Intel Chairman Devin Nunes: President-Elect Trump Was Under Surveillance By Obama Intel Community…

The House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes, held a brief press conference (video also included below) at approximately 1:00pm EDT and stated he has been provided intelligence reports brought to him by unnamed sources include ‘significant information’ about President-Elect Trump and his transition team.

1.) …”On numerous occasions the [Obama] intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.”

2.)  “Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration; details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting.”

3.) “Third, I have confirmed that additional names of Trump transition members were unmasked.”

4.) “Fourth and finally, I want to be clear; none of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team.

“The House Intelligence Committee will thoroughly investigate surveillance and its subsequent dissemination, to determine a few things here that I want to read off:”

  • “Who was aware of it?”
  • “Why it was not disclosed to congress?”
  • “Who requested and authorized the additional unmasking?”
  • “Whether anyone directed the intelligence community to focus on Trump associates?”
  • “And whether any laws, regulations or procedures were violated?”

“I have asked the Directors of the FBI, NSA and CIA to expeditiously comply with my March 15th letter -that you all received a couple of weeks ago- and to provide a full account of these surveillance activities.”

Chairman Nunes said he has briefed House Speaker Paul Ryan earlier today and stated he will soon brief the White House.  ‘It’s all classified information,’ he said, and ‘has nothing to do with any criminal investigation. This is normal incidental collection, at least from what I was able to read.’

Nunes told reporters he was bothered by ‘why people would need to know that about President-Elect Trump or his transition team.’  But he declined to declare that the CIA, FBI or NSA was ‘spying’ on Trump.

“It all depends on one’s definition of spying.” … “I’m not going to get into legal definitions here, but clearly I have a concern.”  VIDEO BELOW:

Yellow Box = White Hat

988 Responses to Intel Chairman Devin Nunes: President-Elect Trump Was Under Surveillance By Obama Intel Community…

  1. MIKE says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    President Trump is executing his game plan with surgical precision. Some pesky stumbling blocks thrown his way, such as “normal incidental collection”, may slow him down some.
    I can’t wait for his kill shot.

  2. John Doe says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Sen. John McNasty is on Greta on MSNBC…he is in full panic mode…screaming for a select committee…yeah, John…string it out as long as possible. I believe he is in this up to his useless armpits. Says Nunes should’ve gone to Schiff before the WH.

    • Southpaw says:
      March 22, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Comey said July was when investigation began. If someone brought them info they would check it out. I wonder if someone brought him a dossier in July?

  3. JAS says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Anyone have the precise times of the Nunes press conference and the attack in England. Nunes news is a huge bombshell and all the media is covering is the attack in England. I don’t believe in coincidences.

  4. George Hicks says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    This is obviously going to involve a lot of people in very high places.
    The concern is, will these people and their MSM cohorts be able to quash this story?
    Will there be a Woodward and Bernstein?

  5. WrightorWrongAl says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Nassim is very smart with a lot of common sense. Rare….

    • Bert Darrell says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:47 pm

      Anyone who thinks that PDJT was not absolutely sure that Obama had been spying on him when he tweeted out about it ought to seriously reconsider. They have no idea how PDJT catches flies without a squatter. Those who jumped at the chance to excoriate the president for “over-tweeting” without foundation have now proven to be 1) gullible, 2) crooks, 3) idiots, 4) democrats,5) nevertrumpers or any combination of these.

  6. L says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Here is an old story…. UK – Five Eyes – 1983
    Trump’s ‘utterly ridiculous’ spy story rings a bell
    https://gosint.wordpress.com/2017/03/21/trumps-utterly-ridiculous-spy-story-rings-a-bell/

  7. Trumppin says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Comey not responding means he’s lawyering up heavy

    • marierogers says:
      March 22, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      comey is a lyin POS..TRUMP is onto him and will now watch him carefully..
      too bad he cant throw the bum out and replace him with one of his guys!

  8. eric says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    make no mistake…this is a major WIN for our President….completly vindicated…now…let’s continue with the draining of the swamp!!!

  9. BobW462 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Nobody should be surprised by the information Nunes provided today. POTUS would NEVER have made the claim (and, then, doubled/tripled-down), if he was not 100% sure of the eventual outcome.

  10. satmfs says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    It sounds like B. Hussein has some ‘splainin to do. Send U.S. Marshals to handcuff and drag him in so Trump can kick his arse.

  11. David says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Trump and Session should get a copy of Dennis Montgomery whistleblower information regarding NSA and CIA… 47 hard drives and over 600 million pages of information. This would give the Administration enough information to clean the swamp and start a New FBI, CIA and NSA and prosecute those who have broken the law.

  12. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    So President Trump was telling the truth???? The fake news drive by media and the left were/are lying????

    Noooooooo!!!!!

  13. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Can AG Sessions unrecuse himself now?

