Right On Cue – Cochran, Yes Cochran, Will Not Support OMB Director….

As if on cue.  I swear we didn’t know this was going to be in the Swamp Media Newsletter when we earlier wrote about Trump’s anticipated budget battle with the UniParty…

thad-cochran-3Apparently the GOPe has had enough of this hiding behind the guise of supporting Trump.  We know this specifically because the Corinthian Chair sitting GOPe “Decepticons” never trot out Thad Cochran unless -and until- Mitch McConnell pulls him out of the closet for a purpose.

For those who don’t know, Senator Thad Cochran is, well, to put it nicely, cognitively impaired. As such, McConnell keeps him tucked away, and hidden from the media, like the non-viable character from Weekend at Bernie’s.  When sighted, it’s almost always from behind, and it’s usually Orrin Hatch and Mitch McConnell carrying him around.

Every once in a while someone might see Thad’s nurse wheeling him around near the cloakroom and changing his bib, but generally speaking ol’ Thad is just a name on a brass plaque,… on a mahogany door,… leading to an empty office.

Senator Cochran spends his days at home in DC looking out the window, and when not dozing he mutters to the pretty pancakes and watches the garden gnomes twerking. Originally elected in 1978, Mississippi’s oldest legislator is a ghost-senator who McConnell et al [Big Club] use to keep a box open on their side of the ledger.

mick-mulvaney-2thad-cochran-1

Therefore, wherever you see the name Senator Thad Cochran in an article, any article, cross it out and insert the name Senator McConnell.  Seriously, that simply makes it easier to understand the bigger picture.

Washington (CNN) Rep. Mick Mulvaney is facing fresh GOP resistance ahead of his confirmation vote this week as President Donald Trump’s budget director, with a veteran Senate Republican privately raising concerns about a nomination that now hangs in the balance in the Senate.

Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is concerned about Mulvaney’s views about defense spending and is uncertain whether he’d be willing to support him, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

At the same time, Arizona Sen. John McCain has railed against Mulvaney’s past support for a smaller military budget, and a source familiar with his thinking says that he continues to have concerns about Mulvaney ahead of this week’s confirmation vote.

If there are two GOP defections, it could force Vice President Mike Pence to break a tie in the Senate, something Pence had to do already when he broke a 50-50 tie for Trump’s choice of Betsy DeVos to lead the Education Department — the first time a vice president has broken a Senate tie for a Cabinet nominee in history.

But a third GOP defection would prevent Mulvaney from getting the job. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she hasn’t made a “final decision” on Mulvaney but that the congressman told her he would treat budgets differently as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget than he did as a House member from a conservative South Carolina district. (read more)

.

shameful-seven-1

Any one of the “Shameful Seven”, – aka Thad’s Crew –  who aided in hiding and re-electing Cochran will join to eliminate Mulvaney.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce ‘Senate Caucus’ is rife with GOPe UniParty members who hide Cochran and will happily squish Mulvaney.

President Trump should consider this nomination effectively:

toast-1

And don’t consider the probable nomination failure a defeat if/when it happens.

This nomination defeat was anticipated –BIGLY–  Heck, we knew it as soon as we saw Mick “Cantalopes” Mulvaney’s name in the discussion…. and that was before the Gang-of-Eight  immigration advocate admitted to not paying taxes on his ‘nanny‘.

US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-CONVENTIONBut, but… Mick and me haz such big plans…

  1. Claygate Pearmain says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Why, it’s almost as if none of these people have the best interests of the nation at heart…

  2. Kay Emig says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    “McConnell keeps him tucked away, and hidden from the media, like the non-viable character from Weekend at Bernie’s.” Too funny – in that keyboard cleaning way. Even though this stuff is sick and sad and not unexpected, thank you for keeping it real for us deplorables 🙂

  3. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    I wonder what it would be like to be free, with liberty and have a say in the national affairs of what is supposed to be simply a national management company that protects the nation I live in…?

    What a concept.

  4. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Sundance has brilliant mad skills. Thanks for the educational warning in advance. 😉 I remember this discussion from a few weeks back and yes the chips are falling right into place or you might as well say in peril. I wonder if even 50 votes are realistic here?

  5. Apfelcobbler says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    What has Trump been doing since Iowa? Hiring, firing, and learning. When Trump has a chance to regroup, look out. He’s had years to plan budget battle plans! Empire got one scalp, but that’s all they’re going to get. McConnell’s going to be in the corner with his puppet friend there, counting stars and nursing his embarrassment.

  6. rumpole2 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Sen. John McCain has railed against Mulvaney’s past support for a smaller military budget, and a source familiar with his thinking says……….

    a source familiar with his thinking LOL

    Sounds like like a therapist of some sort?

  7. RedBallExpress says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    On January 24th Sundance predicted Mulvaney would go down and that Trump would benefit! Like Odd Ball (Donald Sutherland) on the Dirty Dozen – “I hope your’e right”.

  8. Ivehadit says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    #COLD ANGER#COLD ANGER#COLD ANGER#COLD ANGER#COLD ANGER#COLD ANGER

  9. Keln says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Paul Ryan for OMB…then fire him.

  10. AndrewJackson says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    So this is a good thing? Who would be the prospective replacement? Maybe we can find an accountant with a nickname like Mad Dog Mattis?

  11. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    ‘Thaddeus, come with me. You’re needed in Washington.’

  12. WVPatriot says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    NOW, you will see if J. Manchin of WV will vote for Mulvaney when the chips are down and the dems will actually be able to stop a nominee. Manchin is so far left that he is out of sight. He does fool clear thinking Hillbillies.

  15. freddy says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    We may not be able to live with GOP. It may be impossible and we have till 2018 to figure that out. Personally I want to burn down the barn.

    • trapper says:
      February 15, 2017 at 12:04 am

      It’s now OUR GOP, Pres Trump’s and the vulgarians’. The question, although they just don’t realize it yet, is who among the neocons and globalists will we allow to remain and who we will tee up for self destruction.

  16. Fe says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    *Senator Cochran spends his days at home in DC looking out the window, and when not dozing he mutters to the pretty pancakes and watches the garden gnomes twerking. * Sundance you are a master at constructing pithy sentences 😂

  17. trapper says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Is Mulvaney an amnesty goat tied to a stake for the T Rex to devour? Was Flynn the war-with-Iran goat?

  19. toriangirl says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Funny, I’m not disheartened. I’m more slow boiling. It’s times like this that being a doer is not a positive thing because there isn’t anything to DO just yet.

  20. Apfelcobbler says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Remember Trump poking him in the eye at MS rally? A delight. I never would have noticed him if it weren’t for SD. Beautiful psychological warfare!

    Gotta say it was hilarious seeing Joe/ Mika meltdown about Miller.

  21. Red says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Yeah during the whole Mississippi McDaniel fiasco I seem to remember ole Thad basically admitting to bestiality with farm animals as a youngster. Way past time for this old geezer to be put out to pasture!!!!

  22. Fe says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Last night I was stunned back into reality with the whole Flynn situation and I was flaming angry. Tonight, I’ve regained steely resolve, ice cold anger. Bring it on swamp punks.

  23. happy2h says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:10 am

    “All right, they’re on our left, they’re on our right, they’re in front of us, they’re behind us…they can’t get away this time”

    UniParty Intel and Propaganda, Making Stasi and Joseph Goebbels Great Again!!

  24. justfactsplz says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:11 am

    We really do need term limits. Thad Cochran was already senile long before Ol’ Turtlehead helped him defeat McDaniel in Mississippi. Is there anything in the law that covers a Congress Critter who has lost their mental capacity to do their job? If so there are a lot of them up there in D.C. that should be put out to pasture. I hate the GOPe.

    • H.V says:
      February 15, 2017 at 12:25 am

      Why is it that all these old bastards live so long? They got it made as senators and congressmen. They eat good food, no work, they have the best doctors, they ride around in luxury. Free money for trips and gifts, etc. etc. Don’t forget the gym that they can use everyday. Ohh and the rags to riches story. All of them become rich too. No wonder they do all they can to stay in the legislative branch. We need those term limits right away.

      • justfactsplz says:
        February 15, 2017 at 12:38 am

        I also think we need limits on their salaries, pensions, and expense accounts. They have it way too cushy. You are right, it’s rags to riches for most of them.

  25. Texmom says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I believe divine intervention got Trump in against the odds and that is the only thing that can help him defeat this monster. Because it is a monster, the likes of which we have not seen before.

    • The Tundra PA says:
      February 15, 2017 at 12:42 am

      I agree completely, Texmom. The hand of God was on him and lifted him up. No other way he could have survived so much until now and still be standing. You are right. It is a monster of Biblical proportions. I pray for him every night.

  26. The Devilbat says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Obama signed into law something called “The Insider Threat Program.” He gave himself a lot of awesome powers that President Trump has now inherited. He has far more power than most people realize. I am sure that there must also be a lot of white hats at the National counter intelligence and Security Center – NCSC. Read this most interesting description of what they do https://www.ncsc.gov/issues/ithreat/
    I would not worry too much about President Trump having problems with either the GOPe or the Marxist democrats. They are all simply playing desperate games. Trump and his staff knew all too well the kind of things that they were going to do. They are way ahead of the game.

  27. OmegaManBlue says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:20 am

    I am surprised Cochran can still remember his name.

  28. indiana08 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Sundance, love this article and the imagery. It also explains why he’s never seen. I’m still not over the MS primary. I think that story was the one got me lurking here because I was furious. It was the first time I put the dots together about the GOPE. I live in TN (my screen name is my dog’s name btw) and MS is literally 20 mins from my doorstep. It makes sense that the GOPE wanted ol’ Thad as a puppet to bring out when it served their purpose. Looking at Chris McDaniels awesome take downs of the left on his social media, he wouldn’t be that puppet.

  29. nonniemae says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Cochran, the king of earmarks. Of course he doesn’t intend for the federal budget to shrink. There is no doubt in my mind that he won by election fraud. Democrats voted in the democrat primary then voted in the Republican runoff. The GOPe state officials stonewalled Chris’ efforts to prove this fraud until the clock ran out. Chris’ voters were disenfranchised.

  30. sunnydaze says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:43 am

    That description of Cochran was hysterical.

    These are the peeps Term Limits are specially designed for.

  31. perfect beast says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:52 am

    I live in Miss and I voted for Chris McDaniel the last time around. I frequently write to senators Wicker and Cochran. I ALWAYS get a reply from Senator Wicker but nothing from Cochran. He found himself in a situation he thought was impossible to find himself in—a neck and neck election. Guess who took the time to email me THEN trying to solicit my vote? That’s right, the old gas bag himself, Thad Cochran. He pulled out the democrat play book and used every trick in the book to squeak out a win. He’ll soon be gone, but not soon enough

