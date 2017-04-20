UniParty – Oh, About That “New” Healthcare Plan Push…

There are many people rightly concerned about legislative issues seemingly stuck in the mud. However, what many of those same people seem to forget is the basic reality of President Trump’s America-First agenda being opposed by professional republicans even more than it is opposed by professional Democrats. DC is a UniParty.
Republican and Democrat political leadership, the UniParty writ large, have been paid to protect the legislative priorities of the multi-billion lobbying group known as K-Street.
The fallacy of false choice lies behind the concept of controlled opposition.
Prior to Donald Trump there was only one political party in DC, the Uniparty. President Trump represents the alternative; the second party.
For almost five years we have been pointing out the construct. The UniParty have three unwavering primary objectives as purchased by the lobbying groups: 1) Retention of Obamacare; 2) Budgetary spending to retain growth of government; and 3) comprehensive immigration reform to include amnesty.
These three primary legislative issues are not up for debate, modification or discussion. The legislative outcomes have been purchased, multi-million-dollar investments made, and the interests behind the legislative constructs will not allow any elimination or concession.
Beyond that reality, the rest is simply political optics and gamesmanship. If you refuse to accept this baseline, you will continue to find yourself frustrated as you try to reconcile what is not happening.
Congress, as salesmen for the interests funding their activity, does that which is important to it; and congress does not do that which is antithetical to its pre-purchased interests.
President Trump, through his proposed policy objectives, is antithetical to those interests.
FULL STOP.
Essentially, President Trump has requested the following:
- A budget with actual baseline reductions in spending. Where Trump’s cabinet, individually and collectively, will actually reduce scale, scope and reach of federal government.
- Healthcare reform to include the elimination of ObamaCare and a return to free market principles to drive down the cost of insurance products.
- Funding funding to enhance enforcement of existing immigration law and a border wall to ensure the long-term reductions in the ease of illegal, unauthorized migration.
All three of those requests are opposed by Republicans and Democrats in congress. You can beat your head against the wall in frustration, but the reality doesn’t change. The big money interests who write legislation have paid all members of congress to block these basic principles of President Trump policy.
EXAMPLE – You might remember seeing Senator Rand Paul on TV for 10-consecutive-days (March), proclaiming that RyanCare must be defeated. Toward that end Senator Paul put on a tuxedo went to the House of Representatives, lobbied them personally, and handed out instructions and books telling Hillary’s Favorite Caucus (HFC) if they simply blocked President Trump and Secretary Price he (Paul) would, within two weeks, provide a clean repeal bill from the Senate. Senator Rand Paul said he and Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Mike Lee already had the legislation written for the clean repeal. Senator Paul stated if the House members simply followed his plan he would guarantee the “repeal only” bill would advance within two weeks.
.
.
Remember that?
Well?…
This is the same UniParty that approved Trade Promotion Authority, a Republican Bill, that allowed President Obama to construct TPP and congress reversed the threshold for approval – making it necessary for two-thirds of the Senate to oppose passage to stop it, instead of two-thirds necessary to approve passage. Why would a republican controlled congress make it easier for Obama-Trade to pass and make it harder to stop?
This is the same UniParty that has refused to accept the ‘Notification of Intent’ letter from Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross permitting him to renegotiate NAFTA. Why would a republican controlled congress block President Trump from re-negotiating NAFTA?
Go back and look at the lobbying money spent by the U.S. CoC.
You see, this is where CTH refuses to be co-dependents in our own abuse. We fully understand, and more importantly ‘accept’, the DC UniParty congress has no intention of: Providing a budget to lower spending; repealing and replacing ObamaCare; allowing enforcement of immigration law to include deportation and a southern border wall.
It can be difficult to accept these realities. It can be difficult to confront your abuser. However, until the larger electorate understand the structural concept of the UniParty, there will be hours-upon-hours of talking in circles, and tens of thousands of column inches typed in an effort to reconcile the irreconcilable and avoid accepting the diagnosis:
….Battered Conservative Syndrome !
Codependent no more!
Just to illustrate what Sundance said above:
https://www.healthcare.gov/glossary/essential-health-benefits/
Essential Health Benefits
A set of 10 categories of services health insurance plans must cover under the Affordable Care Act. These include doctors’ services, inpatient and outpatient hospital care, prescription drug coverage, pregnancy and childbirth, mental health services, and more. Some plans cover more services.
Plans must offer dental coverage for children. Dental benefits for adults are optional.
Specific services may vary based on your state’s requirements. You’ll see exactly what each plan offers when you compare plans.
Adding dental coverage as an essential health benefit will cause the cost of dental procedures to go up over time.
This is nothing more than an attempt by large insurers to corner the dental market.
And isn’t it ironic that Medicare is not required to cover dental procedures. I guess dental health is not and “essential benefit” if you’re over 65.
That reads like a bad SNL skit. Fingers crossed that the president has a work around for this BS.
I think he does. He didn’t just plan in advance to run in the election, he planned in advance for WINNING and beyond. I think he’s got a plan.
I didn’t remember the broken promise from R Paul thank you for the reminder. Everyone else catch that one? Time to start holding these swamp creatures’ feet to the fire!
I don’t mean to be negative – but even McCain won last cycle – John McCain. How did that happen.
It just seems there is no stopping them.
If we get judges and wall, I’m happy. Everything else is the cherry on top.
Ryan’s trying to stop the wall.
Razorfist explained it’s because of the local news media in Arizona that won’t cover alternate candidates. It’s still a pretty big factor over there.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMKLS4I4yJU He explains it pretty well. He’s a native of Arizona and HATES McCain with a passion. I’d spread this video and his video on building the wall around to open people’s eyes on the real cost of unchecked immigration into this country.
I laughed out loud when I read that. I missed it. How the hell did I miss that?
That is exactly what they count on. Our lack of short term memory with all the confusion.
Hey Congress – The American people have a new name for this….YouDon’t Care!!! If the shoe fits…..😉
So very frustrating…the obvious overwhelming truths, more so.
Here are the changes the HFC wants. They say if these provisions are included they will pull in the majority of the HFC.
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/04/20/conservative-republicans-reportedly-pleased-with-changes-to-health-care-proposal.html
Sundance at this point is calling bullsh*t on the Freedom Caucus.
I agree with him, until they do something assume Never doing
I tend to agree but it helps to know what the fuss is about.
Repeal In Name Only
probably the only ones NOT in the UniParty
U N I P A R T Y – Those that are paid Beneficiaries to represent the Chamber of Commerce their Benefactors! Notice nothing in that statement about representing the People, You and I.
The only person in years who has said they would represent the people without benefit or pay is OUR PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP.
Never forget it, Never desert him, and do everything to help him, it benefits you and me!
I’ve always thought that the only way President Trump would be able to work his will over the objections of the GOPe would be to shut down the government for an extended period. Hope he’s willing to do that. No funding for the Wall? OK, no funding for anything else.
Trump and his people know all this and more. IMO, it is one reason Trump has yet to come down on the Swamp Dwellers. Rather the Swamp dwellers know where they stand as to corruption and crooked criminality. This way it remains an overhanging hammer rather than the hammer itself. I like the idea “it could be me” as opposed to “it is me or not me”.
Ryan is owned by everyone except the American people and that is why ignorers us.
Like the “sword of damocles”, hanging over their heads. They don’t know what Trump’s going to do, which makes the Swamp Creatures of Congress sweat a little…
It was pretty obvious to us Deplorables that when we kept getting more and more control of our government it seemed even easier for Obama to continue his agenda. One Democratic judge can stop President Trump cold but complete control of congress only seems to speed up our demise.
Hmmm, go figure!
I would like to see someone make a list of every bad thing that is in O-care. All the bad things are hidden in a multi-thousand page stack of papers that nobody has read. It’s time for light to be focused on WHAT is actually in O care. I don’t believe the clowns in Congress know themselves. We the People only see how we are getting screwed by paying a large sum of our income for O care and then, due to the outrageous deductibles, having to pay for our healthcare as well; paying twice and getting nothing in return. I believe that if all the bad things in O care were revealed in a readable form, it would be harder for the bar-code Congress to block getting rid of it. Just my opinion.
Just repeal the stupid ACA, don’t even waste the time trying to “figure out what’s in it”.
ACA was nothing short of income redistribution. All part of their plan… I guess can see clearly who THEY are now…
I hate that picture of Ryan. Sundance keeps rubbing my nose in it. I’ve got to where I hate Ryan almost as much as Lou Dobbs does. Oh, and it is good to keep reminding me who the Uni-party is. It’s not Dem = bad guys and Repubs = good guys. Dems and Repub, one and the same,
I think people are so used to it being Ds vs Rs that they default back to it even knowing there is no difference between the two.
Sundance stated it very clearly on twitter right after the vote in the house that wasn’t that Rand Paul didn’t have plan and called him out on it. All of that talk on CNN and other networks was just talk and nothing more.. People need to accept right now that Rand Paul, Mike Lee, and Ted Cruz are part of the UNIparty as well as McConnell and Ryan.
Yes. No different then the McCain and Graham grandstanding…It’s all theater albeit some of it very dangerous
Indeed
I will give it a few more months, but no healthcare or tax reform and that is the end of Republican Party. President Trump controls the RNC and is apparently reshaping it to have candidates more favorable to America First..
Sundance has been making the uniparty case for years and we will see how it shakes out…President Trump might be on verge of a true independent party as well..
http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/12/trump-loyalists-take-over-state-republican-parties/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social
This is so frustrating to me. I cannot stand these Gop traitors who will not work in good faith for us but instead would rather bow to the Koch brothers.
What can we do? Call Ryan”s office? Most of the time they won’t even take your call if you do not live in their district.
IMO, President Trump has a plan for all of this treachery. Like everything else he does, we won’t know it till it happens.
Think MOAB!
We are part of President Trumps plan. How do we help? Just follow President Trumps lead. Simple.
I saw the doc today; he diagnosed my ache and pains as CBS…….the doc had no anti-dote….your post was the elixir I needed to ease my agina…. Thanks.
An article by Zman (which fits under Sundance’s overlying umbrella) on why the demise of Fox News is happening.
http://thezman.com/wordpress/
This is RyanCare v2…just with different lipstick.
Lyin’ Ryan is a TRAITOR to the American people.
OK, so what! What now?
Anybody that has been reading here for the last 2+ years knows all this. There is nothing really new in this article. So for the next two years, nothing will get done, except what PDJT can do with EO’s which is minimal. We’ve done everything these bastards said they needed in order to change government and they fricking lied again. That ain’t new either. Anybody here thinks that the knuckleheads in Arizona, Wisconsin are gonna vote out Flake or Ryan are kidding themselves. The only way to stop these leeches in Washington is to stop sending them our hard earned money or get out the pitchforks, tar, feathers, and rope and march on Washington. Otherwise, two years from now we will read the same thing, they will promise the world, and we will be snookered again; except PDJT will get blamed for not delivering on his promises, the “resistance” will most likely deliver the House and/or the Senate to the socialists/commies and all the fricking hard work over the last few years goes down the crapper!
Well, IMO, that is the attitude they are hoping their gaslighting and psy-ops generates.
FofBW,
with all due respect, what attitude is that you are referring to?
Steve in Lewis I feel your frustration believe me. I wrote the following last night and stand by it because this is the one arena these bastards can’t stop our President. This is where he will outlast all of them. What he will do internationally will be breathtaking and not just Americans but the world will thank him for it for years to come. The man has the will and desire for his domestic agenda. The issue is that these bastards have the ability to stop him.
Thank you SD for connecting some of the dots for us! It is truly amazing how much our President has done in such a short period of time. It is also amazing to watch his cabinet positions work so naturally with one another. Egos are checked at the door in order to MAGA.
The respect that President al-Sisi has shown our President is breathtaking. Over 8 times between the meeting in the Oval Office and his interview with Bret Baier he called our President “Your Excellency”. There is no way in hell that President al-Sisi would have ever called Obozo that.
I have no doubt he will be able to bring all of this together with peace between Israel and Palestine, China will get NK to denuclearize, ISIS will be destroyed across the world, all NATO countries will pay their 2% by the time the 12 month window closes. Syria will finally have stability. This will all get done in the first 4 years. The reason I believe this is because Congress can’t get in his way. He has incredible men and women in his administration that have control of these outcomes.
Thank you fleporeblog, I needed to hear that. I love your attitude and you’re spot on in my opinion.
I knew a thread like this was coming! I sit here so frustrated that these morons have total control of the outcome to healthcare, funding and decisions to cut gov’t waste. Our President has and continues to do everything humanly possible to help our country. He is being totally honest that he needs healthcare taken care of because of the cost benefit associated with it (close to $900 billion dollars). Without that piece, the overall tax cuts will be a fraction of what he would hope to get done for us.
The GOPe played their hand recently with the 6th congressional district in Georgia. They were hoping and praying that the democrat would crack the 50% marker needed to win and not have a runoff. Notice how Senator Jodi Ernnst decided the morning of the election to state that she wished our President would spend less time at Mar-a-Lago. She was praying for the democrat to win because she would have been seen as a hero and a possible presidential candidate in 2020.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/18/politics/joni-ernst-trump-mar-a-lago/
Tuesday night scared the crap out of all of them. Cracking 50% would have been their leverage to say that Americans are sending a message that they are tired of the clown show and want change as quickly as possible. Our Lion in a handful of tweets and robocalls neutralized 8.3 million dollars and the Uniparty dreams. Reality hit them square in the face. Our President is not being blamed for the healthcare fiasco. #Buildthewall is trending on twitter.
At this point their dream scenario has come and gone! We will win all remaining congressional races prior to 2018. Lou Dobbs shared the other night that 8 Democrat Senators up for reelection in 2018 have approval ratings less than 50%. Paul Ryan’s approval rating was 29%. Lower that Bohner (36%) and Pelosi (35%) at the same time when they were the Speaker of the House under a new administration. Our President is only getting stronger and what he is about to accomplish in NK, Syria and Israeli/Palestinian relations and peace will blow the country away. He will be a hero to the world and many more Americans.
Katrina Person and her pack are running $3 million dollars worth of ads supporting 12 republican congress members that have shown they have our President’s back. I can go on and on but my blood pressure is resigning because I don’t see how we can overcome these POSs!
Please, who are the 12?
I haven’t seen these ads, perhaps because I never watch ads on TV?
Trump is smarter than them. He will tell us whats up and what we will need to do to get our country back in order. The swamp still needs to be drained and we haven’t forgotten he said hes going to do it.
What a sorry bunch and just think of it, we pay their salaries, fly them home every weekend, they wine and dine on our money, live their fine fancy lifestyles, and always wheel and deal behind our backs.
All the while we keep our noses to the grindstone struggling to make ends meet paying bills, medical expenses, taking care of elderly parents who can barely afford to pay their bills. We try to give what we can to charitable organizations and try to do the right thing for our families, friends, neighbors and communities.
It’s enough to make me want to scream!!!!
I have one favor to ask.
When ever you mention “the U.S. CoC” please preface the name with an accurate descriptor: “A the lobbing group calling itself the U.S. CoC”.
Personally, I’ve been saying it’s one party for about 3 Decades. BUT, my assessment was based purely on my gut instincts.
This is where Sundance & the Treehouse team comes in handy. They put the reality & cold hard facts to my wild speculations.
THANK YOU.
Indeed!
Hi Bluto –
I agree with you 100%. This site has truly changed me. Sundance gives us the “seeds” so that we can plant the “trees”.
BTW – I’m a YUGE fan of yours and Fluffy Dog. You’ve put many a smile on my face. 😀
What is the plan to remove enough of these turds so the rest get onboard for self preservation???
Follow President Trump’s lead. It will be subtle…..then…BOOM!!!!!!
I live in a city with a corrupt city council other than one member. So when I go to vote, I don’t care who is on the ballot. My meme is “if you’re in, you’re out” which means I vote against ANY incumbent but the one mentioned above (who is fairly new on council and roundly hated by the others including mayor and vice mayor). That’s what we need to do if the Repubs don’t get their act together. Vote against ANY incumbent whether Dem or Repub. We need a government that works.
The Repubs are bone stupid. Trump is term limited to eight years at most. They could let him fix the country for eight years (as Reagan did) and when he’s gone, either a Dem will take over or Pence or another — Pence is a good man, but he’s “getable”. He doesn’t have the steel spine Trump does. He could be coopted and it could go back to business as usual. But they’re greedy, too. They don’t want to wait eight years.
That’s my view. I agree with Sundance. He/she in many ways opened my eyes after Trump pulled off all their masks in the summer of 2015.
