Mark Levin Discusses Wire Tapping that James Clapper Denies Ever Existed…

Mark “Old Yeller” Levin appears on Fox and Friends to present his case against the Obama administration’s spying on Donald Trump. However, the flaw in Levin’s presentation is that he uses multiple media reports to frame his argument. DNI Director James Clapper stated this morning, that no wire tapping ever took place.
In essence, while well presented, the underlying Levin framework against President Obama is based on multiple Fake News reports of wire tapping that is non existent.
WATCH:
President Trump,
Forget about calling on Congress to investigate anything, much less this wiretapping story.
Jeff Sessions agreed to recuse himself from investigating Russian involvement in the Presidential Campaign and possible collusion of you or your surrogates with Russian agents.
However, AG Sessions DID NOT recuse himself from possible illegal (worse than) “Watergate” type activities of the prior administration.
So, forget a Congressional investigation.
Instead, have AG Sessions seat a Grand Jury and begin issuing subpoenas and get serious about taking these matters.
If Congress were to investigate this matter, I think the results would be about the same as their investigations into IRS misconduct and the Benghazi affair. And we all know how effective those investigations were.
Congress is a black hole in the swamp. It is sucking up the truth to preserve the loot.
Sundance is just going to
let us go until someone
Guessed what he is
Through en out there
Publish the FISA requests. The first request in June specified Candidate Trump by name, and was denied. The second request was “narrowed”, which I think was simply eliminating Candidate Trumps’ name from the warrant details. Regardless, who or why would get a wire tapp approved and then not use it? Everyone knew that the administration at the time had a heart on to find a way to torch OUR NEW PRESIDENT
The Dems and UniParty know he has it. It is an ace up his sleeve to use if needed. He is calling their bluff or bs right now. All in due time.
And now Comey is begging the Justice Dept. to say there was no wiretapping, to cover himself. WHY is this guy still there and what dangerous game is he playing???
The notorious failing fake news outlet NYT is saying that Comey is begging. I didn’t hear Comey begging.
“A spokesman for the F.B.I. declined to comment. Sarah Isgur Flores, the spokeswoman for the Justice Department, also declined to comment.”
Did Comey set PTrump up or what? I thought I had a grip on things. Now I don’t have a clue.
Levin is just trying to up his failing ‘NYTimes’ like numbers.
He’s a #NeverTrumper.
He’s done great damage to his franchise and he knows it.
All “Old Yeller’ is doing is a little yelling, “Hey, it’s me. Over here, ‘The Great One’, remember me?”
I saw a long Levin post quoted on Reddit yesterday, which looked, exactly like a plagiarized Sundance post a couple of days before, systematically laying out the wiretapping the NYT and other Obama surrogates reported on. Reminded me of Chuck.
Also the kids (?) on reddit have been up in arms about a 3 Billion dollar slush fund the DOJ had via the not-enough-as-it-was fines Warren was all up in arms about. But I’ve been thinking about it. What about all the money the banks paid back, $400 + billion https://www.treasury.gov/initiatives/financial-stability/reports/Pages/TARP-Tracker.aspx#All Where did that get reallocated to?
And that TARP money that rolled over year after year, wasn’t that like a multi-trillion dollar slush fund(s).? I was reading a Hillary email after Les sent me off on a couple of day run down that rabbit hole again and noticed she was arranging a “1.5 billion package” for Libya as it fell apart, like they didn’t have their own money. I got to wondering how that happens, Hillary just gives away packages of billions of dollars?
Does Bill help facilitate any of that?
Is there a commission involved?
Do we get a list of everything the State or other Departments spent?
No wonder they are freaking out.
How do you defend wrong doing?
Change the subject.
I’m ready to win one of these.
Is that possible?
The Comey news is puzzling. Damn I need a defogger.
It is so twisted and skewed and complicated the answer has to be ‘SIMPLE.’
I trust President Trump.
I do not believe for a minute that he based his tweets on Levins proof.
Trump has a 100% track record of knowing how to play the media.
Everything so far is speculation.
When the answer comes it will be something unexpected and absolutely correct.
Right now, Fox quoting NYT (right??) – FBI director asks DOJ to reject Pres. Trump’s wiretapping claim.
Since my head is swimming, is this Comey asking DOJ to deny or affirm the claim? I don’t trust any of them.
