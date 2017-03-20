The UniParty Congressional Swamp’s Meaningless Political FBI/NSA Hearing…

The Congressional Intelligence Committee hearing today was everything we anticipated it would be. Which is to say it was: insufferable political posturing, pandering and circular parseltongue swirling the drain of non-intellectual gobbledygook.
These types of congressional hearings are perfect feed pellets for media pundits to blather endlessly, wax philosophically, and engage in long-winded academic esoteric analyses contrasting the implied meanings of stop signs. However, they are ridiculous for all other purposes.
That said, against the backdrop of the espoused intention, and with full acceptance of the historic UniParty Benghazi hearings driven intentionally into the pit of nothingness, prayerfully I’m not the only person who noted that not a single congressional panelist asked Director James Comey or NSA Mike Rogers if they personally were the person who unmasked the identity of General Mike Flynn in the “intelligence intercepts”.
Yes, that’s correct. There is only ONE KNOWN Factual and CRIMINAL activity currently identified: the unmasking and leaking of Mike Flynn’s name to the media.
Yet not a single congressional intelligence committee member would ask Rogers or Comey -under oath- if they were the source of: A) “The Unmasking”, and/or B) “The Leaking”.
Stop for a moment and think about that glaring an intentional non inquiry against the expressed intention of the purpose of the committee.
UniParty.
Bat-Sh!t-Crazy-Frustrating.
The Deep State doesn’t exist they say. Skynet is not self-aware they say. Malware is only harmful if the Russians have it they say. Pay no attention to the embed data code on your gadgets…
FBI Director Comey states his organization is “investigating”. Fair enough, however – not a single congresscritter asked HIM if he’s the source of the unmasking or leaks.
♦ How can a congressional committee conduct an investigation if they don’t know if the primary witness, the lead investigator, is the source of the leaks?
♦ Wouldn’t the very first step, the actual basis of the foundation for the investigation itself, be to ensure the person conducting the investigation did not participate in the illegality of the conduct being investigated?
Think.
Avoid the shiny things.
Why wouldn’t congress ask this simple question?
Admiral Mike Rogers answers that approximately 10-20 people within his NSA organization had the potential to unmask and/or leak to the media. Fair enough.
♦ Wouldn’t the first question as follow-up be to ask Admiral Mike Rogers if he is one of those numbered possibilities?
♦ Wouldn’t the second follow-up question, in an authentic inquiry, be to ask Mike Rogers if he is one of the possibilities with access to that information, then was he actually the person who unmasked or leaked?
If both Mike Rogers and James Comey admit they are in charge of two of the possible source organizations for activity that is expressly admitted to have engaged in illegal behavior,… then what affirmative confidence has either person expressed to congress to ensure the inquiring body that they personally were not the originating source?
Think.
There is NO PEA in this shell game of distraction. Pay no attention to the google van driving down your neighborhood taking pictures. It has emoji faces and stuff… and they won’t give that stuff to the NSA types. Promise. Swear.
Now, oh yeah… the shiny things:
Sigh. They’re all “consultants” with everyone prior to being in a campaign.
Rodger Stone unloaded on the Wilcow show today. They are dragging Stone, Flynn, Manafort, & this Page person.
Damn near poetry. Kudos to Sundance for his artistic Word-smithing. It looks like it was exactly what I expected it to be. a whole lotta noise about a whole lotta nothing.
I concur down thread Mike.
Damn near Poetry…
Lou is having a special broadcast.
does anyone find it amazing that all they care about is WHO hacked the DNC and suplied Wikileaks with info. no regard for what was EXPOSED and sbould be investigated. they know she is a criminal…they only care that the leaks hurt her chance of winnng.
^^^ This. I am surprised no Committee member even mentioned the treasure trove information that the American electorate got because of the “russian hacking”….
I would have loved to see a Congressman thank Putin for the hacking; it was good to know how corrupt the Democrat National Party was in this election cycle.
It’s the shiny object principle.
What is frustrating to me is how poor the push-back from the White House has been. The proof that Obama ordered surveillance of President Trump can be found in the interview that Paul Ryan gave Brett Baier a few weeks back.
In the interview Paul Ryan notes:
– Obama ordered the IC to “canvass all the intelligence” and report back on “what Russia did do”
– Baier then notes the two FISA requests reported on and asks Ryan if there is truth to the reports to which Ryan says “I haven’t seen any evidence to CONTRADICT what you just said”
– Ryan then states “nothing came of the investigation”.
It should be noted that Ryan is a member of the intelligence “gang of eight” so he would be in a position to know if Trump was under surveillance at the order of Obama.
Why hasn’t the Trump team used this interview as Exibit “A” as proof to back up the President’s claim?
Of course further proof of the President claim is we KNOW that Mike Flynn was wiretapped and he was a key member of the Trump team. How can people say there is no evidence to back up the Presidents claims?
he’s gotta get better Communications people in there. they are getting drowned out by the media. Trump can’t fight every battle on his own.
THIS !!!
While everyone may focus, as Sundance did also, on the supposed ‘heavy hitter’ Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee. You know, the ones that walk to the edge and then quickly re-lick the envelope to seal it back up …
There was an exchange of questions and answers between Elise Stefanik (R-NY, 21st District) and FBI Comey … that made Comey highly uncomfortable, with eye dropping and glances towards Admiral Rogers. Ms. Stefanik returned to Comey’s statement of the ‘investigation’ of Trump and associates began in July 2016 … and then nailed him on the fact that the FBI is to ‘notify’ and ‘brief’ the President of on-going ‘open-counter intelligence investigations’ and what is the protocol notifying the DNI, White House and congressional leadership? Which, by Comey’s statement is quarterly … That means Obama had to of been ‘notified’ at least twice and Comey admits they had not briefed Congressional leadership…
Then Ms Stefanik nails Comey and Rogers to admit that the ‘hacking’ was done to both parties. Well worth the watch and dissemination …
Oh … and a side note ~ Stefanik defeated a wealthy Democrat, Aaron Woolf, by more than 20 points and at 30 years old, she’s the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
thank you for this clip !
Impossible political postering, pandering and parseltounqe, swirling the drain of nonintelectual gobbledegook.
Such a prophetic and enlightening observation can be found Nowhere else.
ONLY at The Last Refuge.
Long Live Sundance!
Press ON!
Wyntre,
Why can’t he answer that? It’s a simple enough question. Or am I too daft to figure it out? To me, it is admitting he did tell obama. Oh, but he can’t answer that. Okay. Sure. Gotcha.
oops.
#$@! Here’s the clip.
“Congressional Intelligence” is an oxymoron.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m just so disgusted it’s come down to this hearing. These people are trying so hard to make President Trump and his administration irrelevant. All I saw today were a lot of pathetic, UnAmerican liars colluding to take down our country. Not a single one stood up for our President or our country. A disgusting group of politicians all of whom are either on the take or involved in very questionable behavior. Shame. Please pray for President Trump. He has already accomplished so much in spite of this cesspool of lies and corruption.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Im hoping president will make the same points as sundance at tonight’s rally. As obvious as asking the direct involvement question is, it should be a talking point for trump. Who are these white hats? Im not seeing enough to counter with significance. Still staying the course, but sure could use some wind in the sails!
Ditto, Gil. Ditto…MAGA🇱🇷🇱🇷
When Comey was proclaiming there is “a culture” in the FBI of [not breaking the law]. I was hoping Gowdy would zero in on that to ask “Is violation of this culture actionable?” We all know that a culture of being lawful does not guarantee all within the culture follow the law.
Gowdy repeated several times their surveillance programs are on the chopping block.
The unaccountable way they treat access to this HIGHLY dangerous surveillance program is a huge problem. To say they have a culture of lawfulness is not reassuring because we KNOW someone within that culture broke the law whether is was within the FBI or elsewhere.
More likely, it was a foreign actor (who didn’t like BREXIT) which has access to the NSA data collection. It’s all just a database query away. Transcripts are automated. And let’s be clear — depending on the conversation under review, hiding the name of the US American may not be enough. The context and content of the conversation would likely be enough to identify an unnamed US person.
It’s time to bring this Soviet Style surveillance into the light to show all just how incredibly bad all of this is. This isn’t about “protecting the people of the USA” because if they were interested in doing that, they’d secure the borders and immigration policy and vet all who have come here for deportation. They use this to protect THEMSELVES and to keep themselves in power.
When you look at how it’s used and what’s being done, it doesn’t wash with what they tell us it’s for.
If they were to impeach Trump – which is the goal and the threat according to Rush. We should all immediately stop buying anything but the bare minimum of food and make it a movement to bring the economy to its knees.
What is the point of this kabuki theater? Truly, I must be dense or tired. I just don’t see Trump winning this — he’s just spinning his wheels.
Repeat the fake news leaked ad nauseum? Time to put this behind us — either by moving to the next topic, or dropping the hammer, dropping it swiftly and hard, and crushing all liars once and for all.
Thats what all these things are, as you said kabuki. Media all hyped up and even fox analysis mis states what was said, or not said. The pres needs to execute a big plan, of which i hope our AG is busy crafting, and bring an end to this business.
You know what would be fun? If those who asked the questions were everyday citizens. I’d like a crack at Comey. Better yet, I’d release my Mom on him. She’d have all the goods in 20 minutes flat.
So, here’s the deal.
Email the White House, Stephen Miller, Bannon and anyone else we presently consider “white hat patriots”…give them our names and offer whatever support they need.
They have to let us know what they want us to do.
It is us against the black hat traitors. We no longer have a choice…and obviously, it is mighty hard to know who to trust. So in my correspondence, I would include only those who are Trump supporters…if you notice, I left out Mike Pence…not sure there.
And on another feed yesterday I posted a copy of a letter to my Florida senator, Marco Rubio…as well as his form letter response, promising to get back to me. This is my 4th attempt in contacting him…same results every time. Not even one of his highly paid staff responded. So, we can’t even address our concerns to those whom we elected in November. I think, after the 6th month waiting period is up May 8th, we should start impeachment or recall proceedings for those newly elected as they are not fulfilling the jobs to which they are elected.
QUESTION to SMART TREEPERS. Why can’t Trump just fire Comey and Rogers?
Anyway…off to email my President. And include a copy of your email on your social media feed…saturate this country with support.
Look at what we’ve accomplished via. Boycotts….we can do wonders when we stick together..silent no more…need to put the fear of God into the swamp creatures.
And if you are in a generous mood, email John McCain and really let the old fart know how you feel about him.
Crooked Hillary out and out committed PROVABLE crimes. There is no doubt about that. None. Her handling of classified information is/was a crime. Having her own private server with classified information is/was a crime. Sidney Blumenthal had SAP material provided by her and her shadow government CIA buddy (who is no longer alive). Crimes everywhere. PROVABLE crimes yet there is Comey investigating Trump after he freed Crooked Hillary.
Comey needs to be charged with conspiracy. Why is this guy still around? Where is Sessions?
If I was a low information voter, I’d think that Comey was Sessions boss. I’d think that Trump worked for Comey.
Right now Obama, Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Hillary, and the Democrats are still running things.
Comey is walking around like he owns the place.
