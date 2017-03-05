Mark Levin Discusses Wire Tapping that James Clapper Denies Ever Existed…

Mark “Old Yeller” Levin appears on Fox and Friends to present his case against the Obama administration’s spying on Donald Trump. However, the flaw in Levin’s presentation is that he uses multiple media reports to frame his argument. DNI Director James Clapper stated this morning, that no wire tapping ever took place.

In essence, while well presented, the underlying Levin framework against President Obama is based on multiple Fake News reports of wire tapping that is non existent.

WATCH:

