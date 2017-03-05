Did Trump Tower “Wire Taps” Exist? Former AG Mulkasey says “Yes”, and Here’s Why….

The far-left Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, said this morning there were no wire taps at Trump Tower. The far-right Director of Non-Intelligence, Mark Levin, outlines all the media reports claiming there were wire taps at Trump Tower.

So were there wire taps, and surveillance at Trump Tower or not?

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey scratches the clay from his cleats, rares back, and hurls an atomic fastball right down the middle. Saying: Trump was “right” that there was surveillance on Trump Tower for intelligence purposes. WATCH:

“This is the difference between being correct and right. The president was not correct in saying President Obama ordered a tap on a server in Trump Tower. However, I think he’s right in that there was surveillance and that it was conducted at the behest of the attorney general – at the Justice Department through the FISA court.”

Here’s what’s going on, that almost everyone seems to be missing.

President Trump cannot publicly disclose anything relating to his first hand knowledge of national security issues, specifically intelligence gathering, without opening himself up to accusations of the mishandling of classified information…. which naturally his opposition would use to: #1) drive a media narrative, #2) demand an investigation of him as a leaker of classified intel, and #3) ultimately lead to pearl-clutching calls for impeachment etc.

President Trump cannot publicly discuss anything related to his knowledge of classified information or intelligence. His opposition (Dems and Media) know this, and therefore use his inability to discuss these matters as a tool to shape their chosen narratives.

The Alinsky accuser can run to the microphones, but the accused has a constitutional gag order. See how that works?

Absent of the President’s ability to discuss or defend himself, he enters into the media matrix at a disadvantage. The media can claim anything, and President Trump cannot provide evidence to refute their claims without compromising his position. The media knows this. The media use this dynamic to their advantage.

The President cannot publicly discuss anything provided to him from the intelligence community. However, President Trump CAN publicly discuss, or draw attention to, media reports which contain stories about leaks as derived from classified intelligence leaks.

The President cannot publicly discuss his knowledge of intelligence information; however, the president can publicly use media information to outline a concern. Ergo:

The President is referencing Media Reports which have sold a storyline that claims various intelligence entities during the Obama administration were wire tapping him.

The president protects himself from accusations of revealing classified information by discussing media reports which contain leaks of classified information the president is unable to discuss.

See the play?

“Complicated business folks; complicated business”…

This understanding establishes the framework for this following interview. WATCH:

