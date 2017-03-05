FBI Director James Comey Says NO, FBI Did Not Wire Tap Trump Tower…

♦ The New York Times says the Obama administration DID wire tap Trump Tower.  ♦The former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper said they DID NOT wire tap Trump Tower.  ♦Mark Levin says Media Reports claim they DID wire tap Trump Tower.  ♦Former AG Mulkasey says it appears officials DID wire tap Trump Tower.

Now FBI Director James Comey says the FBI did NOT wire tap Trump Tower.

comey-2WASHINGTON DC – FBI Director James Comey reportedly asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the election.

Senior American officials told The New York Times on Sunday that Comey has said the president’s wiretapping allegations are not true and asked the Justice Department on Saturday to publicly correct the record.

The report comes after President Trump, in a series of early Saturday tweets, claimed President Obama had ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower.  (read more)

  • The crowd saying Trump Tower WAS TAPPED are all using media reports.  The media reports are based on intelligence leaks.
  • The crowd saying Trump Tower WAS NOT TAPPED are using first hand knowledge of intelligence community they are in charge of.

In order for the media to join the NOT TAPPED crowd, the location of all the current ‘cool kids’, they must rebuke their own reporting from the intelligence community leakers.

  1. Non Agenda says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    “♦ The New York Times says the Obama administration DID wire tap Trump Tower.”

    C’mon Sd, that linked story says no such thing. It says there were intercepted communications, apparently pointing toward Manifort. Any or all of these could have been result of Ukraine monitors. No one knows.
    This thing is silly/crazy enough w/o you citing a story for something it doesn’t say.

    See Below. Thanks, Sundance:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      March 5, 2017 at 7:57 pm

      What has the NYT not said?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • crossthread42 says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      What in the tarnation do you THINK,, *It says there were intercepted communications* What exactly do you think that is???? 😄
      Wiretapping..
      ONLY We have to progress into 21st century terms? >SPYINGspied< upon by, say the Demorat/Uni party?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Deb says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:04 pm

      What do you think “intercepted communications” are?

      The media reported all of this based on nothing but leaks, and now that Trump makes similar claims they demand evidence.

      He is pointing out their hypocrisy and hoisting them on their own petard. That is the point.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Robert53 says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:11 pm

      When you intercept someone’s communications that is spying, tapping their communications.
      My 10 year old nephew can grasp that but you can’t?

      P.S.
      Say if i started “intercepting” your private phone calls and if i get caught doing it I would be prosecuted under wiretapping laws on the books right now. Government officials do it because they have written themselves immunity in to the law.
      My 10 year old nephew can grasp that but you can’t?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • majorstar says:
        March 5, 2017 at 8:23 pm

        Yes. That’s true. But the point is: Where were those wiretaps/intercepted communications? From Trump/Trump Tower? Or somewhere else? Everyone is assuming they are from Trump Tower. Nowhere does anything cited say that.

        Like

        Reply
  2. Cowwow says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    So is this the diversion that stops pizzagate?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. JB from SoCal says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Screaming headlines, New York Times, Jan. 19, 2017:

    “Intercepted Russian Communications Part of Inquiry Into Trump Associates”
    by co-author Michael S. Schmidt

    Paragraph 6, last sentence:
    “One official said intelligence reports based on some of the WIRETAPPED communications had been provided to the [Obama] White House.” (emphases mine)
    * * * * * *
    Then today, March 5, 2017, the same NYT reporter, Michael S. Schmidt is co-author of this NYT piece entitled,
    “Comey Asks Justice Dept. to Reject Trump’s Wiretapping Claim”

    Paragraph 14 is a classic, inferring that Trump Tweets are based on “unproved claims” that secret phone tap warrants were issued, citing Breitbart and radio sources.

    How long until we hear either “I quit!” or “You’re fired!” ???

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. BillRiser says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    NSA is governed by the Gag of Eight. The President is to report all intel info gathered though the “Gang Of Eight”
    FISA is governed by the Court System appointed by the Chief Justice. Must be approved by DOJ.
    Please correct me if someone can add to this!
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NSA_warrantless_surveillance_(2001%E2%80%9307)
    https://www.fletc.gov/sites/default/files/imported_files/training/programs/legal-division/downloads-articles-and-faqs/research-by-subject/miscellaneous/ForeignIntelligenceSurveillanceAct.pdf

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. jello333 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Didn’t have to be FBI, NSA, or any other “official” organizations. Maybe Obama just hired his own little bunch of semi-pros to do the job….

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. DeplorableBeforeItWasCool says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    I’m having trouble understanding Trump’s play here. I’m thrilled he’s on offense and taking the fight to our enemies (the MSM/Left), but I don’t see what this gets us unless there’s a WhiteHat leak.

    Sundance tells us the IC is teaming with WhiteHats who were just waiting to be set free by Trump’s inauguration. Where are they? I understand the Obama statists are attempting a bloodless coup, but unless the good guys start leaking a counterattack, this attack doesn’t make sense.

    The MSM and low-information voters won’t care that the absence of specific Trump wiretaps invalidates the Russian narrative, not when Trump’s cast as a loon and refuted by every official talking on the subject (even if they are corrupt perjurers like Clapper)

    The MSM being wrong about the leaks won’t matter; their stories do their damage with sensational and false accusations. The slander gets printed on page 1 and frames the narrative while the correction runs three months later on page B13. No one reads it or cares.

    Absent a smoking gun, I don’t get it. Someone please set me straight.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jello333 says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:00 pm

      Confusing to say the least, eh? All I know is that for the past nearly two years we’ve watched Donald Trump in action. Time after time after time he does something “strange” or “controversial”, time after time after time his enemies think they’ve “got him”. And yet every single time, in the end it’s Donald who comes out on top, and we all say “Oh, so THAT’s what he was up to!” I trust that this is another such case…. albeit maybe far bigger than the others.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • DeplorableBeforeItWasCool says:
        March 5, 2017 at 8:04 pm

        Fingers and toes crossed that you’re right. That’s my hope as well. It would be bat-guano crazy to make this kind of attack without an Ace in the hole or a master plan.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • majorstar says:
        March 5, 2017 at 8:28 pm

        To understand things, we need evidence and reason. We cannot dispense with either one. We cannot base our understanding on faith, on habit, or some assumption of things. Until I receive adequate evidence which I can reason with, I will be confused and concerned about this situation. All disciples of truth ought to be.

        Like

        Reply
    • Albertus Magnus says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      You are saying what I was trying to say but much better than I was. This is what it seems to me:

      1)Trump Tower was tapped but it wasn’t ordered DIRECTLY by Obama,Comey or Tapper;
      2) Everyone in DC is aware of it, and no links between Trump and Russia were ever discovered;
      3) Denials that have been made are word-parsing and are not lies but not full-truths either;
      4) The accusation was President Trump tweeting without some plan due to frustration with the wire-tap, Sessions’ recusal and wanting it all to come to a head;
      5) Spicer’s announcement that there will be no more on this while it is being investigated is the administration’s way of changing the subject now that it has all come to pass as President Trump was seeking in item 4.

      Doesn’t make a lot of sense to me but who knows what all will come out through the investigation. At worst, it seems that there were investigations that included a wire-tap, that President Trump will feel vindicated because it happened while Obama was president, with his knowledge but not his direction or approval, that the info was leaked to the MSM and the Clinton campaign which was the real purpose of it to begin with but nothing could be found that was helpful. Obama will feel vindicated because he will say he didn’t order it giving dems a way of questioning President Trump’s ability to control his temper.

      In the end, it will all turn into a big nothing with both sides and their supporters feeling like they won but nothing changing UNLESS real evidence of wrong-doing is PRODUCED and President Trump starts kicking ass and not just taking names.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Chickficshun says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      Ditto. I’m getting fed up with this. I’m sure that’s the intended goal by the media. To confuse and frustrate. What concerns me is the push for an independent counsel by the dems. If there is damaging intel linking Trump to the Russians wouldn’t it have come out prior to the election or shortly there after? Why do they need an independent counsel, why not let the FBI investigate? Does the AG pick the independent counsel? Now we have an unverified report the Comey is rebuking Trumps claim. Either that is true and leaked by Comeys office or it’s a lie planted by the media by a holdover Obama person in the DOJ.
      Sundance can you help out? I had read last week that the congress intel committee was unhappy with Comey not being forth coming with information regarding the investigation.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • davincisghostofscotland says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:24 pm

      Have you ever played with a cat by making it chase a reflection from your watch on the floor? Same concept. POTUS slows the reflection down just enough to give the swamp critters hope, then changes direction and makes them chase it somewhere else. BTW, I love cats so don’t get upset; I just get bored sometimes.

      Like

      Reply
    • trumptyear says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      The president can’t tell us classified information.
      He used classified leaks reported by media to put the media in check.
      It will be checkmate when leakers go to jail.
      Some leakers will be eliminated before the game is over.
      This is going to be a long game.

      Like

      Reply
  7. M. Mueller says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Someone, on a thread, in the last couple of days, said that lots of Obama people are still in there because it boxes them in. Something about the penalties being much worse if you are part of the government and lie about this sort of stuff. Sorry, I didn’t save it, but it made sense to me when I read it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • WallyWorld says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      This is why there were no mass dismissals on day 1. Current federal employees are compelled by law to cooperate in federal investigations. Giving false testimony or refusing to cooperate will result in additional criminal charges. These Obama loyalists are boxed in like trapped rats.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  8. Just Curious says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I am not a troll and Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself following the advice from Obama’s political appointees at the Justice Department is a bad decision on his part, in my opinion. I am not sure that he runs the Justice Department anymore or some Obama appointees have taken over. After we have all worked so hard to get DJT elected and have it all thrown away by a little gutless nominated Attorney General is more than I can stomach. Of course, I am aware of all these political chess games that peoples in power play, but I would leave these games to them because life is short and simple to me, and life is definitely not a game. If anyone wants to play games to get ahead, then by all means do it but leave me out of it.

    Like

    Reply
    • Venus says:
      March 5, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      if you start out saying you are not a troll youre a troll.

      your concern re: Sessions is noted.
      and disregarded.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • No brainer says:
        March 5, 2017 at 8:12 pm

        Venus. Dont be a butt.

        Like

        Reply
      • Eagle Feathers says:
        March 5, 2017 at 8:15 pm

        I too am very disappointed with Jeff sessions recluse I would have liked to see him hold the line and not fold like a paper tiger. I hope time will show that this was a good move but I don’t think so. I don’t care if Ms.Venus wants to say I’m a troll she can stick that in her pipe and blow. People can actually as adults discuss things with controversy we’re not in kindegarden. I also think Trump was disappointed because I don’t think he was consulted about what Jeff Sessions did. If that turns out to be true then I would certainly be disappointed. Apparently our president was on the USS Gerald Ford when Sessions made his refusal speech.

        Like

        Reply
    • freddiel says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:00 pm

      Are you taking your ball with you?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      I thought the same but research led me to think he had no choice. He is a principle in the crooked FBI investigation. A clear conflict in legal terms that can not be avoided. All part of the scheme.

      Like

      Reply
    • BillRiser says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      Sessions has yet gotten his second or third line of succession in place. He is alone and working within the enemy. Thanks to the Globalist in the Senate they have been delaying all confirmations. All planned so Trump cannot get any legislation in place.

      Like

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      There is NO evidence that Jefferson Beauregard Sessions has relinquished control of the Justice Department.

      Jeff Sessions is a Southern gentleman of small physical stature, but he has gigantic stature and vast experience as a Prosecutor and as Attorney General of Alabama. He was also a good politician and a man of integrity.

      Get a grip – Sessions and Trump have got this.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Gadge says:
        March 5, 2017 at 8:29 pm

        thank you… talk about paper tigers, some people cant handle whats going on then tune out… you think the establishment was just gonna give up

        Like

        Reply
    • Deb says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:07 pm

      His recusal is limited to a narrow topic, one that isn’t even under investigation by the FBI.

      He is still running the FBI.

      People need to toughen up.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WrightorWrongAl says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:18 pm

      He is a “Victim” and my understanding is he can’t oversee.

      Like

      Reply
    • Twinsonic says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      Dana Borente – lawnewz/high profile/yes-obama-could-be-prosecuted-if-involved-with-illegal-surveillance/

      Like

      Reply
    • davincisghostofscotland says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      Admin didn’t like my last reply to your earlier Session’s comment; so I’ll leave my grandma out of this one. Go back to your checker board. 3D chess is out of your league. Misdirection can be a hell of an offensive weapon. That southern man knows this very well. It was bred into him. His eyes are smiling way too much for him to be in an inferior position.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Emily Summer says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Well, here’s the thing, Mr. FBI, if you had done your job with Hillarys’s emils and told the whole truth, I might be inclined to believe you now. So, no…..I don’t believe a word you or Mr. Clapper say. You will say anything to CYA

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. truthandjustice says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Since my head is spinning maybe I misheard this – but on Harris Faulkner’s show on Fox, she said she needed to make a correction re what Comey said (or something like that) -and I think she said what should have been said is that Comey asked DOJ to publicly say that the FBI had nothing to do with this. ???? If that’s right, that makes a difference. He’s not saying it wasn’t done because of no proof, just that they were not involved. We know how the corrupt NYT lies and purposefully twists things so — ???? Anyone else hear that?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. PaulyWalnuts says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    We need a scorecard to follow along.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. bertdilbert says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Breaking: Sessions to hold press conference to announce unrecusal.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. MfM says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    So if the FBI is claiming it wasn’t them… The logical follow-up questions are: did any information from wiretaps go through your office and who did them?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. notasmidgeon says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    I’m thinking we’ll see some accidents in parks or falls from windows and balconies.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    I just got a email from some women from the Ukraine. I hope the NSA isn’t monitoring my internet usage.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      Even if it is a domestic e mail, it is routed outside the USA where it is monitored in Germany or UK and sent back to the USA, where it now becomes information provided by a foreign government. How do you think they get around domestic spying laws?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Malatrope says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      Actually, they are recording it – they just aren’t likely to pay any human attention (unless somebody has set a watchfilter looking for Ukrainian porn, that is).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Albertus Magnus says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      well if she is a candidate for a mail-order wedding, there is your solution since she wouldn’t have to testify against you!

      Like

      Reply
  16. crossthread42 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Folks…
    **Wiretapping** is being used as a Misnomer…
    Redirecting from the REAL tech that is being used…. 😄
    Wiretapping is soooo,,, 70’s

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. muffyroberts says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Proof James Comey is a Ferengi.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Sam says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    We know Clapper is a liar. We know Comey is a weasel. Comey just said the FBI didn’t wiretap, that leaves every other intelligence agency that could have done it still not in the clear. The denial, obfuscation and misdirection are still thick.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. WSB says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Jesse Watters on right now dissecting these unsubstantiated reports about Comey.

    “FBI Director James Comey reportedly asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the election.

    Senior American officials told The New York Times on Sunday that Comey has said the president’s wiretapping allegations are not true and asked the Justice Department on Saturday to publicly correct the record.

    The report comes after President Trump, in a series of early Saturday tweets, claimed President Obama had ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower.

    The FBI and the DOJ declined to comment to the Times.

    Comey wants the Justice Department to deflate Trump’s claim because there is no evidence to support it, the Times reported, and it insinuates that Comey’s FBI broke the law, the officials told the paper.”

    What?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Scotty19541 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I never followed politics for the last 50 years as I always felt they were all crooks, liars and thieves but began following when I saw how Obummer was trying to destroy our country. I started thing Cruz was a good candidate but quickly became a Trump fan and soon found CTH. I read every word of every thread every day and have learned a lot here and am very grateful for all you Treepers! I am wondering if this play by Comey might not be a 4d chess move by Trump! Isn’t what Comey is asking is for the DOJ to reject Trumps claims by correcting the record of the tapps? Wouldn’t that take an official investigation by the DOJ to run concurrently with the congresscritters investigation? Maybe this is how PDJT gets around Sessions recusing himself? All I know is Trump is way too smart to have tweeted out this accusation with no plan;) God Bless President Trump!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • fuzzi says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      Welcome to the Treehouse. I also believe that Trump knows exactly what he is doing, and is playing a lot of people as fools. Winning…!

      Like

      Reply
  22. mot2grls says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    I wish Comey would be cut loose.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Pauli Babba says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Comey says it wasn’t him. So the domestic arm of law enforcement says it’s not them so then who? Can the Justice department do surveillance?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. WallyWorld says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    “The most important Clapper revelation from “Meet the Press” was this: He emphatically told Todd the Obama intelligence agencies found “no evidence” of collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Russians. Nothing. Nada”

    Ok, good but how would you know that for sure unless you wiretapped and hacked him or know who did (NSA)?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Finalage says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Every time Sundance says “nothing burger,” I get concerned. I guess we have to wait for Sean Spicer tomorrow but based on what I’ve heard thus far from Spicer, it appears Trump was relying on media reports and not anything more he has learned from being on the inside.

    This is scary to me. Who is running our government if the POTUS is still in the dark about things?

    Like

    Reply
  26. woohoowee says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Geez, so far our top notch spies and congressional committees tasked with oversight have managed to catch Senator Sessions working when he was supposed to be working. Derp. They get a broken cookie.

    But they can’t manage to catch some leakers. It’s as if nobody knows who accessed what information. Riiiiiiight.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Paco Loco says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    One thing to say about the swamp, it’s sure is hard to see anything when your swimming under water.

    Like

    Reply
  31. georgiafl says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    We think this weekend was ‘ really something’ – but just wait until Monday-Friday. This is the week that President Trump has said he will issue another Executive Order re: Immigration and Vetting. No telling what other big surprises he has in store for the Lying Left and their Media. Heh.

    Like

    Reply
  32. digitaldoofus says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Trump should *never* have allowed Comey to remain in charge of the FBI. Sadly, Trump is getting what he set himself up for.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Del Parker says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    This is Crazy. The spokesperson for the FBI’s Comey denial denial is the same Sarah Isgur Flores that was the National Enquirer Cruz Mystery Girl No. 4…

    Puts a whole different #NeverTrump perspective on this Comey Denial, as Sarah Isgur Flores was working behind the scenes for Head #NeverTrumper Ted Cruz, at least Sarah was the recipient of part of that $500K from Ted Cruz’s Super Pac, and working in concert w Carly F, to advance Ted Cruz’s Cruz’s endless #NeverTrump Campaign…

    Sarah, who also worked as a staffer previously for Ted Cruz, worked previously for Carly Fiorini when Ted Cruz’s Super Pac, Keep the Promise, mysteriously gave $500K to Carly, before the Pac had even given $50K to Ted, as reported at CTH.

    See the NY Times Story…

    “Mr. Comey, who made the request on Saturday after Mr. Trump leveled his allegation on Twitter, has been working to get the Justice Department to knock down the claim because it falsely insinuates that the F.B.I. broke the law, the officials said.

    “A spokesman for the F.B.I. declined to comment. Sarah Isgur Flores, the spokeswoman for the Justice Department, also declined to comment.”

    Here is an article re Flores at the time of the NE story, which came from the Rubio camp…

    http://heavy.com/news/2016/03/sarah-isgur-flores-ted-cruz-sex-scandal-carly-fiorina-national-enquirer-instagram-twitter-facebook-photos-pictures/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. MVW says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    No wonder the Chinese wouldn’t let Obama get off the plane like a President, Obama had to use the plane’s rear service exit. A face slapping insult. Obama had to use the servant’s exit.

    The Chinese made Obama exit the plane like a servant. The Chinese treated Obama like a servant, and Obama complied.

    Zero respect from the Chinese and Zero self respect. Zero. None, Nada, Zilch.

    Like

    Reply
    • MVW says:
      March 5, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      Why should Americans trust Obama or respect him? The Chinese don’t. Our Allies don’t. Putin doesn’t. What is he still hanging around for? His legacy is now flying on the clothesline like old yellowed underwear.

      Like

      Reply
  35. OCBill says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Maybe it’s true they didn’t “wire tap”, but do their denials entail all other manners of surveillance that the NSA might have available that would not be technically a “wire tap”? Inquiring minds want to know.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Neural says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Someone should award Comey with a brass shovel, in recognition of his concerted efforts to keep on digging that hole he’s in.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Michael Hennessy says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Obama’s damned if he did, damned if he didn’t!

    If the FBI didn’t wiretap/surveill the Trumpster:

    How did the Obama moles obtain/release the content of the calls to the Mexican and Australian hefes?

    How did Hillary tweet about the supposed existence of a Trump server that connected him to the rooskies?

    If Obama did spy on Trump, why the **** is a sitting president spying on the nominee of the opposition party?

    Instead of Comey asking the state department to correct the record, he should call all of those editors pushing this story and ask them to!

    The open wound,aka the democrat party, is oozing! Let it rot!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. patrickhenrycensored says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    The nyt said “senior American officials said,” that comey said…..
    But, “A spokesman for the F.B.I. declined to comment. Sarah Isgur Flores, the spokeswoman for the Justice Department, also declined to comment.”

    Well, that certainly clears things up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Howie says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Again…in this whole scheme the only possible admissible evidence in view is the John McCain Pee Pee Dossier he gave to Comey. Everything else is hearsay.

    Like

    Reply
  40. paulraven1 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    I’m a little unclear why Comey still has this job?

    Like

    Reply
  41. TreeperInTraining says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    My tin fool radar started sparking when Comey mentioned “state or local agencies”. I’m getting flashbacks to the IRS debacle being blamed on a low level employee in a Cincinnati office. I will not be at all shocked if Ethel, a seasonal part time FBI employee, decided to order a wiretap on
    Trump Towers. Mea culpa.

    Like

    Reply
  42. chester02 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Like

    Reply
  43. jeans2nd says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Like

    Reply
  44. fuzzi says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Sundance, why is the photo of Michael Rogers outlined in yellow?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

