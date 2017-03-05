Director of National Intelligence James Clapper Denies Any Trump Tower Wiretapping, EVER…

…which simultaneously means all of the voluminous media reports, based on leaks of wire tapping, were and are “Fake News”.
The former Director of National Intelligence (DNI), James Clapper, appears on NBC with Chuck Todd and categorically denies there was ever any wire tapping of Donald Trump in Trump Tower as a candidate or as a President Elect. WATCH:
Now, the obvious caveat is that DNI Clapper has previously lied to congress about meta-data collection, or mass surveillance of communications of Americans; later claiming it was the ‘least possible lie’ he could come up with.
So, unfortunately Clapper is not necessarily trustworthy. However, that said, if we are to take Clapper as being honest and straightforward this time, well, that means ALL of the prior media reports are FAKE NEWS.
There are dozens of New York Times, Washington Post and various left-wing media articles –SEE HERE– which point to the stories around these “Wire Taps”.
Additionally, there are exponentially more politicians who are ‘on-the-record’ giving their opinion about the intelligence “leaks” that are framed around these supposed “wire-taps” actually taking place. Heck, the entire ‘muh Russian‘ conspiracy is necessarily dependent on the existence of leaks which are founded upon these “taps”.
So an entire media apparatus which has decried the label of being called “Fake News”, are now either going to have to admit their prior presentations were, well, actually fake news; or they are going to have to refute DNI Clapper and stick to their position. Don’t look for the latter, and they’ll ignore the former.
Move along, move along…. ignore noticing that all of those prior media reports and column inches were based entirely on fabricated loin cloth.
President Trump pointing out the media stories that have claimed “wire tapps” as evidence to the existence of said “wire tapps”, now puts the media into a position of admitting their stories were false. But don’t wait for the media to actually admit their stories were false, they’ll count on no-one actually holding them accountable for that aspect.
Additionally, you can see the full retreat by the political apparatchik in this interview with Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) who was questioned about his Friday claim that there were actually transcripts of communications between Trump officials and the Russians based on intelligence intercepts. Today, in the face of President Trump again pointing out references to these intercepts, Senator Chris Coons walks back. WATCH:
“Nothingburger”
Summary of MSM Articles Discussing Wire Taps HERE
NSA Director Mike Rogers Discussion via Wire Taps HERE
Full Timeline of Intelligence Community Reporting HERE
Bill Mitchell likes to say “You can’t drain the swamp without pissing off the swamp dwellers.” I am very proud of how Trump’s Team is performing here amidst the buzzing of angry bees. Since TRUMP is beholden ONLY to the AMERICAN CITIZEN, so many of our allies concerns that: he is beleaguered and weakened, that he is surrounded by GOP Globalists, that Priebus is a spy, that Spicer is a poor spokesman, that Pence should behead the CEO of AP …. it seems useless angst to me. He cares little what McCain says; what Jake Tapper says; or what doubters say. He just keeps pulverizing ISIS; planning the WALL; and bringing jobs back to AMERICA. We AIN’T SEEN NOTHING YET!
WTF? Could Clapper be trying to pull a CYA move for the coming ****storm?
Sorry but I’m missing the point of this whole thing- is this only meant to discredit the press? if so pretty damn lame- I hope Trump is straight and going after a serious crime and not just to prove some worthless point of an already discredited press
Comey Asks Justice Dept. to Reject Trump’s Wiretapping Claim
http://archive.is/O4GpQ#selection-1929.0-1929.60
Let me get this straight. No wire taps, no warrants, nothing at all. So what is Mr Comey investigating? The McCain fake dossier?
Comey, the clown that could not see Hillery as a criminal? Trump, drain the swamp. Keep up the good work. Tell Sessions not to back down and to retract his statement.
It looks like Trump is trapping them into admissions like this one of Comey denying that FBI sought wiretap (FiSA?).
Thereby forcing the topic that Trump was subject to surveillance WITHOUT proper warrant, or by some other means than FISA warrant.
As Howie says immediately below, “warrantless wiretapping”.
As I think I understand, NSA these days just hoovers everything up. Then it’s subject to search and analysis by data “fusion” centers. To which Obama greatly expanded who can access and search that data last Fall.
So maybe PresTrump is tricking Congress, Media, etc into having to delve into the topic of unrestrained illegal surveillance by the Deep State. Quite a wider topic than the single, narrow topic of Obama being able to claim he didn’t order wiretapping.
Unless there was Obama warrantless wiretapping.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-04/obama-advisor-rhodes-wrong-president-can-order-wiretap-and-why-trump-may-have-last-l
Bingo. They got a watered down warrant from FISA which did not mention Trump, and then used it beyond the parameters under which it was granted.
It is beginning to be clear. President Trump has the Uniparty/deep state running around in circles, chasing their tails to point they have just invalidated all their own screechings on Trumpssia.
Given the extensive assertions by left-wing media sources about the “wiretapping” story, one wonders: were these revelations simply meant to make President Trump look guilty of, well, something, but the blowback unexpectedly caught the Obama administration instead? What if the wiretapping actually occurred, the Lefties, seeking to damage President Trump, inadvertently damaged President Obama. Given that these people have operated with impunity to destroy whomever they please for the last 16 or more years, they may no longer be the sharpest knives in the drawer. Unchecked power over a long time (probably the last 24 years) could dull the edge a bit and make you less careful of all possible ramifications…
Just sayin’.
Maybe the correct term is not “wire-tapping”, it’s a special name that collects data, maybe “computer-tapping”. Maybe a different way to word it, … like did the NSA or CIA gather electronic/computer/cellular/video/audio/ or other forms of data on Trump. Was any type of request made that focused on Trump or Trump Team to collect data .
Remember what President Clinton did with the word “is”, and how he tried to deny sex with intern.
So the word “wire-tapping” or old terms may mean old style tools, which they didn’t use, they used more advanced tools. 🙂
1) Re.: clapper; fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice…
2) It is very very unlikely that President Trump would have made those tweets without irrefutable evidence sitting in front of him.
I’m very confused. Do we know, will it ever be possible to know if wire tapping happened?
There was reporting on the conversation between Trump and Australian prime minister, wasn’t there?
There was reporting about Flynn’s conversation with Russian contact, wasn’t there? Including mention of a script of the conversation, indicating a recorded conversation was transcribed.
How else have these come to light other than wiretapping / hoovering up of telecom / data streams?
The below statement sums things up nicely. All the gnashing of teeth we’re hearing is caused by the panic of them finally being cornered.
Quote from Zerohedge http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-04/obama-advisor-rhodes-wrong-president-can-order-wiretap-and-why-trump-may-have-last-l
“In any event, the bottom line here appears to be that with his tweet, Trump has opened a can of worms with two possible outcomes: either the wiretaps exist as Trump has suggested, and the president will use them to attack both the Obama administration and the media for political overreach; or, there were no wiretaps, which as Matthew Boyle writes, would suggest the previous administration had no reason to suspect Trump colluded with a foreign government.”
‘least possible lie’
I think Clapper’s testimony was something like “I’m trying to phrase this in the LEAST UNTRUTHFUL WAY POSSIBLE”
When someone’s stacking double negatives like that, no good is afoot.
I hope you and others have these articles ALL archived Sundance. I’m sure you do, but just thought I’d mention it.
