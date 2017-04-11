President Trump and Secretary of Defense Mattis: “We’re Not Going Into Syria”…

President Trump and Defense Secretary Mattis both gave almost identical responses today when asked about the future administration policy toward Syria. Secretary Mattis speaking from the Pentagon stated:
…”I think what we have to look at here is a policy decision by the United States. There is a limit to what we can do. And when you look at what happened with this chemical attack we knew that we could not stand passive on this. But it was not a statement that we could enter full-fledged, full-bore, into the most complex civil war probably waging on the planet at this time.” (link)
President Trump speaking to the New York Post stated:
(Via New York Post) Amid complaints that his aides are saying different things about Syria and his policy is confusing, President Trump emphatically cleared the air.
“We’re not going into Syria,” he told me yesterday in an exclusive interview. “Our policy is the same — it hasn’t changed. We’re not going into Syria.”
The president, speaking by phone Tuesday, called Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a “butcher” and a “barbarian” for using sarin gas on his own people, but said last week’s successful missile strike was not the start of a campaign to oust the dictator.
“Our big mission is getting rid of ISIS,” Trump said. “That’s where it’s always been. But when you see kids choking to death, you watch their lungs burning out, we had to hit him and hit him hard.”
He called the attack, which involved 59 cruise missiles fired from two Navy destroyers, “an act of humanity.” (read more)
[Via Michael Goodwin] When I asked the President Tuesday afternoon if he still has confidence in Steve Bannon, who took over the campaign in mid-August, I did not get a definitive yes.
“I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,” Trump said. “I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary.”
He ended by saying, “Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will.” (link)
President Trump is the wave, the Tsunami wave. Steve Bannon is the surfer…. you already know how this story ends:
The conspiracy nutters and cruz-bots are going to go bananas when surfer Bannon falls into the rocks. It’s clear now, the fall is coming. Oh well.
Good to remind yourself that Steve Bannon was the political strategist of billionaire Robert Mercer supporting Ted Cruz in 2014 and 2015.
Never forget Steve Bannon at Breitbart put together the data-collection strategy consisting of the presidential support polling for more than a year; and delivering the user-data to the Ted Cruz campaign which they then combined with with Mercer’s Cambridge Analytica to fundraise on behalf of Ted Cruz. –Full Background–
Steve Bannon was campaigning for Ted Cruz for a long time, and sent donor solicitation on behalf of Ted Cruz’s campaign using Breitbart letterhead and email banner headings.
Despite the small base appeal of the preaching, Bannon, Robert and Rebekkah Mercer, saw Ted Cruz as the best candidate to beat Jeb Bush. Until Donald Trump squished Ted.
Robert Mercer, Steve Bannon and Kelly-anne Conway were part of Team Cruz all the way through the GOP convention. It wasn’t until Senator Cruz embarrassed himself with his self-righteous and sanctimonious convention speech that financial backers Robert and Rebekkah Mercer dumped Cruz and directed all resources they controlled -including Bannon and Conway- to assist the Trump campaign.
It was Jared Kushner’s (and Ivanka) counsel with Donald Trump that advised his father-in-law to hire Steve Bannon and Kelly-Anne Conway as a useful strategy. The social media moonbats who tried to force the hand of President Trump to remove Kusher are loons for thinking such a position would be even considered.
Then again, the antisemitic crowd and Cruz supporters are just that – loons.
Thank You Mr. President. MAGA
McLame and Grahmnesty will not be happy.
So Bannon helped him get the Alt-Right vote and he doesn’t need him or that voter block anymore because he’s got Jared, Ivanka, Cohn and Powell?
Nope. It has to do with results. The Cruzbots want you to think it’s about them ,but it’s not..
I have never been for Ted Cruz. I believe Steve Bannon was instrumental in getting Trump to the White House. As to Ivanka and company, they’ve been dining with some interesting people since the general election:
http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-ivanka-20170118-story.html
Petty crap.
That isn’t petty. Those people are pro-abortion, and the Ford Foundation funds Black Lives Matter. What is she doing with those people?
Trump was instrumental in getting Trump to the White House.
Anything less and you’d be saying Madame President right now.
No, We the People were instrumental in getting Trump to the White House. Never forget that.
Stay off Drudge. And ignore Levin, Savage, Coulter and MSM hacks.
Why stay off Drudge or ignore any of those people?
25 cents per post will buy you a lot, buddy.
Add breitbart
Haven’t read BB in a couple years. Their Cruz nonsense drove me away.
How big of a voter block is alt-right? I thought it was a fringe group at best. Never heard Bannon was the leader of them. Something tells me if he goes no one will notice except some loon cruzbots.
I don’t consider myself alt-right. In fact, I used to be a Democrat. I believe, though, that what everyone is calling “the alt-right” is much bigger than many think. Many high school aged kids have come to Donald Trump via Drudge, Infowars, Wikileaks, Ann Coulter, and Breitbart. To simply count them out as being cruzbots is no different than counting out the Bernie Sanders voters, which is exactly what the Democrats did. 2020 is not that far off and those high school kids will then be registered voters.
Can I just say, the Alt Right is the default attitude of an entire generation. Most real alt righters wouldn’t visit CTH for example since it is too relaxed and “normie” in attitude for them.
The leftists and globalists have no idea what kind of storm is building. Trump wasn’t the end of it, he was only the beginning. Check out reddit/TheDonald for more insights, but even that place is the tip of the iceberg.
Not sure anyone even knows what “Alt Right” means. Wasn’t it just a term invented by the MSM to mean “Nazi, Racist, Haters”?
Anyway, Bannon was not the “leader” of anything and certainly didn’t “do” anything to get Trump elected, IMO.
On the Right, he has a reputation as a brilliant guy and that’s about it?
And on the Left he’s known as an anti-Semite, Racist and all sorts of evil stuff cuz the Dems and MSM were intimidated by his presence.
That’s my sense of it , anyway.
Seriously? Are you telling the truth? If Steve Bannon is the reason you or anybody else voted for President Trump, you were not paying attention. I kind of like Bannon, but I will never choose him over the core group.
I started backing Trump in 2015. As to the core group, was Jared, Ivanka, Cohn, or Powell part of the core group? Of course they weren’t. The people backing Trump early on were Jeff Sessions, Chris Christie, Ben Carson, and Rudy Guiliani.
Ahem. From Trump45’s 2015 announcement:
Watch: Ivanka Intros Father Donald Trump Presidential Announcement
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2015/06/16/watch-ivanka-intros-father-donald-trump-presidential-announcement/
Noooooo, Trump45’s family wasn’t there from before he even announced………(/sarc)
Of course they were! You are talking about his daughter and son in law.Ivanka has been with him all her life. Jared since he married Ivanka.
Actually, Jared and Ivanka were FOR SURE part of Trump’s core group.
Jared and Ivanka are part of the core group…. It is the Presidents daughter and son in Law they where with him before he announced.
Try to think before you post…. or just be honest and start naming yourself Lies.
Neocons hardest hit.
LOL. And women and minorities. (Always.)
The only drink I enjoy more than the tears of liberals is the tears of the neocon/#NeverTrump traitors.
This is what I have been wanting to hear before I could “cheer on” the Syrian strike.
What. A. Relief.
Yep. Bannon is a cult figure for the Cruzbot part of party. All of the Kushner/Ivanka stuff is being pushed by Breitbart and the other small time players…It’s obvious and stupid. Bannon better listen to the advice above by the President…
The sooner the fringe groups are marginalized the better…They troll all the comment sections of various outlets and they are not Trumps base…Trump won with democrats who voted for Obama…Lyin Ted Cruz couldn’t even win the evangelical vote against President Trump and his politics are slimeball….
It’s too late. I recognized yesterday the loony team had pushed Bannon over the rubicon, there is no return. Today’s comments by President Trump just affirm the suspicions.
Bannon will be out by either Monday next week, or just before congressional break ends.
Regardless of timing, he’s done.
That’s really interesting SD. So what is your take on Miller’s role?
IIRC Miller is an exceleent writer. Writes much of President Trump’s material. I see him staying. Plus he came from Sesson’s senatorial staff. Another reason to kep him.
And Kelly Anne Conway?
Yeah. I found this place cuz of the comments section at Breitbart. I only went to Breitbart cuz of Milo, but after being here a while it became VERY hard to trust them after learning about the Mercer-Cruz connection. I come down hard on the MSM for not doing journalism, and the problem with sites like Breitbart is that they’re now doing the same crap that the MSM is doing. They’re just putting a lot of vapor out. They’re totally untrustworthy at this point and are not putting accurate data or analysis out like they should be doing if they wanted to retain credibility/readership.
A big issue people seem to not be able to grapple with is that until Trump was elected, the motivations of the bad guys was pretty clear, and their actions were easy to read (and still are). However, now that Trump is in there, it’s not so clear or easy to read HIS actions or motivations. This is deliberate on his part and necessary. He can’t be predictable, not in diplomacy, in warfare, or domestic affairs. His supporters should recognize this and trust him. As for the pundits, they’re simply showing a lack of understanding of who they are dealing with. Nobody should be relying on these people for analysis at this point. Sundance and a few others are the only places I go for such things, the rest is just so much noise.
Ive regarded Breitbart has Bannon’s “voice” since the election. The headlines there speak volumes as to what Bannon wants to say but doesn’t and it’s easy to see a rift’s grown considerably over the last couple weeks based on their news stories. I also feel he’s on the way out, not that its anything new, Trumps been cycling through strategists since Lewindowski. I only wish Preibus would follow. As for the Kushers, I’ve never been a fan of family in politics. Its tough to deal with family objectively and they have been the downfall of other good politicians (Im looking at you Ron Paul).
SD – do you have any sense of if this was orchestrated by Rove et al to intentionally drive a wedge?
LikeLike
No big conspiracy. It’s the doofus crowd.
Gotcha. As an aside: Crud’s crow is *worse* than doofus! I had the misfortune of being stuck in a hospital waiting room with a couple of them in March 2016!!! (Yep, ya really need three exclamation points for that kind of torture!)
Thanks for the heads up. If you’re right, I guess I’ll take a brake from the drama headed our way.
The contrivances of the MSM are obvious ALEX. Unfortunately, too many let it get the better of them. The trolls are obvious too. They must lead pathetic existences whoring for the likes of Hillary, the glorified lettuce picker Tom Perez, Pocahontas and Schumer.
Don’t forget the Evangelicals. We came out big for Trump and will do so again.
Why all the emphasis today on barrel bombs? I started to get the impression that red line material was being redefined to include them.
Because they have been loading chlorine gas in the barrel bombs. Chlorine is also proibeted.
Thanks, that makes sense. I somehow missed that little detail about the chlorine gas.
They tried.
This is a relief. I’m glad that we’re not going into Syria as we’ve already got three wars going on atm. Our military needs a rest and to rebuild.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kushner and Ivanka are not going anywhere its a ridiculous campaign that Lee Stranahan is heading.
As for Steve Bannon he will end up just fine he is a smart man time will tell what happens. PDJT likes different opinions the parting of the ways if it happens won’t be because of that.
I presume Kushner’s problem with his property is no longer a problem? Trump’s family bailing him out instead of the Chinese (which would be a problem….)?
Trump calls the shots. Your prior work habits are inconsequential. Call his advisors Neo-cons, Globalists, Establishment, whatever. I call them former on all counts.
You get in a room with Trump, he changes you (see Kelly-Anne), not the other way around. Or your gone.
>i>He [President Trump] ended by saying, “Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will.”
“We’re not going into Syria,”
Sounds like the Donald J. Trump we elected.
I was really happy to hear Trump say we are not going into Syria.
That is just funny…..thank you! Still laughing…can’t stop.
This is certainly reassuring to neoisolationists such as myself. Firing a few dozen cruise missiles in response to war crimes is far less objectionable than deploying troops under an insane “Duty to Protect” doctrine.
Knock knock, little kim says ” who’s there?” …. “tomahawk ” ….”tomahawk who? ….”BANG!!!!”
This is very good news. I have kept my own counsel and had a wait and see attitude. Thank goodness he is not escalating this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel better with Bannon on Trump’s team. I hope he will stay but SD is always right so he’s a goner. Too bad. I just got fired from my job of 23 years today because I have a big mouth and feel passionate about my staff and my principals. Sometimes you need to keep your pie hole shut but it’s hard when you have strong opinions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So sorry LT………on the brighter side, President Trump is producing so many jobs, hopefully one of them will be made available to you. Good luck.
I am sorry to hear about the loss of your long term job…hang in there.
Hang in there. I was restructured out after almost 20 years. I started a new career in a different field – much happier.
Sorry to hear, that’s really tough. Been there myself. If you were there for 23 years you must have been damn good at your job. Wish you the best of luck and a MUCH brighter future opportunity.
Been there done that LT. It will take some wound licking but take a minute and think about doing something different. For what its worth i tried to find my way back in to the same sort of thing i was doing and could not get my heart into it. I started something entirely different am making more money working less and having more fun.
No I am not selling a system. I decided to teach Drivers Ed, for me its a blast. You would not believe how many conservative teens there are and how much they know and even better how much they intuit. The point is try something new break out and use all the creativity you have on a new outing. I restarted my career at 50 and i will never look back.
Hope you’re in sales – then it doesn’t matter. Then they need you more than you need them. I feel the same way about Bannon. And Sundance. He’s always right. And then I have to eat crow. I shouldn’t have called Kushner a puke, even though I never fully trust any of them. If the last thing that Bannon did on his way out the door was help convince President Trump to stay out of Syria, then he fulfilled his task. Maybe Trump didn’t need convincing.
LT, I’m sorry about your job loss. I went through one myself 2 years ago (my job was off shored), however, God provided me with a much better one. He will do the same for you.
I don’t get the impression that Bannon is really into governing. He’s into political combat. We only move the country forward by governing. We will only get re-elected by governing. I consider it addition by subtraction if Bannon is let go.
When the Bannon issue comes up, I cannot help but wonder, what would Andrew think. It seems Andrew trusted Bannon with everything and Andrew was certainly one of the main figures that gave birth to the movement that culminted in Trump’s election. I can only speak for myself and many of my friends who voted for Trump. None of us were Cruz people and frankly we don’t even know what “alt right” is other than another dividing categorization, so the thinking that Bannon supporters are segregated into these “nutty” groups is flawed.
POTUS will choose and adjust his staff as he sees fit and I trust him, but I have always felt Bannon was an asset and ideologically aligned with Andrew. I would hate to lose that thinking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is my impression also. Interesting that we are approaching the famous ‘100 Days’ that is considered the bellwether of the future of a presidential administration. The pivot to governing, not campaigning as you stated, and as we have seen, has occurred.
MAGA is settling in and we have much to look forward to.
The above was a reply to Hollywood Bungalow.
Whoa…wait a minute. This isn’t computing.
First, we were supposed to love Bannon. Now, we’re not, because you see him going? My loyalties aren’t that fickle.
Next, you say he was only there at the advising of Jared and Ivanka? Good grief! That is either insulting to P.Trump (who should have his own mind) or his voters, who did NOT vote for the Kushner kids.
Lastly, are you suggesting that if we don’t want Jared and Ivanka running this administration (who, according to your analysis, selected a Cruzite to influence DJT), we are anti-semitic??? Get out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are putting A LOT of words into sundance’s mouth. Chill out, Bannon won’t be as big a loss as everyone is making it out to be. Bannon simply flew too close to the sun. And did you not see President Trump reminding everyone who is boss?
“Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will.”
Trump is the boss, not the Kushners.
I don’t remember anybody telling us to “love Bannon”. I never did but I just didn’t choose to be vocal about it.
There are many opinions expressed here and everyone is entitled to express their opinion but that doesn’t mean the rest of us have to agree or be offensive about it.
Perhaps I’m misunderstanding you, but I wasn’t attempting to coerce anyone into agreeing with me on anything. Nor do I understand where I was offensive. My apologies if your sensibilities were offended.
Well Peoria Jones, let’s just call it a draw since neither of us understands the other.
That entire comment is what’s known as “Passive Aggression.”
No, Sundance, your insult is unwarranted. I speak my mind without reservation. I stand by my opinion, my questions are fair, and I am sorry if someone was offended by that.
I liked him mostly for his grooming and his fashion sense.
HAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
That made me laugh, hee hee😂
Agree with you, Peoria. My family & I voted for Trump, but we did not elect his kids & son-in-law to run the country. They are liberal democrats with no work history, as they were born into very wealthy families. Trump needs to send them back to New York ASAP! Where was Ivanka’s sympathy for the many Christians persecuted in the middle east & Africa after the Arab Spring? Shoebat.com tells a very different story:
http://shoebat.com/2017/04/10/major-christian-bishop-in-iraq-declares-the-west-cares-more-about-frogs-than-it-does-for-us-christians/
For what it’s worth, I know AS A FACT that Kushner pushed to get Jon Gray of Blackstone hired as Treasury Sec, a guy who was one of Hillary’s biggest donors and supporters. Fortunately Gray’s very liberal position on illegal immigration was too much for DJT to stomach.
Would be great if Bannon can remain on the team to provide some balance, but SD seems pretty confident the die is cast.
Good on President Trump to clean the air. This ought to calm down all the people who were freaking out about Syria. And if they don’t calm down, well President Trump has just exposed even more hypocrites. Also love how President Trump reminded all the people freaking out about Bannon who’s boss:
“Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will.”
One could save much angst by waiting to see what PDJT has to say on any given subject before the panties get wadded……. Most of the hand wringing here and elsewhere brings to mind the 1st graders pushing/shoving and opining in the water fountain line at school……
I have noticed a very slight shift in the force this week. President Trump has become more Presidential and a bit more serious now that he had to take military action in Syria. I saw it in his Tweets as they are more about the nation and national agenda items and less banter about the fake media and the loser demonrats. I love Steve Bannon and felt his support and input have been crucial to PDJT but I am not sure he is sophisticated enough to travel with PDJT to the next level. President Trump made many changes during the campaign on the path to where he is today and I am sure he will continue to adjust his circle as he progresses to becoming what will be known as one of the greatest Presidents of all time. If PDJT feels Bannon has served his purpose then so be it. I will continue to support him 100% God Bless President Donald J. Trump!
Totally agree. What was that quote from Trump about “being presidential”? From way back during the primary campaign: “I will be so presidential, you will be so bored. You’ll say, ‘Can’t he have a little more energy?'” That quote is aging very well.
When DJT says “Syria,” he means, “Obama’s catbox”…
I don’t know much about Bannon—had never heard of him prior to Trump hiring him. I do remember at CPAC, he said something about him having a temper or being a hothead sometimes….I thought right then that he would either have to reign that in or he would end up being let go.
President Trump’s presidency in the first 100 days reminds me of the campaign. Cory…gone Manafort….gone. Mr. President was still elected no matter what changed around him. Donald Trump is the constant. After living in fear of my government since 2008, actually since 9/11/2001 it is hard to adjust to the idea that Donald Trump will not be stopped. Thank you to everyone on this website! Even on a rollercoaster, every day just gets better and better.
Would anyone be able to list Bannons failings within the administration? When he leaves, the left will say theyre winning and fundraise on it. BB will be loaded with f PDJT this and that. Bannon will go but I am not crystal clear why.
He called Ivanka’s husband a cuck and a globalist. If he’d said Kushner was short, fat and ugly no one would care, since he’s clearly not those things.
How many times must President Trump say, “We’re not going into Syria?”
Reminds me of the old joke: A married couple were out celebrating their 50th anniversary. The wife said, “Honey, the last fifty years have been absolutely wonderful, everything I could have hoped and dreamed of, except you never tell me love me. I really could have used some of that over the years.”
The husband paused a moment and said, “Do you remember when I proposed to you that I said I loved you more than anything in the world; more than life itself? Well, if I ever change my mind, I’ll let you know.”
This has to tie in to who still maintains a direct line to Mika and Joe. Scarborough routinely refers to information he obtained and confirmed from “three people high up in the administration.” Just today he reported that all three confirmed that Bannon had recently “snapped.” That’s when I figured Bannon was on his way out.
Who are these leakers?
PDJT is moving at warp speed. Many won’t survive in his orbit. They are good people who will have served a purpose, but if their pride gets in the way, problems and bickering happen. I don’t see PTrump tolerating that stuff.
Hallelujah!!!!!!!!
All the reeeeeeeee (autism increases) over who is in or out of team Trump…
Has anybody watched The Apprentice? Sheesh
Trump is in the boardroom PERMANENTLY he is the boss.
Everyone else is a contractor there to do a job. Job ends – they pack their bags and move on.
And too many people wig out over “firings” when in fact Bannon has agency – there would have been conversations already about the longer term.
As long as Trump is willing to fire Kushner if need be.
Sundance and Wolfmoon! God bless and keep you both! I am a big fan of Bannon–however…Sundance is exactly right regarding his early and long term support for Cruz–who makes my skin crawl…I will stay on the TRUMP Train –holding on for dear life-Not just because of the alternative–but because I truly truly LOVE our LION! President Trump is AMAZING!
I feel exactly the same way on everything in this post.
Thanks for saying what needs to be said, Sundance.
Letting go of Bannon would be a mistake.
Can all the pants wetters please calm down now?
David McKnight on Infowars has been particularly annoying.
I wrote this on April 7th and am so grateful to hear our President confirm it.
This was perfectly done! The Russians stating earlier today that their support for Assad was not unconditional gave President Trump the green light. Had the response been the opposite, the strikes tonight would never have happened. He also gave the Russians a heads up which allowed the Russians to warn the Syrian troops to get out of dodge. Our President’s intentions were not to kill anyone but to destroy their air base, planes and infrastructure. As much as the neocons like McCain thought tonight they had changed our President, they are now sadly mistaken. They wanted war and they aren’t getting it. In their crazy minds, our President should have never warned Russia. He should have taken action even if it killed Russians.
Tomorrow we will be back to destroying ISIS in Syria and Iraq. The message has been sent to not only Assad but to Iran, NK and China that there is a new sheriff in town. Plus if this allows us to start having real constructive conversations with Russia, that is a big win. It really makes this Muh Russia conspiracy a joke on so many fronts.
I bet Barry from Hawaii is shaking in his safe space tonight. Not only is Trump destroying his legacy, he has shown Barry and his disciples that he is a man of his word. Barry’s redline was the biggest embarrassment in our history and made us the laughing stock of the world. 59 Tomahawk missiles later, that perception has been completely turned on its head. We had a boy trying to do a man’s job the past 8 years. We NOW have a man doing what is best for us.
Wipeout.
I don’t believe all the Kushner/Ivanka conspiracy theories..BUT if Bannon goes it will be because he clashed too much with them. It was a mistake to have Kushner that close to the president.
I suspect President trump burns out a lot of people at the pace he runs. Idea guys (which i believe Bannon is) sometimes run out of ideas. That doesn’t mean they are turncoats or bad men. They have just been used up.
Trump seems to part company well with his former employees much like his former wives. Apparently he leaves people better then he found them. That is a hell of a talent. Consider what a thrill it would be to have his ear even for a short while and provide him with ideas and strategies he found useful.
I think Trump likes to have people with different perspectives. If these two can’t get along, then I’m sure Trump can find two other people to fill their shoes. Of the 300 million people in this country, surely there are at least two others that can do what they do and get along with each other.
Trump is past campaigning. That is the point. And Breitbart sure could use Bannon. Not sure what Drudge needs.
Maybe Putin gave Trump the blackmail material on the Neocons and DhimmiRats that is needed to get the MAGA big legislation passed. Then Trump backed off on Syria.
And it looks like the Paris treaty is definitely finished for the US, which is another campaign promise kept.
