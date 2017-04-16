Sunday Talks: HR McMaster Discusses Long-Range Objectives…

National Security Advisor HR McMaster has been selected by conspiracy nuts and alt-reality moonbats as a necessary evil foil to retain their pearl-clutching placement at the table of doomsday drum-beating.
Apparently, when candidate Trump, then president-elect Trump, and now President Trump said: “bomb the s**t out of ISIS“, “rebuild our military” and recreate “peace through strength” – a sketchy handful of fools perceived such statements possible without actually ‘bombing‘, ‘rebuilding‘ or ‘reasserting strength‘.
Yes, cognitive dissonance relies upon use of the Mamet Principle; and yes, it happens on the fringe elements of both sides of the circular political continuum.
In the most recent proclamations of the Moonbats any adviser to the President who would be connected with presenting ‘bombing‘, ‘rebuilding‘ or ‘reasserting‘ options of military use to the President, necessarily becomes a war-mongering pod carrier intent on lulling a 70-year-old President to sleep and exit the room converted to John McCain.
The people selling this narrative are both nuts and gnats.
Please pay attention to HR McMaster in this interview laying out a very reasonable perspective on the various regional issues, his praise for the diplomatic approach by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and his accompanying overview to include (@10:38) the answer to the question: “do you think we need more troops in Syria?“. McMaster’s response: “I don’t think so“.
The man is cool. He wrote “Dereliction of Duty” one of the best books on Vietnam.
A couple more MOAB’s and those terror preaching mullahs of Iran won’t have any more suckers for their suicide missions!
Very good interview. And Sundance’s first paragraph of this post is hysterical, LOL!
Exactly, SD’s snark hysterical!
Yes! And the problem with being an alt-reality, pearl-clutching, doomsday drum-beating moonbat is that, in order to be right, you have to be rooting for doomsday!
It was indeed most awesome!
However, he left out the part where McMaster unzips his costume and Petraeus jumps out. Yes – McMaster = Petraeus is the latest scary story in “Trump is a neocon” alt-reality.
What the World now knows what the World did not know, the United States will strike anyone, anywhere, anytime. It removes doubt which is one less thing to think about. It is not so much an “if” or “when”, but more of a “where”.
I prefer not to be provocative, i.e. keep things in context – we will strike anyone, anywhere, any time, when necessary to protect our security and the security of those we are pledged to protect (i.e. as many as possible). But the other vital factor to make this work is for our partners, friends, allies etc. to do their part as well – politically, physically, and financially.
“But the other vital factor to make this work is for our partners, friends, allies etc. to do their part as well – politically, physically, and financially.”
This is critical, to prevent larger powers from getting dragged into messes caused by smaller powers with “issues”. In my opinion, smaller countries bordering Russia are not always in the right, just because they’re “not Russia”. Right now, with Snake Erdogan amassing quasi-Islamist power through every sneaky means he can, and threatening to dump Islamists on Europe, Turkey is less and less like an ally, and more and more like a fox in the henhouse.
Lol! Good article! Made me smile! Good answer from McMaster!
Fake news headline.
Real Clear Politics has the misleading headline “McMaster Rules Out ‘Military Option’ In Korea” when he specifically stated, “all options are on the table”. The headline is referring to this quote: “It’s time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option, to try to resolve this peacefully.” Well, obviously a peaceful solution does not involve the militar!. McMaster clearly stated earlier that ALL options, peaceful and military, are “on the table. undergoing refinement and further development”.
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/04/16/hr_mcmaster_rules_out_military_action_in_north_korea.html
Boldfaced lies are to be expected from liberal media.
I know who three of the people pushing this narrative are and I unfollowed them on FB and twitter. I don’t do crazy… and if Bannon ends up fired they will bear some of the blame. I see Bill Mitchell wisely dumped association with them yesterday. They will no longer be guests of his online show. Frankly their reaction, following the Tomahawks into Syria, surprised me… did they never listen to his rally speeches??? If not, then they were never supporters, rather trying to make a name on his coattails.
And Bill Mitchell is not much better he kept it up all day yesterday on twitter just in a different way.
I saw his tweets yesterday simed at Cernovich and Posobiek due to their personal jihad against McMaster. Bill is 100% on Trump Train.
Yes he is:
I never said Bill was not on the Trump train but he is dividing the Trump base as much as the other 2 just in a different way. All three of them are ridiculous
I agree – anybody falling for Hillary’s division scam is being a chump.
I have not stopped following ANY of them – Mitchell, Cernovich, Posobiec, etc. The Twitter threat “I’ll block you” or “stop following me” is grade-school antics. How will these people ever live with free speech? Get in the bunker with Andrew Breitbart – all of us – if we actually want to win. Support the friggin’ candidate – NOW PRESIDENT.
It’s very clear what Hillary is trying to do – separate “conservatives” from “ultra-nationalists”. Well, well, well – when was the last time the left did THAT to horrible effect?
Whenever a leftist sets up a “let’s you and him fight” game, both sides need to punch the leftist.
Yes he did which was very irritating! He did the same of Fakebook but several people called him out on that as being as juvenile as the others.
I’ve done the same. Some jumped off the Trump Train claiming Trump is just like the others, a globalist neocon out for blood, oil, power. SMH. Buh bye Paul Joseph Watson and the rest who are “officially off the Trump Train”.
I don’t get it. Watson was supposed to be reasonable. Did his association with Alex Jones make him lose touch with reality?
He seems to be more self-interested than anything else. He and Cernovich and Probosec and Alex Jones and etc. all need to be in opposition to something in order to draw followers. The more Trump wins, the more he becomes the only power they can stand in opposition to. Them turning on Trump was probably inevitable. I don’t think they’re stupid or delusional, just selfish, greedy and full of their own egos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boy that started out weird. The president is doing exactly what he laid out at the primary, and then the perpetually pouty Martha rad ditzy comes on and asks her audience, ” So what is Trumps’ stance today?”
Also weird was reading articles and comments here earlier, I was thinking it would be helpful to learn more about McMaster, and up popped this story.
Is this an awesome site or what?
It’s a fabulous site! See Blog Award to your right ===========>>>
Alt Reality 😃
🌙 🦇
Can we start naming names here?
I just love your style of writing Sundance! Just a wee bit envious.
The depth of research and analysis here suggests a veritable army of researchers. I am in awe.
Why don’t people understand that people don’t change Trump, Trump changes people. That has been my observation after 18 months of observation.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Grab Boyd, I think that sums it up quite nicely! Count me as one Trump has changed (well, maybe with a little assist by SD and the Treehouse crew…)
Deja vu all over again!
They already have a plan in place for reconstuction, with donors! So who is over there fighting? I think maybe Jordan and the Saudis, but who knows? Great interview!
Oops. Wrong place. But still fabulous.
So much has happened in the last few days and weeks, on the world stage, under the leadership of this President.
And while Vice-President Pence is in South Korea with the soldiers who risk their lives for the benefit of us all, and who are far away from their family on this Easter Sunday, the “nuts” and “gnats”, as Sundance calls them, boast of punching some Antifas. How lame!
Dear Media and Pundits, you poor deluded sacks. A lie by omission is still a lie. Facts matter. Repeating lies over and over do not make them truthful. Filthy hacks, clean yourselves up……rinse, repeat.
Pres. Trump said he would “bomb the sh*t” out of ISIS and he has just begun to keep his promise to destroy ISIS. Pres. Trump has said repeatedly he will not telegraph what he plans to do when it comes to military strikes and strategy. Many Americans pay attention to what POTUS says. DUH!!
He kept his word. Jeez, get a clue already…..
Donna….well said….true words like this were never spoken. Can’t tell you how much I hate the SOB’s
When others spew out their opinions, we are blessed to have Sundance explain the truth to us! So glad to be a Treeper!
Off topic but….
You know…one amusing aspect of Obama getting totally scared and running away at this time is he’s not around to criticize Trump’s every move and sentence, like he pretty much promised he would do. Now, IF he does come back, he’ll have nothing to gloat about.
If I had a direct line to God, I would ask him how much of Obama is purely fake, and how much is regurgitated Communism.
Apparently, the whole purpose of Obama’s shadow govt was so he could spend the rest of his life snorkeling in Tahiti without being arrested for treason.
Can’t stand Redazz. Needs to lay off the habanera sauce. Trying to back door military strategy with HRMcM! Pound it somewhere else hack!
I had seen McMaster’s interview with Wallace, and he was really good. He was very respectful to President Trump and Tillerson. KT McFarland was interviewed today by Wallace, and she was great, too. She is down in Florida with Trump. It sounds like she may not be going to Singapore. She said she and Trump talked last night about where she is going next, and it sounds like she is being place in an important position. Also, she corrected Wallace that it was Trump that hired her on as Deputy and not Flynn.
It really does not matter what Trump states. Those opposed will always read into them bad intentions or make something up. Those lukewarm to him will hand wring and worry and fret and maybe read bad intentions. Thise that support him will support him.
Here’s a thought I’ve been having that just won’t go away. Remember a few days ago when we all discussed the possible use of chemical weapons on Syrian adults and children? The possible types of gas were described with great specificity, and with what seemed to me reached consensus that it was most likely chlorine gas and that Assad didn’t do it.
Yet, Pres. Trump appears to have bought the media/neocon story hook, line and sinker! What gives? Here’s the thought – he doesn’t believe it either! BUT, he immediately saw an opening to accomplish a number of goals at the same time, while hurting no one and bombed that airfield!
Now, Russia is “mad” at him, Pres. Xi is very respectful of him, the media is (temporarily) off his back, and the international “community” is now on his side! Hmmmm.
On another note – people who say Assad “bombed his own people” are not thinking straight. That six-seven year war has been called a Civil War all that time. Is bombing the side fighting you “bombing your own people?” I don’t think so. Whether it happened or not.
I think we should call a 36-hour timeout on commenting on any event that has Pres. Trump’s fingerprints on it. It will take us that long to even get a CLUE what may have happened! LOL
I think Addad gassed them, but, the reality is that it does not matter.
By the way, if you have not noticed, Trump does not run his administration on consensus from his own advisors, so he will definately not worry one bit what we conclude here or not.
Oooops. Assad
As you indicate, realizing it or not, there are different ways to see the thing. The reason Trump is able to make a good decision is not because he micromanages the people and events, but because he looks at the big picture first. Most people never quite learn how to do that.
4d chess
Everyone needs to watch Stephen Cohen on Tucker carlson a few days ago.
So is Stephen Cohen a conspiracy nut alt- reality moonbat. No, but he has never been
more worried about war with russia now than at any time in his career.
Ok, and where are we enforcing a no fly zone, putting our troops in direct confrontation with Russia or some other such thing?
No, not a chance. Putin is a seasoned intel person who also manages a very large and heavily-armed country. What Putin really worries about is being squeezed geographically, economically, etc. If Putin doesn’t start playing ball soon, he will be squeezed, by China and others, least of all the U.S. Fears of war, or nuclear war, are about whether Putin gets crazy when and if he gets desperate. Not about us being crazy. Not for a second.
Yes, thanks for posting that.
So, gee, my initial intuition not to freak out was correct? Imagine that.
Thanks Sundance!
The McMaster interview ties into what has preciously stated ( and seem to ignore) and from a post by Sundance a couple threads back …
“Deputy Asst. to President Donald Trump, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, sat down with Maria Bartiromo for an interview discussing the White House global policy.
…”The President is not an interventionist commander-in-chief. Nothing has changed from November 7th to today. He’s been explicit, we are not invading other peoples’ countries, we are not occupying them. This is not some neo-conservative Bush era administration.”…
~ Dr. Gorka.”
Jeez, hate auto correct …. what Trump previously stated …
Remind me again why we are fighting in Afghanistan? Do we really expect to set up a stable regime there? What’s the exit strategy? I generally trust Trump, but I am having a *really* hard time figuring out why Trump trusts this guy.
Do we have more troops there than under Obama? Are we spending more money there? It seems to me that the MOAB was probably cost-effective.
There’s this thing called ISIS. They’re at war with us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
What really matters is results. Donald Trump is our President for at least four years. If his actions result in good things happening here & around the world, the morons will lose their voice
Remember, this is one of the first times in history that our country is being run the way it’s supposed to be, like a business with a bottom line. All other countries with smart leaders are going to look at themselves like business partners working toward beneficial relationships
To get to that point, it’s going to take a massive reorganizing of worldwide affairs, & that includes the messy business of military actions to swat down the little insignificant bugs creating chaos
Give it some time. President Trump has quite a workload on his plate, but the right man is at the helm. Complicated business to be sure, but I believe the end results can & will be glorious
Nothing like glorious to shut the morons up
McMasters did well. He should have been a lawyer; he can present a case. The criticism of McMasters is that he is a Preteaus protege and that his time would be better spent at home writing a book on the American way of losing wars. But as long as Trump holds the leash….
HEY MARTHA RADDATZ – SKELETOR CALLED, HE WANTS HIS FACE BACK!
