Director of National Intelligence James Clapper Denies Any Trump Tower Wiretapping, EVER…

…which simultaneously means all of the voluminous media reports, based on leaks of wire tapping, were and are “Fake News”.

The former Director of National Intelligence (DNI), James Clapper, appears on NBC with Chuck Todd and categorically denies there was ever any wire tapping of Donald Trump in Trump Tower as a candidate or as a President Elect. WATCH:

.

Now, the obvious caveat is that DNI Clapper has previously lied to congress about meta-data collection, or mass surveillance of communications of Americans; later claiming it was the ‘least possible lie’ he could come up with.

So, unfortunately Clapper is not necessarily trustworthy. However, that said, if we are to take Clapper as being honest and straightforward this time, well, that means ALL of the prior media reports are FAKE NEWS.

(New York Times Article Link)

There are dozens of New York Times, Washington Post and various left-wing media articles –SEE HERE– which point to the stories around these “Wire Taps”.

Additionally, there are exponentially more politicians who are ‘on-the-record’ giving their opinion about the intelligence “leaks” that are framed around these supposed “wire-taps” actually taking place. Heck, the entire ‘muh Russian‘ conspiracy is necessarily dependent on the existence of leaks which are founded upon these “taps”.

So an entire media apparatus which has decried the label of being called “Fake News”, are now either going to have to admit their prior presentations were, well, actually fake news; or they are going to have to refute DNI Clapper and stick to their position. Don’t look for the latter, and they’ll ignore the former.

Move along, move along…. ignore noticing that all of those prior media reports and column inches were based entirely on fabricated loin cloth.

President Trump pointing out the media stories that have claimed “wire tapps” as evidence to the existence of said “wire tapps”, now puts the media into a position of admitting their stories were false. But don’t wait for the media to actually admit their stories were false, they’ll count on no-one actually holding them accountable for that aspect.

Additionally, you can see the full retreat by the political apparatchik in this interview with Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) who was questioned about his Friday claim that there were actually transcripts of communications between Trump officials and the Russians based on intelligence intercepts. Today, in the face of President Trump again pointing out references to these intercepts, Senator Chris Coons walks back. WATCH:

.

Summary of MSM Articles Discussing Wire Taps HERE

NSA Director Mike Rogers Discussion via Wire Taps HERE

Full Timeline of Intelligence Community Reporting HERE

Advertisements