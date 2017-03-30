Evelyn Farkas Attempts To Explain – Only Digs Hole Further…

Mrs. Evelyn Farkas appeared on a Boston am news broadcast to explain her previous March 2nd comments about leaking intelligence information, gathered by the Obama administration, to “people on the Hill”.
Today’s attempt to obfuscate her prior revealing commentary is demonstrably false against the actual words she used in her prior statements. Here’s her attempt at deflection along with the prior transcript of her words on MSNBC:
When you review her actual statements to MSNBC you can see how weak her current denials are:
“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”
“Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”
“So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to [Democrat politicians]. That’s why you had the leaking.”
Evelyn, take the deal. Always take the deal the prosecution offers you.
He or she who makes the first deal gets the best deal.
What troubles me even more is that she was let go from her position in September 2015.
What was she doing with intel and who was her collaborators AFTER she was let go !!!
Exactly. She should not have had access to intel after she left. And my goodness, does this woman only have one dress? She is wearing it in all of the videos so you really have to take notice of the dates or you would think they were all the same day.
It’s hilarious that she thinks she can explain away having to go before a grand jury. She’s perfect. Dumb as a rock.
Another example of a snowflake with a PHD.
Is that her attorney sitting next to her? Sometimes you can’t go for the lowest bid
Must be, he is wearing a pink tie in honor of the pink hat lady’s brigade.
ROFL!
Another example college with all its participation trophy degrees is nothing more than a sham for most. College in so many cases as this one is an indoctrination factory for Left-Wing nitwits as Evelyn Farkas. She is by no means the exception.
They are a dime a dozen for sure and all indoctrinated into how to be good little socialists.
Actually today we found out six Hillary aides had access to classified documents for three years after she left State Department under auspices of research assistance…Senator Grassely found this out, so Farkas could have had similiar deal with Defense Department…unbelievable what’s going on…
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/30/hillary-clinton-aides-had-access-to-state-dept-after-left-says-key-lawmaker.html
Tillerson really needs to drain the swamp bigly at the State Department if this is the case.
i love the way you notice the details, bet you are logging all of this. I can see her “revelation” as being right up your ‘detective facts only’ alley. And, the way you say “my goodness”. interesting choice of words. 🙂 Yes, I pay attention to what you post. Your title “justfactsplz” intrigues me.
Thank you for the kind words. I have a gift for noticing details and usually being able to recall them. I chose my handle when I was researching a criminal trial and hated all of the of the false information that was out there. I was searching for facts because The Truth Has No Agenda. Facts lead to the truth. I probably should be logging things.
so you do trial lawyer type tasks? Good, we need to have folks like you here, helps to keep us all grounded – and helpful when you point out things some of us may not notice or have knowledge on.
No, I don’t do trial lawyer type tasks. It’s something I do on my own because it interests me, especially since my years here at CTH. I am just an older lady sitting at my computer for my entertainment and education. There are many posters here smarter than myself. We have real lawyers and highly educated people on this site. I consider myself a peon compared to them.
you don’t give yourself enough credit, it takes all of us – together – …with all our different takes on things ….to realize we all have common beliefs and wants for our Country, and that we (even with our differences) are all coming to CTH to learn, bond, share, grow, and support our Country and our President.
Hey, do not even think that, you are great, love your posts😃👍👍👍
Thanks a bunch.
Justfactsplz is and always has been awesome!!!😀👍👍👍
We just confirmed today that Hillary held her clearance right up until the election. Maybe later? Did Evelyn?
She said her last day was Halloween. That would be October 31sts, not September.
Me thinks she smells jail time a’coming or one of those lonely one-way walks through a DC park.
Evelyn honey – when you are in a hole… quit digging.
Ha she retained an attorney yet?
Shut up Evelyn, everything you say will be used against you.
Incredible hubris on her part
Actually…I am hoping that she *doesn’t* lawyer-up and keeps on yapping.
Only an idiot.
I watch the ID channel, and people yap off all the time, when guilty or not, just shut up and get a lawyer.
They just want to solve the case. If they can pin it on you, they will.
Yeah. It Killery will ‘shut her up permanently’ like the 100+ others she killed!
This whole Evelyn problem must be why the WSJ is falsely reporting that Flynn has asked for immunity in exchange for testifying against Trump. We’re getting closer to exposing them everyday.
Flynn would be a fool to go in front of a kangaroo court setting himself up for a perjury trap, like Libby. Again, Adam Schiff is playing by a way different set of rules…the Alinsky-Lawfare rules…anything goes
What makes you think you know what General Flynn wants to tell the committee? I love our President and think the world of General Flynn so the last thing I would ever want to do is jump to a nasty conclusion much less write it out for all to read.
southernmom19 was merely referring to an article in Wall Street Journal. Read her comment again. This wasn’t her “knowing” anything personally.
Reread, comprehend, rinse, repeat.
Farkas is WillIng! (Sorry to conflate Dicken’s lovable Barkis with this nut job)
When you lie, it’s hard to keep your story straight. You trip yourself up.
Oreilly asked AG Sessions if indictments are coming for leakers. Our AG said he’ll get to the bottom of it!!
Somebody needs to take Evelyn clothes shopping. I swear she’s wearing the same top / dress and pearls in this video as she wore on the MSNBC set earlier this month. Maybe Clinton Kelly (What Not to Wear co-host) can take her on a quick run through NYC.
(And Mrs. Boss says I never notice) 🙂
She’s going to receive plenty of new outfits compliments of the tax payers.
Striped pajamas or orange jumpsuit. Lovely matching silver bracelets. No belt or shoelaces
I dunno… living out of her car? When she finds a dress she likes, she buys a dozen?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s weird.
I’ve heard of wearing a ‘lucky tie’ or some other bit of clothing because you think it might bring you good luck.
But this can’t possibly be her ‘lucky dress’ because she seems to shoot herself in the foot when she wears it!
It’s certainly not her lucky dress. Maybe it’s her Dunning-Kruger dress, wheatietoo ;o)
Wow… that was the first thing I noticed in the Boston interview. It could easily have been a subconscious act, attempting the right the wrong of the first and lethal interview.
Honestly, people do this.
Except that her arrogance may make her oblivious to the fact that she is damning herself.
If Evelyn is afraid to go out in public to buy new clothes she can also purchase Clinton Kelly’s clothing on QVC.
They just freaking make it up. The FOX banner earlier stated the exact opposite as fact.
My little bugeyed birdwatcher 😍😍😍😍😍
My foxy little floater 😍😍😍😍😍
Whoa! Different dresses. Is she throwing us a curve ball?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Negative. It’s Farkas.
Video here:
http://www.msnbc.com/morning-joe/watch/trump-chats-with-world-leaders-over-the-weekend-865799747577
Sorry, I thought for sure that was Sarah from the side view. Evelyn’s hair is quite a bit shorter in this picture. So at least the poor girl owns two dresses. I stand corrected. Thank you.
I’m ecstatic she’s going but I’m sure there are so many more. The ones Pence chose for his staff are questionable as well.
It seems to me it’s not only the leaking problem, it’s the advisers around him that he’s chosen to trust their judgements. Seems it’s increased instead of getting better. I think Priebus will probably go but we’ll see who is chosen for his replacement. Neocon Globalists everywhere. Pray not only for his protection, but for wisdom and discernment about who he trusts for advice and if harmful, to be replaced with wise ones that are true supporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You posted this to the wrong thread if you are talking about Katie Walsh. I do completely agree with your comment.
Sessions just fired a gaggle of Obozo’s lawyers. You would think Farkas could find one of them.
Attorney General Sessions is The Man.
Sweet Mother of Global Warming…….
LikeLiked by 4 people
1984 is real life now. She talked so honestly and open on MSNBC that our government must spy on us so much that it’s become a normal thing. Hurry up and get the swamp a draining trump.
I will have to admit there is a very intense disinformation campaign going on now. Must be close.
Where is Obozo at. Thought he was going to stage his comeback. Hahahahahaha that didn’t last to long. Buh bye Obozo. I’ve read that he is on a three month vacation. Again. Hahahahaha. He knows
Obama and Brennan have fled the country and you are the last one to know.
He’s still in Tahiti. But who knows maybe he’s chumming with his ‘coke’ buddy Brandon?
Oh I know. I think it’s funny that holder was setting the stage for his masters return and boom trump swatted that fly with a tweet. To funny.
Someone should have advised her to get a lawyer. Unger was on Hannity’s radio show and mentioned this… claims he knows Farkas personally. Instead, she seems to believe the liberal medi will play defense for her. They can only do so much…then the evidence will come out.
That would be a good entry for urban dictionary.
Farkas: a defense attorney’s worst nightmare
#ShePersisted
LOL
Yes, LOL!
Truly, Mrs. Evelyn Farkas is rowing around in circles with one oar in the sand. No doubt she’ll be appearing soon in an episode of World’s Dumbest Criminals
I’m pretty much under the impression that she thinks obama or Hillary will pardon her, fat chance dummy, Coates and Sessions are going to give her some justice!
Are we sure she has lawyered up? If she has, then she can’t be following his advice. The first thing any competent lawyer would have told her would be: “Shut up!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Man, she really makes this ole lady very sleepy very early.
She is the gift that just keeps on giving.
What a relief!
I think she must have taken some ativan before this interview. But it wasn’t working that well.
For those with fancy powerful computers, do a little frame by frame of her latest appearances.
I’ve got a hunch microexpressions abound…
Ha, she is wearing the same blouse, too!
This was a psychological tell. She went back to the scene of the crime to nudge the evidence. I don’t even think she thought one iota about it.
She’s trying to dig a hole to Russia.
She may be hung out to dry.
Anyone coming to her rescue is immediately suspect.
Personally…I think that Obama probably started spying on Trump years ago, during the ‘Birth Certificate episode’.
Obama is such a petty and vindictive guy, I think he probably wanted to ‘get Trump’ after that.
And Barry has always gotten away with everything…so why would he let a little thing like the law keep him from using the full power of our intel services to snoop on his ‘enemies’.
I agree, if they did this after the election, there is nothing to make me not think they would do it before the election.
Obama/Brennan and the Clapper spied on everyone.
But yes, particularly after the press corps dinner where the pne “comic” mocked Trump (running as a joke). At that point i firmly believe Trump internally committed to run, and double-agent white hats (true allegiance to black hats) tipped off Brennan that Trump was going to run and true White Hats would probably help him, at that point a compartmented clandestine surveillance of Trump began. Highly highly hidden. Maybe GCHQ, maybe NZ other off the beaten path partner.
Jarrett probably was running, Agent Elevyn may have been used as an information courier (bad choice, lol) to discreetly advise Clinton.
If her emails are on the Weiner laptop Humamail sector, schmoking gun.
She’s also Hungarian, right? Isn’t Soros Hungarian? Any other Hungarians of interest out to settle old scores (esp old ones, before they croak)
You are on the money! Remember the White House Corresp. dinner when Obama singled out DJT – unprecedented malice by a US president to a private citizen.
There are audio tapes with Arpaio back before Holder was out of office. The Montgomery files. As Sundance alluded to on the original Farkas thread, this is in addition.
Hundreds of suspects on the grassy knoll. The Hill People. LMAO,
She talked to Daily Caller today also. This is copy/paste but not all of what she said in the article.
Evelyn Farkas, who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia until 2015, says she had no hand in circulating actual intelligence, contrary to claims made this week by conservative media outlets, including Sean Hannity.
“I had no intelligence whatsoever, I wasn’t in government anymore and didn’t have access to any,” Farkas said in an interview with TheDC on Thursday.
“I didn’t know what the smoke or the fire was, but I was nervous that maybe the right people in Congress weren’t being informed according to normal procedures
“I could tell that there was something there because all I had to do was look at the faces of Obama people when the topic came up, and they wouldn’t talk about it so it was clear that it was super sensitive.
Farkas declined to reveal who she talked to on Congress. She did say that she was not a source for the New York Times article.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/30/exclusive-ex-obama-official-responds-to-allegations-she-spread-trump-intel-video/
“I had no intelligence whatsoever”
QED
LOL. She still doesn’t.
I saw what you did there.
“when the topic came up”
Please tell the jury, exactly how the super sensitive topic came up?
Evelyn Farkass: “i had no intelligence whatsoever”
“I didn’t know what the smoke or the fire was, but I was nervous that maybe the right people in Congress weren’t being informed according to normal procedures
WHY did she think this? Why would she know about the investigation and what was found, but not believe Congress would find out?
IMO, this investigating was done unauthorized and that would be the only reason it would stop at Obamas doorstep.
What else makes sense? If it was a legal surveillance why wouldn’t anyone ever find out about it?
If all this intel is being gathered legally during an investigation, the Intel Community keeps it all secret until someone asks the right question to the right agency?
Daria’s has been peddling her story for awhile. Here is a video from Jan. 2017
Same f####ing dress
Maybe lucky underwear too!
If nothing else, she’s frugal…
She can twist and turn her words in any direction she wants but the truth lay bare
Before all who watched and heard her interview on MSM. Too late Evelyn your
Orange jumpsuit awaits you and hopefully
Your whole band of on the hill brothers and sisters. Let’s hope ObAMA and his Cronies
Join Evelyn, after all they all deserve to be
Together.
Hannity just played some Vox audio interview with her spewing the same stuff. Yes, she’s been asking for attention for quite some time.
I bet Obama, Hillary, and McCain didn’t figure on this little mess.
In my best Jan voice, “all I hear all day long is Russia did this, and Russia did that, Russia, Russia, Russia” 😉
Evelyn I sure hope you’re wearing your chugger boots because ur up to your eyeballs in it!
https://goo.gl/images/IlzUjf
https://i1.wp.com/cinderellaspeaks.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/img_0998.png?ssl=1&w=450
Let’s try this again. Digging her own grave.
A little help there, Cinderella!
Cute little sketch!
Dang how’d u do that?!
Thank you!
Every time I hear Miss Evelyn talk, this is what I see lol!
Burn in hell Farkas. Take the past administration with you. All of you have put this country at risk for your personal gain. The past administration. Is truly the JV team.
She can see Russia from her house !
(oh what a tangle web we weave, when first we deceive).
IMO, she looks a little drawn in the face, and her eyes seem to reflect a liking for coke (coca-cola or other – use your imagination)
Many of you pointed out she was wearing same clothing, … needing money for more coke instead of clothes?
and then there is …did she or didn’t she.
one poster adds a link to where several staffers were given an extension to access
another poster (deqwik2) posted something where it appears she told Hannity “I had no intellgence..wasn’t in gov. anymore”
she totally contradicts herself.
Again in My Opinion, I think a white hat needs to scoop her up, and get her to a place where she can be comfortable for as long as possible. Why you ask? Well ….Dem’s have a way of scooping up folks such as this and putting them under their wings and then somehow what we think would be a slam dunk becomes more of a rim bouncer. In other words they will scoop her up and turn the story’s around and fabricate a story, and then we don’t have truth or justice – for anyone.
Does she even have a change of clothes?
She’s still tweeting up a storm
For you guys that tweet, start asking her questions. Be semi-supportive (i.e. “is Trump out to get you?” ” why would he do that?”
See what she says. Post results or at least screenshot for later.
Be creative. Have fun! 🙂
Why did she believe that she was the “One” that needed to make sure this information didn’t get lost?
She continually says WE had this information, and that WE were getting this information. She also repeats WE have very good intel and sources about Russia. But somehow, it doesn’t get to “The Hill”.
She needed to make sure all the information that “They” had and had gathered got to the right people.
Exactly what the H3LL is she talking about? If I follow her logic in this explanation, she is saying the Obama White House sent the entire Intel Community digging for information and it was for their use only.
And in her explanation she is saying now they need to get it to The Hill because it was only going to be seen by the White House for political purposes.
Am I misunderstanding what she is now saying? Why is she under the assumption that the intel would not be shared or even that it would disappear?
The only conclusion can be that it was gathered as a favor to Obama or someone, and that none of it was going to makes it way into a real investigation because it was never part of an authorized investigation to begin with.
She now will become somebody that they used to know..
Our gift from the heavens continues to talk and bury Barry and his minions.
Barry just got wind of these additional interviews today. He decided against his better wisdom to contact Valerie. Upon answering the phone, Barry screams why isn’t she dead yet! I will never get off this island because of her and your incompetence. Valerie begins to cry and scream. Barry tries consoling her. After asking numerous times what is wrong, Valerie shares that the head of CENTCOM had just announced that my motherland is the biggest threat to the US. She then starts screaming at Barry that he should have shielded IRAN better than he did in the deal. Bibi and Trump are going to blow Iran off the face of the earth you moron. You are a disgrace to Mohammed and if you think for one minute your 72 virgin men will be waiting for you when Allah calls, you are sadly mistaken. Keep your sorry ass on that island you POS.
Barry realizes he is done. His boss will no longer protect him. There has to be someone else he can call. He decides to call his Muslim brother in arms, John Brennan. John answers the phone and tells Barry that Mohammed has forsaken him. He tells him he has been praying to Allah all day and night for the past 3 weeks but no one is answering him back. Barry realizes Brennan is done. What will Barry do next. Who will he call?
