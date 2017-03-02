Senate Confirms Dr. Ben Carson and Governor Rick Perry for Trump Cabinet…

The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Dr. Ben Carson as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Governor Rick Perry as Energy Secretary, adding two more Cabinet leaders to President Donald Trump’s administration.

Secretary Carson passed with a senate approval vote of 58-41; and the vote for Secretary Perry was 62-37.

The Democrats continue using the confirmation process as a slowdown gimmick to stall the Senate from voting on any legislation. The larger Democrat objective is to obstruct any legislative accomplishments as they continue their highly coordinated actions to undermine and attack the Trump agenda.

The Democrats are joined by their UniParty republican colleagues toward that specific endeavor. The aggregate DC swamp is a UniParty of self-interest now openly defending itself -across party lines- from the existential threat that is the Trump ‘swamp draining’ agenda. Additionally, the recent DC narrative against Attorney General Jeff Sessions is simply a variant approach toward the same objective.

The larger American electorate are witnessing why the past several decades have created a legislative bubble of activity that only benefits the special interests and lobbyists who write and construct the legislation.

Unfortunately for their enterprise, President Trump won election despite the professional K-Street lobbying class -funded by Wall Street and special interests- working against him.

Now, as President Trump seeks to enact policies that remove those influences, both sides of the UniParty apparatus rise up in opposition to the reform. Some are able to do it more openly than others, but all intents and purposes remain the same.

…It’s really nothing more than a big club, and the politicians want desperately to keep the American electorate out of it…

