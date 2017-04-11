Defense Department Pentagon Briefing – Syria, Russia, North-Korea, and China (3:30 pm Live Stream)

General James Mattis is anticipated to deliver his first Pentagon briefing since becoming Secretary of Defense. Mattis is anticipated to discuss Syria, Russia, North Korea and China and the U.S. military contingencies toward that end. Anticipated start time 3:30pm ET
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream
I sense a lot more camaraderie and chemistry between Trump and Mattis vs. Trump and McMaster. This should be riveting.
I see two chairs. Is somebody joining Mattis? Dunford, perhaps?
General Votel
US Central Command
Dang. It stopped
Refresh, HBD!
I am completely avoiding all the sites I used to enjoy going to before the Syria strike because of all the overreaction BS going on.
You will find in-depth research, sound analysis, and truth here, AM77 – no need to venture far from this site – commenters here keep abreast of the misinformation elsewhere as well – Welcome to the Treehouse, AM7!
I agree, too much disinformation and too much REEEEEEEing on other sites. Sundance and his team actually engage in real journalism.
No comment on whether or not Russia was complicit in the Chemical Weapons Attack – referred only to Assad with respect to past and present behavior/actions –
Mattis refers to USS Carl Vinson as she. A military man
Lol, Mattis answer, NO.
Press is behaving itself and asking relevant questions.
This is a different group than the Numpty Heads that attend Spicers PCs, right?
Cuz they seem waaaay smarter.
That is my impression too. Relevant questions, professional behavior.
Maybe they are just smart enough to be intimidated by alpha male Mattis as opposed to mere civilians.
Mattis is amazing. We are in great hands. No question the chemical attacks had to be stopped. We have troops embedded and it posed a huge threat as we destroy ISIS, provide safezones, and weaken Assad, a bad dude. Lots a moving parts, we have great leadership and we can thank Trump for this. American exceptionalism is back.
I just loved the way SecDef Mattis started this news briefing –
“I come in peace. I didn’t bring my sidearm. But I’m pleading with you, with tears in my eyes: If you make fake news out of what I’m saying, I’ll kill you all.”
He is definitely a man who does not mince words, Carl! lol
That’s exactly how it went, lol.
The presstitutes suddenly remembered they are supposed to ask relevant questions and act as adults because REPUTATION.
Great to hear from the horse’s mouth… looks like people got their panties in a wad for no reason whatsoever. This is what they call a “one off” like my husband said. Thanks for posting the videos.
Mattis: Chemical weapons or a barrel bomb
Still crosses a “real red line”
Such a refreshing change from “leading from behind”
Leading from the front…big difference!
is there some evidence I can check out?
Sure . . . as soon as you get the same high-level clearance for intel as the president has!!!
Would you believe the evidence if he provided it?
Just remember that the intelligence community operating in Syria has been in coordination with John McCain (and others like Evan McMullin – former CIA). There is a lot of evidence that US backed “rebels” are actually Al-Qaeda and there are images of John McCain and McMullin (then working with the CIA) posing for a picture with militants who ended up being part of ISIS in Syria. They’re also pictured with Muslim Brotherhood figures.
Just remember the facts:
* Assad condemned the chemical attack after it occurred.
* Putin is asking the UN to investigate the chemical attack
* Putin and Assad are inviting investigators to visit the airfield targeted by US missile strikes to verify that no chemical weapons are/were stored there.
* Strategically, Assad had NOTHING to gain by causing an international incident by using chemical weapons – the Syrian Gov’t is currently winning the Syrian civil war
* Putin cited his own intelligence sources by noting that the attack appears to be a “False Flag” attack and that more attacks are coming.
IF (big *IF*) Syrian regime change is the strategy and investment with the western world, and *IF* the CIA and other agencies are responsible or tasked with achieving this goal, then it is *LIKELY* that the intelligence community would feed the Pentagon and White House false or manipulated information in order to pigeon-hole the White House into a predictable response. In other words, regardless of who actually conducted the chemical attack, the IC can manipulate the response by manipulating information about *WHO* conducted the attack.
Just note that a chemical attack attributed to Assad – whether or not that is actually the case – requires Trump to respond with force. To do nothing would cause beaucoup problems for Trump. Keep in mind that the chemical attack occurred only days after the Trump administration indicated that the Syrian people would be responsible for determining a replacement for Syria – a major policy change favorable to Assad. Note that Assad is actually popular with the Syrian people (generally).
Note that the Trump response (highly targeted attacks against infrastructure and equipment) suggests that the US does not want to directly escalate against the Syrian regime. Mattis noted that the goal is still the destruction of ISIS in Syria.
I realize that some of the facts listed above require us to trust foreign, and sometimes adversarial, intelligence. I am not naive.
However, before discounting this intelligence, keep in mind that our OWN intelligence community has recommended, quite spectacularly falsely, that Trump may have colluded with the Russians and that the Russians’ interference in our election is the reason why Trump is President.
We should be quite careful to disbelieve this obviously false information but then implicitly believe their information coming out of Syria about Assad’s role in the chemical attack.
Links supporting your facts?
Excellent presentation. Also the Q’s fanning the BIG WAR mode were tamped down. The work to defeat ISIS remains unchanged, the strike on the AF base was separate and done simply b/c use of chemical warfare has been banned for 100 years. Notably, even in WWII and the Korean War, gasses were NOT used on the battlefield.
But… but… but… muh invasion?!
