FBI Director James Comey Says NO, FBI Did Not Wire Tap Trump Tower…

♦ The New York Times says the Obama administration DID wire tap Trump Tower. ♦The former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper said they DID NOT wire tap Trump Tower. ♦Mark Levin says Media Reports claim they DID wire tap Trump Tower. ♦Former AG Mulkasey says it appears officials DID wire tap Trump Tower.

Now FBI Director James Comey says the FBI did NOT wire tap Trump Tower.

WASHINGTON DC – FBI Director James Comey reportedly asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the election. Senior American officials told The New York Times on Sunday that Comey has said the president’s wiretapping allegations are not true and asked the Justice Department on Saturday to publicly correct the record.

The report comes after President Trump, in a series of early Saturday tweets, claimed President Obama had ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower. (read more)

The crowd saying Trump Tower WAS TAPPED are all using media reports. The media reports are based on intelligence leaks.

are all using media reports. The media reports are based on intelligence leaks. The crowd saying Trump Tower WAS NOT TAPPED are using first hand knowledge of intelligence community they are in charge of.

In order for the media to join the NOT TAPPED crowd, the location of all the current ‘cool kids’, they must rebuke their own reporting from the intelligence community leakers.

