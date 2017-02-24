To Remove ObamaCare We Must First Remove The UniParty “Big Club”…

Look at the upper right side of this page and you will note the self-described affiliation of our group “The Last Refuge”. That name specifically chosen because we broke away from political identity framed around arguments of personality; frustrated because no one was focused on the real hands behind the networks. We have been fighting “The Big Club” for years.
President Trump is the first political entity in our lifetime that not only comprehends the faces of the false arguments (the personalities of false choice), but more importantly sees the architects behind the Potemkin villages represented by those faces. When it comes to domestic economic policies, the architects are the BIG CLUB.
So, what is “The Big Club“?
..What “Deep State” is to intelligence, military intervention and foreign policy – The “BIG CLUB” is to matters of domestic economics…
Politicians do not write laws. Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do not sit in their offices writing out scripts of laws and legislation; no politician does. Politicians are the faces who sell legislation that unseen hands create. The Big Club are the hands that create the legislation.
As such, it makes no sense to argue about the salesmanship of Ted Cruz or Elizabeth Warren when neither Cruz nor Warren are creating the legislative constructs they are selling.
Indeed, it makes much more sense to focus the attention on the unseen hands that are never discussed – These are the roots of the issues, the politicians are merely the expendable and interchangeable sales force.
The Big Club are massive and complex networks of lobbying groups who actually write legislation. What follows, depending on their own evaluation of importance therein, are payments to the politicians to go and sell their construct.
The amount of payment varies depending on how valuable the construct is to the interests of the Club. Big legislative constructs that provide the Club large income increases are worth more than smaller ones.
This is the accurate background framework to consider ObamaCare.
Within The BIG CLUB there are, essentially, two larger factions with interest: Big Labor and Wall Street (big crony-business). There are other factions like Big Green (Al Gore) etc. However, for the sake of ObamaCare the two that matter are “Big Labor” (AFL-CIO, SEIU, AFSCME, UFCW etc), and Wall Street (U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tom Donohue).
The Big Club has paid for ObamaCare’s construct, and they are not going to allow their sales force to walk away from it. From their position, this is a massive ‘multi-multi-hundreds-of-millions’ expenditure that has already taken place.
Tom Donohue (U.S. CoC) already lost hundreds of millions when his construct (his team actually did the writing) of TPP was lost due to Donald Trump. Donohue’s TPP loss followed the loss of Comprehensive Immigration Reform (2014 Dave Brat), and his loss of Common Core Education standards, again with Donald Trump.
Donohue spent hundreds of millions on Gang of Eight, Common Core, TPP and ObamaCare.
Donohue paid off AFL-CIO’s Richard Trumka to get him to stop being public about his opposition of TPP. The quid-pro-quo was transparently most evident when Trumka endorsed candidate Hillary Clinton who was supporting Donohue’s TPP.
Having lost TPP, Go8 and Common Core, there is no way Tom Donohue is going to accept losing his biggest investment to date, ObamaCare.
♦ Big Labor support ObamaCare for a few reasons. #1 it granted fiscal stability to their retirement programs which were failing with the increased costs of providing healthcare coverage. #2 it creates additional profit margin space within union companies for more lucrative compensation contracts. And #3 ideologically it was constructed to eventually end up with a single-payer system. All three points are great for Big Labor.
♦ Wall Street supports ObamaCare because it: #1 removes the cost of providing healthcare from the cost of producing products in the U.S. [However, you’ll note the consumer price of manufactured goods never actually decreases, instead the savings go to the profit margin.] #2 allows the manufacturing cost equity to streamline globalization efforts.
Both primary factions within the BIG CLUB stood to gain substantially if they could shift the cost of healthcare from their individual ledgers into the personal checkbooks of the U.S. consumer. Hence, they looked at the lobbying cost of ObamaCare as a long-term legislative investment with a massive upside.
After the GOPe wing of the UniParty was voted into the majority in both houses (2014), the Big Club sales people (politicians) needed to give the illusion of “repeal” or “removal”, but not actually do anything which would remove it. So long as Obama was in office the optical games were easy; with Clinton later in office the games would be no longer needed.
Big Club spends to make sure Clinton wins the Presidency.
#NeverTrump making sense now?
Rut Roh.
Now, fast forward to 2017 and President Trump is in office on a promise to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
Oh snap, NOW what is the Big Club going to do?
Stall for time…. Quick construct plan to deal with the unexpected. Stall, block cabinet and down-stream confirmations… Activate astroturf to provide Sales Force cover… Paul Ryan lies to Sean Hannity… etc.
More things reconciling now?
Meanwhile, President Trump understands exactly what they are doing.
President-Elect Trump met with Richard Trumka and outlined larger administration pro-jobs objective assurances.
Once in office, President Trump works around Donohue and goes to the manufacturing and business community directly.
Now Trump is highlighting how deregulation, tax policy and other pro-growth America-First objectives will more than compensate them for any ObamaCare recall.
The battle/negotiation you see in the media is the visible stuff going on amid the Big Club’s sales people, the politicians. However, the REAL ObamaCare removal negotiation is going on behind the scenes where the Trump Administration is taking on The Big Club directly…
Once you see the strings, it’s almost impossible to watch the marionettes and not see them.
However, that doesn’t mean the puppet show has to be less enjoyable….
….Specifically because we have President Trump, it is entirely possible to simultaneously watch the show, and yet still look up toward the scaffolding and see the shadows of the hands controlling them.
Lobbying Ban – Executive Order
Good fodder for thought
Thank you CT. Mine eyes have been opened. Republican stagecraft and political theater exposed for all to see.
its accurate.
its why its taking so long to do legislation on obamacare and taxes, the lobbyist have not written it yet, they didnt expect Trump to win.
the legislation was ready for hillary.
if its going to be changed the changes will be written by lobbyist who own ryan/mcconnell/iniparty inc. and Trump and the rest of us will have to fight it to get whats best.
“if its going to be changed the changes will be written by lobbyist who own ryan/mcconnell/iniparty inc. and Trump and the rest of us will have to fight it to get whats best.”
Why would we accept that we have to live with wall street controlling our lives? I refuse…
Sick of it. Burn it all down and begin again with new and very efficient safeguards against these scum in place.
Big Medicine in general, the Medical – Industrial Complex – greatly over priced and under performing.
* Many old generic medicines are really 1-5 cents per pill vs “their” $10 – $750 per pill, protected by the US FDA. Some generics can replace US cancer treatments that cost $25,000 – 50,000 – $75,000 per month.
* Some important (old) generics are not available in the US. Again the US FDA. Many have died waiting. Died like dogs, and broke.
* There are many problem sources. Medical specialty groups often oppose cheaper, advanced (or low tech) medicine, been screwed several times now. Insurers, employers, pharmas, hosital chains, specialties etc, all have their deadly games
The FDA’s primary mission should be testing the quality of drugs on the market, only removing bad ones, and the (dis)approval of new molecular entities during their first 5-10 years on the world markets. Some important good, cheap drugs are missing, and many are 20-30-40 years late to the US market..
There are too many regulations and REGULATORS.
They are just killing us….
Any ICU/ ER RNs here?
Overheard a conversation a few years ago. It concerned ACLS
drugs, the ones that are carried on code carts for resuscitations.
Can’t remember exactly which drugs, but some of the longstanding,
uncostly drugs are now not being used in ACLS protocols.
They’ve been replaced by newer, far costlier drugs that are
supposedly no more effective in how they treat the underlying
symptoms. Anybody else had any experience with this?
ACLS= Advanced Cardiac Life Support
We were literally headed for civil war if they would have let Hillery steal this election and that is what they planned. The globalists have been stealing elections not just in this country but ones overseas for a long time. I knew people in Texas who went to vote and when they voted for Trump it flipped to Hillery. I found out it was globalist Bush jr. who made them pass a law that voting machines had to be used, not paper ballots. I went to vote and they refused to allow a paper ballot, as long as your precinct has a voting machine you have to use it.SEIU is in the pockets of the uniparty and I have read have been programming them. I wouldn’t be surprised. The notion that Kentucky and Wisconsin is stupid enough to keep voting McConnell and Ryan in is not believable especially since Trump won and people were fleeing globalist politicians. I hope Sessions gets rid of voting machines and makes paper ballots be used and requires and id and proof of Literally half of congress belongs in prison for treason against the American people.
Mr. President….
Like you did with the steel for the pipeline, insist that whatever plan our representatives come up with to replace obummercare, that it is the same plan those representatives have in their benefits package.
No more plans for We the People, and a different, better plan for our representatives!
Make America FAIR again!
Dump Ryan! Seriously, by doing this it will begin the process of dismantling the GoPe branch of the Uniparty.
…as the club did after Boehner, there are other$ to fill the role…
But, the bigger picture is to have this country be led as intended – by representatives of the people….not to have hollow suitcoats become perpetually sold to the highest bidder$…
…and to have that occur, it’s going to take a continuing surge of honest, devoted, American patriots – actively, persistently, smartly and peacefully supporting the correct elected representatives (and electing more) that are truly (proven by prior actions) looking out for the whole countries best interests.
As we have seen, truth can conquer money (and other tricks)…
So, keep finding, and keep sharing, the whole truths… : )
love thy neighbors
Mark 12:31
I neither trust nor like Ryan or McConnell, but I extrapolate from sundance’s position that they, as puppets are largely irrelevant. Voting puppets out of office is important and does send a message (example Eric Cantor) but they will be replaced by the next puppet (example Ryan taking over for Boehner).
Substantive change will only come when the puppet masters’ (the Deep State, the Big Club) political power is dismantled. Cutting the puppet strings is a short term solution carrying limited benefits, shuttering the puppet factory is the long term and lasting solution.
Actually, following Sundance’s observations, Pres Trump going directly to American CEO’s makes Ryan irrelevant. American CEO’s know they can make SO much more money running their companies in a freed up and revitalized American manufacturing economy than they ever could in a global crony-capitalist fascist kick-back over-regulated economy. They are getting on board the Trump train a handful at a time, and once on board they will eventually hand Mr, Ryan his ticket and tell him where to sit.
“I do not believe that the solution to our problem is simply to elect the right people. The important thing is to establish a political climate of opinion which will make it politically profitable for the wrong people to do the right thing.” – Milton Friedman
Ryan has run against a conservative in his last two primaries in Wisconsin District 1. Voter turnout was less than 15% in 2016, down from less than 19% in his previous primary in 2014. Until conservatives rally together and show up in massive numbers in the 2018 primary Ryan will be allowed to win again. Voter turnout in republican primaries, nationwide only averaged 17% in 2016.
The bad always win in the low turnouts.
I think that Ryan won office by voting shenanigans. I read Nehlen’s internal polling showed him three points ahead of Ryan. Then one week before the election, one of the pollsters who put out Hillery polls showing her way ahead said Ryan would win by 85% and Ryan won by 84%. If you think he won by that kind of margin I have a bridge to sell you. Shenanigans were pulled.WE need to make it a prison sentence when vote fraud is found out to be used either by politicians or people doing it for them I can’t stand to see his smug, arrogant, contemptible, corrupt face. The military needs to start arresting the traitors. What they have done to this nation is unforgivable.
Does anyone know if Nehlen is running against Ryan again? If so, we need to get started soon!
I think McCain won in a similar fake fashion.
What is amazing (and to my mind divine intervention) is how we got the right man at the right time to do exactly what needs to be done…. Pray for his safety…
Divine intervention.
You can’t always get what you want, but when you PRAY sometimes you find you get what you need.
Exactly!
I believe with all my heart the Lord gave us Trump because of prayer. The night of the election, at first it looked as if Hillery were going to win and I think they were trying to rig the software to put out false totals. I called my sister and she said start praying, we prayed together and a whole lot of other people prayed. I think that night all across the nation Christians were praying and our Lord heard our prayers. Just as he heard the prayers of his children in Egypt to deliver them front he land of bondage.
Nothing short of miraculous/
Just as our Founding Fathers. The USA is a miracle of history.
All that fear that set in after Obama won in 2012 wasn’t a negative. Once we saw Trump as a serious candidate it became a silent knowledge…it’s him, this is the one.
Mr. b.o. gets partial credit for re-awakening more people over 8 years. (and yes, there were a lot of people aware ‘before’ the marketing ploys of ’07-’08.) Ms. hc representing more of Mr. bo was helpful too.
imho
This has been the most amazing month of my life! I literally read, watch, blog, share, and comment all day (and sometimes all night) long.
I keep waking up and marveling that yes, it really did happen…
So many prayers answered.
How do the manufacturing and business leaders fit into the Wall St./Chamber faction? I always thought they were the same or related. Yet, the actual CEOs/ leaders of the individual businesses seem to be working with POTUS. Maybe someone can help me out with this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
So, are they not members of the COC? If they are members, don’t they have a say over what the COC does? Or, are the leaders of the COC, actually acting independently of the membership? If that is so, why would anyone be a member? Or, are there no actual members of the COC, just the officers who operate for themselves only on a false image?
COC has always been for VERY big business. We had a small immediate only family business, and the chamber continually tried very hard to get us to join up, offering things like aarp does, but geared towards businesses. It’s not cheap, and even in the mid 70s we did not consider it worthwhile, and could see they didn’t do anything for small businesses. NFIB used to be the lobbying org. for small business, but I don’t know their politics as it’s been almost 10 years since we retired. I would guess that the same thing has happened to COC as many other organizations, they have lots of members, promote the “good” they do, and blithely go on their own path, probably influenced by the likes of various globalists and their donations.
Yes, the latter. A few weeks ago (and probably many times before that) Sundance explained that the US COC is nothing like your local COC. They’re basically a lobby for the globalist agenda.
The local chambers are all members of the US COC.
I read Trump has got a whole lot of former military and military on his cabinet because Hillery, Obama and the globalists have a way of getting rid of people who stand in their way. Hillery has a trail of bodies that follow her and her husband. Trump wanted to send these people a message, something happens to me or my family, my people are going after you and after your families so don’t touch me or my family. That is a smart move on his part..
The chamber of commerce has spent $1,329,065,680 (Yes……With a B) dollars on lobbying efforts since 1998. That’s a yuge number. So our well prepared, hardworking President effectively just called the Chamber of Commerce ‘Fake Business’. Lovin’ it.
(found the info at Open Secrets. Link: https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/summary.php?id=D000019798&cycle=A)
FTA – “President Trump…goes to the manufacturing and business community directly…he’s (Pres Trump is) highlighting how deregulation, tax policy and other pro-growth America-First objectives will more than compensate them for any ObamaCare recall.”
This bypasses the Big Club, which is the Wall St./Chamber faction.
When you think CEOs think Main Street, manufacturing, guys who run companies that make stuff and build stuff and sell stuff. They live here, and in Toledo and Peoria and Pittsburgh. They are us.
When you think Wall Street think financiers and bankers and speculators and arbitragers and guys who screw up the stock prices of the companies the CEOs run just to make a quick buck. They make nothing. They build nothing. They have no loyalty to any country, just money. They are globalists who would sell you out in a heartbeat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is a thought Mr. President….
Whatever you replace obummercare with has to be the same plan our representatives in Washington use as well. No plan for we the people and another better plan for our elected officials.
If it is good enough for us, it has to be good enough for them!
MAGA!!
Make America fair again!
LikeLiked by 14 people
THAT just might come about if “We The People” let our cold anger do the talking.
Tom Donohue has to go – I don’t know how it can be done, but somehow, he has to be forced out. Also, Lisa Murkowski needs to be added to this list.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/23/lisa-murkowski-vote-no-obamacare-repeal-defunding-planned-parenthood/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance has brilliantly explained the real negotiating going on once he has the Business leaders on board the politicians fall in line. The President is not negotiating with congress as they don’t matter its the people bribing them that matters.
Pres Trump has gone over Tom Donohue’s head, and gone directly to the business and labor leaders. Donohue et al are now irrelevant.
Murkowski won with a low voter turnout in the primary.
Lisa stole her seat from Joe Merkowski. He primaried her and the GOP allowed her to go in and run against him in the general which is unheard of.And, of course, she and her ilk were able to get people in the back country to cast ballots, don’t know if they are real because there was no way of checking validty.
Rand Paul could of been VP
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/15/rand-paul-walks-paul-ryan-takes-charge-repealing-obamacare/
Bah. Take a look at the Obamacare replacement he’s peddling… Written by his owners, no doubt, and hawked by him… The swamp is deep guys, and everyone aside from Trump is infected with the fever. https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=231812
The history we are witnessing is in clearer focus after reading articles like this one. I predict that the less-than-rabid Hillary and Bernie supporters will see the light next. The remainder will have the MSM (soon to be the LFM, for Lunatic Fringe Media) to keep their minds dull while they cower in their safe spaces, avoiding the obvious benefits of the MAGA program.
The way to get rid of these traitors is to publicly task them with what they say they are doing.
Ryan insists everything is on schedule. Make a Ryan-Trump pact on camera related to the big items. Nail him to that public cross. First budget date is Obamacare. Nail him to it.
Same with Mitch. Take him on the record on camera that it will get done.
Now, if they fail, the day of the failure, eviscerate them in behalf of the People.
Always give your secret enemy a task he wants to fail, but nail him to it so there are no excuses.
The Leader can’t lead. The Speaker can’t lead. They have to go.
Trump did that with Preibus for the GE. He forced him to perform and the RNC performed.
The convention was a huge success and then Preibus was Trump’s captive.
I have a feeling what you said will start to happen on Tuesday night during the State of the Union speech. Ryan will be sitting right behind him, too.
You’re correct about getting politicians on the public square and forcing an explicit statement on any subject or concern. The difficulty in that is the game playing and collusion within the media community and the career politicians are well aware of this fact. The beauty of President Trump and his closest advisers know this and are maneuvering around them. President Trump, in his didactic way, recently had Ryan behind him at an EO signing and made the quip – on camera – “We are soon to have a replacement for Obamacare, aren’t we Ryan.” BOOM …
Most Folks have heard of or read, even seen the accompanying video, of Peter Schweitzer’s ‘Clinton Cash’ – However, his book about the career political class “Extortion” is highly informative about the inner workings of Congress and in my estimation is why Boehner moved on and gave the reigns to Ryan and Brady.
It will be interesting what President Trump will say before America on February 28th during the Joint Session of Congress and how Speaker Ryan will react as he sits behind the President and hopefully the camera will pan to McConnell and other members of Congress…. It’s a long game, and as we all know we are just in the early innings.
DhimmiRats have expended all their obstructionist points on delaying the inevitable. They have rebranded themselves as the party of no progress, no jobs, so safety, no peace, and instead are the party of anger, whining, crying, stupid demands (men in the girls bathrooms whenever they want to go there, and it is only the animals that actually do it), firebombing and beating people up under the ruse of protest.
In other words, DhimmiRats are now known as thugs and idiots. Tantrum throwers.
Trump let them be stupid. Trump now has the justification to steam roller DhimmoRats on the important issues and DhimmiRats can still use their old tactics, but no one will see it as anything but more of the same.
Yeah, stupid.
Same with the media. The media has burned themselves.
Rope-A-Dope. Trump learned from the boxers.
In the meantime, while President Trump is battling the Big Club on Mount Olympus, we Wolverines can make some jelly-legs in 2018. We can oust 10 Democrat Senators. We can OUST Mini-McCain, Jeff Flake in AZ by supporting Dr. Kelli Ward. We can OUST RATRyan in WI by supporting Paul Nehlen. Just to name a few……
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m all for removing them with a big club.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hah. Thanks, I love it.
😂😂😂
When I really think about Obamacare…..I mean really ponder it, I feel the EXACT same way I felt that night almost 8 years ago when it passed in the House of Representatives as my husband and I watched it unfold on Fox News. I was so shocked and so scared that as an American, I had lost that final feeling of true liberty. The liberty over my own health. How I was able to receive medical care. How my loved one’s were going to receive medical care. I wept for hours because I could not in my wildest imagination think that the GOVERNMENT did this to its own people. That is when the scales fell off my eyes. I’m very thankful for that but I still get that same feeling when I read things like this great piece SD wrote. It’s almost a feeling of hopelessness. That we are fighting something that is so huge and so corrupt, in the depths of my soul, I wonder if we will win. I’m so thankful for President Trump. I pray every night for his safety and his family’s safety and for God to grant him wisdom. That’s all I know to do. I guess tonight, I’m just really down in the dumps about this whole thing. Tomorrow, in the light of day, I’ll feel like a warrior again. But, not tonight.
It was a bad night, but it was also the beginning of the end of the American Left.
Hey vikschick, I cycle like that too. This article brought me up though. Look at how Trump is building this network. With each piece he sures up, he can kick out the rotted structure. He needs God for sure, but God never turns from us. We fail and turn from Him. But now, we are an army, praying to God for the leader He has blessed. Sleep well and be at peace.
From your words – scared, hopelessness, wept, down in the dumps
vicschick, take a night off and celebrate our America First victory. We will be here waiting for ya in the morning. All is well.
Alinsky: “If you control health care, you control the people.” That is why we have to get rid of Obamacare and I really think President Trump will get it done. So chin up.
Wow, thanks Sundance. This post really put so many of the pieces together for me. The picture is really becoming clearer.
ObamaCare was written well before Barry took office. It was waiting for the right moment in time. If the GOPe was really serious about repealing it, they would have had something written 6 years ago to replace it. A wise person once said…a Republican holds office while Dimmocrats hold power.
I love this site. Very clear explanations and vivid threads tying it altogether. Also, can’t hit like on comments since I’m not a WordPress member, but I do so very much enjoy everyone’s comments. Thanks to all. Back to lurking. 🙂
Welcome lurking Reena! Feel free to join in with your comments…most of us don’t bite. 😀
Speak for yourself 🙂
Welcome Reena/you are now an official Treeper/
I’m honored. Truly. Made my day happy and that’s something. I have the flu. 🙂
Reena, grab a branch, participate and feel free!! This site is stimulating!! 👍😎
Another concise, brilliant “explainer”. We are so fortunate to hang out at CTH. The President is hard at work weakening the “Big Club”. And it’s working. They are apoplectic. To wit, anyone who saw Fox News Chris Malice, in for O’Really this evening would have to agree.
I am constantly amazed at the strategic “military style” thinking behind the President’s every move, there are $trillions at stake. How I despise the grinning marionette wielding the gavel in Our House. The Freedom Caucus needs to grow a pair and out him, make him squirm. Thank you Sundance/CTH for laying it out for us.
BTW, this post is another keeper.
Chris MALICE…perfect descriptor, spot on!
https://thedoctorweighsin.com/the-rise-of-the-machine-how-hospitalpractice-admins-have-assumed-control/
This is a very interesting article concerning health care and why it costs so much.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch . . . . The MSM is covering the MSM.
Like washing a dirty vehicle with a bucket full of mud.
great expose once again sundance thank you.
I hope trump tells the Congress in front of the whole country: Just send me the same repeal bill you sent to obama a few months ago, which i will sign instead of veto. Anyone who voted for that one but won’t vote for this one is guilty of running a shameful scam over the people they were elected to represent, and each one should resign their seat from congress in disgrace, due to the great dishonor and fraud you have been attempting to pull on them.
of course this is my hothead knee-jerk retort, i’d imagine trump and bannon have a more nimble and effective game plan sketched out.
Yes — excellent plan. I was thinking of a billboard and radio spots in Rynos district that say “Paul Ryan passed a bill to repeal Obamacare last year that was vetoed by Obama. Why has he not passed the same bill so that it can be sent to President Trump’s desk? Is he afraid that this time it will get signed?”
What a time to be alive!
This article is good, connecting the dots, but I’m not sure we should want health insurance to be a function of employment. At a minimum, premiums should be deductible to the individual as they are to business. The big issue isn’t how to pay for healthcare, it’s why healthcare is so expensive. We need to end fake billing, make the cost be the cost – whether paid in cash or by insurance – and allow reimportation of pharmaceuticals so we’re no longer overcharged relative to other counties. Those positions were explicitly laid out by Trump’s campaign website.
High costs are partly due to the costs of uninsured and illegal aliens being covered by those with insurance and the government (via medicaid and Obamacare subsidies) — hopefully the wall and self-deportations will make a difference in costs in the near future. However, you are right that the imposition of insurance companies between the consumer and the supplier creates huge distortions in price of the doctor services and materials (sutures, bandages, rubber gloves, etc.). If health insurance was similar to car insurance — covering catastrophic situations — the price would be affordable for most everyone. Of course, then you would have to pay for most of your health care, but those prices would be much more reasonable without the inflated (distorted) cost created by the middleman.
There’s something I’m having a hard time understanding, so perhaps some wise person can clarify for me. Sundance explains that the Big Club members are all in on Obamacare because they are able to pass off more of what is paid for healthcare to the US consumer; however, insurance premiums and direct healthcare costs have skyrocketed. Companies and employees share the astronomical increased costs, and it seems that some of these increases affects the bottom line for Big Labor and Wall Street.
LikeLike
It’s a Big Club, and none of us are in it. (Salty language alert) But now, at long last, we have a voice.
Not sure anyone is smart enough to maneuver their way past all the lies and BS.
Now they’re saying on Fox News the (U)ACA has a 59% approval number.
Gaslighting….
The Uniparty tools better pay close attention to the dismantlement of the Very Fake News Media at the hands of Thor in the White House. If they think our President is going to roll over and acquiesce to their mendacity they will learn the hard way, but learn they will. These are exciting times.
By the way, John Boehner says Obamacare won’t be repealed.
Drain The Swamp!
Sundance is off on this one. Big Pharma and insurance wrote Ocare. Businesses hate it. That includes corporations and Unions. This is a perfect chance to wedge issue those interests.
Correct me if I am wrong, but I don’t think large corporations and the unions are in Obamacare. I think they have their own health plans. I believe there are only about 20 million people enrolled in Obamacare. Yesterday I saw a woman on TV saying she loves Obamacare because she only pays $1 per month for it. Obamacare was another way to redistribute money.
Thank you for this article, Sundance. You really opened my eyes. Here for years I thought all these politicians were writing their bills together with their staffs. And I now understand much better all the things President Trump is doing. My, my – we are so lucky to have him. I worry every day about his safety but he does have his own people and the Secret Service must love him.
Indeed. Awesome post, Sundance.
Thank you.
For all practical purposes the ACA has already been repealed. The President is not enforcing the individual mandate. Just for the 2016 tax year tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars will not be collected by the IRS per the executive order. Interesting that some tax preparers will not accept your return unless you fill in the insurance box. Hmm
“Look up toward the scaffolding” and turn it into a gallows.
Please explain this one point: “Big Labor support ObamaCare for a few reasons. #1 it granted fiscal stability to their retirement programs which were failing with the increased costs of providing healthcare coverage.” What does this mean? That young healthy ppl were forced to buy insurance to pay for the older unhealthy union retirees? Is that what Sundance is saying? Because insurance in general is set up that way, that is the way of all “insurance.” Nature of the beast. Explain if you mean that because it was FORCED, that this made certain that the union retirees would get the coverage?? If so, I get it, if not, please explain.
It’s just like Sundance has said all along, there are trillions of dollars at stake.
