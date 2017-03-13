CBO Releases Analysis of Secretary Tom Price and Speaker Ryan Healthcare Proposal – Price Responds…

Any analysis of the current CBO projections for the Price/Ryan Healthcare proposal should keep in mind the original number of “uninsured” during the 2009/2010 debate over ObamaCare was 30 million.

The entire premise for ObamaCare in 2009 and 2010, as espoused by the people selling the need, was to cover those 30 million uninsured.

With that in mind, the fact that CBO projects uninsured coverage of 28 million in 2026 if no changes are made to ObamaCare – means that seven years of healthcare chaos have resulted in coverage for only 2 million people.

Let that sink in.

Seven years of explosive costs, loss in coverage, collapsing plans, lost doctors, and all of the accompanying crisis have yielded a net insurance coverage for only 2 million people.

Here’s a Link to the Actual CBO Report

Here’s the CBO report as delivered by Reuters – Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Monday in a report that dealt a potential setback to President Donald Trump’s first major legislative initiative.

The eagerly awaited CBO report also forecast that 24 million more people would be uninsured in 2026 if the plan being considered in the House of Representatives were adopted. Obamacare enabled about 20 million previously uninsured Americans to obtain medical insurance.

The CBO projected that 52 million people would be uninsured by 2026 if the bill became law, compared to 28 million who would not have coverage that year if former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law remained unchanged.

Two House of Representatives committees have approved the legislation to dismantle Obamacare that was unveiled by Republican leaders a week ago, but it faces opposition from not only Democrats but also medical providers including doctors and hospitals and many conservatives. The CBO report’s findings could make the Republican plan a harder sell in Congress.

The agency, however, said federal deficits would fall by a net $337 billion in the 2017-2026 period under the Republican bill.

Some Republicans worry a misfire on the Republican healthcare legislation could hobble Trump’s presidency and set the stage for losses for the party in the 2018 congressional elections. (read more)

Here’s the actual CBO Report:

HHS Secretary Tom Price disputes as “virtually impossible,” the CBO projection that 14 million would lose health coverage next year under GOP plan.

Advertisements