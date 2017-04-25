Senator Ted Cruz Continues Fleecing The Sheeple – Professional “Grubering”…

This is more than a little funny. Senator Ted Cruz must not be having much success fundraising for his re-election campaign, as his latest publicity stunt outlines:
In essence, the architect of Obama’s Fast Track Trade Promotion Authority bill is using the border wall, which he is paid to oppose, as a tool to “gruber” his sheeple followers. Judging by the number of people responding to the tweet, he’s found a goldmine.
As many people are aware, Senator Cruz is part of the ‘controlled opposition’ ploy. As a dedicated UniParty benefactor of the U.S. CoC lobbying expenditures Ted’s role is to plow through the political field giving a crony-constitutional impression of one thing while loyally working to deliver the end result of the thing he optically rails against, like TPP or TPA.
The El Chapo/wall angle as a narrative and fundraising mechanism, is similar to the dead-end ploy previously exhibited by Senator Rand Paul in last month’s ObamaCare repeal narrative used as his fundraising tool. Both are fallacies of false choice. Both have no foundation in actual goal or intention. Both are ruses.
Almost all of these donors are Washington DC lobbyists. All of them directly funding Ted Cruz, not a Super-PAC, his direct campaign. – SEE FOR YOURSELF – The entire statement:
…”I will never get — nor do I want — money from the DC lobbyists”…
…is a flat out lie. It is not a misstatement, it is a complete and total falsehood.
♦ Then take a look at the #2 Bullet Point: “After winning Iowa the Washington cartel is most certainly more determined than ever defeat me”. Again, look at the truth:
Stand for Truth is the Super-PAC of Mitch McConnell’s attorney. You don’t get much more “inside the DC cartel” than that. Notice they were funding support for Ted Cruz in Iowa. –SEE FOR YOURSELF – See All Filings HERE
It certainly doesn’t appear the DC Cartel was ever out to defeat Ted Cruz.
This is what we reference when we point out that almost all of Ted Cruz supporters have some weird ideological way to reconcile being lied to based on some odd, possibly religious, need to believe -against all common sense- what is factually taking place.
Even when presented with this factual information which proves, beyond any doubt, that Ted Cruz is lying to his supporters in his campaign letters, somehow they are able to disconnect themselves from the sunlight of truth and retain a belief he’s not lying to them. It’s odd, really odd.
Additionally, you might remember seeing Senator Rand Paul on TV for 10-consecutive-days (just this past March), proclaiming that RyanCare must be defeated.
Toward that end Senator Paul put on a tuxedo went to the House of Representatives, lobbied them personally, and handed out instructions and books telling Hillary’s Favorite Caucus (HFC) if they simply blocked President Trump and Secretary Price he (Paul) would, within two weeks, provide a clean repeal bill from the Senate. Senator Rand Paul said he and Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Mike Lee already had the legislation written for the clean repeal. Senator Paul stated if the House members simply followed his plan he would guarantee the “repeal only” bill would advance within two weeks.
.
Well?
The reality is the primary opposition to President Trump’s not Democrats in the House and Senate; the true reality is the most virulent strain of opposition to Trump is from the Republican UniParty members. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz have a role to play in facilitating that opposition. They’ve been tag-teaming on that approach for several years.
This is the same UniParty that approved Trade Promotion Authority, a Republican Bill, that allowed President Obama to construct TPP and congress reversed the threshold for approval – making it necessary for two-thirds of the Senate to oppose passage to stop it, instead of two-thirds necessary to approve passage. ♦Why would a republican controlled congress make it easier for Obama-Trade to pass and make it harder to stop?
This is the same UniParty that has refused to accept the ‘Notification of Intent’ letter from Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross permitting him to renegotiate NAFTA. ♦Why would a republican controlled congress block President Trump from re-negotiating NAFTA?
♦ Why did it take over four months for the Senate to confirm Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue or Ron Rosenstein to be Deputy Attorney General?
When eventually brought up for a vote Perdue passed 87-11, and Rosenstein passed 94-6.
So why the lengthy delay? (hint: it wasn’t Democrats)
And President Trump is still waiting on confirmation of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. ♦WHY?
Go back and look at the lobbying money spent by the U.S. CoC and who they gave it to.
You see, this is where CTH refuses to be co-dependents in our own abuse. We fully understand, and more importantly ‘accept’, the DC UniParty congress has no intention of: Providing a budget to lower spending; repealing and replacing ObamaCare; allowing enforcement of immigration law to include deportation and a southern border wall.
It can be difficult to accept these realities. It can be difficult to confront your abuser. However, until the larger electorate understand the structural concept of the UniParty, there will be hours-upon-hours of talking in circles, and tens of thousands of column inches typed in an effort to reconcile the irreconcilable and avoid accepting the diagnosis:
….Battered Conservative Syndrome !
Codependent no more!
The ongoing K-Street corporate Wall Street legislative agenda consists of broad principles (financial global items) and some core priorities that have been paid for:
- Comprehensive immigration reform to include amnesty.
- Blockage of any Southern Border Security Wall.
- Blocking any effort to repeal or renegotiate NAFTA.
- The retention of ObamaCare without repeal
- Growth of government to the benefit of the investing class.
Toward those ends, U.S. CoC President Tom Donohue, acting as front-man, has invested over $400 million in advance payments to House and Senate leaders and members.
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, along with Senators like Ted Cruz and Rand Paul have a unified objective to defend the W.S. Agenda items. President Donald Trump, representing main street, is opposed to the Wall Street legislative agenda and therefore an existential threat to the entire apparatus.
President Trump’s policies are “America’s Interests First”. Hence, he is at an ideological impasse with the republican and democrat UniParty.
Brilliant summation and reminder.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Cruz and Mark Levin are partners in crime. Cruz isn’t helping Trump. I noticed how he went quiet on healthcare and left it to Rand Paul and others to pick up the pieces. Instead he keeps on saying guff about “keeping promises”, which obviously is a hint at his and Levin’s ambitions for 2020. This is what I believe the whole construct of Conservative Review TV was about. Unfortunately for Levin (launched just before the election), Trump won, so these two sneaky individuals tweaked their strategy a little.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Republican apparatus is predictable.
1) drumbeat a narrative that Trump is not going to follow through. etc.
2) divide Trump from his supporters.
3) step in to fill the void and gain back political position.
Simple UniParty political strategy. Sad thing is so many people fall for it.
LikeLiked by 24 people
As “sad” as it is it is much more sickening. Can’t fix stupid, and then there are the millions of alleged “conservative” and or “republican” people among us who are so busy trying to survive off half of less of their own hard earned property that they simply do not have time to be truly informed… even if they could be.
Sometimes I wonder if it isn’t all already way beyond repair, peacefully at least.
LikeLiked by 8 people
FUBAR..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Paul was on Hannity’s radio show earlier today and said he didn’t support Ryan’s bill be cause it added to Obamacare. Was he wrong?
I don’t know, maybe someone can explain.
LikeLike
Yes, he was wrong.
– https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/07/repealing-and-replacing-obamacare-much-confusion-is-in-the-process/
– https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/07/why-obamacare-cannot-simply-be-repealed/
– https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/09/paul-ryan-outlines-why-it-takes-three-steps-for-obamacare-repeal-and-replacement/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not this time if not Trump would not have won
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel dirty, I fell for that crap. The premise makes sense, but it is Ted Cruz…. ugh, Lyin’ Ted. The Senate probably doesn’t need to do anything to allocate the funds if they are US seized assets. Those go to the LEA in drug busts and border seizures. Use that money for the wall.
Seizing foreign assets before Shorty’s trial in Chicago seems a bit premature and it is probably a time consuming endeavor, Sometime in 2018, and shared with Mexico no doubt. Save it for the wall with Canada.
LikeLike
The people are stuck between two sets of oligarchs. The Chamber et al. who will do anything, lie, cheat, steal, to stop open borders. The Left is planning on a long long period of one-party rule (theirs) and loves them open borders. The serfs in this scheme just get to have it rubbed in their nose.
At least I think its ‘the people’…honestly, not so sure. Most just wanna get by, just like the French, Germans, et al. Marcon will do quite handily with the combined support of the ‘conservatives’ and the ‘socialists’ and the ‘communists’…just one big uniparty…oops, where have I heard that before? And from what I’ve seen, the next Chancellor of Germany will be Merkel.
Meanwhile, what really gets to me is that the ‘Speaker of the House’ didn’t even give Trump a face saving opportunity. Finally, we have a Speaker with some backbone….standing up Trump and the bigots who elected him
LikeLike
The launching of Conservative Review and using its scorecard on who is a conservative and then having Breitbart show it every time their names are mentioned to reinforce the names of the so called real conservatives was pretty obvious. It all fell apart when Trump started running and people really started looking at the so called conservatives as spelled out by the Conservative Review(Mark Levin).
What struck me at first was how rude Cruz’s operatives were. You either drank their koolaid or you were shouted down. When you look at the timelines and the people involved it was a massive fraud on the electorate.
Some people still will not believe that Cruz was just a manipulator. Go figure!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Look Sundance, right on cue!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Whaddya know… headed right on over to fixandfriends in the morning. Who’d a thunk it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Color me suprised! (I’m not)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gee. Cruz is as delusional as ever. He even mimiced the President Trump’s line trying to be more relevant than President Trump.
When Cruz came back with this ‘idea’ today, I thought, ah-oh, what is Cruz’s up to this time? The con artist is baaccckkk,
Time to put the watchful ‘cold anger’ glare on Cruz and his ilks.
Thank you. Sundance, for the review article.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Disgusting.. I was a huge Cruz fan at first, read his book, all chips in, hook-line & sinker.. What’s not to love about the whole “Mr. Smith goes to Washington” bit? My Wife didn’t trust him at all and was a Trump Supporter from the get go.. well I had to eat crow on that one, but gladly.
I can’t stand Cruz at all, anymore.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Don’t ever trust Cruz.
The Cubanadian and his (CFR) wife worked on the failed “North American Union” project for Dubya in 2005. He cloture voted for TPA, and he voted for a resolution that would allow any other country to join TPP if it passed. At one point he lobbied the senate for a 500% increase in H1B visas, amnesty and a doubling of green cards. He voted for the Corker bill which allowed 0bama to enable Iran with nukes and money.
Ever wonder why Ted hasn’t sued the National Enquirer? Me either.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Cruz was allowed to run when he wasn’t even qualified to run.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s just virtue signaling by Ted Cruz. Bernie does the same thing when he puts forth a bill to raise the national minimum wage. These ideas don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of becoming legislation, but they sure make voters feel good. Meanwhile, they punt on actual work like confirming President Trump’s nominees, passing Healthcare and tax reform that works for the people and not the special interests, and letting the President proceed with NAFTA renegotiations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh rats. Just when I started to have a quiver of positive feeling for Lyin’ Ted today after hearing this news. I actually thought, “Maybe he’s not so bad!” Sigh. Thank God He saw fit to put Donald Trump in office. I appreciate the case being made once again. I’ll try to keep up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cruz is good at creating the warm fuzzies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Particularly teddie bears that he gives to illegals. Geezzz..how’s he going to pass those out with Beck if he uses El’s $$$ to build the wall?
LikeLike
Fake warm fuzzies. made by Lyin’ Ted.
Syvia, I never believe Cruz voted for President Trump. Such a lyin’ phony.
LikeLike
He was also good at creating boogers, too –Really! It just magically appeared-like a real booger. Eye bleaching time.
LikeLike
Lyin’ Ted
LikeLiked by 6 people
Some things never change. Did Our President nail him or what?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gruberin’ Ted!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a ploy. Besides, even if they could get El Chapos money it would take many years to come to fruition. And finally, Trump proposed taking cartel money back in September.
Having said that. Trump can do much more. He can at minimum stop taking in up to 800 DACAs per day. Also he can veto the CR bill and force the Uniparty to defeat his veto with 67 Senators and 67% of the House.
Been waiting on the wall since Reagan’s Amnesty. Also, the Fence Act of 2006 allocated over 1 billion for the wall. Trump isn’t hammering this point. We can’t keep moving the goalpost and kicking the can. Trump can’t continue caving.
Force the Uniparty to overcome Trump’s veto. If they can manage that so be it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of ploys, they’re back to “drones”. Seriously.
https://mobile.twitter.com/kausmickey/status/856669982498766848
LikeLike
The Fed. Gov’t has the money, fuhgettaboutit! It’s all fungible.
This is nothing more than political hacks playing political games for political ploy to gain political points.
Don’t fall for the usual BS.
Trust Pres. Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m giving President Trump a wide berth, not because I don’t want to see the changes that we all dream of, but I understand that unraveling schemes takes counter-schemes. If he doesn’t play his hand correctly, then we all lose.
Ideally, we could just cite the US Constitution and the forces that be, would just say “awe shucks” and pack their bags; unfortunately, they don’t much care for the rules – mainly because our Citizens aren’t tuned in enough to keep score.
At this point, I just want to leave my Kiddos a better Country than what’s currently our reality. Things are lookin’ up, and we’ve come a long way baby!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed….1000 percent. Political mojo of this type will only last so long.
Will revisit the wall funding in the fall? Might I ask what will have changed come fall? Will the Democrats have a change of heart by then? Will the Rebublicrats feel forced to concede on the wall in the fall season?
What am I missing?
LikeLike
Could not pay me to vote for Lyin Ted he is smarmy to say the least the cruzbots will be out defending him. Will Lyin Ted have Glen Beck campaign for him the next time he runs, I hope so that way he can lose in Iowa & be done in one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So when do the trials and subsequent convictions begin? I want to see the Ted Bundy Cruz Cartel wiped out, the Rand Paul Controlled Opposition efforts exposed and wiped out, and any member of “government” working from the dole of We the People and CoC funding actively working AGAINST We the People tried and fried, however one wishes to take that statement…
It’s complicated business, but treason and sedition are treason and sedition! Actively working against the people and the President’s America First agenda is what only a traitor would do… & it’s time the “government” fear The People, because LIBERTY!!!
Right? I can’t be the only one who has had all they can take of the sickness that is psycho-political machinations and bovine scat. Can I?
LikeLiked by 8 people
No, you’re not alone, I’m with you. All the way
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rod Rosenstein got confirmed today, so AG Sessions will get more help this and things will move forward at the right timing.
In the meantime the cold anger glare will have to do for now.
Stand in the gap with prayers.
LikeLike
Did Cruz ever sort out his improper (illegal) nondisclosure of funds to the bank when acquiring funds for his senate campaign?
Seems like its been dropped, like the investigation into the Clinton Foundation…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why don’t we call them on this game? What are they doing with the seized assets? What are they going to spend it on? Is it ours to keep? I know they are fighting against us but why not force them to put their money where their mouth is? When will WE rise up? Or do we remain battered and inactive?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ours to keep? Oh no, not ours. It’s our masters to keep and use as they see fit! We are simply here to keep them in debt interest monies through taxation.
Yep, that’s how they think and pretty much how it is from where I am looking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The point is, we have the money, it’s not tax dollars, and it came from Mexico.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know the point, but my point is no, “THEY” have the money. WE have nothing but lying crapweasels pretending to represent us as most believe they do.
LikeLike
We need God to intervene again, remove the corrupt politicians and drain the swamp.
#operationpraypraypray
LikeLiked by 13 people
Our Natural Creator gave us free will to do for ourselves, and a constitution to work from… I wonder if He is saying the same thing you said about us! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see the wink, but I can be slow. I’m not sure what you mean? Yes God gave us free will, and gave the founding fathers the wisdom to create the constitution. Oh never mind. Maybe I just need to take a CTH break and do other things for awhile.
LikeLike
I agree with you, Fe. There is a limit as to what we can and will do. Those of us who are responsible people, tend not to protest or march. We work with the system, express our views, and take action where we can. The rest is in the hands of our all powerful God. He does intervene but it’s His plan, not ours that counts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about we pray to give us the wherewithal to take a unified action instead of sitting here remaining battered conservatives? The least we can do is say, okay everybody, flood congress with calls, emails, or faxes and this is what you should say.
I already got a response from an “action” I took on numbersusa.com.
I read these things on here and feel pretty worthless, hiding in a bubble. I will make my own rounds but it would be better optics if it was a movement that we aren’t buying their lies and we expect action on the wall and the funds for it that will cost far less than the annual cost of illegal immigration, let alone reduce the man power needed at the border due to a permanent wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Founders fought, or we wouldn’t even have a constitution and may likely be all commenting here while having a spot of tea… just sayin’!
If we do not do for ourselves, we will always get what “they” say we get, like it or not.
LikeLike
He gave us the tools to intervene through Great Men via the Constitution.. It is of my opinion that prayers should be for the strength to use them..
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES!!!!!
operation pray pray pray
Let them be confounded and dismayed forever;
Yes, let them be put to shame and perish,
That they may know that You, whose name alone is the Lord,
Are the Most High over all the earth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God’s got this…remember Mark Taylor’s prophecy that He would remove the corrupt, whether in Govt, the Church, Business, where ever. God is done playing games and He will remove those corrupted souls!
LikeLike
And how will the Creator remove them? By using others who aren’t corrupt of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I emailed Ryan, see below, I encourage others to follow suit, wish it would be a flood. I read on here that some years back the Tea Party activists did a pink slip campaign they sent Congress. I pray but we have to at least show how much we stand behind President Trump.
LikeLike
It is a uniparty and we (American tax slaves) are not invited.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
DefeaTED is a snake oil salesman. $$$ and power are all he cares about; he’ll tell any lie and scam any voter he can to get them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lying Ted
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is about one level up from being pizzagate, and its all proven to be true. Cruzbots got whipped up by the likes of Glenn Beck and still stuck with Cruz.
People still voted for mccain. People still voted for ryan. And the swamp extends all the way to hell if you care to dive in.
I say it only half jokingly, but it should read “battered congress critter syndrome” that feeling you should show up and do your job according to the constitution and law or end up getting a beat down.
LikeLike
Just let me know when it’s time to protest……screaming “Build the Wall” outside of Capitol Hill.
Or even something as mundane as writing Tom Donahue US Chamber of Commerce “I know what you did” to stop the Trump agenda. Why don’t these people feel uncomfortable for a while? I’ve been uncomfortable since President Reagan left.
Why shouldn’t these rich Globalist jerks feel some pressure?
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s time.
LikeLike
I think we should contribute to Cruz’ opposition and get him primaried.
He’s vulnerable after his nose dive at R convention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are going to send things to Donahue…or anyone, Donna…just take care that your communications do not sound like ‘threats’.
This may sound silly.
But saying something simple like “I know what you did”, could be mischaracterized as a ‘threat’ or a ‘demand’ for purposes of extortion.
So just be careful how you word things, okay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the people fear government there is tyranny. There is much fear in our nation, of government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I emailed Ryan at least, see below, I don’t know if it was threatening or not, LOL! I encourage everyone to do the same.
I know how you feel, I won’t be a chump and take this “battered conservatism” sitting down. We need our voices heard.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
He holds the Bible high!
But then, he puts down the Bible…and he LIIIIES!!!
LYIN’ TED!!! LYIN’ TED!!!! LYIN’ TED!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Lordy I hate the emails that begin “friend”…. you aint earned it, i don’t want it, you have revealed yourselves you smug duplicitous skanks! I am a Christian, and forgiving, but i am not stupid, will no longer be duped and am NOT, repeat NOT your friend… carry on and get lost!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
p.s. the El Chapo bit is hysterical!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should really just address it to dear credit card holder…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, hell, this sounds like nothing will ever get dome unless President Trump can do it by executive order. The only thing we can do is vote against these a-holes come mid-terms.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is that really all we can do?
LikeLike
Trump can force the Uniparty to beat his veto. Trump already gave up his leverage though. Only God knows why. I guess we’ll keep kicking the can. I picked up something from KellyAnne Conway today that I haven’t seen posted anywhere else. Today she said they will push for funding the wall later this year in October “or next year”. I translate this as it’s not happening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Organization had revenue of 9.5 billion in 2016
has 22,450 employees he amassed all that giving up leverage along the way../s
Trump is a brilliant strategist seen it again & again he plays the long game.
LikeLike
TRUMP said, today, 4/25/17, that The Wall is going forward.
Is he lying? I don’t think so.
What about you?
(Thus was the first Q someone asked him at the Farmer’s Roundtable.)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trust, believe and carry on to MAGA! TRUMP said it, he meant it and he won’t let us down!
Do y’all remember: “I will never lie to you I will always tell you the truth” Well count me a believer and Truster in Trump/Trump45! He has proved his mettle beyond worth. I’m in…all in to the end, have been from the beginning and will keep on Trusting and believing to the end. Rally up!! Rally time! Get ready!! It.Is.On!!! Gumby dang it!! Get on board! Choo!Choo!!💖
LikeLike
Elections are all rigged Tejas.. It’s FUBAR..
The election of Sir Trump was an anomaly.. a miscalculation by those behind the curtain.. and they will make sure it doesn’t happen again.. (the Ryan/Nehlen election for example. Congress has what, a 2% approval rating and Ryan wins – 84% to 15% – yeah right..).
There is only one way out of this mess.. San Jacinto..
LikeLike
I always supported Trump, but at the beginning many thought Cruz might be his VP. the minute I found out his wife worked for GS and GS gave him that ~1M (?) loan he ‘forgot’ to disclose, I knew he was a snake in the grass.
SD, I agree that Cruz supporters overlook his lie and for some it might be a religious thing. Sadly there are many nominal Christians – name only. They don’t have a personal relationship with Christ and don’t know the Word – so how can they recognize a wolf in sheep’s clothing?
They can’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We shouldn’t forget the right media in all this. I graduated college in 91 and a very good economics teacher told me about Limbaugh my junior year….I have followed all of these people off and on since then, which was basically the beginning….
It’s all a big fraud folks and obviously Sundance and the vast majority of us get this. A nobody like Ted Cruz who has accomplished absolutely nothing was a set up like JEB!
All we have is President Trump. I voted for a complete break with as much of the past as possible. I will not back down and I don’t care to criticize my President even if he warranted it…This goes way beyond bickering, someone’s feelings or one particular issue…
MAGA
LikeLiked by 17 people
Morale is generally valuable.
But morale in a foxhole is the difference between life or death…
IMHO you have a good perspective, and have “it” exactly correct.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I need a “Like” button! Right on, Alex.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same with me and Hubbie. Hubbie told me two years ago that Donald J. Trump is the man and there’ll be no lookin’ back.
We both are sick ‘n tired of the negatives or doubting comments toward President Trump. He knows way more than we all know. He has this. Sometimes it’ll take longer for him to get things done or even moving in the right direction, but we must never waver, not even an inch, from President Trump.
On July 2015, Hubbie and I vowed to get behind Trump and we have never looked back once.
We’re still ridin’ the Trump Train. All. The. Way. to MAGA.
LikeLike
Hint Ted: you don’t actually disclose that your top contributor is the Club for Growth. You do understand that these are globalist crony corporates looking for legislative advantage…..errrr, don’t you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump had him pegged. LYIN TED
LikeLiked by 2 people
“It can be difficult to accept these realities. It can be difficult to confront your abuser. However, until the larger electorate understand the structural concept of the UniParty, there will be hours-upon-hours of talking in circles, and tens of thousands of column inches typed in an effort to reconcile the irreconcilable and avoid accepting the diagnosis:
….Battered Conservative Syndrome!”
I’m sorry, but I call it “Battered Moron Syndrome”
I used to understand how Americans could be fooled by shifty politicians & corrupt political operatives posing as journalists. Hell, years ago, I was one of them
Back then it was thought our “leaders” & media still possessed a shred of integrity & decency. We didn’t know any better
But today we do. With the internet & all of it’s stories regarding the true nature of what’s been going on, there’s simply no excuse to remain ignorant & uninformed. There’s absolutely no excuse to blindly support a party because “they’re one of us”
Look at the f***ing morons in Wisconsin who still voted for Ryan. Why? (doing my best hick voice) “well, he’s one of us, duh huh, duh huh”
It’s the utter morons who are too stupid & apathetic to take an hour to research what the candidates are all about, they’re the problem
Our country is being run by globalist’s and the radical left. We’re being displaced by illegal & legal invaders. We have mobs of ultra violent lunatics running around attacking citizens with inpunity
And so called conservatives can’t take the time to research & educate themselves as not to continue electing those who allow it?
Again, there’s no more excuses for it. It’s too in your face to ignore
I don’t want to disparage Sundances great definition here, so let me edit mine…
“Battered Conservative Moron Syndrome”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“impunity”
LikeLike
Remember: Voter Fraud is still a problem.
We need Monster Votes again.
Interesting that Congress still won’t talk about Voter Reform, either.
The Wall and nation-wide voter reform are two issues that can have serious consequences if we don’t get them soon, and Congress knows that.
LikeLike
Darn. I thought he had a change of heart and was going to work with PDJT on the wall. Can’t believe I’m still so naive.
Thank you Sundance for slapping me upside of the head with another dose of reality.
LikeLike
Who is worse; Ted Cruz or the typical liberal? I’m not sure. It’s a tossup.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cruz is worse. He hold the Bible high when runs his scams.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cruz is grandstanding…again.
This is like his ‘Petition to Abolish the IRS’.
He asked people to sign his petition…at a time when Obama had weaponized the IRS to persecute conservatives.
I mean, Ted wasn’t thinking about the welfare of anyone who might sign his self-aggrandizing ‘Petition’.
This much was sure.
Signing that would only make those people a Target of Obama’s IRS.
But Ted didn’t care.
I still hope the good people of Texas will primary Lyin Ted.
Because I don’t think he can win reelection against whatever Democrat runs against him.
He has damaged himself too much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw that petition however I won’t sign any of them just because I cannot afford to be a target of DC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I only want to know if potus knows this is going on. Does he really know who the obstructionists are?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure he does. He gives them enough time to out themselves.
LikeLike
The typical liberal will tell you to your face what they want. Cruz will deceive you
That’s the difference
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it hard to believe that TRUMP doesn’t have krooze’s number.
LikeLike
I think he has a whole rolodex file on everyone in his head and is just waiting for the opportunity to use it. Like his oft repeated story of contacting coach bobby knight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The numbers, the math, is in their favor, the Uniparty, but God elected Trump. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD on February 24th you wrote the following thread
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/21/omb-director-mick-mulvaney-discusses-the-pending-economic-policy-confrontation/comment-page-2/#comment-3840590
From the link
Tom Donohue (U.S. CoC) already lost hundreds of millions when his construct (his team actually did the writing) of TPP was lost due to Donald Trump. Donohue’s TPP loss followed the loss of Comprehensive Immigration Reform (2014 Dave Brat), and his loss of Common Core Education standards, again with Donald Trump.
The Big Club has already lost hundreds of millions of dollars to our President. Am I to assume somehow he will win with the items you listed above and nothing can be done by our Lion?
As for Obozocare, our President has the backing of a federal judge who declared the Obama administration was unconstitutionally spending money to subsidize health insurers without obtaining an appropriation from Congress.
http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-obamacare-court-ruling-20160512-snap-story.html
Our AG will not fight this and will drop the appeal. Our President doesn’t have to provide a single dollar to subsidize health insurers meaning the remaining exodus will occur sooner rather than later. People will have a card and no doctors that will take it. If you think for a minute that this will mean single payer, I call BS.
If you think for a minute that our President will consider any type of amnesty for DACA without that wall completely built, I call BS. By the time the wall is done, their won’t be many illegals left. In 6 months, ICE will go from 5,000 to 15,000 officers. Remember that item # 3 on the list of those that will be deported is those that have illegally used public assistance (welfare, Medicaid, IRS etc). In a year or so, ICE will be turning their attention to this group. The beauty with them is that we know their information. As soon as it begins, they will be self deporting in droves.
Our President has already said he is going to cut 1 trillion dollars off the federal budget in 2018. If you think for a minute that he will sign a bill that doesn’t significantly cut the budget, I call BS. At that point he will shut the government down for good if need be. Republicans will be screwed because we will be less than a year from the 2018 election.
Keep in mind that the Republican and Uniparty’s worst nightmare is that Democrats have 23 Senator seats up for reelection in 2018. 8 of the Democrats that are running in states our President won have approval ratings below 50%. States like Missouri (+18.7), Indiana (+19.3), Ohio (+8.1), South Dakota (+29.8), West Virginia (+42.1), Montana (+20.6), Michigan (+0.2), Florida (+1.2), Pennsylvania (+0.7) and Wisconsin (+0.8) all went for our President (margin of victory). This is war and I am so damn happy our Lion is leading the charge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry wrong link
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/24/to-remove-obamacare-we-must-first-remove-the-uniparty-big-club/
LikeLike
This will strengthen Sundance’s point even further but no one here should be surprised by this at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do they think no one will know?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently, they think we’re stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They simply do not care. Period. They are above it all, see? And they know it…
Actuality.
LikeLike
As usual, they are traitors.
Since MSM media may not report this we need to raise a hissy fit about it publicly.
It’s wrong as we don’t serve them. They are suppose to serve WeThePeople.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I keep receiving donation invites from the campaign/RNC. It would be great if PTrump’s campaign sets up an operation to raise funds from his supporters for building the wall. It will at the least create a venue allowing his supporters to make some noises and put pressure on the Uniparty members in the budget negotiations.
LikeLike
I just sent this article to all persons I know who supported Ted Cruz. The fallout will be heavy but it was all I knew to do. Sundance using the word “impass” jolts me and I am hopeful this will light a fire to spread the word so they realize they were duped. Cruz did a good job with the religious trick so a lot of people I know feel shafted that Cruz didn’t get the slot. Sad but true.
LikeLike
I know its a poll but i really have to imagine paul ryan crying about why dont people see how great i am?
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/25/speaker-paul-ryans-approval-rating-plummets-fails-deliver-president-trump/
LikeLike
Do these Republican UniParty members believe that in the unlikely event they are somehow able to dispose of President Trump, that his supporters will dutifully fall in line behind them for lack of any alternative?
LikeLike
Omar Navarro Candidate for congress in the 43rd District of CA & supporter of the Constitution.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is outrageous! Do you have the article?
LikeLike
Teddy bear Cruz days as a senator are numbered.
Even the ayatollah could primary him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All right, I just emailed Speaker Ryan, somebody had his contact info on here. This isn’t the best written letter, and it’s all over the map, but it’s late and I’m tired and frustrated. I encourage an onslaught of Treepers to flood Ryan. Pass his contact info on to other like-minded people.
http://www.speaker.gov/contact
Dear Speaker Ryan,
I expect the border wall to be built. I expect our Republican Congress to approve the spending on this wall which will be far less than the cost of illegal immigration to us tax payers and middle America.
There is a bill in congress to tax remittances to Mexico that can be passed for President Trump to sign. This can help pay for the wall. However, even without this bill, the money spent for the wall will be money well spent. We, the people, have spoken, we want President Trump’s agenda to be passed.
Also, we want voter fraud to be looked into, you did not approve the funds for this issue. If you have any prayer of maintaining Republican majority in congress, I expect you to fund this and remedy the problem to reduce voter fraud. It has been discovered in states that it has occurred.
We are watching who in Congress supports our President or who supports their donors and the Chamber of Commerce, instead of the American people, especially the declining middle class.
Also, Border Adjustment Tax will not help the middle class and job growth, but targeted tariffs will.
We also expect free market choices in healthcare.
Expecting your support,
{Kaco}
LikeLike
I remember before Pres Trump was elected, people said if he managed to get half his agenda through they would be happy with him. I think already he has reached that half but people are still bit**in. Maybe among the half not achieved will be the wall. I see all sorts of supposed supporters throwing tantrums because Pres Trump hasn’t tackled their particular reason for voting for him. Ann Coulter is one of the worst, but also Laura Ingraham, and Pat Buchanan plus reporters on Breitbart.
LikeLike
Repeal and replace Obamacare is a biggie.
The chants at the rallies were Build the Wall and Lock her up.
I’d be very happy with the first, but still would like justice to be served, to at least somebody!
LikeLike
The elephant in the room in US politics, is how much money is needed to run a campaign. It is a fortune even for smaller mayoral campaigns. So therefore, only wealthy people can run, or people without wealth have to get sponsors. I see this situation getting worse all over the world, so the globalists/internationalists have more money and are able to move it from country to country (like Soros), and until this is addressed, the Republic will play out as a plaything of rich people, as it is now doing.
LikeLike