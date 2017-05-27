President Trump is Right To Call Out NATO Countries – U.S. Paying 76 Percent of Total NATO Spending…

President Trump’s political opposition, including Most Swamp Media (MSM), have claimed he went too far in calling out NATO members for their lack of funding their own military and security apparatus.
During President Trump’s latest trip to NATO he stated publicly they needed to improve and do it quickly. The media expressed a position that President Trump was too direct; however, what the media never shows is how far out of balance the entire financial system is for NATO.
The members of NATO agreed to spend at least 2% of their GDP on their own internal defense and security. Most people are probably familiar with a graphic such as below which appears on CNN website explaining the dynamic:
However, what is rarely added to the discussion is the scope of the U.S. GDP in comparison to other nation states. For us to spend 3.61% of our massive GDP ($18.5 Trillion) is actually $670,344,000. That represents 76.11% of the entire NATO budget.
In the graphic below I’ve added the GDP and extended the math to show how much the United States actually pays in whole dollars in comparison to the top 10 NATO member nations:
The US is providing $670,344 – That’s 76.11% of the entire NATO budget.
When you extend the amounts out you can see the fuller story of how big the disparity is between the entire NATO budget and who is contributing.
Greece, Estonia, the U.K, and Poland are the only nations meeting their promise to spend at least 2% of their GDP on the “collective defense”.
It is ridiculous in the extreme for the United States to be paying 76 percent of the total NATO defense bill.
President Trump is right to call them out publicly. Heck, he should go further. I would suggest reducing our own contribution to the 2% threshold until ALL nations catch up.
Nice new fancy NATO building you got there Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg!
Caviar Socialists love to spend money that’s not theirs. Boy does this video make more sense against the backdrop of how much we are carrying for them:
“Sure is a nice country you’ve got there… you haven’t been paying your protection money. Sure would be a problem if we stopped defending you…” By the way, what HAVE you been spending your money on? Welfare for foreign immigrants?? Really?
Our President makes me feel safe. He is on the job and taking care of business. It has been decades since I have felt that way.
Crystal stemware, bone china, cases of wine, caviar, art for offices, “working” lunch, dinners and lots and lots of “conferences and summits”.
Ghetto rich bureaucrats.
I saw Donald Rumsfeld on Fox & Friends and he affirmed PDJT was absolutely right to call them out on the spending disparity. He said he was Ambassador to NATO or something like that in the seventies and he called them out THEN about the spending inequality. And guess what? The media said nothing about it then. Oh, how the times have changed. Go get ’em PDJT.
Looks like Trump is colluding again….with the American People.
Deplorable collusion. Really despicable.
Thank God for President Donald Trump!
What people in our country DO NOT GET is that PDJT is saving money here and saving money there, and saving money over here while all of his critics say, “it is so insignificant here and insignificant there” that it does not amount to anything.
Guess what! All of the “here and there” savings is beginning to add up BIGLY! Thats how budgets work. That is how households and businesses work, and Trump is starting to apply his frugie principals throughout the government. It is starting to look VERY PROMISING.
Now watch the critics continually criticize the spending on the wall, which is SO INSIGNIFICANT and saves the USA money in the longer run, especially when we start to realize the real costs of illegal immigration.
The US has 80% of the world’s wealth. Wealth that needs a defense. Why should we not pay for it?
None of the NATO weenies will defend us, if that’s your point.
You’re gonna come on this site and share that socialist crap?
All we are asking is for them to pay an amount proportionate to their economy.
I’ve got a feeling DJT opens up the can of WHOOPASS Tuesday. WOOT!
We should withhold payments until they pay up.
What I don’t get is how “unthankful” a lot of nations are for our enormous spending to essentially allow commerce to take place throughout the world by providing security.
I guess I actually do because facts aren’t ever analyzed and reported by the fake news since they are too busy impressing each other with their deep intellectual thought on how smart they are by making up another “muh Russia” “fact”.
It’s just disheartening and I hope one day we can restore our Republic with a well educated citizenry rather than a false idea of being a democracy edging on mob rule.
On President Trump’s foreign trip, the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Israel heaped praise on him, while the leaders of Germany and the UK publicly criticized him. So, who are our real friends?
The same people that are complaining he went too far in calling out NATO allies are talking trash for him not saying “radical Islamic terrorism” in Saudi Arabia. The fact is, he went a step farther by saying “Islamic terror” without the qualifier three times in that speech. What the hell are these people talking about? If he hadn’t called out NATO, they would be talking trash for “not having the guts to say it to their face”.
