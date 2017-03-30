Evelyn Farkas Attempts To Explain – Only Digs Hole Further…

Mrs. Evelyn Farkas appeared on a Boston am news broadcast to explain her previous March 2nd comments about leaking intelligence information, gathered by the Obama administration, to “people on the Hill”.

Today’s attempt to obfuscate her prior revealing commentary is demonstrably false against the actual words she used in her prior statements. Here’s her attempt at deflection along with the prior transcript of her words on MSNBC:

When you review her actual statements to MSNBC you can see how weak her current denials are:

“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.” “Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.” “So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to [Democrat politicians]. That’s why you had the leaking.”

