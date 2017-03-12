Geert Wilders Has a Message for Turkey…

No-one will ever accuse Geert of nuance. After years of continually growing Muslim violence in Holland, and against the backdrop of political violence yesterday in Rotterdam, Geert Wilders direct message to Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdogan has a new resonance:

.

In response the Turks and Islamists promise even more violence, and hold political rallies showcasing themselves stabbing oranges. The orange is the representative image of Holland, familiar to those who have watched the Olympics and the bright orange colors.

The national election in Holland is scheduled for March 15th.

A proud and unashamed nationalist, Geert Wilders was executing the Donald Trump sovereignty playbook long before the U.S. president started his insurgent campaign for the White House. And in Dutch elections coming Wednesday, Wilders has a strong chance to come out on top, cementing the influence of a politician who wants to ban the Koran, shut down mosques and upend his nation’s sleepy political scene.

Nervous leaders across Europe are looking to the Netherlands this week for clues about elections this year in France and Germany.

There are, anti-Islamist, anti-European Union nationalists surging throughout Europe as the continent burns down due to failed multi-cultural social advocacy toward Muslim refugees and economic migrants.

Advertisements