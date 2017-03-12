Geert Wilders Has a Message for Turkey…

No-one will ever accuse Geert of nuance. After years of continually growing Muslim violence in Holland, and against the backdrop of political violence yesterday in Rotterdam, Geert Wilders direct message to Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdogan has a new resonance:
.
In response the Turks and Islamists promise even more violence, and hold political rallies showcasing themselves stabbing oranges. The orange is the representative image of Holland, familiar to those who have watched the Olympics and the bright orange colors.
The national election in Holland is scheduled for March 15th.
A proud and unashamed nationalist, Geert Wilders was executing the Donald Trump sovereignty playbook long before the U.S. president started his insurgent campaign for the White House. And in Dutch elections coming Wednesday, Wilders has a strong chance to come out on top, cementing the influence of a politician who wants to ban the Koran, shut down mosques and upend his nation’s sleepy political scene.
Nervous leaders across Europe are looking to the Netherlands this week for clues about elections this year in France and Germany.
There are, anti-Islamist, anti-European Union nationalists surging throughout Europe as the continent burns down due to failed multi-cultural social advocacy toward Muslim refugees and economic migrants.
Mark my word, if Wilders, LePen and other fail in being elected and taking the needed measures against Islam, hell is coming in Europe. Remember, these are the people who gave us Hitler, Mussolini, Ceausescu, Milosivic etc. etc. Merkel and her ilk will suffer the same fate.
If Germans are leaving Germany for Hungary and Russia, they are basically giving up their country to the barbaric moslem dogs. Their slow march east is being allowed by those who give up their countries rather than to stay and fight back the slobbering hordes.
sorry, WEST, not east. This is what they’ve been doing for 1400 years. It is not that they are actually winning the fight, but only that they are being allowed to capture countries. It’s outrageous.
It’s one thing to have barbarians at your gates, it’s another to willingly let them in.
‘Former captive journalist warns of ‘SECOND ISIS turning up in LONDON with Kalashnikovs’ says it is forming on the Syrian-Turkish border.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/778062/ISIS-Islamic-State-Daesh-Syria-London-Theo-Padnos-Islamic-State-West-war
Once they get started the Dutch Police don’t play games.
Bravo!
This is play time. Wait until the financial crisis. Then gets real, and the bullets will no longer be rubber, along with mass deportations as it will be cheaper to ship them back to their beloved Islamic paradises than to feed them.
For a few decades it has been my opinion the Dutch are the worst bad tempered people on earth. Wonderful company until they lose it. W stabbing oranges is probably a good way to get sent home.
Am I missing something else here….? That video – originally – is nearly a year and a half old. Check the upload date on this upload of the same video statement.
Like many things on the internet, it is experiencing a vibrant second life. Pro-Wilders people recirculate it for its prescience, and it predictably spawns further rioting.
‘Muslims Are Already Worshipping Erdogan. Is Erdogan The Antichrist? Does He Fit All The Scriptural Proofs?’
http://shoebat.com/2016/12/11/muslims-are-already-worshipping-erdogan-is-erdogan-the-antichrist-does-he-fit-all-the-scriptural-proofs/
