Did Trump Tower “Wire Taps” Exist? Former AG Mulkasey says “Yes”, and Here’s Why….

The far-left Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, said this morning there were no wire taps at Trump Tower. The far-right Director of Non-Intelligence, Mark Levin, outlines all the media reports claiming there were wire taps at Trump Tower.
So were there wire taps, and surveillance at Trump Tower or not?
Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey scratches the clay from his cleats, rares back, and hurls an atomic fastball right down the middle. Saying: Trump was “right” that there was surveillance on Trump Tower for intelligence purposes. WATCH:
“This is the difference between being correct and right. The president was not correct in saying President Obama ordered a tap on a server in Trump Tower. However, I think he’s right in that there was surveillance and that it was conducted at the behest of the attorney general – at the Justice Department through the FISA court.”
Here’s what’s going on, that almost everyone seems to be missing.
President Trump cannot publicly disclose anything relating to his first hand knowledge of national security issues, specifically intelligence gathering, without opening himself up to accusations of the mishandling of classified information…. which naturally his opposition would use to: #1) drive a media narrative, #2) demand an investigation of him as a leaker of classified intel, and #3) ultimately lead to pearl-clutching calls for impeachment etc.
President Trump cannot publicly discuss anything related to his knowledge of classified information or intelligence. His opposition (Dems and Media) know this, and therefore use his inability to discuss these matters as a tool to shape their chosen narratives.
The Alinsky accuser can run to the microphones, but the accused has a constitutional gag order. See how that works?
Absent of the President’s ability to discuss or defend himself, he enters into the media matrix at a disadvantage. The media can claim anything, and President Trump cannot provide evidence to refute their claims without compromising his position. The media knows this. The media use this dynamic to their advantage.
The President cannot publicly discuss anything provided to him from the intelligence community. However, President Trump CAN publicly discuss, or draw attention to, media reports which contain stories about leaks as derived from classified intelligence leaks.
The President cannot publicly discuss his knowledge of intelligence information; however, the president can publicly use media information to outline a concern. Ergo:
The President is referencing Media Reports which have sold a storyline that claims various intelligence entities during the Obama administration were wire tapping him.
The president protects himself from accusations of revealing classified information by discussing media reports which contain leaks of classified information the president is unable to discuss.
See the play?
“Complicated business folks; complicated business”…
This understanding establishes the framework for this following interview. WATCH:
Why wouldn’t Obozo do it. They threw an innocent man in jail over the Benghazi video. Remember that. I do.
Comey just showed his stripes:
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/03/05/us/politics/trump-seeks-inquiry-into-allegations-that-obama-tapped-his-phones.html
Everyone is in CYA mode.
They’re all dirty.
Could be Comey is telling DOJ to come forward and refute the allegations….which would be a very hard ass request if the DOJ cannot do so….
This is what Larry Schweikart thinks is happening….
That said, Ed Klein said Comey is Trump’s source. So the NYT might be throwing this out there as a complete lie. Won’t be the first time….
The Swamp is in MAJOR scrambling mode. Today Josh Earnest accused the FBI of conducting surveillance, and yet Comey denies it.
As Sundance wrote, the rats are using Trump’s inability to disclose sources/methods as a tool to shift the blame. But what every insider understands and concedes is that surveillance took place, and that Trump has the ability to trace the malfeasance. Now the quibbling is over who is going to get reamed for it.
Comey Asks Justice Dept. to Reject Trump’s Wiretapping Claim
WASHINGTON — The F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s assertion that President Barack Obama ordered the tapping of Mr. Trump’s phones, senior American officials said on Sunday. Mr. Comey has argued that the highly charged claim is false and must be corrected, they said, but the department has not released any such statement.
Mr. Comey, who made the request on Saturday after Mr. Trump leveled his allegation on Twitter, has been working to get the Justice Department to knock down the claim because it falsely insinuates that the F.B.I. broke the law, the officials said.
A spokesman for the F.B.I. declined to comment. Sarah Isgur Flores, the spokeswoman for the Justice Department, also declined to comment.
Mr. Comey’s request is a remarkable rebuke of a sitting president, putting the nation’s top law enforcement official in the position of questioning Mr. Trump’s truthfulness. The confrontation underscores the high stakes of what the president and his aides have unleashed by accusing the former president of a conspiracy to undermine Mr. Trump’s young administration.
I just read the article. I don’t believe a word of it.
Exactly. 4 dimensional chess from PDJT yet again.
They are all caught. And now the real chess is played. Who will cave first and admit the taps to save himself? Rats on a sinking liberal festering filthy ship.
Fwop, plop, smash, splat, thud, smash,thunk…………………Are……..
Sounds shortly after criminals jump out of windows and off other high places….
Yes. There will be more suicides.
Before the election- https://heatst.com/world/exclusive-fbi-granted-fisa-warrant-covering-trump-camps-ties-to-russia/
The Ministry of Truth did not think this through fast enough to change the narrative, I think it’s #reallyfakenews
Some people need to go to jail.
We might need a brand-new prison to house them all. Supermax.
Gitmo.
” … no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing”. I am certain that if the surveillance had turned up anything that could be twisted into something negative against the Trump campaign, it would have been leaked. The good news is that nothing was found. The bad news for the Democrats is that now they have to either 1) admit that all the leaks to the enemedia were fake news or 2) submit to a congressional hearing into the possibility of illegal surveillance. Pres Trump must have known about this and held onto it until just the right moment. Now instead of the Dems being on offense, they are all scrambling to distance themselves using politician-lawer-speak to deny any involvement or wrongdoing.
Quotes around ” wire tapping”, means any type of surreptious surveillance….perhaps a
SERVER BREACH ?
Is Comey now calling out the DOJ per the NYT article to “refute ” Trump allegations… e.g… tell everybody who did what when and why and on whose directions….
I have no doubt there was a wiretap. What is interesting and of course overlooked by the msm is the wiretapping proves there is no collusion with Russia because IF there was solid evidence the audio would have already been leaked and the press would be all over it. Well played President Trump, well played.
It wasn’t me
my head hurts
Time to review your truth tables https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Truth_table
Our President sure knows how to kick shiate up!!!!! The deep state and its operatives in congress and the media got rid of Flynn and thought they had Sessions. Methinks President Trump threw down the gauntlet.
COMEY just denied everything and refusing to cooperate per Drudge.
He can go to jail with the rest.
It’s a NY Times article. Let’s not make it the gospel.
Computer scientists LOL
Sounds like they’re trying to draw some weasel-word difference between “wire tap” (which didn’t happen, no bugs were placed, no wires were spliced into) and electronic intercepts, which is what appears to have happened.
The preceding was recorded earlier because we were ashamed to do it now. – Laugh-In
Since they are expanding the scope of the inquiry, hopefully Congress will find the time to include Clinton Cash…..you know between pearl clutching, sitting on their asses, and fundraising
At the end of that segment, ” coming up next, Al Franken”
Franken pointedly asked the Russian question of Sessions, likely with foreknowledge of the answer.
Who was feeding Franken intel?
I believe Jay Sekulow is filing a FOIA asking for that very information.
Trump once again has used the media narrative to his advantage. He has boxed them in. If the reports are accurate – then Obama broke the law. If the reports are inaccurate, then the media is guilty of Fake News and he has them hoisted on their own pitard.
House Intelligence Committee Will Investigate Obama Administration Wiretapping Of Trump Campaign
“One of the focus points of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation is the U.S. government’s response to actions taken by Russian intelligence agents during the presidential campaign,” said Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) in a statement.
“As such, the Committee will make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party’s campaign officials or surrogates, and we will continue to investigate this issue if the evidence warrants it.”
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3531761/posts
Just great…yet another ‘congressional investigation’ by the GOPe. A giant flap ensues, and in the end, nobody gets indicted. Those toothless tigers might as well not even bother.
I’m waiting for a DoJ investigation, followed by criminal indictments.
“Complicated business folks; complicated business”…President Trump
For the Hot Head Turks who demand PUBLIC HANGINGS for D.C. wrongdoers, and demand them YESTERDAY, let them review again the enormous depth of the Federal Swamp. Trump’s courage in the face of the Globe’s Most Powerful Evil deserves gratitude, admiration, and an esteemed place on the mantel of our greatest AMERICAN PATRIOTS.
Trump would be open to “accusations of revealing classified information”. Ok.
So if the NSA knows who shot JFK and that’s classified by its own hand it can never be revealed to the American people because it was designated “classified”.
A nice device if you are the perpetrator. The deep staters must be in continuous hysterical laughter at how they get to run the country
Except the President does have the authority to un-classify material. He would certainly draw criticism from the media for doing so, but probably not the people.
Dummy… declassify.
BTW… people want Obama locked up, but I desperately want to see Jarrett and Rhodes to go down.
I’ve been telling concerned family members to TRUST TRUMP. He’s not gotten where he is today without being smart.
I love my President.
OK, I was under the impression that the President has the authority to declassify most information that is classified (with limited exceptions). Why can’t Trump simply declassify the FISA applications in question? Certainly these wiretaps can’t still be in effect.
This will expose Obama for what he is. Further, the results of the taps will surely put this “Russians” foolishness to bed once and for all.
Am I missing something here guys?
The entire FISA debacle should be declassified.
SCOTUS would block, probably because the intel community has dirt on them.
FBI didn’t tap Trump
DOJ didn’t tap Trump
The NSA tapped Trump by order of VALERIE JARRETT and no one else knew about it, EXCEPT FOR THE HILLARY CAMPAIGN.
Worse than Watergate AND I WANT TO KNOW WHAT BRIAN PAGLIANO KNEW AND WHEN? DID HE SET HILLARY’S SECRET SERVER UP AS AN EAVESDROPPING TOOL ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN? Is that why she deleted so many emails and explains why her IT GUY Pagliano was a NO SHOW before Congress?
Doubt that ValJar helped Hillary; ValJar tossed Hillary under the bus a long time ago, which is why ValJar is hanging with the Obamas — ValJar no longer has Secret Service protection and the Clintons are ruthless killers. Just ask Seth Rich’s family.
The media is mad that Trump took the media at its word?
What a clownmuffin. “Why doesn’t Pres.Trump tell us why it’s a fact? – It’s Top Secret stuff are you going to go after the source? It’s illegal as you know to leak!!!!” WTF
The narrative has changed. Obama on defense. America knows he was doing a Nixon, with legal cover. Politically weaponized US intelligence brought to bear against the Republican Presidential candidate.
These are dark times and rollback which is necessary to avoid soft dictatorship is dubious. Can we ever put this doubt back in the bottle?
Total genius!
I have a feeling Monday is going to be an explosive day. For the uniparty/GOPe/media complex. The fact that the media is in full-tilt cover-up and mocking Trump, and Dems are rushing to say “It wasn’t me!” leads me to believe there is a huge story about to be open on Monday morning.
I liked what he said at the end. Putin would be stupid to hack into DNC servers to help Trump. At the time it was done, Trump was a sure loser. He thinks Russia hacked into the surver to intimidate Clinton. Hack or no hack, I don’t think Wikileaks got the documents from Russia.
I put my money on Trump being right that oblamus knew about the surveillance and approved of it. Trump needs to get rid of Comey some how, or at least say he has no confidence in him. He is black hat all the way.
The Establishment is really sweating this.
It’s more than “wiretaps”. The President, First Lady, Campaign advisors, friends and family were all being monitored. The MSM is totally compromised including Fox. The ball is now firmly in the Congress. Will an ambitious Congress man or woman of either party take up the mantle and honor our founding fathers?
So, there were no wiretaps which found no evidence of collusion. But there was a FISA request which means there was probable cause. But no one asked for it. And the no one who asked for it found nothing. But there must have been malfeasance or the FISA court would have never approved the warrant that no one asked for. Sounds like a solid case.
Do we have to parse the definition of “wire-tap”?
President Trump: Heads I win, tails you lose 🙂
Loretta Lynch. Not the FBI … Loretta Lynch.
Trying to figure out if I am the only one that remembers back when some newspapers and DC politicians found out they were being wire tapped. I think it was back in 2009 & 2010…If Obama & others in the Obama administration would do it then I truly believe that Obama’s people would do it with Trump.
