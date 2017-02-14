Right On Cue – Cochran, Yes Cochran, Will Not Support OMB Director….

As if on cue. I swear we didn’t know this was going to be in the Swamp Media Newsletter when we earlier wrote about Trump’s anticipated budget battle with the UniParty…

Apparently the GOPe has had enough of this hiding behind the guise of supporting Trump. We know this specifically because the Corinthian Chair sitting GOPe “Decepticons” never trot out Thad Cochran unless -and until- Mitch McConnell pulls him out of the closet for a purpose.

For those who don’t know, Senator Thad Cochran is, well, to put it nicely, cognitively impaired. As such, McConnell keeps him tucked away, and hidden from the media, like the non-viable character from Weekend at Bernie’s. When sighted, it’s almost always from behind, and it’s usually Orrin Hatch and Mitch McConnell carrying him around.

Every once in a while someone might see Thad’s nurse wheeling him around near the cloakroom and changing his bib, but generally speaking ol’ Thad is just a name on a brass plaque,… on a mahogany door,… leading to an empty office.

Senator Cochran spends his days at home in DC looking out the window, and when not dozing he mutters to the pretty pancakes and watches the garden gnomes twerking. Originally elected in 1978, Mississippi’s oldest legislator is a ghost-senator who McConnell et al [Big Club] use to keep a box open on their side of the ledger.

Therefore, wherever you see the name Senator Thad Cochran in an article, any article, cross it out and insert the name Senator McConnell. Seriously, that simply makes it easier to understand the bigger picture.

Washington (CNN) Rep. Mick Mulvaney is facing fresh GOP resistance ahead of his confirmation vote this week as President Donald Trump’s budget director, with a veteran Senate Republican privately raising concerns about a nomination that now hangs in the balance in the Senate.

Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is concerned about Mulvaney’s views about defense spending and is uncertain whether he’d be willing to support him, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

At the same time, Arizona Sen. John McCain has railed against Mulvaney’s past support for a smaller military budget, and a source familiar with his thinking says that he continues to have concerns about Mulvaney ahead of this week’s confirmation vote.

If there are two GOP defections, it could force Vice President Mike Pence to break a tie in the Senate, something Pence had to do already when he broke a 50-50 tie for Trump’s choice of Betsy DeVos to lead the Education Department — the first time a vice president has broken a Senate tie for a Cabinet nominee in history.

But a third GOP defection would prevent Mulvaney from getting the job. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she hasn’t made a “final decision” on Mulvaney but that the congressman told her he would treat budgets differently as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget than he did as a House member from a conservative South Carolina district. (read more)

.

Any one of the “Shameful Seven”, – aka Thad’s Crew – who aided in hiding and re-electing Cochran will join to eliminate Mulvaney.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce ‘Senate Caucus’ is rife with GOPe UniParty members who hide Cochran and will happily squish Mulvaney.

President Trump should consider this nomination effectively:

And don’t consider the probable nomination failure a defeat if/when it happens.

This nomination defeat was anticipated –BIGLY– Heck, we knew it as soon as we saw Mick “Cantalopes” Mulvaney’s name in the discussion…. and that was before the Gang-of-Eight immigration advocate admitted to not paying taxes on his ‘nanny‘.

But, but… Mick and me haz such big plans…