Turkish Islamists Riot in Rotterdam Holland After Turkish Minister Refused Entry…

March 11, 2017

On Saturday the Dutch government withdrew landing permission for a Turkish foreign minister’s aircraft, sparking a furious reaction by Turkish president Recep Erdogan and escalating a diplomatic dispute between the two NATO allies.

The primary concern of the Dutch was the Islamic Turks inability to assemble without violence in Rotterdam.  Throughout the day tensions grew until finally a full-blown Islamist riot began and the Dutch government were forced to respond with riot police.

Unfortunately, this behavior is exactly what the Dutch predicted would happen, and it would appear the Turkish Muslims were determined to prove the Dutch authority correct.

In another Ironic twist, the behavior by the Muslim Turkish constituency in Rotterdam will most likely aid a political resurgence of Dutch Nationalist Gert Wilders who has promised to rid the country of radical Islamists.

(Via AP) Rotterdam – Ahmed Aboutayeb said early Sunday that the Turkish family affairs minister is being escorted back to the German border from where she came after she tried to reach the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam against the wishes of the Dutch government.

“The minister is on her way to Germany,” Aboutayeb said after an extraordinary standoff between a minister from a NATO ally and an overwhelming police force.

“She was called an unwanted foreigner by the government and the rules say you send someone back to the country she came from,” he said.

Hundreds of pro-Turkey protesters scuffled with police as authorities tried to end a demonstration at the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, where a Turkish minister fruitlessly tried to enter the compound.

At one stage, protesters were throwing bottles and mobbing police vehicles as they moved away from the consulate in central Rotterdam. But soon, police charged on horseback and moved forward with batons wielding.   It was unclear if people were detained or injured.

128 Responses to Turkish Islamists Riot in Rotterdam Holland After Turkish Minister Refused Entry…

  1. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 11, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    It’s pretty funny really, how the left keeps telling people Muslims are peaceful. It just keeps coming back to bite them on the ass

    It’s like telling your friend, that’s been bitten by your dog five times, not to worry, the dog has settled down

  2. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    March 11, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Thank God for President Donald Trump, the courage, love and sacrifice he has bestowed upon us. Amen

  3. SomebodyNobody says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Their loyalties are on full display. Will the Dutch bury their heads in the sand or stand up to these enemies within their border?

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 11, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      I have more faith in the Dutch than many other Europeans when it comes to this. Let’s hope they prove me right.

      Isn’t their election on Wednesday?

      • Wavetheshales says:
        March 11, 2017 at 11:13 pm

        The Dutch are standing by their statements and values. Erdogan (airheadclown) has been meddling in Germany for years now, inciting the Turks in Germany against the Kurds in Germany, and, indeed, against all Germans. He’s doing the same in Holland.

        The Foreign Minister was forbidden to speak in Holland (as he was in Germany as well), so the family minister took it upon herself to travel from Germany (!) to Holland via CAR. She managed to get through the border (remember Schengen) and travel to Rotterdam, at which point she was stopped by the police, and ordered out of the country, as she had entered illegally.

        Commenters on German online sites are wondering what the he!! is she doing in Germany, as she has no business being here, either, and there are plenty of airports she could have flown out of that don’t have overnight restrictions (noise, etc.).

        Sound like tomorrow is going to be a “fun” day. Then again, with that nut Erdogan, every day is a fun (nutty) day. He fancies himself as the next Caliph; most people see him as fit for the nuthouse. Nevertheless, the angry crowds of militant Moslems will wreak havoc, just like they do here in Germany when they don’t get their way…..

      • Always Faithful says:
        March 12, 2017 at 12:11 am

        I wonder how it is that they are bucking the policial correctness trend. White guilt doesn’t work on them?

  4. A2 says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Two separate incidents. Firstly, ‘Rotterdam city authorities withdrew permission on Friday for Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to attend a meeting of the Turkish community to rally support for Erdoğan’s plans to extend his powers. The plans are to be voted on in a referendum in Turkey next month.

    Several other European cities have banned Turkish officials from attending such meetings aimed at expats who are allowed to vote in the referendum.’

    Secondly, ‘Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya was held after travelling from Germany to the Dutch city by car. RTL said Kaya had been declared an “undesirable alien” and would be escorted back to Germany.’

    Erdogan retaliated by sealing off the Dutch embassy and consulate, and for extra hyperbole, for blocking the Foreign minister’s landing, calling the Dutch ‘Nazi remnants’ and ‘fascists’.

    And so goes the ‘religion of peace’.

  5. Bl says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Ergodan’s arrogance has no limits. He gets in trobule with Russia, Germany and now Holand yet Europe is at his mercy. I’m so glad that they were put in their place this time.

  6. Paco Loco says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Islam is at war with the west. The west is at war with itself. Tolerance is a nice concept until someone sticks a knife or a gun in your face.

  7. Sandra-VA says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    And this just ensured Geert Wilders will win the election on the 15th.

    • A2 says:
      March 11, 2017 at 9:24 pm

      Not sure about that as there are nine parties represented in Parliament and contending in the election. All the other parties have sworn that even if Wilders has a good showing they will not form a coalition government with him. Punters are now favouring the ‘Greens’, but as you say, these riots are exactly what Wilders has been warning about.

      • Obama's boyfriend says:
        March 11, 2017 at 9:37 pm

        The same pubnters were giving 7 to 1 odds against Trump two weeks before the election. The odds were so crazy I was tempted to put a 100 pounds down. But I was too cautious (Ionly bet on sure things and timid). Within three days the odds went to 3-2.

        • A2 says:
          March 11, 2017 at 10:17 pm

          Well we all know about gamblers and their money…

          The point I was making has to do with the parliamentary structure of the Dutch government in relation to voting. Wilders would have to win a super majority to avoid having to form a coalition government which as stated above the other nine contending parties have stated they will not do. Of course anything is possible, especially after these riots, that is why gamblers gamble.

          • Wavetheshales says:
            March 11, 2017 at 11:19 pm

            The thing is, same as in Germany, where folks say they won’t deal with the AfD, sooner or later they WILL have to deal with Wilders (or the AfD here), as that’s what the PEOPLE want. We’re fed up with globalism and the Moslems being used to foment violence as a tactic (and their 7th-century “culture” [think of foul, fetid, mold or bacteria]].

            The odd forms of government over here (at one time the Italian government had 14 parties in their government; one of the legislators was a porn star: oddly fitting for a politician…..) do nothing to help things…..

      • MoniQueMoniCat says:
        March 11, 2017 at 11:46 pm

        So that is the narrative. They used that one when RON PAUL ran, it’s the ole “he can’t win” crapola. They used it with Trump too. So now they know Wilders can win so they pull out the “no one will work with him BULLshevik! They said that about Trump too.

        Rinse repeat. They use the same lies just different countries.

    • piper567 says:
      March 11, 2017 at 10:26 pm

      I certainly hope so…fervently hope. and pray.

  8. Cowwow says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    “Turkey Threatens To Lift Migrant Blockade To Europe” is an article appearing on BB. I cannot l k here. Would someone link for me?

  9. M33 says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Huh…
    This behavior looks familiar…

    Are we sure these aren’t Dems?

  10. patrickhenrycensored says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Got muslims?
    You got problems.

  11. Sa_Bi says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Why are these citizens of a foreign country – who even vote in a foreign election – not expelled?

    And why are they in the Netherlands if they like Turkey that much?

    This is obviously an invasion backed by a foreign regime.

    • IdahoDeplorable says:
      March 11, 2017 at 9:32 pm

      That’s what I was thinking. You can take the Turks out of Turkey, put them in a European country but they never assimilate and they never consider themselves anything but Turkish. Look at theTurkish flag flying! The muslims are the same wherever they go.

      • progpoker says:
        March 11, 2017 at 9:51 pm

        Not unlike Mexicans waving their flag while consuming their host. (Welfare)

      • Wavetheshales says:
        March 11, 2017 at 11:35 pm

        After WWII Germany needed to rebuild, and had no one (pretty much) to do it.
        So they hired Gastarbeitern (guest workers) from Italy, Greece, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, and Asia. Of all these groups, after FOUR GENERATIONS, only one has not assimilated, indeed this one continually causes trouble.

        Guess which one?

        The Turks. They do not, will not, CAN NOT assimilate, as it’s against Mohammedanism
        (I’ve quit saying/writing Islam, because it means “I submit”, and I DON’T SUBMIT to the Moslem beliefs. I submit to JESUS, my LORD and SAVIOUR, and HIM ONLY.).

        It’s about time folks started calling these savages out for what they are: seventh-century barbarians, prisoners of their own doing of a Satanic faux-religion.

    • A2 says:
      March 11, 2017 at 9:42 pm

      Expatriates. The problem is allowing a foreign government to campaign on Dutch soil. Erdogan has allowed the expats to vote on the referendum in Turkey.

      During the Brexit vote a legal challenge was filed to allow British overseas to vote and was denied on the grounds that long-term British overseas residence showed ‘weakening ties to GB. This line of reasoning is also reflected in citizenship claims of expat children in immigration law.

  12. Mr.Right says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    tukey need to be kicked out of nato. No US nuclear weapon should be stored on turkish bases.

  13. toriangirl says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Annnnnnnd, they’ve just elected Geert.

  14. Greg says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Unfortunately, the coup failed last July and Sultan Recep Erdogan is snuffing out Ataturk’s secular legacy.

    • Realist says:
      March 11, 2017 at 11:05 pm

      That wasn’t a ‘coup’ it was all planned by Erdogan to provide him with an EXCUSE to do what he is doing – establishing HIS DICTATORSHIP and CALIPHATE

  15. toriangirl says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    It never ceases to amaze me that modern liberal Europeans and Americans have seemingly forgotten 1,000+ years of attempted Islamic takeover of Europe. Turk Ottoman Empire ring a bell, folks? Paging Charles “The Hammer”Martel, paging Vlad “The Impaler” Dracul” cleanup on Aisle 4 – no, make it all of the aisles.

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      March 11, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      islam has not contributed anything to the betterment of civilization since its inception.

      • coldsnap says:
        March 11, 2017 at 10:05 pm

        100% right!

      • toriangirl says:
        March 11, 2017 at 10:09 pm

        Other than early Renaissance mathematics and astronomy, I agree.

        • patrickhenrycensored says:
          March 11, 2017 at 10:13 pm

          Stolen those from those they conquered.

          • toriangirl says:
            March 11, 2017 at 10:17 pm

            Can’t agree on that. However, that does not negate they haven’t advanced since the Renaissance.

            • A2 says:
              March 11, 2017 at 10:25 pm

              I thought they gave us Zero. 😀

            • Rudy Bowen says:
              March 11, 2017 at 11:18 pm

              Everything…I mean everything…that is attributed to Islam was stolen. The math and astronomy you mention were originally Persian developments, pre-Islam. Sometimes just previous to being conquered.

              • toriangirl says:
                March 11, 2017 at 11:21 pm

                Again, dear LORD help me, I am not defending Islam or Muslims. If you use that logic, none all of our scientific breakthroughs would be considered stolen.

                • toriangirl says:
                  March 11, 2017 at 11:22 pm

                  Typo! All of our scientific breakthroughs would be considered stolen

                • xyzlatin says:
                  March 11, 2017 at 11:34 pm

                  Actually you were defending Islam and furthermore, now you are trying to deflect the topic on to the West’s scientific breakthroughs.

                  • toriangirl says:
                    March 11, 2017 at 11:42 pm

                    How was I defending Islam? You did get the part where I’ve said that they’ve made no advances from the time of Renaissance? Apparently you didn’t, or you interpreted what you wanted to see from what I said. Please show me where I spoke of anything remotely positive in modernity? That’s right, nothing. In fact, if you’d read further down the thread, you will notice my call for a modern day Charles The Hammer Martel and Vlad The Impaler Dracul to stop the Islamic invasion of Europe and how surprised that I am that so many people ignore the 1,000+ years of Islam’s attempt to conquer the rest. Again, it would be lovely if you were remotely familiar with my opinions and beliefs before you accuse me of being a Islam sympathizer. I am the furthest from what you say I am.

                    March 11, 2017 at 11:43 pm

                    The Moslems also trashed the great library at Alexandria.

                    Like their master the Devil, they cannot create; they can only destroy…..

          March 11, 2017 at 10:20 pm

          The architecture’s beautiful, too.

        • spaulj67 says:
          March 11, 2017 at 10:40 pm

          100% Grade A Hogwash;
          http://gatesofvienna.net/2013/08/how-muslims-did-not-invent-algebra/
          Astronomy? Seriously?
          Islam is the most retrograde culture on the Earth by any measure.

          • toriangirl says:
            March 11, 2017 at 11:15 pm

            Perhaps you did not read my entire comments. Something tells me that you didn’t. Did I say that they invented Algebra? No, I didn’t. Did I say that they did anything beyond the Renaissance period? No, I did not. We were not speaking of the present. But, you didn’t bother to read that, did you? I can cite as many websites myself. However, my intention is not to glorify Muslim culture. In fact, it is one culture that hasn’t moved forward since the Renaissance. It’s always good to follow the entire thread before jumping ugly.

        • xyzlatin says:
          March 11, 2017 at 11:30 pm

          I understand that the speciality of invading islam generals was to burn all libraries and one priceless ancient one in India was among the carnage. I cannot equate this with yours and others statements about how they revered learning, mathematics and astronomy. Maybe one caliph did. We have only to see the destruction of ancient monuments by Isis to see what the attitude is as Isis is copying Mohammed. Please stop repeating this meme which new knowledge of discoveries in India and how advanced they were before the coming of islam is increasingly showing your statement to be wrong.

          • toriangirl says:
            March 11, 2017 at 11:36 pm

            First, did you read my entire thread? Obviously, you didn’t. Let’s break down your reply, shall we? Did I say that they revered learning? No, I did not. If they did, they would have educated women as well. Did I speak of anything remotely in modernity? No, I did not. You are bring in arguments that I simply did not make. As far as Isis is concerned, I am horrified – horrified to see the destruction of ancient treasures. In fact, just this week, a new Ramses II colossal statue was found in Egypt, and I am worried they can’t get it out of the ground and safe before ISIS destroys it.

          • toriangirl says:
            March 11, 2017 at 11:46 pm

            For your edification, here is the story of the new Ramses II statue that I’m afraid they will not be able to secure before someone destroys it.

            http://nypost.com/2017/03/09/archaeologists-uncover-massive-statue-of-pharaoh-ramses-ii/

        • Beverly says:
          March 12, 2017 at 12:59 am

          They stole algebra from the Hindus, after slaughtering an estimated 40 million of them over the years (see Hindu Kush).

          Astronomy? maybe, just enough to get their sorry butts across the desert. /spit

    • CheshireCat says:
      March 11, 2017 at 10:00 pm

      Charles was that rarest of commodities in the Middle Ages: a brilliant strategic general, who also was a tactical commander par excellence, able in the heat of battle to adapt his plans to his foe’s forces and movement — and amazingly, to defeat them repeatedly, especially when, as at Tours, they were far superior in men and weaponry, and at Berre and Narbonne, when they were superior in numbers of fighting men. Charles had the last quality which defines genuine greatness in a military commander: he foresaw the dangers of his foes, and prepared for them with care; he used ground, time, place, and fierce loyalty of his troops to offset his foe’s superior weaponry and tactics; third, he adapted, again and again, to the enemy on the battlefield, shifting to compensate for the unforeseen and unforeseeable.
      – Edward Gibbon

    • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
      March 11, 2017 at 11:17 pm

      Highly recommend this when you have time. Honestly makes you think if the Knights Templar wasnt brought down just as our government is trying to take take us down & take God out of everything…well that is before we were blessed from God with President Donald Trump.

      • toriangirl says:
        March 11, 2017 at 11:20 pm

        I will take a look, thank you! Coincidence that it was Pope Clement V that dissolved them and brought charges of heresy, etc. against them. There is nothing new under the sun.

    • Wend says:
      March 12, 2017 at 12:15 am

      I had an amazing Vlad Tepes doll I got in Romania-lost in one of my many moves. So cool-guess I’ll have to watch “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” again.

  16. georgiafl says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    We should start a GoFundMe to buy tickets so that we can send all those poor unhappy Muslims back to their own wonderful Sharia homelands where they can be happy.

  17. toriangirl says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Reading the Twitter feed of a Dutch fellow. Apparently, the Dutch are throwing things down from their apartment at the protesters. Bravo!

  18. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Hmmm, a new E.O. is needed for extreme vetting of Visa applications from Western Europe.

  19. Realist says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    LEFTARDS and ISLAMISTS obviously have no concept of what IRONY means,They are just PROVING that Wilders is absolutely RIGHT that Holland there are too many NON INTEGRATING MUSLIMS and that TURKEY is not an ALLY its is an ENEMY of the West.

  20. Anne says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Erdogan is campaigning in Europe for the April 16 referendum in Turkey that will grant him tyrannical powers.

    A pro-Erdogan former MP has declared that the referendum is a religious event:

    “Sevki Yilmaz, a contributor to the Akit Newspaper and ex-member of parliament, has made a scandalous declaration on Akit TV.

    The ex-member of parliament, Sevki Yilmaz, has claimed while crying on a TV program that “ it was predicted in a Hadith that a victory awaited them on the 16th of April,” referring to the constitutional change referendum.

    According to the news of Oda TV, Yilmaz also added “When Turkey advances, the Beytullah (the house of God) also advances. Saying yes on the 16th of April will make you a loved servitor of the Beytullah (the house of God)”

    http://washingtonhatti.com/2017/02/25/scandalous-declaration-on-akit-tv/

  21. paulraven1 says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    “… the Islamic Turks inability to assemble without violence in Rotterdam.”

    You could pretty much say the same about the Left in America. Curious, that.

  22. free2313 says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    EUROPE! Dammit take your countries back and send Muslims back to their God forsaken countries…

  23. Mz Molly Anna says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    This is going to sound terrible, but we they were all warned by Andres Breivick of Norway. What Breivick did in 2012, killing 77 people was in excusable, horrific and evil. His message was spot on, in retrospect. He message was ignored and scoffed because of his actions.

    May we all learn that Violence is not the way to get the message of what the MB is planning for the west. IDK what will wake the Left up at this point, probably nothing. Hopefully America can withstand this ideology, educate the next generation and survive. The Islamist are fighting for their religion. What are we fighting for? Which army has the deeper loyalty? I fear for my country, my family, friends and prosperity. My God show us the way.

    • xyzlatin says:
      March 11, 2017 at 11:43 pm

      The West may survive battle, but it will not survive the demographic bomb in the next 40 years. Unless European and American women are encouraged to breed again, 3 to 4 children, the muslims will conquer. The most numerous name in the UK and Europe of births is Mohammed.

      • MoniQueMoniCat says:
        March 12, 2017 at 12:01 am

        Correct. Except may be sooner than 40 years. Greece, Italy, and Spain are already at the fertility level that cannot be reversed because it would take 80-100 years and take zero muslims breeding during that time period.


        “In order for a culture to maintain itself for more than 25 years, there must be a fertility rate of 2.11 children per family. With anything less a culture will decline. Historically, no culture has ever reversed a 1.9 fertility rate; 1.3 impossible to reverse because it would take 80-100 years to correct itself and there is no economic model that can sustain itself during that time.”

        “Muslim birthrate is 8-10 children per family.”

        As of 2007 [10 years ago] the fertility rate for these European countries:
        FRANCE: 1.8
        ENGLAND: 1.6
        Greece: 1.3
        GERMANY: 1.3
        ITALY: 1.2
        Spain: 1.1
        USA: 1.8 + with Latin American immigrants = 3

  24. flyingtigercomics says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Allowing your politicians to infest your country with alien third world savages is a:

    [ ] good idea
    [x] bad idea
    [ ] act of treason

  25. Jimtom says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    George W Bush: ‘Islam is a peaceful religion’

    Wrong on three counts:

    1. Islam is not a religion
    2. Whatever it is – it is NOT peaceful
    3. Islam cannot coexist in a Republic

    Convert or die no thanks

  26. Watcher says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Bet they weren’t all Turks.

  27. entagor says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Sandra-VA had posted links in another CTH thread which included:

    Geert Wilders ✔ @geertwilderspvv
    Go away and never come back @drbetulsayan and take all your Turkish fans from The Netherlands with you please. #byebye https://twitter.com/drbetulsayan/status/840693227242045440
    5:45 PM – 11 Mar 2017

    READ the replies to this! The turks are openly threatening.

    Man i wouldn’t let that lady into my country either. She and the Turks protesting are arguing that a consulate is part of their homeland. One commenter named mohammedalshour says “why did you occupy our land and kill our people for hundreds of years . you only understand the tongue of sord”

    Barbarians. Chilling

    in this: twitter.com/drbetulsayan
    she says
    Dr.Betül Sayan Kaya‏Verified account @drbetulsayan 5h5 hours ago
    1) Year 2017; Europe, so-called center of contemporary civilization! We are not allowed to step in Turkish Consulate General, our own land.
    214 replies 4,730 retweets 5,757 likes
    Reply 214 Retweet 4.7K
    Like 5.8K

    Look at how many likes she gets, 5.8K

  28. Anne says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    These Turks living in Eurpope are hypocrites. They support Erdogan’s proposed constitutional amendment granting Erdogan tyrannical powers. If the Netherlands elects Geert Wilders, they will likely protest with the leftists against a “tyrannical” leader.

  29. seabrznsun says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Endogamy is a Muslim desiring to form the Ottoman Empire under his rule. He is someone to be watched closely and contained within his borders.
    I feel sure Flynn was gathering intel on the current situation there.

  30. Anne says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    The mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, is anti-islamist Muslim. I read a few months ago that he is rumored to have converted to christianism.

  31. Rusty Shackleford says:
    March 11, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    In 1961 the French riot police killed several hundred Algerian pro-Islamist rioters. Dumped their corpses in the Seine.

    The idea that these 3rd World monsters should be *welcomed* into formerly beautiful European societies is maddening.

  32. streetparade says:
    March 11, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Erdogan also has his army in Syria ostensibly to fight ISIS but in actuality to fight the mostly Kurdish SDF / YPG forces. So now, we’re depending on a buffer zone created by the SYRIAN Army to keep our two allies from fighting! You can’t make this stuff up.

  33. jamesmacalistair says:
    March 11, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Obviously, Holland has failed to do effective vetting by asking their Muslims which of these they follow:

  34. DebbieUK says:
    March 11, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    What I’ve never understood is why if you take up citizenship of another country you also retain the right to vote in elections of your birth country. It is anti integration and leads to a fifth column of Isamists . Europes gone collectively mad.

    • Anonymous says:
      March 12, 2017 at 12:26 am

      It’s that multiculturalist trans-national opens borders BS of which Europe if infatuated lately…

    • Wavetheshales says:
      March 12, 2017 at 12:30 am

      There are odd dual-citizenship laws here, but for people coming in without at least one German parent, it takes a MINIMUM of eight years before they can apply for citizenship.
      So I don’t think a lot of these Turks are actually German citizens…..

      We need to send them back. Now.

  35. TwoLaine says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Get ’em outta’ there! And take their coats!

  36. US says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Erdogan is the Muslim Brotherhood. Turkey is to The Islamic State what Laos was to South Vietnam.

  37. chojun says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Turkey needs to be booted from NATO. The situation is getting pretty ridiculous.

