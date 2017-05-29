Wunderkind Macron Threatens Putin/Assad With Unilateral “Red-Line” Action…

President Trump’s EU strategy is swimmingly effective. Truly, President Trump’s multinational approach is jaw-droppingly transparent (they’ve obviously never read any of Trump’s books), and today France’s Emmanuel Macron showed just how thoroughly disconnected he is from understanding his own position.
Wunderkind Emmanuel Macron, following the exact same advisory recommendations which planted egg on Obama’s face, threatens Vladimir Putin and Bashir Assad with a red-line of military action if chemical weapons are used in Syria:
“Any use of chemical weapons would results in reprisals and an immediate riposte, at least where France is concerned,” Macron said, standing next to Putin in the Versailles palace outside of Paris. (link)
Emmanuel Macron threatening unilateral action if Syria’s Bashar Assad uses chemical weapons? Hilarious, if it wasn’t so substantively dangerous.
The orbit of influence surrounding the wunderkind (all caviar liberal socialists) have convinced Macron that now is the time to project a strong EU image to compensate for President Trump’s bold stance pointing out the EU need to step out from behind the skirt of NATO and provide for their own defense. Politically, Macron’s yapping might play well with a domestic or EU centric audience….
…However, in reality France is one of the worst offenders in not funding their own military. France contributes 1.79% of their GDP toward NATO’s common defense; but that amount only reaches approximately 4.9% of all NATO defense spending. By comparison the U.S. provides over 76% of all NATO military spending.
Simultaneously to Macron’s militaristic shaved-chest thumping, the EU continues to import Mid-East and North African economic migrants that will continue to put severe financial pressure on their multicultural social experiments.
Just yesterday a ship containing 250 families, but more than 1300 single males between 16-35, arrived in Italy. Millions more are anticipated.
The Drs Without Borders ship dropped off the “refugees” and now act as a ferry between North Africa and Europe.
President Trump, along with the common sense world, can see the looming social and financial collapse headed directly to the heart of the EU. Brexit will remove £1.5 billion per month from the EU wealth spreading coffers. The economic planetary consequences are aligned to deliver a cold dose of reality to the caviar socialists.
Russia’s Vladimir Putin can also see this coming. The EU is essentially killing itself. There’s no reason for Russia to attempt to push their influence upon a region that will soon be in a weakened state and begging the U.S. to save it from itself.
President Trump, and the broader U.S. electorate, are in no mood to step in -yet again- and save the EU from the consequences of it’s own undoing. The lack of the EU NATO alliance to take the funding demand seriously will simply provide President Trump the leverage needed to avoid any requested intervention.
The Trump administration is focused on the elimination of terror threats from our own shores and supporting allies who are not being stupid. Remember, when candidate Donald Trump said: “these people are stupid”, it was not a talking point. He, along with anyone else with a lick of common sense, can see the future of these EU policies.
The U.K. (Theresa May), Israel (Benjamin Netanyahu) and Egypt (Fattah al-Sisi) are examples of countries not being stupid; although the U.K is still in flux. The larger Mid-East alliance, sans Turkey, are also now awakened to this dynamic.
If France is stupid enough to take on Russia, while they are in the midst of an economic social crisis of their own making, they’ll end up looking for fellow fools like Recep Erdogan (Turkey) to join them.
While President Trump stands with Theresa May and watches; wunderkind Macron won’t find a militaristic ally in Angela Merkel (Germany) who is only an advocate for multiculturalism so long as she can spend other countries money to afford her political and social indulgences.
Will prince rainbow sparkles, Justin Trudeau (Canada), ride in on a unicorn to rescue the EU from their own feel-good globalism? Maybe.
However, when Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Wilburine and Trade Rep Lighthizer are finished with an economic NAFTA refresh, Canada will have just as big a series of economic problems. The Canadian electorate, amid an increasingly predictable era of austerity, will most likely be turning the grinder on their own Prime Minister.
Donald Trump is President Trump because he, like all well informed and astute economic people detached from politics, can see and accept predictable consequences from current behavior.
Most politicians act upon their orbit of influence which is never focused further than the next election cycle. President Trump has a much, much longer perspective; and because of that fundamental paradigm shift in outlook – he can position the U.S. for the best outcome.
If you watch closely you can break the entire geopolitical dynamic into two groups:
- Group One – Those international leaders who understand the bigger picture in the distance; and
- Group Two – Those who are focused on the next media cycle to gauge the success of their own political brand image.
Remember, politics might be downstream from pop culture – but pop culture is well downstream from economics. Group one focus their attention where it really matters; group two focus on image and optics.
How sad is it that France had to vote stupid. They’ve made their bed and now they have to lie in it. Remember to thank God every single day for POTUS.
The pensioners and ‘almost’ voted for pretty boy Macron, literally the teacher’s pet.
Lots of abstains this election, but the young voted Le Pen. The France, young, at least have a vote for life. It maybe that it’s just another 5 years of terminal stupid for France. It appears, unfortunately, that more blood will have to be spilled for enough of the oldsters to learn to be afraid and get over the snob factor.
The snob factor is the only reason people vote Socialist. It has to lose it’s cachet first.
I strongly suspect vote fraud in that election (fair warning: I have no proof whatsoever, it just smells bad to my political instincts… but it smells VERY bad indeed)… and I pity the French citizens who were very likely disenfranchised by it.
That is the same stench that I smelled. It is hard to believe a people would vote for their own murder in the privacy of the voting booth.
Voter fraud always determines an election unless it is a landslide like Trump and even then they can almost steal it.
Macron is a “badass hand-crusher” according to Liberal Twitter so Putin better watch out!
Lefty Twitter got it backwards. Macron actually has a badass crushed hand..
Macron has a crush on his badassed hand … he’ll soon need glasses.
Putin should backhand that little maggot off the stage.
There’s an idea.
As I put on another thread where this was more briefly mentioned, it appears to me that not only has Macron made a big mistake but this does not help Putin either as far as his stature in the world. I think it was a mistake for Putin and the manlet to meet now, as much for Putin as for the manlet. And I cannot imaging President Trump being in any hurry now whatsoever to meet with Putin. It gives President Trump plenty of time to watch them ruin themselves futher. The meeting was bad and will be ongoingly bad for each of them, but good for us and President Trump. I’m sure the manlet has called mom Merkle by now about it, to no avail, re upping their game.
Putin was sizing up the little twerp. Doubtlessly, he was not impressed with what he saw.
Alexsandra, why is it bad for Our President to meet with Putin? They have many common interests. “Keep your friends close but your enemies even closer”.
I’m all for him meeting with Putin. But not now after he met with little Macron first. Putin has actually devalued himself. He needs more stature again before our President bothers with him. Why bother now? Let Macron and Putin struggle over the supposed red line. Trump does not need to add a noun or verb to that. Let them stew in it.
I’m calling him “Half-Cooked Macaroni” because he’s limp (weak) and useless!
That is one gag bromance. Imitation of men.
Hollywood-mindset voting.
So what France is threatening other countries with their one gear only tanks, backward….When you cannot fly your jets forward and your tanks can only go backward, perhaps the French president better thinks twice about issuing any threats that are credible to anybody in the rest of the world. let’s alone his own peoples.
French Guns for sale never shot dropped once, always comes to mind.
I just love Trudeau showing off his pink soaks…. Priceless.
What an immature child!
Those socks are to match his pink Pussy Hat.
You Know he has one!
“Prince Rainbow Sparkles”. Sundance you crack me up!! 🦄
Man, that picture of Turdeau is embarrassing to most of us north of the border. Industrial-Strength pansy on par with the photo of Obama on the bicycle.
I see what you did there 😎🤣🤓
The blood of U.S soldiers already bailed France out of appeasement and weakness when they submitted to Adolf Hitler. Let’s not do it again! In 30 years or so most of Europe will be living under Sharia, we need to make sure America doesn’t go that same stupid route.
I think, in the end, that if we are perhaps in a position to help save Europe (again) that we will do it. The issue is that neither Europe nor us have considered the possibility we might have our own issues
There is no way they can be saved, with or without us. Demographically Europe is toast … they’ve had a negative birthrate for way too long. It’s too late for them, but not too late for the U.S. With the help of our Hispanic population our birthrate has been and remains neutral, not negative.
I wasn’t happy when micron was elected. I’m starting to think it was nessesary. There is a split happening, US/UK leading on one side, france/germany on the other. Other countries will follow the strong horse. The clearer the choice is, the quicker it might happen. Micron is WAY more full of himself than even Trudeau. I would expect his nose to be bloody fairly rapidly. The EU is a suicide pact. micron is handing out sneakers and kool-aid. Good luck with that.
No more US blood for the likes of France or any other country taking in the barbarians from state-sponsored terror countries. NATO forces should be staffed in inverse proportion to countries meeting their $ obligations.
NATO would then turn into MATO.
So how would you like your son to be one who had to go and fight with that 1.79% of what we might have sent?
The only reason I feel bad about countries like Italy and France is because of the culture being lost and the art, the museums, things like the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower etc.IMHO, it is just a matter of time before the primitives, as Ann Coulter likes to call them, destroy those.Will Venice be destroyed eventually? There was already a plot to blow up the bridge that spans the canal that has been there since the 1500’s. Thankfully it was stopped but I am sure there will be more attempts. Eventually there will be no more French and Italian wines, cheeses, music etc. Europe is turning black with the plague that it is Islam. People who were lucky enough to visit it before the arrival of the primitives can just tell their grandchildren memories of what it used to be like. So sad
I have thought the same thing; matter of time until iconic, historic sites are destroyed. Scorched earth barbarians spare nothing in their jihadi quest.
Macron needs a timeout and to go back in the kitchen and ask his mommy/wifee to fix him some Macroni & cheese…and for desert HE only gets 1/2 a scoop😎
What an idiot…not a nice word, but I repeat, what an idiot!
I always read the “tags” in the posts here.
“Professional idiot” is in this one. 😉
OMG I missed that!! I usually read them too!
American Georgia Grace,
Call a spade a spade; or in this case an idiot!!!
During the trial involving the Amistad Slave ship, the Leader of Spain demanded that the Amistad slaves be returned to (in her mind the rightful owner) the Portugeuse Shipping Co. President VanBuren was advised that the United States Government, would not acknowledge the wishes of an 8 year old girl. Neither will Putin!
Love the smirk on Putin’s face.
“Macron’s militaristic shaved-chest thumping”
Is that ever an image. Thank you SD, for your never-ending humor!
That ferry photo may as well be a troop transport.
I keep wanting to have this question answered. Who will be making up the troops either in NATO or for these armies Macron And Merkel are dreaming of?
That’s right…these people. And in which direction will their guns be pointed?
Could that ship have a more appropriate name?
Remember that picture when you hear ANY sympathetic news about doctors without borders. First question to ask yourself, why does doctors without borders have a ship that size, and who paid for it?
The United Nations.
Grrrr….
So we helped finance that.
So really we paid for it, stupid question as of course we did.
Shut it down!!!!!!
Just a thought…
Maybe Skeletor is ordering her boy to act tough… to compensate for feeling humiliated by all the lols at her aging stick-body
Mrs. Shaved Chest Thumper was probably pissed at the lack of French Intel or US leaking of Melania’s wardrobe selections.
Skeletor😎🤣😎🤣🤣🤣🤣 you are awesome rumpole2!! God love ya!!💖💕
Goodness!!!!!!!!! No comparison!!!!! We have the lovely, gracious and beautiful Melania. I think I see some sun tan lines. I even love that!
Manlet Macron’s mom has a very weird stance in addition to, well, everything else. She looks like she smells something bad, or maybe is about to whack someone in the mouth.
Oh dear. Delusions of grandeur.
Massive Russian tank divisions can overrun France in a day.
Better keep that French nuke handy.
The Truth About ‘Refugees’
Les Teeny Weenies😎
That’s gotta hurt! LOL!!!!!!!
Snarky giggly boys, all puff and no substance.
Oh, just saw above, WSB. Good one!
On this Memorial Holiday when we all want to pay tribute to all of our fallen men and women who have given up their lives to defend us, the political act of a nameless president of a nameless country means nothing to me,.despite my earlier post to ridicule them. Let these peoples do what they must for their own political selfishness and let us remember and salute what our military men and women have sacrificed to keep us safe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Left’s governing policies and behavior across the globe is, at best, incoherent, and at worst, psychotic. It is often both.
Something stinks about this. Obviously France would be stupid to engage Syria/Russia directly in conflict.
But what if they were to engage with Syria and provoke conflict with Russia to invoke title 5 and force the US under Trump to act in a predictable manner?
Trump could just turn around and tell them that since they didn’t uphold their end of funding NATO that we are under no obligation to help them. Tough cookies for you, fight your own wars.
Quite a good thing that Trump did not pledge 100% certain alliance to idiots like Macron who are barking trouble but have no bite of their own.
U.S. provides NATO with 76%. And Trump is too smart to be sucked into a Macron slap fight. Even with a French/Germany/Turkey Alliance, U.S. still provides 76%. Trump calls the shots.
Eventus stultorum magister.
Bob, you may be right. But I’m not sure even that cures stupid.
I think Macron is very insecure and he definitely feels threatened by President Trump. He is trying to be first with Russia and “putting Russia/Syria in its place.” This is another red-line Obama moment that will come back to bite him. Obviously, he does not know who he is dealing with.
He seems to be trying to channel Trump’s straight-talking ways with nothing to back it up. And, yes, outcome is pathetic and O-Zeroish, to France’s peril.
That even looks like Merkel! LOL! Who knew? Hahaha!
I remember a story back in the 90’s, when an older son took over the business for one of the large Japanese auto companies. He immaturely thought that he was “all that”, and tried to talk tough with the current president, Clinton. I have to give credit to Clinton, his response was to send an army of inspectors to literally tear apart each Japanese car during their “inspections” at US ports, and leave the vehicles in pieces on the docks. The Japanese “tough boy” learned his lesson.
There are a million ways that Trump and Putin can respond to Macron — they just have to choose which one, and when. The Macron-puppy will be dealt with a measured response appropriate to a foolish pup trying to act like the alpha, and will be swatted back into place at a convenient time. The young one really has no idea what he’s taken on.
What I do like is — like being able to spot our domestic swampers — is that the Trump effect is making it clear who the international swamp-people are, just today we can have no doubt that Macron and Merkle are not only suspected but for sure swampers. Enemies, foreign and domestic, helpful to have certain ID of who they are.
Macron is a little, little man. And that is is starting position. Downhill from here. Don’t mess with Putin little man. Or our great President, DJT!
I received my LaRouche PAC email story today and they spoke about the fact that Marcon pushed this meeting with Putin up by a month.
https://larouchepac.com/20170529/new-door-opening-mankind?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20170529-daily&utm_content=20170529-daily+CID_33d20fe7c3979b206d01e68cd764c234&utm_source=CampaignMonitorEmail&utm_term=The%20New%20Door%20Opening%20for%20Mankind
From the article linked above:
President Trump’s four-nation tour against terrorism and for Mideast peace, and then by NATO and Group of Seven summits in which President Trump rejected both the enemy-image of Russia and the fraud of man-made global warming.
Today will see a summit between Presidents Putin of Russia and Macron of France, which was suddenly moved forward more than a month. Newly-elected President Macron has acted as Lyndon LaRouche’s friend, former French Presidential candidate Jacques Cheminade had advised him, by moving coordination with Putin to the top of his agenda. More surprises may result.
I guess Mr. Marcon went against the LaRouche’s wishes by going off script and drawing a redline. Angela Merkel will not just destroy her country but she will destroy France and the majority of Europe as well.
Exactly. See my post at 6:32 p.m. This is the reaction of an immature, inexperienced pajama boy who is trying to act like he is Mr. Tough Guy. How long before this guy falls flat on his face.
OMG, that photo of Trudeau showing off his pink socks…what an embarrassment.
They have the blue compass NATO emblem on them. Like someone here asked “Why does NATO have socks?” 😛
With Melania, wardrobe was symbolic, and great. With Trudeau, same, but clueless and pathetic. Canada should be ashamed of the litle boy..
🤣🤣🤣 was just telling Mr. Red that France has said it would retaliate against Russia and Mr. Red said “with what a white flag?”
Macron “draws a Red Line”… threatens surrender
You can definetly see the plan, much like the Fake News cycle…Merkel and the Foreign Minister saying Europe must defend itself(while not paying the bill already) and now Macron playing paper tiger with Putin…It’s absurd on its face….
The point Sundance was making about the two opposing views was explored by Mark Steyn when he traveled to Europe last year…
https://www.steynonline.com/7841/dangerous-woman-meets-dangerous-man
As I asked around Europe all last year: What’s the happy ending here? In a decade it will be worse, and in two decades worse still, and then in three decades people will barely recall how it used to be, when all that warmth and vibrancy of urban life that Owen Jones hymns in today’s Guardian is but a memory, and the music has died away, and Manchester is as dull and listless as today’s Alexandria. If Mrs May or Frau Merkel has a happier ending, I’d be interested to hear it. If not, it is necessary not to carry on, but to change, and soon – before it’s too late.
Macron kinda reminds me of Anthony Weiner. Both have a greasy, slimy look about them. And Trudeau? Girly man from the neck down and the armpits up. 😉
This statement is windowdressing for French globalists. Anything important was said in private and what is important is what they do.
Macron for France is the same as America electing Obama and had we elected Hillary. This will give a demonstrated contrast for the stupid American Libtards to compare. I see it as a plus in the scheme of things.
Macron’s ‘red line’ will be as effective as the Maginot Line. What a dumb ass!
The red line if observed would likely result instead in a line of blood in France. Very stupid, and dangerous.
Small man. Small dick. Talking large.
He will be embarrassed.
BUT…he can cry on momma merkel’s shoulder & get a bro-hug from even smaller Justin Trudeau.
this has to be a translators joke. regardless, it’s absolutely a joke. I’m amazed Vlad didn’t throw a disc, from laughing so hard! macron can now be immortalized in the dictionary as a definition of “guffaw”. 👌 thanks, off to pop more popcorn!
I still think Putin also devalued himself by even meeting with Macron now, aside from the stupidity (which should not have been a surprise) that came out of Macron’s mouth. Fail, fail, for each of them. Wait and see. They have hurt each other.
I do wonder why Putin is so quiet being embarrass with a red line..? Macron has a Napoleon complex first trying to crush the leader of the free world President Trump’s hand
second he draws a red line with Putin the second military power in the world.
I cannot fantom that it is a conspiracy between Putin and PJ Boy Macron…?
Macron is dangerous. He has made several major errors right out of the gate.
He’s dangerous.
Nah. He’s just trying to project himself as some sort of tough guy to the French.
He’s a chickenlittle like Trudeau.
Nothing to worry about.
Macron comes across as a rosy cheeked schoolkid. He’s about as tough as my daughter’s kitten. Haven’t seen anything more pathetic in 2017.
Putin looks like he’s got the giggles. Can’t blame him.
Macron threatening Putin using the word “riposte”….hilarious
We really have a fight on our hands from progressives world wide.
Then you throw in the LSM worldwide we have a hill to travel.
Thanks for this site and appreciating more and more everyday.
Keep up the fight, Bruce
