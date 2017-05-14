Understanding China’s “One-Belt One-Road” Economic Trade Forum – China’s Inherent Weakness…

To understand the China ‘One-Belt / ‘One-World’ economic trade forum it becomes necessary to understand how structurally weak the Chinese economy was created.
People often talk about the ‘strength’ of China’s economic model; and indeed within a specific part of their economy -manufacturing- they do have economic strength. However, the underlying critical architecture of the Chinese economic model is structurally flawed and President Trump with his current economic team understand the weakness better than all international adversaries.
Lets take a stroll and lightly discuss.
China is a central planning economy. Meaning it never was an outcropping of natural economic conditions. China was/is controlled as a communist style central-planning government; As such, it is important to reference the basic structural reality that China’s economy was created from the top down.
This construct of government creation is a key big picture distinction that sets the backdrop to understand how weak the economy really is.
Any nations’ economic model is only as stable (or strong) as the underlying architecture or infrastructure of the actual country.
Think about economic strength and stability this way: If a nation was economically walled off from all other nations, can it survive? …can it sustain itself?
In the big picture – economic strength is an outcome of the ability of a nation, any nation, to support itself first and foremost. If a nations’ economy is dependent on other nations’ for it to inherently survive it is less strong than a nation whose economy is more independent.
You might not realize it, but China is an extremely dependent nation.
When the central planning for the 21st century Chinese Economy was constructed, there were several critical cultural flaws, dynamics exclusive to China, that needed to be overcome in order to build their economic model. It took China several decades to map out a way to economic growth that could overcome the inherent critical flaws.
Critical Flaws To Exploit:
♦Because of the oppressive nature of the Chinese compliant culture, the citizens within China do not innovate or create. The “Compliance Mindset” is part of the intellectual DNA strain of a Chinese citizen.
Broadly speaking, the modern era Chinese are not able to think outside the box per se’ because the reference of all civil activity has been a history of box control by government, and compliance to stay (think) only within the approved box. The lack of intellectual thought mapping needed for innovation is why China relies on intellectual theft of innovation created by others.
American culture specifically is based around freedom of thought and severe disdain of government telling us what to do; THAT freedom is necessary for innovation. That freedom actually creates innovation.
Again, broadly speaking Chinese are better students in American schools and universities because the Chinese are culturally compliant. They work well with academics and established formulas, and within established systems, but they cannot create the formula or system themselves.
♦ The Chinese Planning Authority skipped the economic cornerstone. When China planned out their economic entry, they did so from a top-down perspective. They immediately wanted to be manufacturers of stuff. They saw their worker population as a strategic advantage, but they never put the source origination infrastructure into place in order to supply their manufacturing needs. China has no infrastructure for raw material extraction or exploitation.
China relies on: importing raw material, applying their economic skillset (manufacturing), and then exporting finished goods. This is the basic economic structure of the Chinese economy.
See the flaw?
Cut off the raw material, and the China economy slows, contracts, and if nations react severely enough with export material boycotts the entire Chinese economy implodes.
Insert big flashy sign for: “One-Belt / One-Road” HERE
Again, we reference the earlier point: Economic strength is the ability of a nation to sustain itself. [Think about an economy during conflict or war] China cannot independently sustain itself, therefore China is necessarily vulnerable.
China is dependent on Imports (raw materials) AND Exports (finished goods).
♦The 800lb Panda in the room is that China is arguably the least balanced economy in the modern world. Hence, China has to take extraordinary measures to secure their supply chain. This economic dependency is also why China has recently spent so much on military expansion etc., they must protect their vulnerable interests.
Everything important to the Chinese Economy surrounds their critical need to secure a strong global supply chain of raw material to import, and leveraged trade agreements for export.
China’s economy is deep (manufacturing), but China’s economy is also narrow.
China could have spent the time to create a broad-based economy, but the lack of early 1900’s foresight, in conjunction with their communist top-down totalitarian system and a massive population, led to central government decisions to subvert the bottom-up building-out and take short-cuts. Their population controls only worsened their long term ability to ever broaden their economic model.
It takes a population of young avg-skilled workers to do the hard work of building a raw material infrastructure. Mine workers, dredge builders, roads and railways, bridges and tunnels etc. All of these require young strong bodies. The Chinese cultural/population decisions amid the economic builders precluded this proactive outlook; now they have an aging population and are incapable of doing it.
This is why China has now positioned their economic system as dependent on them being an economic bully. They must retain their supply chain: import raw materials – export finished goods, at all costs.
This inherent economic structure is a weakness China must continually address through policies toward other nations. Hence, “One-Belt / One-Road” is essentially their ‘bully plan’ to ensure their supply chain and long-term economic viability.
This economic structure, and the reality of China as a dependent economic model, also puts China at risk from the effects of global economic contraction.
♦U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. economic team fully understand this dynamic and fully understand the inherent needs of China. When you are economically dependent, the ‘bully plan’ only works until you encounter a ‘stronger opponent’. A stronger opponent is an economic opponent with a more broad-based stable economy, that’s US.
President Trump, Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer, represent the first broad-based national team of economic negotiators who know how to leverage the inherent Chinese economic vulnerability.
We should export our social justice warriors to them.
Yes, just don’t tell them that they are actually social “justice” agitators without a freakin’ clue.
Well put, and it is worth pointing out that this mindset existed long before the introduction of “communism” (in the modern European sense) to China. Communism does destroy innovation, but in the case of China older social forces were already at work, and would still be at work even if Chinese communism ended tomorrow.
Very interesting analysis, makes clear what Trump and his team are doing. For example, the N. Korea situation is a sitting duck for pressure from the US on China to reign in the aggressive NorK government. I imagine that in time the US will lean on China to pull back its military deployment on the artificial islands. It will be especially effective when China becomes more dependent on US energy supplies (LNG, coal). The pace of these developments will be gradual, sort of like watching a big ice sculpture melt while the banquet is still going on.
Folks I have read many of the posts today on the Presidential thread. Please understand we are so close to blowing the Democrats, Uniparty, CoC, Big Club, George Soros, Globalist to dust! What the Wilburine accomplished with China in less than 50 days mortifies them. The beef is a big deal but pails in comparison to the LNG. China has close to 1.5 Billion people it needs fuel for. The United States is unleashing the Energy sector at record pace. Today the Dakota pipeline is becoming operational. Secretary Zinke is within a few months of destroying all the land grabs of the previous 3 Presidents. OPEC is scared out of their minds. Saudi Arabia is about to purchase $100 Billion dollars worth of military equipment. They are also acknowledging that the total will reach $300 billion over the next 10 years.
Losing Comey is the death blow they never expected! This has them throwing not only the kitchen sink at our President but the wives and kids. Muh Russia is DEAD! Once that is gone, hell on Earth will be coming their way. Every interview our President tells us what is coming in the near future. HRC, Bill Clinton, Podesta and the rest of the POS that sold our country to Russia will be prosecuted. These bastards have less than a month to throw everything they have.
Our economy are showing signs we haven’t seen in the last 20 to 30 years of skyrocketing. The Atlanta Fed excepts GDP to hit 4.5% in the second quarter. Obamacare is DEAD! There is nothing the CoC and Uniparty can do to revive it! Legislation will be passed as much as they don’t want to. Americans and our President will be the ultimate winners when it is done.
I have presented data the last week or so that shows our President gaining in the 3 states that will determine the 2020 election (FL, OH and PA). According to the polls, he would win all 3 states today. The Republican Senator candidate is up 5 points on the Democrat incumbent. Jeff Flake is down 12 points and will be primaried in AZ! Our President will campaign for 2018 the way he did for his own election. He will live in the 10 to 15 states we will flip! We have 9 Republicans up foe reelection. Six are guaranteed while the other 2 are guaranteed except who the Republican will be (TX and AZ). The one state to be concerned with is NZ but early projections have it leaning red. That means our President will go after the 10 Democrats up for reelection in states he won as well as states that can be picked off! Last night he told you that Chuck the Duck will be completely irrelevant after 18′. That is because he knows we will have a supermajority of 60 to 65 Republicans. They scum of the swamp know it and are mortified they can’t stop it!
The RNC raised nearly $47 million dollars in the first quarter of 2017. The most ever in its history after a Republican President was inaugurated. Mitch McConnell absolutely gets it and will do everything in his power to push the Lion’s agenda. He runs for reelection in 2020 in a state that LOVES our President. His wife has a chance to etch her name in the history books with a one Trillion dollar infrastructure that will transform our roads, bridges and airports. Mitch has to hear that from her every night. Paul Ryan got to taste victory that day on the Rose Garden. They all looked like little kids smiling that their DAD was so proud of them. Our Lion left a taste in they mouths that will have them yearning for more!
This week our generals will share the destruction our military is doing against ISIS! It will be breathtaking. NK will be denuclearized before 2020! Our President will build such leverage with Russia that Syria will become yesterday’s news. The fear of us supplying LNG to Europe will have Putin kill Assad himself. Iran will be put on ice as well. 1,400 gang members were arrested throughout the country on the same day by ICE! 400 were illegals. Many were MS-13 members. Our Lion wasn’t lying last night when he said people in those areas where cheering and crying because these monsters were gone never to return again. Imagine what the numbers will look like when the number of ICE agents are tripled.
I could go on with 8 to 10 additional paragraphs. Stop going to sites that try to get you to believe what is not there! CTH is my only place I go to. Treepers like ALEX, Pam, MAGA supply me with info I can read and watch that affirms my beliefs. That you to all, especially SD!
George Friedman’s The Next 100 Years and The Next Decade seem to come to a similar conclusion about the “paper tiger” economic structure of China as well.
Great analysis, Sundance!
I have a co-worker who was in grad school about 20 to 25 years ago. He met a lot of foreign students, who were also in grad school. He said they were every bit as intelligent as the Americans, had a strong scholastic background, and had a good understanding of technical information. However, none of them had any creativity. They depending on their advisor for nearly everything: Choosing a thesis, deciding what materials they needed, acquiring those materials, understanding the finances involved in putting together a project, finding subject matter experts. The advisors had to spend enormous amounts of time walking these students through the process.
