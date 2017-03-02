Senate Confirms Dr. Ben Carson and Governor Rick Perry for Trump Cabinet…

Posted on March 2, 2017 by

The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Dr. Ben Carson as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Governor Rick Perry as Energy Secretary, adding two more Cabinet leaders to President Donald Trump’s administration.

Secretary Carson passed with a senate approval vote of 58-41; and the vote for Secretary Perry was 62-37.

rick-perry-ben-carson

The Democrats continue using the confirmation process as a slowdown gimmick to stall the Senate from voting on any legislation. The larger Democrat objective is to obstruct any legislative accomplishments as they continue their highly coordinated actions to undermine and attack the Trump agenda.

The Democrats are joined by their UniParty republican colleagues toward that specific endeavor. The aggregate DC swamp is a UniParty of self-interest now openly defending itself -across party lines- from the existential threat that is the Trump ‘swamp draining’ agenda.  Additionally, the recent DC narrative against Attorney General Jeff Sessions is simply a variant approach toward the same objective.

The larger American electorate are witnessing why the past several decades have created a legislative bubble of activity that only benefits the special interests and lobbyists who write and construct the legislation.

Unfortunately for their enterprise, President Trump won election despite the professional K-Street lobbying class -funded by Wall Street and special interests- working against him.

Now, as President Trump seeks to enact policies that remove those influences, both sides of the UniParty apparatus rise up in opposition to the reform.  Some are able to do it more openly than others, but all intents and purposes remain the same.

mcconnell-cornynthe-big-club-2shameful-seven-2

…It’s really nothing more than a big club, and the politicians want desperately to keep the American electorate out of it…

Understand More Here

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, energy, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Notorious Liars, Paul Ryan, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

161 Responses to Senate Confirms Dr. Ben Carson and Governor Rick Perry for Trump Cabinet…

  1. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Drain the Swamp or Burn the Land.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Mike24 says:
      March 2, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      Donald Trump, the Candidate had an awesome social media presence that was on message, on offense, never on defense, and always won the news cycle. I don’t know what Scavino Jr. is doing now on twitter, but its not much and its not forward messaging.
      The social media machine needs to start rolliing again (ie-TrumpTrain) b/c as I sit here in the middle of the country it looks like NY-DC is in a FLAME WAR

      They took out Flynn. They’re trying to take out Gorska. They’re screaming & wanting to peel off Sessions. So that Trump is alone.

      I know that POTUS and his counsel told DOJ Sessions not to recuse himself but Sessions just did. Calls for Special Prosecutor have already begun by REPUBLICANS. My question is – who for? for what offense?

      POTUS can’t stop the republicans in congress but we can. The problem is #45 needs a social media General FAST to start fighting fire with fire so WE have some direction on where to go to have an impact, like in the campaign! This is OBAMA and Valerie Jarrett we’re talking about, who just moved into Michelle’s home to run the shadow government 2 miles from where Trump now lives. Funny how they lost 30,000+ emails but they saved all the documents as they crammed their suitcases full on their way out the door to leak and bring down Trump drip by drip w/the MSM which Scavino Jr. is doing nothing to counter.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • churchmouse says:
        March 2, 2017 at 5:41 pm

        Scavino is Director of Social Media, that’s all.

        He has no strategic role. His is to show transparency in the administration with videos and stills, so that everyone knows what Trump is doing from day to day. I haven’t noticed any difference from then to now. He posts a lot every day.

        BTW, Scavino’s new official White House Twitter address is

        His old and new sites are mirror images.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 2, 2017 at 5:46 pm

        I’ve been wondering why Scavino hasn’t had higher visibility. If it’s because he’s lit up 100 times as bright through proxies and surrogates now, then hey – I get that, and not a problem. But if that’s not the case, then it is WAY past time to step it up. Scavino should be an accursed name in every vegetarian cafe from Berkeley to Boston.

        To me, the social media person is just like the people in the movie meme – EXPENDABLE, and they should act like it. AR’s and AK’s of tweets and memes flaming across the internet, until every moonbat is screaming in rage. If he or she is mortally wounded, replace with MILO and repeat.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • ECM says:
        March 2, 2017 at 6:11 pm

        I know that POTUS and his counsel told DOJ Sessions not to recuse himself but Sessions just did.

        Do you have a link to this? I must have missed it (might have been in Sessions presser which I don’t have time to actually watch right now).

        Like

        Reply
        • BigMamaTEA says:
          March 2, 2017 at 6:29 pm

          Sessions recused himself today from a Trump investigation; but Sen.Dick (lied about VietnamServ)Blumenthal) today on Senate Tee-Vee suggested that maybe AG Sessions should resign, due to fact that AGSessions, when Sen. met with “muh Russians,

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • TrueNorthSeeker says:
            March 2, 2017 at 7:16 pm

            As a CT resident, I’m beyond disgusted with DICK Blumenthal. Always inserting himself into every story, and always on the wrong side of an issue. Such an embarrassment.

            Like

            Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      March 2, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      Maybe do both-just to be on the safe side.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Here is the link for the live stream once it starts. It’s on but not the cameras just yet.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      March 2, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      Thanks, Pam!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • yardman says:
      March 2, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      Thanks.

      Like

      Reply
    • Kevin Sherlock says:
      March 2, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      Sessions needs to sack all Obama, Bush, and Clinton appointees and start fresh. Otherwise they will cripple him in his work.

      As Andrew Jackson said, no man (or woman) has the right to lifetime tenure. And he believed people who had his back deserved the jobs he had the ability to dole out.

      Janet Reno sacked all US Attorneys and replaced them with Democrat shysters.

      Sessions should do the opposite – replace the scum with honorable hardasses, assuming he can find any.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 2, 2017 at 5:13 pm

        Something needs done. The sabotage needs to be rooted out. And I would say that ALL intelligence officials or agents who interact with the press need to be frozen in place pending review of all media manipulation by the IC. Shut off their valid interactions. Any violations – immediate termination.

        Liked by 12 people

        Reply
      • Somewhere in Dixie says:
        March 2, 2017 at 5:45 pm

        Sessions should do what Clinton did and fire all the Justice Dept. lawyers and obama appointees. Also anybody that worked in the White House under obama should be terminated.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • Aparition42 says:
        March 2, 2017 at 5:53 pm

        Even if it takes a while to find some honorable hardasses, we’re better off leaving the positions empty until suitable replacements can be found.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • bessie2003 says:
      March 2, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      Thanks for posting this link. I used to get notices on my Facebook page, even with the option to be reminded when these start, but noticed over the past week that I have to hunt through a maze of diversionary websites on FB just to find these; almost as if those who run that website are purposely hiding access to the live events. Just crazy.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  3. mariner says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Forty-one Senators voted against Dr. Ben Carson?

    Wow.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. yardman says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    First I’ve heard of this, but that doesn’t surprise me. MSM is all Sessions and Russians..blah, blah, blah.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Peter says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    It is such a Godsend to have adults in the Government. God bless President Trump and God bless America.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    On a more pleasant note, very glad to see Rick Perry getting confirmed, and with a lot of Democrat support, too. He will be an excellent Secretary of Energy, and I’m very happy to see that Washington can behave sensibly when they put their minds to it.

    Impugning the reputation of Jeff Sessions does not fall into the category of “sensible”, however, and thus I am burning with cold anger at the moment. Trying not to light any fires.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • fred2w says:
      March 2, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      Glad to see Perry confirmed as well

      Welcome to the Trump Train, Secretary Perry.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Justah says:
      March 2, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      Rick Perry may be the most qualified Secretary of Energy the USA has ever had. He has extensive knowledge in the operation of Coal, Oil, Gas, Nuclear, Wind and even Solar. He has managed one of the largest and best States in the USA.

      The Leftists started the 30 hour clock on Rick Perry right after Ben Carson was confirmed and then several hours later – they were willing to vote. Odd

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 2, 2017 at 6:58 pm

        The leftist trolls on the WH site are all screaming that Perry isn’t a MS or PhD, and I just want to stuff flaming diplomas in their pants. Perry actually gets the most fundamental aspect of the job – the idea that hamstringing energy hamstrings America, and that doing the opposite transforms America.

        Just look at the last guy. A complete spud for Obama, who helped him propagandize for the nuclear travestreaty with Iran.

        I don’t care if somebody understands how E = mc^2 works – if they don’t get how the anti-energy agenda works, and who it helps, all the technical knowledge is worthless.

        Like

        Reply
    • BigMamaTEA says:
      March 2, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      They are trying to pick off Sessions. After Sessions’ recusal speech, Demonrats came back to the floor, and denigrated Sessions because he as a Senator spoke to “muh Russians.”

      Guess what, almost every Senator up there has spoken to at least one Ambassador from some other country. Especially one like Sessions who was on the Armed Services Committee.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Keln says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  9. Ziiggii says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    next up in manufactured nothing burger inc. – Kushner is in on the Russia conspwiacy too

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      March 2, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      FTA:

      The meeting in December came at a crucial time, just as the Obama White House was preparing to sanction Russia and publicly make its case that Moscow had interfered with the 2016 election.

      What is now becoming clear is that the incoming Trump administration was simultaneously striking a conciliatory pose toward Moscow in a series of meetings and phone calls involving Mr. Kislyak.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 2, 2017 at 5:30 pm

        I think it would be quite instructive to see what horrible tentacles the Obama and Hillary people were sending into Cuba, Iran and elsewhere, during not just their interim period in late 2008-2009, but well prior to that in 2007-2008. I presume that it is precisely the Democrats’ wariness when collaborating with enemies of the US (like they did during Vietnam), that made them think the dumb Republicans could be hammered on less carefully guarded dealings with Russia during the interregnum.

        Always remember – the Dems accuse others of crimes they do better.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 2, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      This is during the transition. Obama was presumably monitoring everything, and at the same time setting up the sanctions stuff. This is IC, abused by Obama, setting up a way to attack Trump after out of office.

      These people are EVIL. They wag dogs everywhere for personal political power.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Ziiggii says:
        March 2, 2017 at 5:25 pm

        oh yeah it’s IC alright…

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          March 2, 2017 at 5:36 pm

          This guy is pure evil. He has an interesting assortment of protectors on Twitter as well, who seem like Deep State pros.

          I think an indictment of Hillary on Rosatom kickbacks is what is scaring them. My guess is that tainted DOJ staff were touched for information on the Clinton Foundation, and BOOM – the flags went up among the Obama holdovers in DOJ that protection was needed immediately from Creep State and the media.

          Liked by 8 people

          Reply
        • bessie2003 says:
          March 2, 2017 at 5:50 pm

          Every time I read these ditties by the press about contact with Russians insinuating that Russia tipped the election toward President Trump I am reminded that the majority of the country still believes the myth about the “hands up don’t shoot” so figure the Dems, IC and others have figured out that having the press repeat these lies enough really does work.

          Is it too much to ask for a television network to figure out that they might just succeed by NOT playing these games?

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • georgiafl says:
          March 2, 2017 at 6:04 pm

          MCMULLIN = ISIS Aid and CIA Propagandist.

          As Wolfmoon says, McMullin is evil.

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
        • woohoowee says:
          March 2, 2017 at 6:11 pm

          Pssssst, Egghead McMuffin….don’t look now, but Milo might be behind you.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Sentient says:
          March 2, 2017 at 6:19 pm

          Serious question: is there a Mormon in government who isn’t a Uniparty tool?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      March 2, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      The next headline will be Pence passed Russian ambassador in the hall and said “hello”.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • BigMamaTEA says:
      March 2, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      Oh yeah, just before the Senate adjourned until Mon. Sen (gap teeth) from Minnesota, mentioned Jared in her blah, blah, speech, about Sessions and muh Russians.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    I now see an additional white house feed on my subscriptions feed and it’s giving a time of 5:15pm ET which is basically now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    The 2nd feed is for Rick Perry.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Grace Anne says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Deenis k is sounding like a sane democrat. This is a surprise. A very rare one indeed.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    It looks like Ben Carson will be sworn in first. Here are the two feeds.

    Ben Carson

    Rick Perry

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Rob says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    “The larger Democrat objective is to obstruct any legislative accomplishments as they continue their highly coordinated actions to undermine and attack the Trump agenda.”

    With the FULL cooperation of Turtlebeak McConnell.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • fred2w says:
      March 2, 2017 at 5:23 pm

      Sundance notes above the Dems are aided by Uniparty GOP.

      And Turtle is SO Uniparty.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • thetrain2016 says:
      March 2, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      McConnell is fine. First thing first. Trump needs a full cabinet, but Senate rules allow Democrats to slow down the process. Don’t worry, the payback time is approaching fast. These anti-Trump bastards will regret big league all the crap they’re doing. Their donors could be “recused” from the budget…

      Like

      Reply
  15. Tejas Rob says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Perry and Carson become Russian agents in 3…2…1

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. Dizzy says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Amidst a field of eunuchs, the whole man is low-hanging fruit.

    For the same reason cuckservatives attacked and slandered Trump during the primaries with acidity we thought they were not capable of (because, surely, they would have mounted this offensive against the “opposition” party), we witness the fangs and claws and long knives in the night bared against the strongest and most dangeous of his team. Picking off the Flynns and Sessions and Tillersons and Bannons and Millers of the group is their prime directive, because only those with big bold patriot streaks need be clipped to send the message to the rest. The neocon castrati are grasping for anybody with courage and conviction. Stand tall and proud, Team Trump.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    1st man who has lived in HUD housing confirmed as Secretary of HUD. Gee, that sounds noteworthy, but where’s the media?

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  18. burnett044 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Well the Confirmation Bus finally pulled in….taking Carson along time to get off cause they had him on the back of the bus fer sure……

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. SteveInCO says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    These are, I believe, two nominees who wish to eliminate the departments the’ve been appointed to lead.

    (Update on Going Dark: I will be switching providers, Vuck Ferizon.)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Publius2016 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Godspeed Dr. Carson and former Governor Perry! President Trump’s “Team of Patriots” is now nearly complete. As President Trump said in his Presidential Address, in nine years we will be celebrating our quarter millennium as an independent country. For those who question Sessions’ requesual, it was actually a part of his agreement to serve as Attorney General. The DOJ must be independent or we become a banana republic like the Obama years. The key is no special prosecutor. Believe in the power of positive thinking! MAGA!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. History teaches says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    You know these unrelenting attacks on each and every bit of Trump’s operation will never, ever stop. From the most innocuous to the biggest. It is existential survival for the uniparty. And for the transformation Trump represents. Only one winner can emerge. Unfortunately the new administration has been fighting nonstop just to get into place and settle down to business. And every moment of everyday is just more and more of the same obstruction and sabotage.

    The message should be clear that this is a civil war,, fought through the corridors of government and the murky dark channels that crisis cross the Washington swamp. Trump has to stop his team from taking body blow after body blow. The cumulative effect is demoralizing and only encourages the opposition. Trump is the one with the power. He can’t leave even the perception of compromise or acceptance of the false set of premises his enemies throw out there. Speeches are great, but action speaks volumes. Time to challenge each and every accusation fully. With documents and proof, not just verbal denials. And document each and every instance of an Obama associate doing equal or worse things. The narrative with it’s false premises needs to be utterly incinerated.

    The enemies may be like small gnats, but they draw blood.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • k says:
      March 2, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      absolutely agree…Trump’s virtual silence on this is not good. I wish he would go on the offense. this whole saga is making HIS team look like a bunch of weak kneed babies. not a good look for trump

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • rashamon says:
        March 2, 2017 at 6:22 pm

        No, it’s not. He’s watching these arrogant bullies make fools of themselves, flapping their jaws over the stuff that made us go nuts over the last three administrations (and more for some). Foolish people playing foolish games. Foolilsh people who have not left childhood games behind.

        Don’t think the Russians aren’t watching, and Iran, and China, and all the others who know this world has gotten out of control with children wearing big boy pants and screwing up.

        Nigel Farage does not attend Trump’s rallies, dinners and other affairs for naught. Powerful CEOs from the private sector have not given up their private lives for daily battles in The Fishbowl because they don’t believe in our President’s leadership and vision.

        Silence is golden until your people are in place and your game plan can be executed.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      March 2, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      100% on the mark. In war it’s kill or be killed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. History teaches says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    You know these unrelenting attacks on each and every bit of Trump’s operation will never, ever stop. From the most innocuous to the biggest. It is existential survival for the uniparty. And for the transformation Trump represents. Only one winner can emerge. Unfortunately the new administration has been fighting nonstop just to get into place and settle down to business. And every moment of everyday is just more and more of the same obstruction and sabotage.

    The message should be clear that this is a civil war,, fought through the corridors of government and the murky dark channels that crisis cross the Washington swamp. Trump has to stop his team from taking body blow after body blow. The cumulative effect is demoralizing and only encourages the opposition. Trump is the one with the power. He can’t leave even the perception of compromise or acceptance of the false set of premises his enemies throw out there. Speeches are great, but action speaks volumes. Time to challenge each and every accusation fully. With documents and proof, not just verbal denials. And document each and every instance of an Obama associate doing equal or worse things. The narrative with it’s false premises needs to be utterly incinerated.

    The enemies may be like small gnats, but they draw blood. G

    Like

    Reply
  23. MVW says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Sessions was smiling. Something is in the works and it will be satisfying.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Pence is speaking now. Ben Carson is up first.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. NHVoter says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    The swamp keeps swamping…

    Like

    Reply
  28. james23 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Sessions’ “recusal” is a mistake–like chumming a shark tank with blood.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. georgiafl says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    AT LAST – Shoulda been done in January or early February.

    This is just passive-aggressive obstructive behavior.

    Sabotage and subversion.

    Soon, President Trump’s patience will wear out and the gloves will come off.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Sentient says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Now HUD should raise the cost of FHA mortgage insurance – for democrats. Dept of Energy should announce final resting place for spent nuclear fuel rods: the student union at UC, Berkeley.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I always thought of Perry as an “inside” guy, being tight with the Bushes and all.

    Why would his confirmation take so long?

    Like

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Ceremony has begun:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. facebkwallflower says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    You will notice Carson had a tighter yea/nay margin vs Perry. Well, just as with DeVos, Carson’s appointment voting margin tells us one thing about DOE and HUD; they are not wanted. But why? Both these departments are not as crucial or “Big deal” compared to Atty General, Head of Energy, Sec of State and yet so much resistance with the same mantra, “No experience”.

    It could be it is wanted for both Devos and Carson to look like they are inadequate on their own and neeeeed help, hoping to get one of their own into a close and “helpful” position. But why? Not because of the unions as HUD is not about Union control. I think it is because these two agencies are the BIGGEST money laundering schemes in stealing monies from the USA.

    Resistance should have been the same for the Energy Department appointment as all the monies “relocated” and never found going into all the “green” jobs and businesses. However, it is too obvious to the usurpers that President Trump has ended public support for climate change, or whatever it is called this week. I think as the companies failed and the monies were “lost” the department cleaned up the scam and have it all nice and ready, and clean for the new administration. However, DOE and HUD are still shifting and collecting the monies that should have been going to education and urban development. They are not ready for new leaders. Too many are going to be out in the cold as their whole existence has been via being a part of the “change”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Grace Anne says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Hope Secretary Perry will be greater than my expectation. I wish him well and welcome him to the winning team.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Grace Anne says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Just gotta say… Pence is looking pretty safe.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  41. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Like

    Reply
  42. Mickey Wasp says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    OFF TOPIC ~~
    Senator Rand Paul stated that the Republican US House leadership is hiding away the Obamacare replacement bill and will not let him or others read it ….

    Like

    Reply
    • Mickey Wasp says:
      March 2, 2017 at 6:59 pm

      Republicans have come under increasing criticism for secrecy over the ins and outs of the replacement healthcare bill.
      As Bloomberg reports: “The document is being treated a bit like a top-secret surveillance intercept. It is expected to be available to members and staffers on the House Energy and Commerce panel starting Thursday, but only in a dedicated reading room, one Republican lawmaker and a committee aide said. Nobody will be given copies to take with them.”

      Like

      Reply
  43. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Like

    Reply
  44. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s