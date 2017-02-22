DHS Secretary John Kelly Drops Atomic Truth Bomb in Guatemala Press Conference….

We’ll look for expanded video of the visits today by Secretary Kelly and Secretary Tillerson to Mexico and South America. In the interim thanks to DaveNYviii for this segment of a press conference in Guatemala.
Woo doggies,…. DHS Secretary General John Kelly drops an absolute truth bomb in a joint press conference earlier today. Speaking with Interior Minister Francisco Rivas the severity of Secretary Kelly’s words are a stunning reflection of the change in approach.
Minister Rivas’s jaw was visibly quivering as every frightened synapse went simultaneously into apoplectic shock mode. [Pinch me, I’m in heaven.]
Must watch. No, really… MUST WATCH:
John Kelly’s message to Guatemalans (and others)
Your journey north is going to be brutal.
IF you make it you’re going to be returned fast. pic.twitter.com/AN2XSpq4cH
— TrumpTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 22, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Guatemala City (AFP) – US plans to deport millions of Central American migrants and regional security issues dominated US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly’s visit to Guatemala on Wednesday, his Guatemalan counterpart said.
Interior Minister Francisco Rivas said he and Kelly discussed those issues after the US official, who arrived late Tuesday, held private talks with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales.
Journalists were not permitted to photograph the meeting with Morales, whose office instead provided some images. The officials did not hold a press conference.
Rivas said his talks with the Homeland Security chief revolved around migration and “criminal entities that affect both countries,” such as drug cartels and violent gangs active in Central America.
The Guatemalan minister said a conference about migration affecting the northern countries in the region — Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras — was being arranged. It could take place in Mexico or the United States, he said.
US President Donald Trump’s calls to reduce migration and deport some of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States has unsettled Central American countries, from which many of the migrants hail.
Kelly issued tough new orders Tuesday for a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigrants in the United States. (read more)
…He was a very fierce protector; and he didn’t do it a lot, but sometimes when he growled, the entire continent shook…
OMG so epic!
There goes the press narrative about Trump “softening” on the issue and going back on campaign promises.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Awesome.
LikeLike
Thank you, DHS Secretary John Kelly! Blunt, direct and correct! Bottom line: The US remains open to LEGAL immigration!!! Any questions???
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yes.
Why do we need more immigration?
I’m against any and all immigration for the foreseeable future.
LikeLiked by 3 people
darcy, LEGAL immigration is controlled! Qualifications for admittance, including physical health, education, age, background, etc. can be demanded, and limits on the number of immigrants can be set, evaluated and re-set when necessary. LEGAL immigration, granted only to those who qualify to come to our Republic and are willing to accept our Constitution as supreme, and who want to assimilate, to speak our English language, to know and respect our history and become an American, can help us all MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Only if we move to a system more in line with Australia’s point system where we prioritize educated and skilled people for citizenship. We have to eliminate unskilled and educated immigration as we continue to automate and robotize our economy in order to cut down on income inequality. Otherwise we are importing social unrest.
LikeLike
No apologies to either Jimmy Jack nor Jim Rogers.
America needs a time-out, a moratorium on ALL immigration for the foreseeable future.
Time to permit those here legally over the past two generations to fully assimilate.
Time to rescind, repeal, and otherwise OBLITERATE the 1965 Nationality Act.
Time to get our EDUCATION system off the fast-track to pure Marxist indoctrination.
No.
I cannot disagree with you two more strongly.
LikeLike
Of course, Jimmy Jack….. That’s exactly what controlled LEGAL immigration has done in our past history and can do again! We set the rules ~ we enforce the rules ~ and the rules can include periods of NO immigration!!! LEGAL immigrants are assets ~ ILLEGAL immigrants are liabilities!!!
LikeLike
Jim, legal imigration is controlled by large corporations bribing our govt to bring in more H1B visas and similar types, so that they can lay off working American tech workers and bring in slave labor from India. They generally fire the Americans, but only after they train their foreign replacements.
ps. The H1B visa is only to bring in high skilled labor where there is no American who has the skills to do the job. If you are doing the job and need to train your foreign replacement that is not a legal use of H1B.
LikeLike
We can’t forget that we will also enforce the Monroe Doctrine — no more Cubas.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like
LikeLike
I’m not surprised that they are not happy about taking back their native, drug dealing, bad hombres.
LikeLiked by 5 people
General Kelly is awesome. 🔥
LikeLiked by 9 people
He will be awesome when i see that ICE starts deporting and arresting the illegals that infest every part of calif. Until then its all talk.
LikeLike
They’re rounding them up in Texas!
LikeLike
And with an eastern New England accent thrown in at no extra charge! (@NHVoter)
LikeLike
Like a Boss! Love it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
He does? Who knew? I didn’t!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this upper-crust lettuce-picker goes crying to Judge Robarts, he just might get that veto.
LikeLike
Well, next time you guys will be more careful about helping everybody to walk through Mexico to the U.S. The shlt getting dumped back on you… Enjoy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 9th Circuit probably believes he does too.
LikeLike
Mexico probably needs to be taught a lesson.
LikeLike
THAT bozo, Mex. Foreign Minister
FTA: “We are not going to accept it because we don’t have to accept it,” Videgaray said, according to the Reforma newspaper. “I want to make clear, in the most emphatic way, that the government of Mexico and the Mexican people do not have to accept measures that one government wants to unilaterally impose on another.”
LikeLike
Those “measures” being taking their own people back and not being able to bilk our system to the tune of billions.
LikeLike
Thanks, Dave and Sundance – this is unbelievable – the DHS working to protect us from the criminal element in the migration of whoever from wherever to the USA – why am I surprised?
LikeLiked by 5 people
For some reason my mind keeps going back to Lyin’ Ted handing out soccer balls and teddy bears and Jeb’s “act of love” and….Crooked you-know-who….
Think how close we came to that.
Thank you President Trump and thank you secretary Kelly for restoring our national sovereignty.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Now that you mention it, my mind goes back to the primary debate where low-energy Jeb demanded Trump apologize to his Mexican wife. Trump said “No”. One of many epic moments.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Don’t go there FLOTUS, please! We have so many good memories from the last four weeks upon which to contemplate – doncha think?
LikeLike
Even More important than that FLOTUS # 1Fan, Obie was actually advertising in the South American newspapers …..”to come on up!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wasn’t the loon Glenn Beck down there passing out candy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what many Americans, especially on the left, don’t know, are not told, and/or refuse to believe. The journey north is absolutely brutal, particularly when immigrants have to trek through Mexico. The coyotes and the federales (Mexican federal police) exploit migrants from Central America. If they’re lucky, the migrants only have money and possessions taken from them. The worse coyotes will sell them to human traffickers.
Some leftists use this as an excuse to allow illegal immigrants to stay. “They already had such a hard journey, we would be evil if we sent them back.” The humane thing to do is to prevent them from taking that journey in the first place. If they knew there was an insurmountable wall waiting for them at the Mexican border, and they would be unable to enter the United States, they wouldn’t even attempt the journey. It would simply not be worth the personal costs and risks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“The humane thing to do is to prevent them from taking that journey in the first place.”
YES
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is what Secretary Kelly wants the Guatemalan people to know in the video.
I should add that if they apply to enter the country legally, they have vastly safer options for getting into the US, like a direct flight. Coyotes typically charge thousands of US dollars for their “services” to illegal immigrants so applying for legal entry is not more economically inaccessible. There will, of course, still be the chance that their application for entry will be denied, in which case they should just wait and try again at a later date.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Central Americans are not the only people making the long, hard, dangerous trek through Mexico to come into the US. That Mexican highway has other travelers on it: people from Islamic countries harboring ill intent for the US.
LikeLike
THIS is the way to do it. Make the point that illegal immigration control is not only to benefit the US and Americans, but it’s for the potential immigrants’ own good, too. As Kelly says, the smugglers that “help” these people get to the US couldn’t care less about the lives and well-being of those they “help”. And often, as Kelly says, the smugglers commit their own evil acts against those they were paid to “help”. As Donald said way back at the start… “Well, SOMEBODY’s doing the raping.”
So yeah, I have a lot of sympathy for people trying to get here for the right reasons… that being to make a better life for their kids and family. I can guarantee that if I lived in some Central American country, living in a shack, I’d absolutely be eyeing the US and praying every day I could somehow live there. Many of those trying to get here are NOT terrible people. Which is why I think it’s a perfect move on Kelly’s part (through Trump, of course) to show his CONCERN for these people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fireworks are an American tradition.
So are borders.
Otherwise what on Earth was the War of 1812 all about? Maybe the Canadians should have just been allowed to set up camp in DC?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the United States remains open to legal immigration”
Boom! – That was a “drop the mike” closing statement
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just want you to know that REUTERS, yes Reuters, just said that Mexico is mad because the US plans to return people to Mexico “irregardless of country of origin” when actually it’s the exact opposite. Wow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
too much? {ha!} I’m in OK. They move this direction from the TX border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I love this, I am disguised at our judiciary which believes they make the laws of the land. I hope the GOP will follow the Constitution and defund all courts not mandated by the Constitution to end this judicial meddling and abuse.
LikeLike
Ever stood near a real lion when they’ve roared? As a big cat photographer, I have. Even when you are safely away from a lion you’ve known for years, that sound will quicken your heart as your flight or fight reflex kicks in. It truly is something amazing to hear. General Kelly just spoke the human equivalent of a roar. Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
❤ Sean.
LikeLike
I’m glad we have Kelly as McMaster is being reported as saying that the Islamic State is not Islamic. If there is a bigger lie than “the Islamic State is not Islamic”, it hasn’t been invented yet.
LikeLike
That WAS the BO admin party line, which all but General Flynn towed.
LikeLike
The repatriation begins now. We shall help them to return safely to their home. There goes all those democrat votes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would it be considered unsportsmanlike conduct if I were to spike the immigration football? 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. do it.
LikeLike
Reposted if missed on another thread:
Good news if true – Judge Napolitano saying this afternoon that from alleged leaks of what the revised EO re immigration, they have changed the order to include ALL from ANY country that do not meet the extreme vetting rules. Says that’s “bulletproof”. Hope so – that’s even better.
LikeLike
GUATEMALA LEADER SAYS DHS CHIEF SAYS NO MASS DEPORTATIONS
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly has visited Guatemala, where he reportedly assured officials there won’t be mass deportations by the Unites States.
Kelly did say that President Donald Trump has directed his department to intercept people entering the U.S. illegally and “return them to their countries of origin as fast as possible.”
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said after his Wednesday meeting with Kelly that “the most important thing is that they have told us that there will not be mass deportations, and that they will be focused precisely on those people who represent a security threat or who have committed a crime.”
Kelly focused on discouraging Guatemalans from making what he called the “very, very dangerous” trip through Mexico trying to reach the United States.
http://www.beloitdailynews.com/article/20170222/AP/302229715
LikeLike
Here is the full thing.
LikeLike