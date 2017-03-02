Senate Confirms Dr. Ben Carson and Governor Rick Perry for Trump Cabinet…

The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Dr. Ben Carson as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Governor Rick Perry as Energy Secretary, adding two more Cabinet leaders to President Donald Trump’s administration.
Secretary Carson passed with a senate approval vote of 58-41; and the vote for Secretary Perry was 62-37.
The Democrats continue using the confirmation process as a slowdown gimmick to stall the Senate from voting on any legislation. The larger Democrat objective is to obstruct any legislative accomplishments as they continue their highly coordinated actions to undermine and attack the Trump agenda.
The Democrats are joined by their UniParty republican colleagues toward that specific endeavor. The aggregate DC swamp is a UniParty of self-interest now openly defending itself -across party lines- from the existential threat that is the Trump ‘swamp draining’ agenda. Additionally, the recent DC narrative against Attorney General Jeff Sessions is simply a variant approach toward the same objective.
The larger American electorate are witnessing why the past several decades have created a legislative bubble of activity that only benefits the special interests and lobbyists who write and construct the legislation.
Unfortunately for their enterprise, President Trump won election despite the professional K-Street lobbying class -funded by Wall Street and special interests- working against him.
Now, as President Trump seeks to enact policies that remove those influences, both sides of the UniParty apparatus rise up in opposition to the reform. Some are able to do it more openly than others, but all intents and purposes remain the same.
…It’s really nothing more than a big club, and the politicians want desperately to keep the American electorate out of it…
Drain the Swamp or Burn the Land.
Donald Trump, the Candidate had an awesome social media presence that was on message, on offense, never on defense, and always won the news cycle. I don’t know what Scavino Jr. is doing now on twitter, but its not much and its not forward messaging.
The social media machine needs to start rolliing again (ie-TrumpTrain) b/c as I sit here in the middle of the country it looks like NY-DC is in a FLAME WAR
They took out Flynn. They’re trying to take out Gorska. They’re screaming & wanting to peel off Sessions. So that Trump is alone.
I know that POTUS and his counsel told DOJ Sessions not to recuse himself but Sessions just did. Calls for Special Prosecutor have already begun by REPUBLICANS. My question is – who for? for what offense?
POTUS can’t stop the republicans in congress but we can. The problem is #45 needs a social media General FAST to start fighting fire with fire so WE have some direction on where to go to have an impact, like in the campaign! This is OBAMA and Valerie Jarrett we’re talking about, who just moved into Michelle’s home to run the shadow government 2 miles from where Trump now lives. Funny how they lost 30,000+ emails but they saved all the documents as they crammed their suitcases full on their way out the door to leak and bring down Trump drip by drip w/the MSM which Scavino Jr. is doing nothing to counter.
Scavino is Director of Social Media, that’s all.
He has no strategic role. His is to show transparency in the administration with videos and stills, so that everyone knows what Trump is doing from day to day. I haven’t noticed any difference from then to now. He posts a lot every day.
BTW, Scavino’s new official White House Twitter address is
His old and new sites are mirror images.
I’ve been wondering why Scavino hasn’t had higher visibility. If it’s because he’s lit up 100 times as bright through proxies and surrogates now, then hey – I get that, and not a problem. But if that’s not the case, then it is WAY past time to step it up. Scavino should be an accursed name in every vegetarian cafe from Berkeley to Boston.
To me, the social media person is just like the people in the movie meme – EXPENDABLE, and they should act like it. AR’s and AK’s of tweets and memes flaming across the internet, until every moonbat is screaming in rage. If he or she is mortally wounded, replace with MILO and repeat.
I know that POTUS and his counsel told DOJ Sessions not to recuse himself but Sessions just did.
Do you have a link to this? I must have missed it (might have been in Sessions presser which I don’t have time to actually watch right now).
Sessions recused himself today from a Trump investigation; but Sen.Dick (lied about VietnamServ)Blumenthal) today on Senate Tee-Vee suggested that maybe AG Sessions should resign, due to fact that AGSessions, when Sen. met with “muh Russians,
As a CT resident, I’m beyond disgusted with DICK Blumenthal. Always inserting himself into every story, and always on the wrong side of an issue. Such an embarrassment.
Maybe do both-just to be on the safe side.
There will be a lot of reptiles and slimy, venomous things, trying to escape into the grass. All capitol cities need to be on alert for creepy-crawlies getting off the bus.
Here is the link for the live stream once it starts. It’s on but not the cameras just yet.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sessions needs to sack all Obama, Bush, and Clinton appointees and start fresh. Otherwise they will cripple him in his work.
As Andrew Jackson said, no man (or woman) has the right to lifetime tenure. And he believed people who had his back deserved the jobs he had the ability to dole out.
Janet Reno sacked all US Attorneys and replaced them with Democrat shysters.
Sessions should do the opposite – replace the scum with honorable hardasses, assuming he can find any.
Something needs done. The sabotage needs to be rooted out. And I would say that ALL intelligence officials or agents who interact with the press need to be frozen in place pending review of all media manipulation by the IC. Shut off their valid interactions. Any violations – immediate termination.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Totally agree wolfmoon1776. Potus et al need to go on OFFENSIVE, asap.
Sessions should do what Clinton did and fire all the Justice Dept. lawyers and obama appointees. Also anybody that worked in the White House under obama should be terminated.
Even if it takes a while to find some honorable hardasses, we’re better off leaving the positions empty until suitable replacements can be found.
Thanks for posting this link. I used to get notices on my Facebook page, even with the option to be reminded when these start, but noticed over the past week that I have to hunt through a maze of diversionary websites on FB just to find these; almost as if those who run that website are purposely hiding access to the live events. Just crazy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can usually tell when MudSlingingMedia/UniParty is up to their usual dirty dealings b/c my pc goes nutz and it keeps getting shut down when on CTH. Today has been no exception.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. When that happens I just take it as a reminder to clear the cache!
FB? They are. That’s why I refuse to FB. Saw this coming.
Forty-one Senators voted against Dr. Ben Carson?
Wow.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Scandalous.
He would be treated more honorably in….. Russia.
That’s racism, pure and simple.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Politically allowed, politically selective – the worst kind.
Your joke isn’t far off. The Democrats STILL hold a grudge against Dr. Carson for slamming Obamacare with Obama sitting just feet away from him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cont.
And Democrats get all racist and hostile when Black men challenge their goals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember how they treated Clarence Thomas and Herman Cain.
You are exactly right. they have not forgotten his insult of St. Obama.
They know he will make a difference by telling the truth and by cleaning up the inner cities. They will lose voters, as they should. Go Ben, you got this!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. Demonrats can’t have Conservative Blacks in the public eye. Might mess up their supposed gravy train. That’s why Herman Cain got taken out too.
First I’ve heard of this, but that doesn’t surprise me. MSM is all Sessions and Russians..blah, blah, blah.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Evil sticks together. It’s the Swamp Media and the Demonrat party.
There aren’t as many of them, as there are us.
It is such a Godsend to have adults in the Government. God bless President Trump and God bless America.
On a more pleasant note, very glad to see Rick Perry getting confirmed, and with a lot of Democrat support, too. He will be an excellent Secretary of Energy, and I’m very happy to see that Washington can behave sensibly when they put their minds to it.
Impugning the reputation of Jeff Sessions does not fall into the category of “sensible”, however, and thus I am burning with cold anger at the moment. Trying not to light any fires.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Glad to see Perry confirmed as well
Welcome to the Trump Train, Secretary Perry.
Rick Perry may be the most qualified Secretary of Energy the USA has ever had. He has extensive knowledge in the operation of Coal, Oil, Gas, Nuclear, Wind and even Solar. He has managed one of the largest and best States in the USA.
The Leftists started the 30 hour clock on Rick Perry right after Ben Carson was confirmed and then several hours later – they were willing to vote. Odd
The leftist trolls on the WH site are all screaming that Perry isn’t a MS or PhD, and I just want to stuff flaming diplomas in their pants. Perry actually gets the most fundamental aspect of the job – the idea that hamstringing energy hamstrings America, and that doing the opposite transforms America.
Just look at the last guy. A complete spud for Obama, who helped him propagandize for the nuclear travestreaty with Iran.
I don’t care if somebody understands how E = mc^2 works – if they don’t get how the anti-energy agenda works, and who it helps, all the technical knowledge is worthless.
They are trying to pick off Sessions. After Sessions’ recusal speech, Demonrats came back to the floor, and denigrated Sessions because he as a Senator spoke to “muh Russians.”
Guess what, almost every Senator up there has spoken to at least one Ambassador from some other country. Especially one like Sessions who was on the Armed Services Committee.
We have to make these Dems PAY for these nothingburgers. “Moscow McCaskill” has not heard the end of this.
LikeLike
Maybe all the senators who spoke to Russians need to resign..?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that means we get rid of Moscow McCaskill, I say GREAT.
That is what ambassadors DO: they talk to lots of politicians in the countries where they are assigned. Check this out:
Flashback: 30 Senate Democrats Met With Russian Diplomats To Advance Obama’s Iran Deal
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/flashback-30-senate-democrats-met-russian-diplomats-advance-obamas-iran-deal/
LikeLiked by 1 person
next up in manufactured nothing burger inc. – Kushner is in on the Russia conspwiacy too
LikeLiked by 1 person
FTA:
I think it would be quite instructive to see what horrible tentacles the Obama and Hillary people were sending into Cuba, Iran and elsewhere, during not just their interim period in late 2008-2009, but well prior to that in 2007-2008. I presume that it is precisely the Democrats’ wariness when collaborating with enemies of the US (like they did during Vietnam), that made them think the dumb Republicans could be hammered on less carefully guarded dealings with Russia during the interregnum.
Always remember – the Dems accuse others of crimes they do better.
This is during the transition. Obama was presumably monitoring everything, and at the same time setting up the sanctions stuff. This is IC, abused by Obama, setting up a way to attack Trump after out of office.
These people are EVIL. They wag dogs everywhere for personal political power.
LikeLiked by 6 people
oh yeah it’s IC alright…
LikeLiked by 3 people
This guy is pure evil. He has an interesting assortment of protectors on Twitter as well, who seem like Deep State pros.
I think an indictment of Hillary on Rosatom kickbacks is what is scaring them. My guess is that tainted DOJ staff were touched for information on the Clinton Foundation, and BOOM – the flags went up among the Obama holdovers in DOJ that protection was needed immediately from Creep State and the media.
LikeLiked by 8 people
more proof that IC was involved in this…
NOTE: the timestamp for this tweet was a good hour BEFORE the WaPo story was published last night! AND McMuffin retweeted it
LikeLiked by 7 people
Schindler is a totally demented, drugged up ex NSA geek.
Useful idiot they will find dead some day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
yep
Wasn’t he the one I just saw he was tweeting pics of his junk?
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thought on all this garbage against Sessions today (just the most recent victim) is when are we going on the offensive?? Cooler heads may be telling Trump to be calm, we don’t have every Cabinet appointment in place, blah blah blah but you can’t tell me that we don’t have atomic bombs armed to take down some of these sleaze bags who are fomenting so much unrest. We need more than Trump tweets too .. some arrests or lawsuits or something tangible and muscular is what I have in mind.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the offensive started, that Sessions has begun it, the way it’s done professionally, and that is what this is all about. They know that Sessions is bringing the trucks and trailers up to the swamp. The first trucks parked, and the Dems started screaming.
I think that when the first rumblings of arrests are made, they will come through leaks. The enemedia will be used to flip the narrative in defense of the criminals. But that is when we’ll hear about them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, and just think of who all would be involved w/Crooked getting Rosatom kickbacks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am to the point I would favor this guy’s prosecution before that of Hillary Clinton. I despise him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every time I read these ditties by the press about contact with Russians insinuating that Russia tipped the election toward President Trump I am reminded that the majority of the country still believes the myth about the “hands up don’t shoot” so figure the Dems, IC and others have figured out that having the press repeat these lies enough really does work.
Is it too much to ask for a television network to figure out that they might just succeed by NOT playing these games?
LikeLiked by 3 people
MCMULLIN = ISIS Aid and CIA Propagandist.
As Wolfmoon says, McMullin is evil.
Pssssst, Egghead McMuffin….don’t look now, but Milo might be behind you.
Serious question: is there a Mormon in government who isn’t a Uniparty tool?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
oh they tried that a few days ago I thought?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I now see an additional white house feed on my subscriptions feed and it’s giving a time of 5:15pm ET which is basically now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correction: 5:30pm ET.
The 2nd feed is for Rick Perry.
Deenis k is sounding like a sane democrat. This is a surprise. A very rare one indeed.
I just watched that too!
It looks like Ben Carson will be sworn in first. Here are the two feeds.
Ben Carson
Rick Perry
“The larger Democrat objective is to obstruct any legislative accomplishments as they continue their highly coordinated actions to undermine and attack the Trump agenda.”
With the FULL cooperation of Turtlebeak McConnell.
Sundance notes above the Dems are aided by Uniparty GOP.
And Turtle is SO Uniparty.
It sure would be terrible if McConnell had a fatal heart attack and a successor had to be named by Gov. Matt Bevin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McConnell is fine. First thing first. Trump needs a full cabinet, but Senate rules allow Democrats to slow down the process. Don’t worry, the payback time is approaching fast. These anti-Trump bastards will regret big league all the crap they’re doing. Their donors could be “recused” from the budget…
Perry and Carson become Russian agents in 3…2…1
LikeLiked by 7 people
Don’t jump the gun, Tejas. Wait ’til 2 minutes after they’ve been sworn in ;o)
LikeLiked by 5 people
CTH does have a bunch of characters who could well give SNL a run for its money and bring in far more viewers. Good one, Tejas Rob and many others! Humor will get us through until our PDJT has his people in place, then we let go on the treasonous idiots. Til then…:) 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comrades Perrinski and Carsinavich, you report to Politburo now.
Amidst a field of eunuchs, the whole man is low-hanging fruit.
For the same reason cuckservatives attacked and slandered Trump during the primaries with acidity we thought they were not capable of (because, surely, they would have mounted this offensive against the “opposition” party), we witness the fangs and claws and long knives in the night bared against the strongest and most dangeous of his team. Picking off the Flynns and Sessions and Tillersons and Bannons and Millers of the group is their prime directive, because only those with big bold patriot streaks need be clipped to send the message to the rest. The neocon castrati are grasping for anybody with courage and conviction. Stand tall and proud, Team Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
1st man who has lived in HUD housing confirmed as Secretary of HUD. Gee, that sounds noteworthy, but where’s the media?
LikeLiked by 18 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
No Russians in the Carson story. Where’s the news in that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Carson should start trolling the media. Talk about meeting Russian women years ago at medical conferences. He can even pull some PC strings, talking about their better sex ratio of women doctors back then. The racist media won’t realize that he’s just pulled their “black man / white woman” scandal trigger. They’ll throw half their staffs on the story, looking for dirt that’s not there.
Oh, yes. The enemedia. We know it well. SO well. 😉
Well the Confirmation Bus finally pulled in….taking Carson along time to get off cause they had him on the back of the bus fer sure……
These are, I believe, two nominees who wish to eliminate the departments the’ve been appointed to lead.
(Update on Going Dark: I will be switching providers, Vuck Ferizon.)
Well glad youve gotten it straightened out….i think we may ditch our fios tv in a few months, and ditch Verizon when our phones are up for replacement at that time. Hope you get better service….
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/an-unidentified-man-uses-a-broom-on-the-roof-of-his-house-to-try-an-picture-id542123762?s=594×594
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hasn’t happened yet but I checked on feasibility.
We’re had really crazy experiences with Fios-we never got it installed but just some weird stuff. I had to order an installer off our property, we’ve had people show up for “installation” when we never ordered it-weird.
We do still have Time Warner Cable and internet. Verizon for phones. All works well.
Oh Steve … I hate this for you so much! I look forward to your smart and witty posts every day and knowing you’re cut off from us thru no fault of your own really bugs me. I’m devoid of tech skills but know you have many and hope you can resolve this issue post haste. Meantime, we will miss you! Take good care.
Thanks, should be resolved tpmorrow and I can pretty much be normal (what passes for normal when it’s me) tonight… still have tons of data THIS month.
I am surprised at Verizon, they are always so good to me. I have been with them for over ten years and have never had any problem.
I even got them to give me a credit one time when android pushed out an update that nearly killed my data with twelve days to go.
Godspeed Dr. Carson and former Governor Perry! President Trump’s “Team of Patriots” is now nearly complete. As President Trump said in his Presidential Address, in nine years we will be celebrating our quarter millennium as an independent country. For those who question Sessions’ requesual, it was actually a part of his agreement to serve as Attorney General. The DOJ must be independent or we become a banana republic like the Obama years. The key is no special prosecutor. Believe in the power of positive thinking! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Recusal
You know these unrelenting attacks on each and every bit of Trump’s operation will never, ever stop. From the most innocuous to the biggest. It is existential survival for the uniparty. And for the transformation Trump represents. Only one winner can emerge. Unfortunately the new administration has been fighting nonstop just to get into place and settle down to business. And every moment of everyday is just more and more of the same obstruction and sabotage.
The message should be clear that this is a civil war,, fought through the corridors of government and the murky dark channels that crisis cross the Washington swamp. Trump has to stop his team from taking body blow after body blow. The cumulative effect is demoralizing and only encourages the opposition. Trump is the one with the power. He can’t leave even the perception of compromise or acceptance of the false set of premises his enemies throw out there. Speeches are great, but action speaks volumes. Time to challenge each and every accusation fully. With documents and proof, not just verbal denials. And document each and every instance of an Obama associate doing equal or worse things. The narrative with it’s false premises needs to be utterly incinerated.
The enemies may be like small gnats, but they draw blood.
LikeLiked by 2 people
absolutely agree…Trump’s virtual silence on this is not good. I wish he would go on the offense. this whole saga is making HIS team look like a bunch of weak kneed babies. not a good look for trump
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, it’s not. He’s watching these arrogant bullies make fools of themselves, flapping their jaws over the stuff that made us go nuts over the last three administrations (and more for some). Foolish people playing foolish games. Foolilsh people who have not left childhood games behind.
Don’t think the Russians aren’t watching, and Iran, and China, and all the others who know this world has gotten out of control with children wearing big boy pants and screwing up.
Nigel Farage does not attend Trump’s rallies, dinners and other affairs for naught. Powerful CEOs from the private sector have not given up their private lives for daily battles in The Fishbowl because they don’t believe in our President’s leadership and vision.
Silence is golden until your people are in place and your game plan can be executed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
YOU are on-target rashamon.
100% on the mark. In war it’s kill or be killed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions was smiling. Something is in the works and it will be satisfying.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good. I hope it involves screaming McMuffins, yelling incoherently about Russia.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I really hope you’re correct, but unless that “something” is coming in the next few days…
I noticed that too. He seemed genuinely amused.
And not a drop of sweat either. We saw a confident man MVW.
I agree, AG Sessions had a hard time keeping a straight face and walked dismissing them rather abruptly. Well done AG.
One of the things he is probably smiling about is that they discovered Obama’s January 19 Executive Order that “changed” this ….
Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Justice
A Presidential Document by the Executive Office of the President on 11/09/2010
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2010/11/09/2010-28365/providing-an-order-of-succession-within-the-department-of-justice
To this ……
Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Justice
A Presidential Document by the Executive Office of the President on 01/19/2017
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/01/19/2017-01487/providing-an-order-of-succession-within-the-department-of-justice
Obama “changed” the order of Succession if they could take AG Sessions OUT, TeamTrump discovered that after the treachery of Sally Yates and they “changed” it back.
I’m guessing they have confidence in the next in line – PLUS, the Deputy AG will go before the Judicial Committee next week ……. we need to PUSH-PUSH-PUSH on that confirmation.
Dana Boente is the #2 guy at Justice, what we know now is that Obama “changed” the order to remove him and President Trump put him back in the succession order.
Pence is speaking now. Ben Carson is up first.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just look at him and feel better about everything.
The swamp keeps swamping…
It wouldn’t surprise if that’s the case, but since all the info is under lock and key BloomersBerg doesn’t know. More fake news.
It’s mostly Kasick. Who btw went big on Medicaid expansion full well, that his State was going to be in big $$$ trouble doing it.
Bloomberg sucks. Just like CNN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good – Governor Greatglasses is one of my heroes!
Big victory for Team Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, this was a GREAT statement by Perry. Trump gets it. Perry gets it. The whole team gets it. They understand what is possible – what the Democrats and globalists have been trying to stop, for whatever dark reasons they have.
Wonderful!
Sessions’ “recusal” is a mistake–like chumming a shark tank with blood.
AT LAST – Shoulda been done in January or early February.
This is just passive-aggressive obstructive behavior.
Sabotage and subversion.
Soon, President Trump’s patience will wear out and the gloves will come off.
Now HUD should raise the cost of FHA mortgage insurance – for democrats. Dept of Energy should announce final resting place for spent nuclear fuel rods: the student union at UC, Berkeley.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is that is daughter? She’s adorable.
She is totally into it, like President Trump’s granddaughter Kai was during the inauguration. Lots of hot Republican grandkids for the future.
I always thought of Perry as an “inside” guy, being tight with the Bushes and all.
Why would his confirmation take so long?
Once Perry gets in, we will see the handcuffs taken off our energy industry. The delay is moreover to stop legislation and forestall additional appointments.
Perry is not a fan of the Bushes…
http://theweek.com/articles/481659/rick-perrygeorge-w-bush-feud-timeline
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ceremony has begun:
You will notice Carson had a tighter yea/nay margin vs Perry. Well, just as with DeVos, Carson’s appointment voting margin tells us one thing about DOE and HUD; they are not wanted. But why? Both these departments are not as crucial or “Big deal” compared to Atty General, Head of Energy, Sec of State and yet so much resistance with the same mantra, “No experience”.
It could be it is wanted for both Devos and Carson to look like they are inadequate on their own and neeeeed help, hoping to get one of their own into a close and “helpful” position. But why? Not because of the unions as HUD is not about Union control. I think it is because these two agencies are the BIGGEST money laundering schemes in stealing monies from the USA.
Resistance should have been the same for the Energy Department appointment as all the monies “relocated” and never found going into all the “green” jobs and businesses. However, it is too obvious to the usurpers that President Trump has ended public support for climate change, or whatever it is called this week. I think as the companies failed and the monies were “lost” the department cleaned up the scam and have it all nice and ready, and clean for the new administration. However, DOE and HUD are still shifting and collecting the monies that should have been going to education and urban development. They are not ready for new leaders. Too many are going to be out in the cold as their whole existence has been via being a part of the “change”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sec’y Carson could devastate all those HUD power brokers who use the most inane excuses for the department failure over multiple administrations. Our new Sec’y of HUD is no man’s fool. This is “to watch and learn” as a 201 course in public management.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very well said!
Hope Secretary Perry will be greater than my expectation. I wish him well and welcome him to the winning team.
Just gotta say… Pence is looking pretty safe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Such an exciting day, two more great people are now legally on the Trump Train.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OFF TOPIC ~~
Senator Rand Paul stated that the Republican US House leadership is hiding away the Obamacare replacement bill and will not let him or others read it ….
Republicans have come under increasing criticism for secrecy over the ins and outs of the replacement healthcare bill.
As Bloomberg reports: “The document is being treated a bit like a top-secret surveillance intercept. It is expected to be available to members and staffers on the House Energy and Commerce panel starting Thursday, but only in a dedicated reading room, one Republican lawmaker and a committee aide said. Nobody will be given copies to take with them.”
