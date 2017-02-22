DHS Secretary John Kelly Drops Atomic Truth Bomb in Guatemala Press Conference….

We’ll look for expanded video of the visits today by Secretary Kelly and Secretary Tillerson to Mexico and South America. In the interim thanks to DaveNYviii for this segment of a press conference in Guatemala.

Woo doggies,…. DHS Secretary General John Kelly drops an absolute truth bomb in a joint press conference earlier today. Speaking with Interior Minister Francisco Rivas the severity of Secretary Kelly’s words are a stunning reflection of the change in approach.

Minister Rivas’s jaw was visibly quivering as every frightened synapse went simultaneously into apoplectic shock mode. [Pinch me, I’m in heaven.]

Must watch. No, really… MUST WATCH:

John Kelly’s message to Guatemalans (and others)

Your journey north is going to be brutal.

IF you make it you’re going to be returned fast. pic.twitter.com/AN2XSpq4cH — TrumpTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 22, 2017

Guatemala City (AFP) – US plans to deport millions of Central American migrants and regional security issues dominated US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly’s visit to Guatemala on Wednesday, his Guatemalan counterpart said.

Interior Minister Francisco Rivas said he and Kelly discussed those issues after the US official, who arrived late Tuesday, held private talks with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales.

Journalists were not permitted to photograph the meeting with Morales, whose office instead provided some images. The officials did not hold a press conference.

Rivas said his talks with the Homeland Security chief revolved around migration and “criminal entities that affect both countries,” such as drug cartels and violent gangs active in Central America.

The Guatemalan minister said a conference about migration affecting the northern countries in the region — Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras — was being arranged. It could take place in Mexico or the United States, he said.

US President Donald Trump’s calls to reduce migration and deport some of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States has unsettled Central American countries, from which many of the migrants hail.

Kelly issued tough new orders Tuesday for a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigrants in the United States. (read more)

…He was a very fierce protector; and he didn’t do it a lot, but sometimes when he growled, the entire continent shook…

