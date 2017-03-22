Intel Chairman Devin Nunes: President-Elect Trump Was Under Surveillance By Obama Intel Community…

The House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes, held a brief press conference (video also included below) at approximately 1:00pm EDT and stated he has been provided intelligence reports brought to him by unnamed sources include ‘significant information’ about President-Elect Trump and his transition team.

1.) …”On numerous occasions the [Obama] intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.” 2.) “Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration; details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting.” 3.) “Third, I have confirmed that additional names of Trump transition members were unmasked.” 4.) “Fourth and finally, I want to be clear; none of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team.

“The House Intelligence Committee will thoroughly investigate surveillance and its subsequent dissemination, to determine a few things here that I want to read off:”

“Who was aware of it?”

“Why it was not disclosed to congress?”

“Who requested and authorized the additional unmasking?”

“Whether anyone directed the intelligence community to focus on Trump associates?”

“And whether any laws, regulations or procedures were violated?”

“I have asked the Directors of the FBI, NSA and CIA to expeditiously comply with my March 15th letter -that you all received a couple of weeks ago- and to provide a full account of these surveillance activities.”

Chairman Nunes said he has briefed House Speaker Paul Ryan earlier today and stated he will soon brief the White House. ‘It’s all classified information,’ he said, and ‘has nothing to do with any criminal investigation. This is normal incidental collection, at least from what I was able to read.’

Nunes told reporters he was bothered by ‘why people would need to know that about President-Elect Trump or his transition team.’ But he declined to declare that the CIA, FBI or NSA was ‘spying’ on Trump.

“It all depends on one’s definition of spying.” … “I’m not going to get into legal definitions here, but clearly I have a concern.” VIDEO BELOW:

