FBI Director James Comey Says NO, FBI Did Not Wire Tap Trump Tower…

♦ The New York Times says the Obama administration DID wire tap Trump Tower. ♦The former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper said they DID NOT wire tap Trump Tower. ♦Mark Levin says Media Reports claim they DID wire tap Trump Tower. ♦Former AG Mulkasey says it appears officials DID wire tap Trump Tower.
Now FBI Director James Comey says the FBI did NOT wire tap Trump Tower.
WASHINGTON DC – FBI Director James Comey reportedly asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the election.
Senior American officials told The New York Times on Sunday that Comey has said the president’s wiretapping allegations are not true and asked the Justice Department on Saturday to publicly correct the record.
The report comes after President Trump, in a series of early Saturday tweets, claimed President Obama had ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower. (read more)
- The crowd saying Trump Tower WAS TAPPED are all using media reports. The media reports are based on intelligence leaks.
- The crowd saying Trump Tower WAS NOT TAPPED are using first hand knowledge of intelligence community they are in charge of.
In order for the media to join the NOT TAPPED crowd, the location of all the current ‘cool kids’, they must rebuke their own reporting from the intelligence community leakers.
C’mon Sd, that linked story says no such thing. It says there were intercepted communications, apparently pointing toward Manifort. Any or all of these could have been result of Ukraine monitors. No one knows.
This thing is silly/crazy enough w/o you citing a story for something it doesn’t say.
See Below. Thanks, Sundance:
What has the NYT not said?
What in the tarnation do you THINK,, *It says there were intercepted communications* What exactly do you think that is???? 😄
Wiretapping..
ONLY We have to progress into 21st century terms? >SPYINGspied< upon by, say the Demorat/Uni party?
What do you think “intercepted communications” are?
The media reported all of this based on nothing but leaks, and now that Trump makes similar claims they demand evidence.
He is pointing out their hypocrisy and hoisting them on their own petard. That is the point.
When you intercept someone’s communications that is spying, tapping their communications.
My 10 year old nephew can grasp that but you can’t?
P.S.
Say if i started “intercepting” your private phone calls and if i get caught doing it I would be prosecuted under wiretapping laws on the books right now. Government officials do it because they have written themselves immunity in to the law.
My 10 year old nephew can grasp that but you can’t?
Yes. That’s true. But the point is: Where were those wiretaps/intercepted communications? From Trump/Trump Tower? Or somewhere else? Everyone is assuming they are from Trump Tower. Nowhere does anything cited say that.
So is this the diversion that stops pizzagate?
Nope. Nothing stops it
I think it’s 🏫
Screaming headlines, New York Times, Jan. 19, 2017:
“Intercepted Russian Communications Part of Inquiry Into Trump Associates”
by co-author Michael S. Schmidt
Paragraph 6, last sentence:
“One official said intelligence reports based on some of the WIRETAPPED communications had been provided to the [Obama] White House.” (emphases mine)
Then today, March 5, 2017, the same NYT reporter, Michael S. Schmidt is co-author of this NYT piece entitled,
“Comey Asks Justice Dept. to Reject Trump’s Wiretapping Claim”
Paragraph 14 is a classic, inferring that Trump Tweets are based on “unproved claims” that secret phone tap warrants were issued, citing Breitbart and radio sources.
How long until we hear either “I quit!” or “You’re fired!” ???
NSA is governed by the Gag of Eight. The President is to report all intel info gathered though the “Gang Of Eight”
FISA is governed by the Court System appointed by the Chief Justice. Must be approved by DOJ.
Please correct me if someone can add to this!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NSA_warrantless_surveillance_(2001%E2%80%9307)
https://www.fletc.gov/sites/default/files/imported_files/training/programs/legal-division/downloads-articles-and-faqs/research-by-subject/miscellaneous/ForeignIntelligenceSurveillanceAct.pdf
Didn’t have to be FBI, NSA, or any other “official” organizations. Maybe Obama just hired his own little bunch of semi-pros to do the job….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Something like “Watergate” you think?
Obama is pure scum, and not as brilliantly intelligent as many once thought he was…. but I don’t think he’s THAT stupid. Then again, he’s so spiteful that maybe his common sense went out the window on this one. Who knows…
LikeLiked by 4 people
He does inhale, after all.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Like those three Islamic Information Technology guys that were ousted?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maria Bartiromo forgotten to ask Steve King about updates today. Bummer.
yeah, like those 3 mud slime high tech brothers ohomo hired
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m having trouble understanding Trump’s play here. I’m thrilled he’s on offense and taking the fight to our enemies (the MSM/Left), but I don’t see what this gets us unless there’s a WhiteHat leak.
Sundance tells us the IC is teaming with WhiteHats who were just waiting to be set free by Trump’s inauguration. Where are they? I understand the Obama statists are attempting a bloodless coup, but unless the good guys start leaking a counterattack, this attack doesn’t make sense.
The MSM and low-information voters won’t care that the absence of specific Trump wiretaps invalidates the Russian narrative, not when Trump’s cast as a loon and refuted by every official talking on the subject (even if they are corrupt perjurers like Clapper)
The MSM being wrong about the leaks won’t matter; their stories do their damage with sensational and false accusations. The slander gets printed on page 1 and frames the narrative while the correction runs three months later on page B13. No one reads it or cares.
Absent a smoking gun, I don’t get it. Someone please set me straight.
Confusing to say the least, eh? All I know is that for the past nearly two years we’ve watched Donald Trump in action. Time after time after time he does something “strange” or “controversial”, time after time after time his enemies think they’ve “got him”. And yet every single time, in the end it’s Donald who comes out on top, and we all say “Oh, so THAT’s what he was up to!” I trust that this is another such case…. albeit maybe far bigger than the others.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Fingers and toes crossed that you’re right. That’s my hope as well. It would be bat-guano crazy to make this kind of attack without an Ace in the hole or a master plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To understand things, we need evidence and reason. We cannot dispense with either one. We cannot base our understanding on faith, on habit, or some assumption of things. Until I receive adequate evidence which I can reason with, I will be confused and concerned about this situation. All disciples of truth ought to be.
You are saying what I was trying to say but much better than I was. This is what it seems to me:
1)Trump Tower was tapped but it wasn’t ordered DIRECTLY by Obama,Comey or Tapper;
2) Everyone in DC is aware of it, and no links between Trump and Russia were ever discovered;
3) Denials that have been made are word-parsing and are not lies but not full-truths either;
4) The accusation was President Trump tweeting without some plan due to frustration with the wire-tap, Sessions’ recusal and wanting it all to come to a head;
5) Spicer’s announcement that there will be no more on this while it is being investigated is the administration’s way of changing the subject now that it has all come to pass as President Trump was seeking in item 4.
Doesn’t make a lot of sense to me but who knows what all will come out through the investigation. At worst, it seems that there were investigations that included a wire-tap, that President Trump will feel vindicated because it happened while Obama was president, with his knowledge but not his direction or approval, that the info was leaked to the MSM and the Clinton campaign which was the real purpose of it to begin with but nothing could be found that was helpful. Obama will feel vindicated because he will say he didn’t order it giving dems a way of questioning President Trump’s ability to control his temper.
In the end, it will all turn into a big nothing with both sides and their supporters feeling like they won but nothing changing UNLESS real evidence of wrong-doing is PRODUCED and President Trump starts kicking ass and not just taking names.
No way was Obama not in the loop on something involving someone this high profile. No underling is going to go out on this limb on their on!
Trump did this as I mentioned above to bring it all to a head:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/05/trump-ends-innuendo-game-dealing/
Ditto. I’m getting fed up with this. I’m sure that’s the intended goal by the media. To confuse and frustrate. What concerns me is the push for an independent counsel by the dems. If there is damaging intel linking Trump to the Russians wouldn’t it have come out prior to the election or shortly there after? Why do they need an independent counsel, why not let the FBI investigate? Does the AG pick the independent counsel? Now we have an unverified report the Comey is rebuking Trumps claim. Either that is true and leaked by Comeys office or it’s a lie planted by the media by a holdover Obama person in the DOJ.
Sundance can you help out? I had read last week that the congress intel committee was unhappy with Comey not being forth coming with information regarding the investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have you ever played with a cat by making it chase a reflection from your watch on the floor? Same concept. POTUS slows the reflection down just enough to give the swamp critters hope, then changes direction and makes them chase it somewhere else. BTW, I love cats so don’t get upset; I just get bored sometimes.
The president can’t tell us classified information.
He used classified leaks reported by media to put the media in check.
It will be checkmate when leakers go to jail.
Some leakers will be eliminated before the game is over.
This is going to be a long game.
Someone, on a thread, in the last couple of days, said that lots of Obama people are still in there because it boxes them in. Something about the penalties being much worse if you are part of the government and lie about this sort of stuff. Sorry, I didn’t save it, but it made sense to me when I read it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is why there were no mass dismissals on day 1. Current federal employees are compelled by law to cooperate in federal investigations. Giving false testimony or refusing to cooperate will result in additional criminal charges. These Obama loyalists are boxed in like trapped rats.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am not a troll and Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself following the advice from Obama’s political appointees at the Justice Department is a bad decision on his part, in my opinion. I am not sure that he runs the Justice Department anymore or some Obama appointees have taken over. After we have all worked so hard to get DJT elected and have it all thrown away by a little gutless nominated Attorney General is more than I can stomach. Of course, I am aware of all these political chess games that peoples in power play, but I would leave these games to them because life is short and simple to me, and life is definitely not a game. If anyone wants to play games to get ahead, then by all means do it but leave me out of it.
LikeLike
if you start out saying you are not a troll youre a troll.
your concern re: Sessions is noted.
and disregarded.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Venus. Dont be a butt.
I too am very disappointed with Jeff sessions recluse I would have liked to see him hold the line and not fold like a paper tiger. I hope time will show that this was a good move but I don’t think so. I don’t care if Ms.Venus wants to say I’m a troll she can stick that in her pipe and blow. People can actually as adults discuss things with controversy we’re not in kindegarden. I also think Trump was disappointed because I don’t think he was consulted about what Jeff Sessions did. If that turns out to be true then I would certainly be disappointed. Apparently our president was on the USS Gerald Ford when Sessions made his refusal speech.
LikeLike
Are you taking your ball with you?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought the same but research led me to think he had no choice. He is a principle in the crooked FBI investigation. A clear conflict in legal terms that can not be avoided. All part of the scheme.
LikeLike
Sessions has yet gotten his second or third line of succession in place. He is alone and working within the enemy. Thanks to the Globalist in the Senate they have been delaying all confirmations. All planned so Trump cannot get any legislation in place.
LikeLike
There is NO evidence that Jefferson Beauregard Sessions has relinquished control of the Justice Department.
Jeff Sessions is a Southern gentleman of small physical stature, but he has gigantic stature and vast experience as a Prosecutor and as Attorney General of Alabama. He was also a good politician and a man of integrity.
Get a grip – Sessions and Trump have got this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
thank you… talk about paper tigers, some people cant handle whats going on then tune out… you think the establishment was just gonna give up
LikeLike
His recusal is limited to a narrow topic, one that isn’t even under investigation by the FBI.
He is still running the FBI.
People need to toughen up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is a “Victim” and my understanding is he can’t oversee.
LikeLike
Dana Borente – lawnewz/high profile/yes-obama-could-be-prosecuted-if-involved-with-illegal-surveillance/
LikeLike
Admin didn’t like my last reply to your earlier Session’s comment; so I’ll leave my grandma out of this one. Go back to your checker board. 3D chess is out of your league. Misdirection can be a hell of an offensive weapon. That southern man knows this very well. It was bred into him. His eyes are smiling way too much for him to be in an inferior position.
LikeLike
Well, here’s the thing, Mr. FBI, if you had done your job with Hillarys’s emils and told the whole truth, I might be inclined to believe you now. So, no…..I don’t believe a word you or Mr. Clapper say. You will say anything to CYA
LikeLiked by 5 people
^THIS^
Like. For some reason wordpress wont let me press the like button
I have the same problem.
Since my head is spinning maybe I misheard this – but on Harris Faulkner’s show on Fox, she said she needed to make a correction re what Comey said (or something like that) -and I think she said what should have been said is that Comey asked DOJ to publicly say that the FBI had nothing to do with this. ???? If that’s right, that makes a difference. He’s not saying it wasn’t done because of no proof, just that they were not involved. We know how the corrupt NYT lies and purposefully twists things so — ???? Anyone else hear that?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, this is what I read.
We need a scorecard to follow along.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Breaking: Sessions to hold press conference to announce unrecusal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol, that would make for many splodey heads
LikeLiked by 4 people
So if the FBI is claiming it wasn’t them… The logical follow-up questions are: did any information from wiretaps go through your office and who did them?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m thinking we’ll see some accidents in parks or falls from windows and balconies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No rooms left in the Obama Bunker. Every man for himself. The defections should start coming soon as they realize first in gets the best plea bargain.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Possibly some random, unexplained shootings in hotel parking lots as well…
I just got a email from some women from the Ukraine. I hope the NSA isn’t monitoring my internet usage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even if it is a domestic e mail, it is routed outside the USA where it is monitored in Germany or UK and sent back to the USA, where it now becomes information provided by a foreign government. How do you think they get around domestic spying laws?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, they are recording it – they just aren’t likely to pay any human attention (unless somebody has set a watchfilter looking for Ukrainian porn, that is).
LikeLiked by 2 people
well if she is a candidate for a mail-order wedding, there is your solution since she wouldn’t have to testify against you!
Folks…
**Wiretapping** is being used as a Misnomer…
Redirecting from the REAL tech that is being used…. 😄
Wiretapping is soooo,,, 70’s
LikeLiked by 5 people
“It depends on what the meaning of is is”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which is why it is used by PDJT, it conjures up images of Richard Nixon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was their first mistake.
Yup. Methinks a server was hacked.
Proof James Comey is a Ferengi.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We know Clapper is a liar. We know Comey is a weasel. Comey just said the FBI didn’t wiretap, that leaves every other intelligence agency that could have done it still not in the clear. The denial, obfuscation and misdirection are still thick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Supeona Lynch. All FISA warrants must be signed off by the AG.
This new Comey story sounds like the press is trying to undo their booboo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jesse Watters on right now dissecting these unsubstantiated reports about Comey.
“FBI Director James Comey reportedly asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the election.
Senior American officials told The New York Times on Sunday that Comey has said the president’s wiretapping allegations are not true and asked the Justice Department on Saturday to publicly correct the record.
The report comes after President Trump, in a series of early Saturday tweets, claimed President Obama had ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower.
The FBI and the DOJ declined to comment to the Times.
Comey wants the Justice Department to deflate Trump’s claim because there is no evidence to support it, the Times reported, and it insinuates that Comey’s FBI broke the law, the officials told the paper.”
What?
Misdirection.
LikeLiked by 3 people
and throw this into the mix of Swamp Gas…
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/wikileaks-destroys-obama-reveals-history-wiretapping-friends-rivals/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I never followed politics for the last 50 years as I always felt they were all crooks, liars and thieves but began following when I saw how Obummer was trying to destroy our country. I started thing Cruz was a good candidate but quickly became a Trump fan and soon found CTH. I read every word of every thread every day and have learned a lot here and am very grateful for all you Treepers! I am wondering if this play by Comey might not be a 4d chess move by Trump! Isn’t what Comey is asking is for the DOJ to reject Trumps claims by correcting the record of the tapps? Wouldn’t that take an official investigation by the DOJ to run concurrently with the congresscritters investigation? Maybe this is how PDJT gets around Sessions recusing himself? All I know is Trump is way too smart to have tweeted out this accusation with no plan;) God Bless President Trump!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Welcome to the Treehouse. I also believe that Trump knows exactly what he is doing, and is playing a lot of people as fools. Winning…!
I wish Comey would be cut loose.
Comey says it wasn’t him. So the domestic arm of law enforcement says it’s not them so then who? Can the Justice department do surveillance?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anybody can do surveillance.
https://www.flexispy.com/
“The most important Clapper revelation from “Meet the Press” was this: He emphatically told Todd the Obama intelligence agencies found “no evidence” of collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Russians. Nothing. Nada”
Ok, good but how would you know that for sure unless you wiretapped and hacked him or know who did (NSA)?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every time Sundance says “nothing burger,” I get concerned. I guess we have to wait for Sean Spicer tomorrow but based on what I’ve heard thus far from Spicer, it appears Trump was relying on media reports and not anything more he has learned from being on the inside.
This is scary to me. Who is running our government if the POTUS is still in the dark about things?
LikeLike
have faith
Geez, so far our top notch spies and congressional committees tasked with oversight have managed to catch Senator Sessions working when he was supposed to be working. Derp. They get a broken cookie.
But they can’t manage to catch some leakers. It’s as if nobody knows who accessed what information. Riiiiiiight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the best part is NO COMMENT by Trump now. Driving the drive by media insane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m telling ya: Watch the airports.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clapper TODAY said No Collusion
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article136600203.html
LikeLike
and we believe Clapper why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because he lied to Congress.
Trump just threw a big Monkey Wrench into the conversation?
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=http%3A%2F%2Fmedia.gettyimages.com%2Fillustrations%2Fmonkey-wrench-illustration-id97214937%3Fs%3D170667a&imgrefurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gettyimages.com%2Fdetail%2Fillustration%2Fmonkey-wrench-royalty-free-illustration%2F97214937&docid=RjqbOlG9HfOQTM&tbnid=SRWFROfo4YjLMM%3A&vet=1&w=361&h=475&bih=554&biw=1252&q=monkey%20wrench&ved=0ahUKEwiLzefW2cDSAhVs1oMKHUZ8D8g4ZBAzCFgoVjBW&iact=mrc&uact=8
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://media.gettyimages.com/illustrations/monkey-wrench-illustration-id97214937?s=170667a
One thing to say about the swamp, it’s sure is hard to see anything when your swimming under water.
We think this weekend was ‘ really something’ – but just wait until Monday-Friday. This is the week that President Trump has said he will issue another Executive Order re: Immigration and Vetting. No telling what other big surprises he has in store for the Lying Left and their Media. Heh.
Trump should *never* have allowed Comey to remain in charge of the FBI. Sadly, Trump is getting what he set himself up for.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is Crazy. The spokesperson for the FBI’s Comey denial denial is the same Sarah Isgur Flores that was the National Enquirer Cruz Mystery Girl No. 4…
Puts a whole different #NeverTrump perspective on this Comey Denial, as Sarah Isgur Flores was working behind the scenes for Head #NeverTrumper Ted Cruz, at least Sarah was the recipient of part of that $500K from Ted Cruz’s Super Pac, and working in concert w Carly F, to advance Ted Cruz’s Cruz’s endless #NeverTrump Campaign…
Sarah, who also worked as a staffer previously for Ted Cruz, worked previously for Carly Fiorini when Ted Cruz’s Super Pac, Keep the Promise, mysteriously gave $500K to Carly, before the Pac had even given $50K to Ted, as reported at CTH.
See the NY Times Story…
“Mr. Comey, who made the request on Saturday after Mr. Trump leveled his allegation on Twitter, has been working to get the Justice Department to knock down the claim because it falsely insinuates that the F.B.I. broke the law, the officials said.
“A spokesman for the F.B.I. declined to comment. Sarah Isgur Flores, the spokeswoman for the Justice Department, also declined to comment.”
Here is an article re Flores at the time of the NE story, which came from the Rubio camp…
http://heavy.com/news/2016/03/sarah-isgur-flores-ted-cruz-sex-scandal-carly-fiorina-national-enquirer-instagram-twitter-facebook-photos-pictures/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The
working…stable of attractivemedia women of DC get passed aroundmove around from agency to agency.
No wonder the Chinese wouldn’t let Obama get off the plane like a President, Obama had to use the plane’s rear service exit. A face slapping insult. Obama had to use the servant’s exit.
The Chinese made Obama exit the plane like a servant. The Chinese treated Obama like a servant, and Obama complied.
Zero respect from the Chinese and Zero self respect. Zero. None, Nada, Zilch.
Why should Americans trust Obama or respect him? The Chinese don’t. Our Allies don’t. Putin doesn’t. What is he still hanging around for? His legacy is now flying on the clothesline like old yellowed underwear.
Maybe it’s true they didn’t “wire tap”, but do their denials entail all other manners of surveillance that the NSA might have available that would not be technically a “wire tap”? Inquiring minds want to know.
Someone should award Comey with a brass shovel, in recognition of his concerted efforts to keep on digging that hole he’s in.
Obama’s damned if he did, damned if he didn’t!
If the FBI didn’t wiretap/surveill the Trumpster:
How did the Obama moles obtain/release the content of the calls to the Mexican and Australian hefes?
How did Hillary tweet about the supposed existence of a Trump server that connected him to the rooskies?
If Obama did spy on Trump, why the **** is a sitting president spying on the nominee of the opposition party?
Instead of Comey asking the state department to correct the record, he should call all of those editors pushing this story and ask them to!
The open wound,aka the democrat party, is oozing! Let it rot!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The nyt said “senior American officials said,” that comey said…..
But, “A spokesman for the F.B.I. declined to comment. Sarah Isgur Flores, the spokeswoman for the Justice Department, also declined to comment.”
Well, that certainly clears things up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again…in this whole scheme the only possible admissible evidence in view is the John McCain Pee Pee Dossier he gave to Comey. Everything else is hearsay.
I’m a little unclear why Comey still has this job?
My tin fool radar started sparking when Comey mentioned “state or local agencies”. I’m getting flashbacks to the IRS debacle being blamed on a low level employee in a Cincinnati office. I will not be at all shocked if Ethel, a seasonal part time FBI employee, decided to order a wiretap on
Trump Towers. Mea culpa.
