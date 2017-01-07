Two More Reviews: ODNI / CIA Russia Report Was Politically “Rigged”…

Anyone who has followed politics and the intersection with intelligence reports already knew the CIA (Brennan) and ODNI (Clapper) report was constructed nonsense. Two more former CIA officials further admit that reality...
(Via Fox News) Friday night, during her last show on Fox News, Megyn Kelly asked former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Pete Hoekstra whether he accepted the conclusion by 17 intelligence agencies in a recently released declassified report that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and that this interference came at the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Hoekstra gave an answer Kelly did not anticipate. He noted that the declassified report represents the views of only three intelligence agencies, not seventeen. Hoekstra also questioned why the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) did not co-author or clear the report and why it lacked dissenting views.
The declassified report issued on January 6 is an abridged version of a longer report ordered by President Obama that concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to undermine the 2016 president election, hurt Hillary’s candidacy and promote Donald Trump through cyber warfare, social media and the state-owned Russia cable channel RT. Although the report’s authors said they have high confidence in most of these conclusions, they were unable to include any evidence for classification reasons.
As someone who worked in the intelligence field for 25 years, I share Congressman Hoekstra’s concerns about Friday’s declassified Russia report and a similar Joint DHS and ODNI Election Security Statement released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and DHS on October 7, 2016.
I also suspect the entire purpose of this report and its timing was to provide President Obama with a supposedly objective intelligence report on Russian interference in the 2016 election that the president could release before he left office to undermine the legitimacy of Trump’s election.
I am concerned both intelligence assessments were rigged for political purposes.
You may remember when Hillary Clinton claimed during the final presidential debate on October 19 that based on the October 7 ODNI/DHS statement, all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies had determined the WikiLeaks disclosures of Democratic emails were an effort by Russia to interfere with the election.
Clinton’s remark was not accurate. Although the October memo said “the U.S. Intelligence Community” was confident that the Russian government was behind the alleged hacking, the October memo was drafted by only two intelligence organizations – ODNI and DHS.
Since it came out only a month before the presidential election and was co-authored by only two intelligence agencies, the October memo looked like a clumsy attempt by the Obama White House to produce a document to boost Clinton’s reelection chances. Its argumentation was very weak since it said the alleged hacking of Democratic emails was “consistent with the methods and motivations of Russian-directed efforts” but did not say there was any evidence of Russian involvement.
Friday’s declassified intelligence report on Russia hacking is even more suspicious. As Congressman Hoekstra noted, this report was drafted and cleared by only three intelligence agencies, not 17. DHS, which co-authored the October statement, added a brief tick to the new report, but did not clear it. The Office of Director of National Intelligence, which co-authored the October memo, did not draft or clear Friday’s report, nor did other members of the U.S Intelligence Community with important equities in this issue such as DIA and the State Department’s Intelligence and Research Bureau (INR).
The declassified Russian report also lacks standard boilerplate language that it was coordinated within the U.S. Intelligence Community. This language usually reads: “This memorandum was prepared by the National Intelligence Council and was coordinated with the US Intelligence Community” or “this is an IC-coordinated assessment.”
Given how politically radioactive the issue of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election has become, why wasn’t the January 6 Russia report an intelligence community-coordinated assessment? Why were several important intelligence agencies and their experts excluded? (read more)
I do not understand why we are supposed to take the words of a proven liar (Clapper) and one who illegally spied on Congress and was involved in illegally accessing passport information (Brennan).
Those two should be in jail, not giving fake briefings.
All will change after 1/20 when accountability arrives in D.C.
The same thing held true for Hillary. Every debate, I looked at that arrogant smile on her face and felt outrage. A woman who has proven herself to be a liar has no place in the United States presidency. The Democrat Party has become a farce.
This plays into those connected to the Clintons…Has anyone been following this?
Day 76 – Where is Eric Braverman? Who Killed Monica Petersen? – YouTube
Day 76 -Where is Eric Braverman? Who Killed Monica Petersen? Part Two – YouTube
Day 76 – Where is Eric Braverman? Part 3 – YouTube
Day 76 – Where is Eric Braverman? Part 4 – YouTube
Since the concensus (other than the authors of the report) seems to be there is no executable evidence, that makes their conclusion only an opinion.
“Their” bring the authors.
Some dumb-ass Saturday night shlep on Fox was still pushing the BS narrative that Russia interfered and Trump isn’t serious not too long ago. Apparently Megyn didn’t brief him on her way out the door. I had enough of his crap – and some pussy Brit-sounding wimp – and switched to OAN.
A Pulitzer Prize awaits the brave, independent journalist who has the guts to get to the bottom of this story and expose it
Fedback, I agree.
The fact that these insufferable people CONTINUE to peddle this mush, every day, on every program, in every newscast, to me is proof positive of the level of just how false it all is!
If they survive.
I would like to see john mcnasty and his butt boy, miss lindsey, scewered over their part in this travesty. I guess mcclown is still smarting from Trump’s tweet about his hero status in Nam.
It is very troubling that these political hacks in the establishment are trying to undermine a democratically elected President. They well understood that they are going up against an incoming President, their to be boss. There are so many entrenched interests and cover ups that they are trying to delegitimize him, might be afraid he’s gonna learn what they have been up to all these years. Trump’s gotta be very careful.
Everything is rigged, just wake up and you will catch on.
Trump is the UNRIGGED President
It should be fairly easy to determine who had access to the information that was leaked to NBC before Trump was briefed, even if it was 200 or 1000 people. Fire them all on Jan 20th an get the message across.
Hoekstra has been on FBN and is very knowledgeable on this subject and many others. He is and has been a very strong advocate for Trump.
His interview sure didn’t last long. Any guesses why?
This whole ‘The Russians did it’ thing has been a pile of camel dung from the gitgo as we all know. PE Trump has been playing these fools, thats my take on it.
Again I say “LET TRUMP BE TRUMP” and in the end he will OWN them all.
The cocktail waitress seemed surprised that Hoekstra wasn’t impressed with methods such as watching RT.
If there were someone past or present in government that might know about 75% of the operation and machinations of the DC Swamp, and who might have passed this information on to Trump, any guesses who such a person might be?
Well General Flynn & Senator Sessions got on board the Trump Train pretty darn early…..
Mr. Trump has assembled a Whole Pride of Lions, to help MAGA!
Many more, will come out of the Long Grass soon.
The ones who are scared shitless, know they are soon to be Preyed upon.
The smell of blood, draws Lions for miles around.
I suspect, many Patriots have been biding their time, praying for a Real Leader.
Drain the swamp
Good job Sundance. State. the truth, since the entire world is looking in now.
If only this country let alone the world would read these articles from Sundance I believe we’d be in a better place.
It would hopefully get some people to stop and think instead of jumping on the ridiculous msm bandwagon. It has certainly done that for me.
Without question the report was rigged however after receiving their briefing yesterday there was no push-back by Trump and Pence just tacit acceptance so today it is now accepted gospel that Putin ordered the hacks in order to throw the election to Trump. Every headline today proclaims Putin’s interference and save for Tucker Carlson EVERY media commentator has bought into this lie (even Sean Hannity who had been skeptical till now accepted the basic premise that Putin hacked the election in his show last night).
Before Trump is sworn in the corrupt Obama has succeeded in de-legitimizing his Presidency in the eyes of Millions. What I don’t understand is why no push-back from Trump? He said on New Year’s that he had information that others did not have?
The report makes the claim that Putin hacked the RNC but withheld information presumably to favor Clinton. When this first came up months ago Reince Priebus denied any hack of the RNC occurred (and he should know). Trump tweeted yesterday that the RNC repelled any attacks. Why therefore aren’t they forcefully taken exception to that part of the report that claims Putin hacked the RNC?
The excellent report by Fred Fleitz raises many important points such as the fact that only two agencies signed off on this report NOT 17! Why didn’t the other 15 intelligence leaders endorse this report? This is a question Trump needs to raise publicly.
12 More days to inauguration. That is all that counts and they can try to deligitimize Trump all they want. Trump is very sharp and the liars will all be fired when the time is right.
Why are the democrats pushing so hard to blame Russia or anyone else about the email leaks? Look what the emails revealed as that is a lot more important. I strongly suggest that everyone go back and read them again. The emails tell a story of criminal acts that may even include the rape and murder of young children. One email from Podesta’s friend clearly seems to indicate that they were going to sacrifice a child to the devil. The answer to the question I posed is that the Russians are being blamed to divert attention away from what is in the emails. “Don’t look at those emails, look over here at Russia.”
Is this same $NYT that demanded all CIA management be fired over WMD in Iraq fiasco ?
