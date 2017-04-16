Sunday Talks: HR McMaster Discusses Long-Range Objectives…

April 16, 2017

National Security Advisor HR McMaster has been selected by conspiracy nuts and alt-reality moonbats as a necessary evil foil to retain their pearl-clutching placement at the table of doomsday drum-beating.

Apparently, when candidate Trump, then president-elect Trump, and now President Trump said: “bomb the s**t out of ISIS“, “rebuild our military” and recreate “peace through strength” – a sketchy handful of fools perceived such statements possible without actually ‘bombing‘, ‘rebuilding‘ or ‘reasserting strength‘.

Yes, cognitive dissonance relies upon use of the Mamet Principle; and yes, it happens on the fringe elements of both sides of the circular political continuum.

In the most recent proclamations of the Moonbats any adviser to the President who would be connected with presenting ‘bombing‘, ‘rebuilding‘ or ‘reasserting‘ options of military use to the President, necessarily becomes a war-mongering pod carrier intent on lulling a 70-year-old President to sleep and exit the room converted to John McCain.

The people selling this narrative are both nuts and gnats.

Please pay attention to HR McMaster in this interview laying out a very reasonable perspective on the various regional issues, his praise for the diplomatic approach by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and his accompanying overview to include (@10:38) the answer to the question: “do you think we need more troops in Syria?“.  McMaster’s response: “I don’t think so“.

64 Responses to Sunday Talks: HR McMaster Discusses Long-Range Objectives…

  1. Wend says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    The man is cool. He wrote “Dereliction of Duty” one of the best books on Vietnam.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. mikebrezzze says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    A couple more MOAB’s and those terror preaching mullahs of Iran won’t have any more suckers for their suicide missions!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. redredrice says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Very good interview. And Sundance’s first paragraph of this post is hysterical, LOL!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. fangdog says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    What the World now knows what the World did not know, the United States will strike anyone, anywhere, anytime. It removes doubt which is one less thing to think about. It is not so much an “if” or “when”, but more of a “where”.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      April 16, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      I prefer not to be provocative, i.e. keep things in context – we will strike anyone, anywhere, any time, when necessary to protect our security and the security of those we are pledged to protect (i.e. as many as possible). But the other vital factor to make this work is for our partners, friends, allies etc. to do their part as well – politically, physically, and financially.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        April 16, 2017 at 7:22 pm

        “But the other vital factor to make this work is for our partners, friends, allies etc. to do their part as well – politically, physically, and financially.”

        This is critical, to prevent larger powers from getting dragged into messes caused by smaller powers with “issues”. In my opinion, smaller countries bordering Russia are not always in the right, just because they’re “not Russia”. Right now, with Snake Erdogan amassing quasi-Islamist power through every sneaky means he can, and threatening to dump Islamists on Europe, Turkey is less and less like an ally, and more and more like a fox in the henhouse.

        Like

        Reply
  5. codasouthtexas says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Lol! Good article! Made me smile! Good answer from McMaster!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Curry Worsham says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Fake news headline.
    Real Clear Politics has the misleading headline “McMaster Rules Out ‘Military Option’ In Korea” when he specifically stated, “all options are on the table”. The headline is referring to this quote: “It’s time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option, to try to resolve this peacefully.” Well, obviously a peaceful solution does not involve the militar!. McMaster clearly stated earlier that ALL options, peaceful and military, are “on the table. undergoing refinement and further development”.

    http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/04/16/hr_mcmaster_rules_out_military_action_in_north_korea.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Carolyn says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    I know who three of the people pushing this narrative are and I unfollowed them on FB and twitter. I don’t do crazy… and if Bannon ends up fired they will bear some of the blame. I see Bill Mitchell wisely dumped association with them yesterday. They will no longer be guests of his online show. Frankly their reaction, following the Tomahawks into Syria, surprised me… did they never listen to his rally speeches??? If not, then they were never supporters, rather trying to make a name on his coattails.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • snaggletooths says:
      April 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      And Bill Mitchell is not much better he kept it up all day yesterday on twitter just in a different way.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Carolyn says:
        April 16, 2017 at 5:24 pm

        I saw his tweets yesterday simed at Cernovich and Posobiek due to their personal jihad against McMaster. Bill is 100% on Trump Train.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • Fe says:
          April 16, 2017 at 5:38 pm

          Yes he is:

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
        • snaggletooths says:
          April 16, 2017 at 5:43 pm

          I never said Bill was not on the Trump train but he is dividing the Trump base as much as the other 2 just in a different way. All three of them are ridiculous

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            April 16, 2017 at 7:34 pm

            I agree – anybody falling for Hillary’s division scam is being a chump.

            I have not stopped following ANY of them – Mitchell, Cernovich, Posobiec, etc. The Twitter threat “I’ll block you” or “stop following me” is grade-school antics. How will these people ever live with free speech? Get in the bunker with Andrew Breitbart – all of us – if we actually want to win. Support the friggin’ candidate – NOW PRESIDENT.

            It’s very clear what Hillary is trying to do – separate “conservatives” from “ultra-nationalists”. Well, well, well – when was the last time the left did THAT to horrible effect?

            Whenever a leftist sets up a “let’s you and him fight” game, both sides need to punch the leftist.

            Like

            Reply
      • jackphatz says:
        April 16, 2017 at 5:33 pm

        Yes he did which was very irritating! He did the same of Fakebook but several people called him out on that as being as juvenile as the others.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Fe says:
      April 16, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      I’ve done the same. Some jumped off the Trump Train claiming Trump is just like the others, a globalist neocon out for blood, oil, power. SMH. Buh bye Paul Joseph Watson and the rest who are “officially off the Trump Train”.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        April 16, 2017 at 6:25 pm

        I don’t get it. Watson was supposed to be reasonable. Did his association with Alex Jones make him lose touch with reality?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Sedanka says:
          April 16, 2017 at 7:02 pm

          He seems to be more self-interested than anything else. He and Cernovich and Probosec and Alex Jones and etc. all need to be in opposition to something in order to draw followers. The more Trump wins, the more he becomes the only power they can stand in opposition to. Them turning on Trump was probably inevitable. I don’t think they’re stupid or delusional, just selfish, greedy and full of their own egos.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  8. MIKE says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Boy that started out weird. The president is doing exactly what he laid out at the primary, and then the perpetually pouty Martha rad ditzy comes on and asks her audience, ” So what is Trumps’ stance today?”
    Also weird was reading articles and comments here earlier, I was thinking it would be helpful to learn more about McMaster, and up popped this story.

    Is this an awesome site or what?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. Sloth1963 says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Alt Reality 😃
    🌙 🦇

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Janice says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    I just love your style of writing Sundance! Just a wee bit envious.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Grab Boyd (@GrabBoyd) says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Why don’t people understand that people don’t change Trump, Trump changes people. That has been my observation after 18 months of observation.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. missmarple2 says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    They already have a plan in place for reconstuction, with donors! So who is over there fighting? I think maybe Jordan and the Saudis, but who knows? Great interview!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Curry Worsham says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    It’s a fabulous site! See Blog Award to your right ===========>>>

    Like

    Reply
  14. Anne says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    So much has happened in the last few days and weeks, on the world stage, under the leadership of this President.

    And while Vice-President Pence is in South Korea with the soldiers who risk their lives for the benefit of us all, and who are far away from their family on this Easter Sunday, the “nuts” and “gnats”, as Sundance calls them, boast of punching some Antifas. How lame!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Dear Media and Pundits, you poor deluded sacks. A lie by omission is still a lie. Facts matter. Repeating lies over and over do not make them truthful. Filthy hacks, clean yourselves up……rinse, repeat.
    Pres. Trump said he would “bomb the sh*t” out of ISIS and he has just begun to keep his promise to destroy ISIS. Pres. Trump has said repeatedly he will not telegraph what he plans to do when it comes to military strikes and strategy. Many Americans pay attention to what POTUS says. DUH!!
    He kept his word. Jeez, get a clue already…..

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Remington......lcome says:
      April 16, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      Donna….well said….true words like this were never spoken. Can’t tell you how much I hate the SOB’s

      Like

      Reply
  16. Albertus Magnus says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    When others spew out their opinions, we are blessed to have Sundance explain the truth to us! So glad to be a Treeper!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. jackphatz says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Off topic but….
    You know…one amusing aspect of Obama getting totally scared and running away at this time is he’s not around to criticize Trump’s every move and sentence, like he pretty much promised he would do. Now, IF he does come back, he’ll have nothing to gloat about.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. CaptainNonno says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Can’t stand Redazz. Needs to lay off the habanera sauce. Trying to back door military strategy with HRMcM! Pound it somewhere else hack!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    I had seen McMaster’s interview with Wallace, and he was really good. He was very respectful to President Trump and Tillerson. KT McFarland was interviewed today by Wallace, and she was great, too. She is down in Florida with Trump. It sounds like she may not be going to Singapore. She said she and Trump talked last night about where she is going next, and it sounds like she is being place in an important position. Also, she corrected Wallace that it was Trump that hired her on as Deputy and not Flynn.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. TexasDude says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    It really does not matter what Trump states. Those opposed will always read into them bad intentions or make something up. Those lukewarm to him will hand wring and worry and fret and maybe read bad intentions. Thise that support him will support him.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. InvestingforOne says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Here’s a thought I’ve been having that just won’t go away. Remember a few days ago when we all discussed the possible use of chemical weapons on Syrian adults and children? The possible types of gas were described with great specificity, and with what seemed to me reached consensus that it was most likely chlorine gas and that Assad didn’t do it.

    Yet, Pres. Trump appears to have bought the media/neocon story hook, line and sinker! What gives? Here’s the thought – he doesn’t believe it either! BUT, he immediately saw an opening to accomplish a number of goals at the same time, while hurting no one and bombed that airfield!

    Now, Russia is “mad” at him, Pres. Xi is very respectful of him, the media is (temporarily) off his back, and the international “community” is now on his side! Hmmmm.

    On another note – people who say Assad “bombed his own people” are not thinking straight. That six-seven year war has been called a Civil War all that time. Is bombing the side fighting you “bombing your own people?” I don’t think so. Whether it happened or not.

    I think we should call a 36-hour timeout on commenting on any event that has Pres. Trump’s fingerprints on it. It will take us that long to even get a CLUE what may have happened! LOL

    Like

    Reply
  22. terry says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Everyone needs to watch Stephen Cohen on Tucker carlson a few days ago.

    So is Stephen Cohen a conspiracy nut alt- reality moonbat. No, but he has never been

    more worried about war with russia now than at any time in his career.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TexasDude says:
      April 16, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      Ok, and where are we enforcing a no fly zone, putting our troops in direct confrontation with Russia or some other such thing?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      April 16, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      No, not a chance. Putin is a seasoned intel person who also manages a very large and heavily-armed country. What Putin really worries about is being squeezed geographically, economically, etc. If Putin doesn’t start playing ball soon, he will be squeezed, by China and others, least of all the U.S. Fears of war, or nuclear war, are about whether Putin gets crazy when and if he gets desperate. Not about us being crazy. Not for a second.

      Like

      Reply
    • Joe says:
      April 16, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      Yes, thanks for posting that.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    So, gee, my initial intuition not to freak out was correct? Imagine that.

    Thanks Sundance!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. TexasDude says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    The McMaster interview ties into what has preciously stated ( and seem to ignore) and from a post by Sundance a couple threads back …

    “Deputy Asst. to President Donald Trump, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, sat down with Maria Bartiromo for an interview discussing the White House global policy.

    …”The President is not an interventionist commander-in-chief. Nothing has changed from November 7th to today. He’s been explicit, we are not invading other peoples’ countries, we are not occupying them. This is not some neo-conservative Bush era administration.”…

    ~ Dr. Gorka.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Andy Smith says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Remind me again why we are fighting in Afghanistan? Do we really expect to set up a stable regime there? What’s the exit strategy? I generally trust Trump, but I am having a *really* hard time figuring out why Trump trusts this guy.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    “nuts and gnats” love it! Can we add my fave from duchess01 “numbnuts”😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    I could care less what people say. Everyone has the right to have an opinion, even morons like those on the left

    What really matters is results. Donald Trump is our President for at least four years. If his actions result in good things happening here & around the world, the morons will lose their voice

    Remember, this is one of the first times in history that our country is being run the way it’s supposed to be, like a business with a bottom line. All other countries with smart leaders are going to look at themselves like business partners working toward beneficial relationships

    To get to that point, it’s going to take a massive reorganizing of worldwide affairs, & that includes the messy business of military actions to swat down the little insignificant bugs creating chaos

    Give it some time. President Trump has quite a workload on his plate, but the right man is at the helm. Complicated business to be sure, but I believe the end results can & will be glorious

    Nothing like glorious to shut the morons up

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Joe says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    McMasters did well. He should have been a lawyer; he can present a case. The criticism of McMasters is that he is a Preteaus protege and that his time would be better spent at home writing a book on the American way of losing wars. But as long as Trump holds the leash….

    Like

    Reply
  29. sundance says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. WeMakeOurStandHere says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    HEY MARTHA RADDATZ – SKELETOR CALLED, HE WANTS HIS FACE BACK!

    Like

    Reply

