at all times, and for 3 of those days they had Fox, and the other 7 days they had CNN.
Fox had news and commentary on Trump about 1/5 to 1/10 of the time, whereas CNN was Trump-bashing all of the time. Note that I said Trump-bashing, not merely featuring news and commentary on Trump.
When it comes to media, whether TV or newspapers, I’ve never seen anything like CNN. I believe that of all the most repressive regimes we’ve seen in the world in recent years, most of those would be embarrassed at how juvenile the attacks were that CNN broadcast then, since there was no finesse, no sense of cultural background, just angry shouting tirades, usually preceded by a sensitive or injured female voice to introduce the next attack.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
curious:
why have so many casually swallowed the propaganda mind control that Russia “interfered” with our election?
that’s FALSE…period. end of story. There’s no evidence or facts to support that – just relentless sound bites.
And yet it’s supposed veracity has become part of the deep state narrative.
The “report” from the “17 intelligence” agencies allegedly verifying this is simply a FRAUD and inconclusive at best.
Check it out for yourselves – it’s a convoluted gobbledy gook GENERIC description of various ways one might go about hacking someone’s email server/account. COMPLETELY GENERIC. ZERO EVIDENCE. It describes a “phishing” type “hack” generically. HAHA!
and yet people bandy it about as if it’s a fact and not a complete political fabrication from the DEEP STATE enemies of Donald Trump.
Here’s what it is of course – the “left”/deep state media clearly feels that if they can bully and hypnotize enough into believing that the election was definitely “interfered” with by the “evil” Russians, it will be SO much easier to expand and conflate their foul narrative with the beyond the pale delusional one that Trump campaign (read Donald Trump) “colluded” with the “evil Russians…and guess what – they’re succeeding with that.
i personally don’t doubt that Russian “intelligence” likely tried to “interfere” with the election…it’s what they and every other country (i prefer to refer to them as “corporations” because that’s what they are) tries to do. The United States is the unquestionable ALL TIME champion of this – just do some brief research on the CIA’s record of interfering with and destabilizing sovereign “nations” and you’ll see that if you don’t already – so perhaps Russia is reacting as well to our relentless and brazen attempts to “interfere” with their elections.
But i digress – i’d wager that even some of the fine people posting here have accepted the narrative specific to the dopey “resistance”, that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election – or they “hacked” it. ZERO evidence of that. It’s CRUCIAL for critical thinkers to embrace this simple truth in opposition to the relentless deep state narrative. IMO.
That. Was. Priceless. FakeNews has been hosting #nevertrumpers for their daily dose of corroboration. Gov. Sununu steps on the brakes. Bwahaha! Coke-bottle glasses might make her look more intelligent, but that illusion will be shattered when she opens her mouth…again. 😄
I’m
Scared now cnn speaks truth ,isnt that a sign of the apocalypse.
I can’t believe the media. Don’t they see that wiretaps of the transition team do not prove collusion prior to the election? The transition team is supposed to contact foreign sources.
Camerota is asking Sununu how the transition team can set up a back channel with the Russians during Obama’s presidency. CNN is acting like the transition team is not a legitimate entity. The transition team is financed by the federal government and their business is setting up the new presidency. They are supposed to start relationships with foreign countries. According to Sununu, Obama set up a back channel with Iran. The Obama administration was spying on the Trump transition team and is still spying on the President.
Blaming Russia for their loss and expelling diplomats less than a month before the inauguration of the new President was agitating for war. Obama, the lamest of lame ducks, should not be agitating for a war after a new President is elected. The December 29 date of expelling the Russian diplomats coincides with McCain and Graham’s trip to the Ukraine. The two of them are on video trying to get the president of the Ukraine (after McCain tried to start a civil war in the Ukraine to remove the prior democratically elected President) to start a war with Russia. The two of them told the Ukrainians that NATO would back them in the war against Russia. Graham seems to be softening his stance against President Trump a little, but McCain should be arrested for trying to start wars when he has no authority to do so.
I would also love to see Obama and his whole intelligence community arrested for spying on the Trump campaign, transition team and administration.
The 6:35 to 6:44 mark is priceless!!!
I think it’s starting to turn off even the people who want to believe it.
It’s like that point a liar reaches, when they’ve gone too far and embellished their story so much that it becomes obvious that it’s all a Lie.
Aliysn Camerota. What an ugly person!!
Spicer/Sununu would make a great wrestling tag team to give Morning Daily Press Briefing against MSM, the two of them could take on the whole room of metro-sexual leftist “reporters”. Take out CNN first.
Sununu gets an A+ for that interview with taking out that snow-flake CNN anchor. He is ready for higher level of MSM wrestling with other fake media.
That was reminiscent of a Newt Media Takedown, but for Fun!
Que the Puddy Tat!!
Boom shakalakalaka!
As an IT worker it is extremely frustrating to read reports like the FBI report about meh Russia hacking where it merely describes basic phishing (spear) attacks which are so very common that almost every single attack starts with a phishing email. (Sony Columbia Pictures, Target, etc..) A spear phishing attack is merely a more targeted attack of individuals using inside information to increase the effectiveness of social engineering and get the target to execute the payload or provide their login credentials. That’s exactly how they hacked Podesta with a spear phishing email that looked like it came from Google Gmail asking him to change his password. The moron fell for it but not before checking with his IT guy who replied with the actual link to Google Gmail and advised him to use that link instead of the original email and to change his password anyway as a precaution. Well Podesta went back to the original phishing email and gave the hackers his password! How very dumb! The DNC hack occurred because a consultant travelled to Russia looking for dirt and was hacked almost immediately then brought her laptop back to the office. First of all, surfing the Internet in Russia and many other countries is extremely dangerous. People buy disposable smartphones so they can throw them away after travel to those nations. She should have used VPN at the very least. Yahoo Security reached out to her to let her know her email was getting pounded by nation state hackers. Yahoo Security? Man, they were hacked at least 3 times and as many as 1 Billion Yahoo accounts were compromised! If you still have a Yahoo account you should destroy it and change all your passwords if you ever used the same password elsewhere. Verizon bought Yahoo for a song and a deep discount as a result of the hacking news.
The Hillary investigation drives me absolutely bonkers. There are so very many reasons she and her staff should be charged. The incompetence boggles the mind! Email is mission critical, it needs to be backed up, secure, and kept forever. The fact they deleted emails while under court orders is astounding. Their IT infrastructure was absolutely horrific, it is little wonder they were hacked and hacked by many different groups. I loved the Reddit #StoneTear question about how to scrub a very VIP email address from historical emails. Turned out that was Hillary’s IT private server guy. Exposed by @GOPPollAnalyst Katica. Another one was the IRS targeting Tea Party groups, oh suddenly the email was lost and the laptop destroyed. Then we find out Lois Lerner had an alias email account for clandestine communications to avoid FOIA inquiries, etc. Absolutely disgusting! They dance around the real issues, distracting, pointing fingers but somehow no one zeros in on the real serious items of interest!
Thanks for this, Sundance.
That he was a “never trumper” makes this interview even more imortant.
I can feel the tide turning….wheeeee!
Dear clueless Allison. She brought on Sununu because she knew during the primaries he was totally against Trump. She figured she could use him to lend credibility to the muh Russia narrative. She didn’t know he still has common sense and intellectual honesty left. Too bad she didn’t do a thorough review of him or she would have discovered that like Mukasey he does not suffer fools gladly. I guess he will not be invited back.
