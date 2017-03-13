CBO Releases Analysis of Secretary Tom Price and Speaker Ryan Healthcare Proposal – Price Responds…

Any analysis of the current CBO projections for the Price/Ryan Healthcare proposal should keep in mind the original number of “uninsured” during the 2009/2010 debate over ObamaCare was 30 million.
The entire premise for ObamaCare in 2009 and 2010, as espoused by the people selling the need, was to cover those 30 million uninsured.
With that in mind, the fact that CBO projects uninsured coverage of 28 million in 2026 if no changes are made to ObamaCare – means that seven years of healthcare chaos have resulted in coverage for only 2 million people.
Let that sink in.
Seven years of explosive costs, loss in coverage, collapsing plans, lost doctors, and all of the accompanying crisis have yielded a net insurance coverage for only 2 million people.
Here’s a Link to the Actual CBO Report
Here’s the CBO report as delivered by Reuters – Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Monday in a report that dealt a potential setback to President Donald Trump’s first major legislative initiative.
The eagerly awaited CBO report also forecast that 24 million more people would be uninsured in 2026 if the plan being considered in the House of Representatives were adopted. Obamacare enabled about 20 million previously uninsured Americans to obtain medical insurance.
The CBO projected that 52 million people would be uninsured by 2026 if the bill became law, compared to 28 million who would not have coverage that year if former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law remained unchanged.
Two House of Representatives committees have approved the legislation to dismantle Obamacare that was unveiled by Republican leaders a week ago, but it faces opposition from not only Democrats but also medical providers including doctors and hospitals and many conservatives. The CBO report’s findings could make the Republican plan a harder sell in Congress.
The agency, however, said federal deficits would fall by a net $337 billion in the 2017-2026 period under the Republican bill.
Some Republicans worry a misfire on the Republican healthcare legislation could hobble Trump’s presidency and set the stage for losses for the party in the 2018 congressional elections. (read more)
Here’s the actual CBO Report:
HHS Secretary Tom Price disputes as “virtually impossible,” the CBO projection that 14 million would lose health coverage next year under GOP plan.
Hang this dog on Ryan’s neck and repeal but not replace and watch how fast insurers get real. A 14k base is absurd.
We’re all ready uninsured… thanks to ObamaCare!
Yes but the insurance companies surely continue to see a tidy profit. YOU might not be able to use it but they are profiting at your expense!
Insurance companies only have about 3.5% profit margin after expenses and complying with regulations.
Why no one is talking about this court case of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Illegal use of funds to pay for the imploding Ocare scam?
https://theholisticworks.com/2017/02/27/exclusive-obama-illegally-robbed-fannie-mae-freddie-mac-to-fund-obamacare/
You are a perfect example why something has to be done. That’s why repeal with no replacement is pointless. Someone should tell the freedom caucus members that if they wish to do this that they do it on a condition that they give up their fancy Cadillac plans.
Today the White House is inviting some of us online to tell what ObamaCare had done to us. Please notice I said “to us” not “for us.” I actually can no longer afford to go to see the doctor ─even if I trusted the medical community enough to see them other than for an emergency. ;(
In fact I just shared my loss of coverage with them. I’m not very encouraged about my chances of regaining coverage again unless somehow in the nick of time my industry (manufacturing) really does recover and I leave my job of twenty five years for an employer who can afford to provide the bulk of it again. Too long to hold my breath…
President Trump can now declare Ryancare STILLBORN.
Direct Congress to move on to Tax Restructuring and Reduction for CITIZENS to leave enough money in taxpayer pockets to choose a plan they wa t and can afford.
Then REPEAL ObamaCare and Replace it with Open Market Interstate Health Care of the PATIENTS’ choosing.
They(uniparty) Already try to tag it Trumpcare.
They Want it to Fail.
But it’s Their baby, IMO.
Absolutely correct. This is politics we are witnessing here NOT healthcare reform. The UniParty wants ObamaCare. All of sudden ObamaCare is just grand. The Dims aren’t even offering any solutions.
Well if this fails; we can hang ObamaCare on the necks of the Democrats and get the 60 votes needed in the Senate. 10 democrat seats are up for reelection. The Dims own ObamaCare let em sink with it.
Seems like CBO is mostly guessing here since their current estimate can’t possibly include a full accounting of the potential impacts from implementation of Phase 2 and 3.
CBO really has no credibility.
Exactly. This is the same CBO that underscored Obamacare.
No its not — new CBO director is a conservative Republican
Yeah, like the director himself does the scoring. It is the same people doing the scoring as before. You can change the head of the snake but the body still does all the work.
bingo. Trump needs to dig up the Obamacare scoring and rub it in their face..
Absolutely! The CBO has no credibility at all. Chuck Schumer probably probably helped write the estimate and comments.
Newt Gingrich said tonite on Fox the CBO should be dismantled and eliminated..said 3 or 4 private firms should be hired to see what the real score is.
Private firms perform better than government agencies in almost every situation. That is Trump’s biggest adjustment. He is accustomed to hiring the best and now is constrained by government agencies and disloyal, incompetent and inefficient politicians and government “workers”. Imo, His biggest obstacle.
I’m not a ryan fan, he lacks courage, but here, the enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Hear him out
Neither is Sundance and a lot of people here for good reason but I would have to say this to folks. Go and listen to the video in the previous thread from those innocent people who met with the POTUS earlier today with their heartbreaking stories about what Obamacare has done to them and then come back here and tell me we should do nothing. If I were the Freedom Caucus (what a joke) I wouldn’t want that on my conscience.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly – when you listen to Ryan you hear why the CBO can’t score this plan well, they do not account for private sector forces – its well stated worth the 15’inutes
http://www.hughhewitt.com/house-speaker-paul-ryan-ahca/
Thank you!
People were priced out of drug costs, health care and wellness care under Obamacare.
It will take a few years to correct the catastrophic mess.
Taking an ideological position on this is trivial political posing.
Bring good market ideas that are within the range of middle class budgets.
We will have to support some people who have no other means to get medical care.
There is no way to have a pure market solution. Tens of millions of Americans do not have the income of 30 years ago, and massive union health care is gone, as well as most corporate health plans. Everything is different.
We have three phases here to make a good basis.
Let’s see who has the ideas that work.
It is always easier to tear something down, than to build it up.
True this!!
Bull, you’ve laid it out perfectly.
We need solutions that recognize the reality of the current economy/wages. One in two Americans can’t write a check for $500. ( But they can fund an HSA? Or pay a year of premiums in advance of a tax refund?)
Most members of Congress live in an upper-income bracket bubble that leads to false assumptions about what is/isn’t possible for the average person.
Agree that we need to set aside political “virtue signaling.” And focus on finding solutions that could help bring medical care within reach of people being shut out by sky-high premiums and out-of-pocket costs.
Exactly. I’m raiding my savings. What the heck am I going to do with an empty HSA that probably has an “empty fee”?
not to mention many were stuck with doctors they wouldn’t go on an airplane with.
At this point, I don’t think anybody will have any “good” ideas that would make everyone happy. Regarding the CBO score, it appears most of the uninsured numbers will come out of the Medicaid expansion w/ an assumption that some of the states will no longer participate. If that is the case, then we are back to square one prior ACA. If you look at the net number of insured during the ACA, the individual market seems to break even; however, the Medicaid expansion exploded w/ a net gain of about 12 million. It is the damage where ACA impacts the cost of the program by lowering the threshold of the poverty line to 138%, instead of the traditional 100%. The weirdest thing is there is a two-tier payment for this program w/ the vulnerable population like the poor single mother, children between 6-18, the elderly, the disabled, and people on SSI would only get 57% of the matching funds from the fed whereas the population w/ no children and “normal” will still get 90% of the matching funds after 2020.
So the ACA had set up to get as many as people into the system as possible by disregarding the most vulnerable population, which was the original intent of the program. It is one of the reasons the participated states are getting worried. The other point is a state does not make right “decisions” in relating to its management of the program, it is a hybrid structure. So if a state decided to “increase” some costs to accommodate the service, then the Fed will pick up 100% of that cost. For example, some states face a shortage of physicians in providing services to the Medicaid recipients, so they have to raise the fees to attract enough providers to accommodate the demand. This direct cost is absorbed by the Fed. As a result, per capita costs has gone through the roof, between 2013 and 2015, cost per new enrollee jumped by 60%, $3976 to $6365. BTW, according to some study, there is no significant evidence in showing there is an improve health quality between participate and non-participate states. At this point, people still conflate between healthcare and insurance.
If the system is to be viable, then there should be a structure for more people to participate, the healthy and younger population. Is getting rid of the mandate will force people to buy insurance? Don’t know. People still get the subsidy, which about 86% of the qualifiers between 2015 and 2016. Have no ideas what the answer is but the left has collapsed the system as intended, which probably a trojan horse into a single system that they’ve always wanted. A two-tier system like France? We need to have a pro-active system, not a reactive one that starts w/ a better diet, which probably one of the main causes that we are facing today.
If medical cooperatives started up, such as the Atlas Cooperative in Kansas, I wonder if that could tie into emergency services.
Atlas charges $10 per month for children, $50 per month per adult. All medications are purchased through the group at greatly reduced prices bough in bulk, blood work a bit extra, broken arms covered..unlimited care. Then all is needed is a catastrophic plan.
If emergency rooms charged an entrance fee, let’s say $150 for kids and $300 for adults, refunded by your catastrophic plan if you are truly treated for further care (over and above whatever your catastrophic plan covers)m might that not encourage poorer people to get into a cooperative and solve some of our government provided subsidy issues?
That way, the truly poor could apply for Medicaid. Millennials could choose A, B Or C. For that matter anyone could. And cooperatives would be market driven.
My apologies for the typos…bought and strike the m.
In June 2014, CBO projected that 30 million would be uninsured in 2016 –
June 5, 2014
Under the ACA, most legal residents must get health insurance or pay a penalty. CBO and JCT estimate that 30 million will be uninsured in 2016, but most will be exempt from the penalty; 4 million will make payments totaling $4 billion>/i>
https://www.cbo.gov/topics/health-care/affordable-care-act
This is yet another load of crap. Washington is F.U.B.A.R. Congressmen are Fck ups. Everything they touch they screw up. Storm the Bastille..
THEY DID IT AGAIN: CNN Feed Goes Dead As Obamacare Victims Begin Speaking
http://investmentwatchblog.com/they-did-it-again-cnn-feed-goes-dead-as-obamacare-victims-begin-speaking/
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
#CNNDeadGate
Styrofoam cup and string would work better. Someone should tell them.
I’m here from the government to help.
That never ends well.
Well as much as I agree with Reagen….Trump is not from the Government he from us the people!
A Government Program, is the closet example to Eternal Life, here on Earth.
Either Spicer is wearing a boot on his right foot or he is color blind.
I am wondering why the photographer took that photo the way he/she did. I think it was a sneaky way to cause Spicer some embarrassment. Price is way over on the side of the photo, the middle section is blank, taken from a low angle, just to include Spicer’s boot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noticed that too. Does anyone know what happened? Did the unhinged lady at the Apple Store trample his foot?
It looks like a medical boot.
That’s a surgical shoe, must have had foot issues.
So did Amorosa. What the heck?
The CBO said 24 million people would be insured under Ocare in 2016. The actual figure was closer to 10 million. They missed by over 50%. They don’t seem to be very good at their jobs.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Some republicans worry a misfire of the republican legislation could hobble Trump’s presidency and set the stage for losses in 2018” Seems to be what they are hoping for.
Questing is.. which ones? Consider Ryan’s bill actually has a chance to pass. The Freedom Caucus Repeal-Only plan has about 4 votes in the Senate. So who are the ones weakening the president?
Food for thought.
If it is just about passing a bill….we are in big trouble….along with Trump.
Who is on the CBO? Who are the individuals that have been granted the power to make or break major legislation? We deserve to know.
I remember Obama calling the CBO in to the Whitehouse when he didn’t like the way his plan was scored, then they changed it.
I like Tom Price, I respect him because he stays cool and polite. I believe he does want what’s best for everyone. He knows his facts well he’s not a bullshi$#er.
Mulvaney appears to get hot under the collar with the stupidity and I can’t blame him I could not deal with it myself.
In the end it will be a good plan for everyone.
Good will prevail.
I watched the entire video and I was sold, but what do I know? If it’s correct that the bill is scored by assuming people will voluntarily give up Medicaid, I think that is something that people understand is not what would really happen.
Hopefully the people that are in the states that have only one provider are paying attention to this.
Medicaid isn’t worth anything. My aged aunts have Medicaid but their real insurance is the one they must pay an ungodly premium for.
I think we can agree that if there was something affordable for people with limited resources they would take that any day of the week over Medicaid.
I like Tom Price too. He speaks with confidence and didn’t hesitate on any of his answers. He knew the figures.
But, but, but, it’s the
Congressional Budget Office! Experts right?
Where have they been in a Decade of
NO Budget!?!?
I assumed Budgets, are their
Essential Mandate.
I understand, they only give opinions when ask by Congress.
But what do they do in the meantime?
I have Zero Trust, in Anything that comes from Uniparty Beauracrats.
May not be a good question but who runs the CBO? Are they Obama or Bushes people?
http://budget.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=393920
When any proposed action on/against ACA is good enough for our elected officials to apply to themselves, then I’ll know they’re taking this issue seriously. Until then, it’s just politics and financial handshakes – to hell with the folks who voted them into office.
It’s very funny to see how the same people who opposed Obamacare also oppose Ryan’s “Obamacare lite”. But the people who thought Obamacare was like a gift from God hate Ryan’s version.
Some people are well-informed, and others are merely prejudiced.
The only really relevant number in the CBO report is the 10 year deficit impact which is $337 billion favorable to existing law. That means the bill can be enacted through reconciliation.
correct.
Trump working with Ryan reminds me of the time Newt and Nancy sat on the couch together.
Really……
the first thing that they all miss is the fact that a child can be on your coverage until 26??? The second is companys wanted out to maximize profits… Third they will not fight the cost of medicine!
Until a plan address the above it will always be a problem.
the non-partisan CBO is nearly 100% Democrats like most of DC and most government workers. Think about that. CBO lost its credibility a long time ago. They only make guesses and many prove to be wrong by a lot and they never get called on making bad guesses. They hold power over legislation in that they have the power to give a budget estimate for the legislation.
Obama several times twisted the CBO to give him the numbers he needed. So how non-partisan can they be? Will they do the same for Trump if he pushes back on the numbers?
Obamacare was ruled a tax by the Supreme Court. Why then is it not a budgetary item and subject to the reconciliation rule?
Great point!
The other key finding is that the bill won’t destabilize the market
Is it just me, or does it seem like President Trump is making ryan walk out onto a very long plank?…..l
I sure hope that is what happening. If not, and Phase I passes, Trump better get as many of his own body guards and security forces as he can afford, because the GOP establishment would not want any thing to change after that.
If the CBO numbers are not accurate, then have the bill scored by a top accounting firm. It’s all looking like a big load of warmed over caca brought to you by the CoC and the medical lobby.
Lies, damn lies, and statistics. Anyone can make future projections mean and say anything with the right assumptions. All of this is an exercise in political cover.
This is Margaret Howell interviewing a lady who is a dental hygenist at a dental clinic in rural KY where they talk about POTUS’ upcoming visit next Monday and about the healthcare legislation.
First, this is the Trump plan. I guarantee Price went over this 3 stage plan before Trump nominated him. Trump knew what had to happen (work with Ryan, McConnell) to move the ball forward. With that said, I am with Trump on this.
Second, I didn’t vote for repeal and replace with the exception being if the CBO (which has a record in line with global warming predictors) says it’s a bad plan.
How many would lose or not buy ( too costly) the Obamacare insurance if nothing changed in Obamacare at all? What would those numbers be for people losing insurance?I have zero trust in any government organization that hasn’t been completely gutted of all past administration workers. And…what gives other people the right to my money for healthcare?!
How many of that “uninsured” figure would be uninsured by their own choice, as before they were forced to get coverage?
Please tell me if I am wrong. If the President has taken away the tax penalty for folks that don’t carry Obamacare, why not encourage more folks to walk away without a tax penalty and allow them to buy their healthcare like they did before Obamacare?
The problem right now, is that the Ins Companies are all under the mandate to write policies that cover everything.
So…they cannot offer the policies ‘like they did before’.
They are prohibited from writing A La Carte policies, where people can choose the coverage that they want.
We are all having to pay for pregnancies, mental healthcare, other people’s preexisting conditions, other people’s adult 26 yr olds, etc.
Has Rand or the Freedom Caucus turned in their Repeal bills to CBO for scoring? I bet those numbers will be awesome…. :rolls eyes:
It just shows that the Governement should not be in the business of Healthcare. Look at the VA, Obamacare, RyanCare, RandCare – it will all suck. So the other option is to let ObamaCare implode. There will never be a Perfect Government Program because it’s the Government doing it and the Government is not for it’s Citizens but for themselves.
Like Obama, ObamaCare was one big azz mistake and now we are arguing over whose mistake will be less harmful.
Back to the way it was I say before OstupidCare, if we are able to, and just think of a way to cover those “30 million” without insurance without destroying coverage for the other 200 million or so Americans like Obama did.
I seriously can’t believe that anyone would think this should be about healthcare in any manner. This should all be about getting back our freedoms.
Obama Administration + Congress = Incompetent, Irresponsible, Uncaring, Greedy, Malevolent.
LOOK AT OBAMA’S RECORD OF LAWLESSNESS AND ABUSES OF POWER:
http://tinyurl.com/HistoricFirsts
I Double Dog Dare you to scan through this quickly.
Doug Ross spent the entire (insert expletives) 8 years compiling it. He should get a medal.
Trying to make sure every American has health insurance is like trying to force people to have auto insurance whether they have a car or not. It is idiocy. Every state has always provided access to medical emergencies for the indigent. It’s time to get off the socialism merry-go-round and open up the markets in the medical field.
I am not worried about the negotiations going on with those opposed to RyanCare in its current form. That is a good thing, in my opinion, and should not threaten anyone. Just because we love Trump does not mean he should never be questioned or challenged to do better. He would agree with that, too.
Everything’s going to work out fine.
Agree!
How swell my premium will go down 10% when its up over 100% over the past few years? Thats great news…man thanks guys for all your help.
Again what right does the govt have messing with my health care…..its a total joke. I trust Trump but this is going to be another disaster because thats all our batch of morons in govt can do is screw things up
“The seeds of success are in this bill in the section of this bill that pays directly for the cost of the sickest, allowing premiums to come down for the healthy, He can offer conservatives a beefed up stabilization fund and no subsidies and they will sign on and ram this thing thru”
Their you have it from Betsy McCaughey ( Who I believe is one of the ultimate experts on Health Care ) in Lou Dobbs Tonight.
Sundance see if you can find the clip, you are right, “Relax, I got this”….
Oops, “on Lou Dobbs tonight”….
Why should we be concerned with healthcare? I don’t think any soldier ever fought or died so Americans could have healthcare. I think they fought so we could all have our freedoms.
Just want to make an observation. Officially from Trump Tweets and press releases we know that RyanCare has the total support of the Administration. Yet I am pretty sure that Breitbart(BB) still speaks for Bannon and thus is speaking for Pres. Trump. BB is just trashing RyanCare.
We all know the Paul Ryan will do everything possible to stop the Wall and promote Amnesty. He is against Trump’s trade policy and he will never give Trump a Budget but will keep funding the Government with Omnibus bills and Budget sequestration.
We are looking at Trumps battle with Ryan. Slowly but surely the President is ripping Speaker Ryan from power. Trump can’t Fix Obamacare, Build the Wall and do a lot of other things till he drains the swamp and it starts in the Republican party.
I’ve suspected the same. That Trump is letting Ryan show his a** until he gets annihilated from being Speaker. I also cannot imagine Bannon being in favor of RyanCare.
But I don’t think Bannon controls the writers at Breitbart. They are free to write it as they see it. Many feel betrayed because what is happening is not a true “repeal” as they were promised. Bait and switch once again.
Disagree. This is Price’s plan. This was why Trump chose him… the 3 phase plan was the only way to eliminate Obamacare and get something better. Without 60 votes, there is not perfect.
So all this talk about Trump hanging Ryan out to dry is hogwash. This damages Trump as much as Ryan if Obamacare remains. Trump hasn’t been meeting with Price and Ryan to hang Ryan out to dry, that is a colossal waste of time for a President in the first 100 days.
This IS the plan and path our president has chosen. And some his supporters are abandoning him for purity all of the sudden. Baffling.
Here is the CBO and many gov accounting and statistic departments operate.
Formula:
[ (gross estimate 1) X (gross estimate 2) / (gross estimate 3) ] x (fudge factor A for Democrat or fudge factor B for Republican)
Simple and easy to get whatever answer you want. It has always been that way in government services where no accountability for errors and gross incompetence are manifold.
BLS – Bureau of Labor Statistics does the same thing. Do a bunch of calculations and then apply several large fudge factors to tailor the results closer to what you want.
In all of the above CBO or BLS data the fudge factors effects can be so large that they can swing the result in a very partisan manner and have in the past. The application of the fudge factors is where the partisanship always comes in. And they are mostly all Democrats and part of the incompetent swamp. (The corrupt swamp is another issue.)
Obama’s people were always pushing very hard to control some BLS data. Proof: The original estimate that everyone reads and reacts to was re-adjusted the next month 54 out of 55 time in the same way.. They always estimated in favor and then corrected the other way after it did not matter.
It is almost an impossibility for your original guess to be wrong the same way 54 out of 55 times.
Obama’s people always controlled that data that seemed most important in the financial press during that time period.
Kudlow had some interesting comments on CBO scoring assumptions on his radio show this weekend. I would like to have a better understanding…Sundance?
Anyone have info on the timeline for Stages 2 and 3 of the ACA, should Stage 1 get through the House and the Senate?
Is it 2 weeks, 2 months, 2 years?
I have not seen that discussed anywhere.
It is secret
I’ve seen different timelines ‘estimated’.
Problem is…no one knows how long it will take to get even Stage 1 passed.
Those who think phase 3 will ever get passed are living in wonderland. It will never happen because the Dems in the senate will sabotage it. That’s the other reality that we face and no one wants to say it out loud.
They will have Trump killed before they let it be repealed. He did get that warning the other night when the man was caught inside the white house. How did he get that far only to be stopped by Trump’s private security guards. It is all out war.
Take away the Congressional Waiver for ObamaCare.
Make them lose their Cadillac Plans…and have to suffer under Ocare like the rest of us!
Then, I’ll bet we could get those 60 votes for a Repeal Bill!
Most people don’t even know that Congress exempted themselves from ObamaCare!
Make it public.
Very public.
I wish Pres Trump would talk about this in his rally on Wednesday.
Yes yes yes!
