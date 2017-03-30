Evelyn Farkas Attempts To Explain – Only Digs Hole Further…

Posted on March 30, 2017 by

Mrs. Evelyn Farkas appeared on a Boston am news broadcast to explain her previous March 2nd comments about leaking intelligence information, gathered by the Obama administration, to “people on the Hill”.

Today’s attempt to obfuscate her prior revealing commentary is demonstrably false against the actual words she used in her prior statements.  Here’s her attempt at deflection along with the prior transcript of her words on MSNBC:

When you review her actual statements to MSNBC you can see how weak her current denials are:

“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”

“Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”

“So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to [Democrat politicians].  That’s why you had the leaking.”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Cyber Security, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, media bias, Notorious Liars, NSA, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Spying, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

111 Responses to Evelyn Farkas Attempts To Explain – Only Digs Hole Further…

  1. All Hype says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Evelyn, take the deal. Always take the deal the prosecution offers you.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. txjohn says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Me thinks she smells jail time a’coming or one of those lonely one-way walks through a DC park.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Carolyn says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Evelyn honey – when you are in a hole… quit digging.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. southernmom19 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    This whole Evelyn problem must be why the WSJ is falsely reporting that Flynn has asked for immunity in exchange for testifying against Trump. We’re getting closer to exposing them everyday.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • stats guy says:
      March 30, 2017 at 9:09 pm

      Flynn would be a fool to go in front of a kangaroo court setting himself up for a perjury trap, like Libby. Again, Adam Schiff is playing by a way different set of rules…the Alinsky-Lawfare rules…anything goes

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Betty says:
      March 30, 2017 at 9:22 pm

      What makes you think you know what General Flynn wants to tell the committee? I love our President and think the world of General Flynn so the last thing I would ever want to do is jump to a nasty conclusion much less write it out for all to read.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Mary kate conly says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Farkas is WillIng! (Sorry to conflate Dicken’s lovable Barkis with this nut job)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. MfM says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    When you lie, it’s hard to keep your story straight. You trip yourself up.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Mary kate conly says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Oreilly asked AG Sessions if indictments are coming for leakers. Our AG said he’ll get to the bottom of it!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. The Boss says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Somebody needs to take Evelyn clothes shopping. I swear she’s wearing the same top / dress and pearls in this video as she wore on the MSNBC set earlier this month. Maybe Clinton Kelly (What Not to Wear co-host) can take her on a quick run through NYC.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. 3x1 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    My little bugeyed birdwatcher 😍😍😍😍😍

    My foxy little floater 😍😍😍😍😍

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. truthandjustice says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I’m ecstatic she’s going but I’m sure there are so many more. The ones Pence chose for his staff are questionable as well.
    It seems to me it’s not only the leaking problem, it’s the advisers around him that he’s chosen to trust their judgements. Seems it’s increased instead of getting better. I think Priebus will probably go but we’ll see who is chosen for his replacement. Neocon Globalists everywhere. Pray not only for his protection, but for wisdom and discernment about who he trusts for advice and if harmful, to be replaced with wise ones that are true supporters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • justfactsplz says:
      March 30, 2017 at 9:47 pm

      You posted this to the wrong thread if you are talking about Katie Walsh. I do completely agree with your comment.

      Like

      Reply
  12. John Galt says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Sessions just fired a gaggle of Obozo’s lawyers. You would think Farkas could find one of them.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. JoD says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Sweet Mother of Global Warming…….
    Doesn’t that woman own more than one dress?!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. cosmo221 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    1984 is real life now. She talked so honestly and open on MSNBC that our government must spy on us so much that it’s become a normal thing. Hurry up and get the swamp a draining trump.

    I will have to admit there is a very intense disinformation campaign going on now. Must be close.

    Where is Obozo at. Thought he was going to stage his comeback. Hahahahahaha that didn’t last to long. Buh bye Obozo. I’ve read that he is on a three month vacation. Again. Hahahahaha. He knows

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Chuck Finley says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Someone should have advised her to get a lawyer. Unger was on Hannity’s radio show and mentioned this… claims he knows Farkas personally. Instead, she seems to believe the liberal medi will play defense for her. They can only do so much…then the evidence will come out.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. MrE says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    #ShePersisted

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Political Reviewer says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Truly, Mrs. Evelyn Farkas is rowing around in circles with one oar in the sand. No doubt she’ll be appearing soon in an episode of World’s Dumbest Criminals

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. mikebrezzze says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    I’m pretty much under the impression that she thinks obama or Hillary will pardon her, fat chance dummy, Coates and Sessions are going to give her some justice!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Pam says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Are we sure she has lawyered up? If she has, then she can’t be following his advice. The first thing any competent lawyer would have told her would be: “Shut up!”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. abigailstraight says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    OMG! She is in a Panic Attack situation; watch it right before our eyes! Explain, explain, explain, explain. She just won’t give up or go away and just keeps explaining and explaining and explaining. Maybe she is just explaining too much over and over and over again and again and again.
    Man, she really makes this ole lady very sleepy very early.
    She is the gift that just keeps on giving.
    What a relief!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. 3x1 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    For those with fancy powerful computers, do a little frame by frame of her latest appearances.

    I’ve got a hunch microexpressions abound…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. TrustyHaste says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Ha, she is wearing the same blouse, too!

    Like

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      March 30, 2017 at 10:25 pm

      This was a psychological tell. She went back to the scene of the crime to nudge the evidence. I don’t even think she thought one iota about it.

      Like

      Reply
  24. jefcool64 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    She’s trying to dig a hole to Russia.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. wheatietoo says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Personally…I think that Obama probably started spying on Trump years ago, during the ‘Birth Certificate episode’.

    Obama is such a petty and vindictive guy, I think he probably wanted to ‘get Trump’ after that.

    And Barry has always gotten away with everything…so why would he let a little thing like the law keep him from using the full power of our intel services to snoop on his ‘enemies’.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • MfM says:
      March 30, 2017 at 9:39 pm

      I agree, if they did this after the election, there is nothing to make me not think they would do it before the election.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • 3x1 says:
      March 30, 2017 at 9:50 pm

      Obama/Brennan and the Clapper spied on everyone.

      But yes, particularly after the press corps dinner where the pne “comic” mocked Trump (running as a joke). At that point i firmly believe Trump internally committed to run, and double-agent white hats (true allegiance to black hats) tipped off Brennan that Trump was going to run and true White Hats would probably help him, at that point a compartmented clandestine surveillance of Trump began. Highly highly hidden. Maybe GCHQ, maybe NZ other off the beaten path partner.

      Jarrett probably was running, Agent Elevyn may have been used as an information courier (bad choice, lol) to discreetly advise Clinton.

      If her emails are on the Weiner laptop Humamail sector, schmoking gun.

      She’s also Hungarian, right? Isn’t Soros Hungarian? Any other Hungarians of interest out to settle old scores (esp old ones, before they croak)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Maggie says:
      March 30, 2017 at 10:22 pm

      You are on the money! Remember the White House Corresp. dinner when Obama singled out DJT – unprecedented malice by a US president to a private citizen.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      March 30, 2017 at 10:30 pm

      There are audio tapes with Arpaio back before Holder was out of office. The Montgomery files. As Sundance alluded to on the original Farkas thread, this is in addition.

      Hundreds of suspects on the grassy knoll. The Hill People. LMAO,

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  26. deqwik2 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    She talked to Daily Caller today also. This is copy/paste but not all of what she said in the article.

    Evelyn Farkas, who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia until 2015, says she had no hand in circulating actual intelligence, contrary to claims made this week by conservative media outlets, including Sean Hannity.

    “I had no intelligence whatsoever, I wasn’t in government anymore and didn’t have access to any,” Farkas said in an interview with TheDC on Thursday.

    “I didn’t know what the smoke or the fire was, but I was nervous that maybe the right people in Congress weren’t being informed according to normal procedures

    “I could tell that there was something there because all I had to do was look at the faces of Obama people when the topic came up, and they wouldn’t talk about it so it was clear that it was super sensitive.

    Farkas declined to reveal who she talked to on Congress. She did say that she was not a source for the New York Times article.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/30/exclusive-ex-obama-official-responds-to-allegations-she-spread-trump-intel-video/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. CJ says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Daria’s has been peddling her story for awhile. Here is a video from Jan. 2017

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. seventeen247 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    She can twist and turn her words in any direction she wants but the truth lay bare
    Before all who watched and heard her interview on MSM. Too late Evelyn your
    Orange jumpsuit awaits you and hopefully
    Your whole band of on the hill brothers and sisters. Let’s hope ObAMA and his Cronies
    Join Evelyn, after all they all deserve to be
    Together.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. blognificentbee says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Hannity just played some Vox audio interview with her spewing the same stuff. Yes, she’s been asking for attention for quite some time.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. Red says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    In my best Jan voice, “all I hear all day long is Russia did this, and Russia did that, Russia, Russia, Russia” 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. freepetta says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Evelyn I sure hope you’re wearing your chugger boots because ur up to your eyeballs in it!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. IAm American Patriot says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Burn in hell Farkas. Take the past administration with you. All of you have put this country at risk for your personal gain. The past administration. Is truly the JV team.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Strea says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    She can see Russia from her house !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. lbmomblog says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    (oh what a tangle web we weave, when first we deceive).

    IMO, she looks a little drawn in the face, and her eyes seem to reflect a liking for coke (coca-cola or other – use your imagination)
    Many of you pointed out she was wearing same clothing, … needing money for more coke instead of clothes?
    and then there is …did she or didn’t she.
    one poster adds a link to where several staffers were given an extension to access
    another poster (deqwik2) posted something where it appears she told Hannity “I had no intellgence..wasn’t in gov. anymore”

    she totally contradicts herself.
    Again in My Opinion, I think a white hat needs to scoop her up, and get her to a place where she can be comfortable for as long as possible. Why you ask? Well ….Dem’s have a way of scooping up folks such as this and putting them under their wings and then somehow what we think would be a slam dunk becomes more of a rim bouncer. In other words they will scoop her up and turn the story’s around and fabricate a story, and then we don’t have truth or justice – for anyone.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. 3x1 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    She’s still tweeting up a storm

    For you guys that tweet, start asking her questions. Be semi-supportive (i.e. “is Trump out to get you?” ” why would he do that?”

    See what she says. Post results or at least screenshot for later.

    Be creative. Have fun! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. areyoustillalive says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Why did she believe that she was the “One” that needed to make sure this information didn’t get lost?
    She continually says WE had this information, and that WE were getting this information. She also repeats WE have very good intel and sources about Russia. But somehow, it doesn’t get to “The Hill”.
    She needed to make sure all the information that “They” had and had gathered got to the right people.

    Exactly what the H3LL is she talking about? If I follow her logic in this explanation, she is saying the Obama White House sent the entire Intel Community digging for information and it was for their use only.
    And in her explanation she is saying now they need to get it to The Hill because it was only going to be seen by the White House for political purposes.

    Am I misunderstanding what she is now saying? Why is she under the assumption that the intel would not be shared or even that it would disappear?
    The only conclusion can be that it was gathered as a favor to Obama or someone, and that none of it was going to makes it way into a real investigation because it was never part of an authorized investigation to begin with.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Texian says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    She now will become somebody that they used to know..

    Like

    Reply
  39. fleporeblog says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Our gift from the heavens continues to talk and bury Barry and his minions.

    Barry just got wind of these additional interviews today. He decided against his better wisdom to contact Valerie. Upon answering the phone, Barry screams why isn’t she dead yet! I will never get off this island because of her and your incompetence. Valerie begins to cry and scream. Barry tries consoling her. After asking numerous times what is wrong, Valerie shares that the head of CENTCOM had just announced that my motherland is the biggest threat to the US. She then starts screaming at Barry that he should have shielded IRAN better than he did in the deal. Bibi and Trump are going to blow Iran off the face of the earth you moron. You are a disgrace to Mohammed and if you think for one minute your 72 virgin men will be waiting for you when Allah calls, you are sadly mistaken. Keep your sorry ass on that island you POS.

    Barry realizes he is done. His boss will no longer protect him. There has to be someone else he can call. He decides to call his Muslim brother in arms, John Brennan. John answers the phone and tells Barry that Mohammed has forsaken him. He tells him he has been praying to Allah all day and night for the past 3 weeks but no one is answering him back. Barry realizes Brennan is done. What will Barry do next. Who will he call?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s