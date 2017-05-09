Trump Administration Approves Arming Kurdish Fighters in Syria…

Last month President Trump took a great deal of criticism for calling Turkish President Erdogan and congratulating him on the narrow referendum victory. Many critics of Trump said he was congratulating a dictator, without also recognizing Turkey is a NATO member.
As long as Turkey is allowed to remain in NATO the entire member nation alliance will always be compromised by the self-serving Islamic interests of Erdogan. The EU and the political left, demand President Trump recognize the value of NATO – and hypocritically denounce Trump for speaking to a NATO nation’s leader. This is the mindset of the idiots in the EU and their defenders amid the political left.
Today, the Trump administration announces they are arming the Kurdish fighting forces in Northern Syria. President Erdogan hates the Kurds and considers them as adversaries and political opposition to his control over Turkey.
Within the dynamic you can see a multidimensional problem. The Kurds are fighting short-term against ISIS and Bashir Assad in Syria; however, in the larger Kurdish goal they are also attempting to establish their own independent state, Kurdistan.
Erdogan opposes Assad, but Erdogan more strongly opposes the Kurds and any Kurdistan formation efforts because it would destroy his goal of establishing the new Ottoman empire he dreams of leading.
President Trump wants ISIS defeated. Additionally, long as ISIS is still around, Assad is safe and can work on killing his political opposition under the guise of fighting ISIS.
Unfortunately for the goal of destroying ISIS, Bashir Assad uses “fighting ISIS” as a foil/ruse. In actuality there’s no motive for Assad to fight ISIS, it’s against his current interests to do so.
SYRIA – President Donald Trump has approved arming Kurdish forces in Syria in the fight to reclaim territory from Islamic State, a decision made over strong objections from Turkey, according to the Pentagon.
U.S. military officials have argued that Kurdish forces are needed in the effort to retake Raqqa, the self-declared capital of Islamic State. But officials in Turkey, a U.S. ally and NATO member, maintain the Kurdish fighters are linked to militants in their country that the U.S. classifies as terrorists. (read more)
The Associated Press adds this report: […] The decision is meant to accelerate the Raqqa operation, but it clashes with the Turkish government’s view that the Syrian Kurdish group known as the YPG is an extension of Kurdish terrorist organization that operates in Turkey.
The U.S. sees the Kurds as its most effective battlefield partner against IS in northern and eastern Syria.
After lengthy deliberations, the administration approved plans to provide additional weaponry to the Kurds. A full list wasn’t immediately available, but officials had indicated in recent days that 120mm mortars, machines guns, ammunition and light armored vehicles were possibilities. They said the U.S. would not provide artillery or surface-to-air missiles.
The U.S. officials who disclosed the Trump administration decision weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter and demanded anonymity. They described no firm timeline, with the American intention to provide the new weapons to the Syrian Kurds as soon as possible.
A congressional aide said officials informed relevant members of Congress of the decision on Monday evening.
Senior U.S. officials including Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have met repeatedly with Turkish officials to try to work out an arrangement for the Raqqa assault that would be acceptable to Ankara. The Turks have insisted that the Syrian Kurds be excluded from that operation, but U.S. officials insisted there was no real alternative.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to visit President Donald Trump in Washington next week. An Erdogan adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, met on Tuesday with Thomas Shannon, the State Department No. 2 official.
And in Denmark earlier Tuesday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he had useful discussions with Turkey and described the two countries as working out differences over a U.S. alliance with Syrian Kurds in fighting Islamic State militants.
“That’s not to say we all walk into the room with exactly the same appreciation of the problem or the path forward,” Mattis told reporters after meeting with officials from more than a dozen nations also fighting IS. Basat Ozturk, a senior Turkish defense official, participated.
“We’re going to sort it out,” Mattis said. “We’ll figure out how we’re going to do it.” (read more)
It seems like since Gulf War I the Kurds have been pretty solid allies. ‘Bout time we reward them. Good strategic move by the Trumpster.
I was thinking the same thing floridahoosier.
Well past time to help them out.
I read an interesting piece on Washington Examiner that the Kurds have been split and the factions, one siding with Assad and being very dictatorial, and the others are who we envision to be our allies, and they are. The article title: “Is the Trump Administration about to make a huge mistake in Syria?” so search for it. Kind of like the Shiites and Sunnis of Iraq.
I have been saying this for some time. The Kurds are proven allies over time. To be honest, it is that clown dictator in Turkey that I worry about, not the Kurds. I have no idea why we are keeping Turkey in NATO. Does anyone really think they would support the U.S. if the poo-poo hit the fan?
Why do they have AK-47’s instead of M-16’s and M-4’s, where are the Ak’s being purchased…optics not good…Russian supplied most likely…really not good optics.
Only guessing at this point, but the Kurds might be getting something heavier than small arms. Perhaps a little transport for mobility thrown in for good measure.
My point was Obama buying Russian Choppers for tha Afgahn army. Don’t think the Geneva Convention demands that we send tons of weapons made by our enemies, to other enemies. The USA is going broke, but the politicians find some stupid reason to supply foreign weapons with tax payer money. Then they can rip off all the cream they want, but our American gun manufactures have excess capacity. The Convention has no prevision that we should send tons of tax payer money to our enemy, while they continue kill at will.
Most certainly because it’s the cheaper alternative. There are literally 100,000’s of AK-47s readily available on the market making the cost of acquisition a fraction of what it would cost to arm them with M16 and M4s.
Why is Russia our enemy?
Production of AKs is not limited to Russia.
They are the most common assault weapon in the world and easiest to supply….They will be getting some of our speciality guns though as well as much more powerful weapons..
DIng Ding Internet winner Pick the domain of your choice. That was the explanation when we armed the Kurds in Northern iraq In Gulf II. That was the weapons they had and had been trained on.
Gun show loopholes /sarc
Any number of reasons for that. Captured, raided weapon caches, etc…not necessarily supplied to Kurds from the get go.
The Russians have been supplying that particular weapon in the region for quite a while, they are as common as dirt.
I believe Obama Administration refused to sell any weapon to Kurds. May not be long before we see some of American weapons in their hands with the current administration.
They got it at the Clinton Arms Bazaar in Tripoli.
Honestly, if it screws up the rise of the Ottoman Empire 2.0, I’ll happily see the rise of Kurdistan.
Considering the Peshmerga, I can’t see a group over there I’d rather see us helping, except the Israelis.
The rise of Kurdistan would be opposed by Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey.
Need to come back and pay attention to this, but I just heard about jumbo so I’m
Oops Jimbo
Well he’s like 7 feet tall so Jumbo works pretty well too! LOL 😉
Turkey should not be in NATO. Erdogan isnot an ally. His dream is to be the next leader of the caliphate.
Exactly right, mikeboo. And I expect Trump agrees with you.
To me TE is BHO’s evil twin. Both rotten to the core.
“the next leader”, as I remember, The Shaw of Iran, Morsey, Qaddafi, etc seems to come with a short life expectancy. Just watching.
If we hadn’t had the misfortune of having jugears as our “leader”, arming the Kurds from day #1 would have made things extremely difficult for ISIS to expand to the extent that they have. The Kurds are fierce fighters. IIRC there were a couple of Kurdish women who were spectacular snipers a while back
Yep, the Kurds tend to kick some patutie. I recall one battle where ISIS was attacked by Kurdish women. ISIS ran.
Well, everyone knows that if you are killed by a woman, you do not get your 72 virgins in heaven….. 🙂
I could say more but I think this will suffice:
#MoreWinning 😀
It’s a complicate business, but the Kurds are the ones we know are the best for this…
If anyone can keep our ally the Kurds from attacking our “ally” Turkey it’s Donald J Trump. Like others, I feel this was a long time coming.
Also, remember: Russia ain’t exactly cozy with Turkey, especially after Turkey shot down and killed one of their jet fighters and gave a b.s. excuse for it.
A big single finger salute to Erdogan. Beantiful
Imo, best news out of the Middle East for years.
…ABOUT the Middle East.
Well finally. The enemy of our enemy deserves our help. The Kurds, while not exactly our friends, are our allies in fighting IS. They, not IS, should be getting arms and other war materiel as well as medical supplies, food and military consultants and relevant intelligence. And now they might.
