Geert Wilders Has a Message for Turkey…

Posted on March 12, 2017 by

No-one will ever accuse Geert of nuance.  After years of continually growing Muslim violence in Holland, and against the backdrop of political violence yesterday in Rotterdam, Geert Wilders direct message to Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdogan has a new resonance:

.

In response the Turks and Islamists promise even more violence, and hold political rallies showcasing themselves stabbing oranges. The orange is the representative image of Holland, familiar to those who have watched the Olympics and the bright orange colors.

The national election in Holland is scheduled for March 15th.

A proud and unashamed nationalist, Geert Wilders was executing the Donald Trump sovereignty playbook long before the U.S. president started his insurgent campaign for the White House. And in Dutch elections coming Wednesday, Wilders has a strong chance to come out on top, cementing the influence of a politician who wants to ban the Koran, shut down mosques and upend his nation’s sleepy political scene.

Nervous leaders across Europe are looking to the Netherlands this week for clues about elections this year in France and Germany.

There are, anti-Islamist, anti-European Union nationalists surging throughout Europe as the continent burns down due to failed multi-cultural social advocacy toward Muslim refugees and economic migrants.

155 Responses to Geert Wilders Has a Message for Turkey…

Older Comments
  1. Tejas Rob says:
    March 12, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Mark my word, if Wilders, LePen and other fail in being elected and taking the needed measures against Islam, hell is coming in Europe. Remember, these are the people who gave us Hitler, Mussolini, Ceausescu, Milosivic etc. etc. Merkel and her ilk will suffer the same fate.

  2. wyntre says:
    March 12, 2017 at 8:40 pm

  3. wyntre says:
    March 12, 2017 at 8:41 pm

  4. wyntre says:
    March 12, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Once they get started the Dutch Police don’t play games.

  5. Micharl says:
    March 12, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    For a few decades it has been my opinion the Dutch are the worst bad tempered people on earth. Wonderful company until they lose it. W stabbing oranges is probably a good way to get sent home.

  6. Meatzilla says:
    March 12, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Am I missing something else here….? That video – originally – is nearly a year and a half old. Check the upload date on this upload of the same video statement.

    • darththulhu says:
      March 12, 2017 at 9:08 pm

      Like many things on the internet, it is experiencing a vibrant second life. Pro-Wilders people recirculate it for its prescience, and it predictably spawns further rioting.

  7. Phil aka Felipe says:
    March 12, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    ‘Muslims Are Already Worshipping Erdogan. Is Erdogan The Antichrist? Does He Fit All The Scriptural Proofs?’

    http://shoebat.com/2016/12/11/muslims-are-already-worshipping-erdogan-is-erdogan-the-antichrist-does-he-fit-all-the-scriptural-proofs/

