You Think DC Is Fighting Back Now? Just Wait Until President Trump Submits His Budget….

Posted on February 14, 2017 by

If you think the UniParty attacks upon President Trump are vitriolic now, just wait until President Trump presents his budget proposal to congress; that’s when the UniParty is really going to go bananas, and every crony-conservative pundit and radio talker will simultaneously demand Trump immediately spend more money.

budget-battle-1These politicians will demand more spending.  Notice anything familiar about them?

The federal fiscal year runs from October 1st to September 31st annually. The Budget and Accounting Act of 1921 requires the President to submit his budget request for the upcoming fiscal year no later than the first Monday of February.

However, in the first year of the first term of each administration – congress waives the statutory deadline because so much of the election and campaign is structured around fiscal budget and tax policy.  The waiver gives the incoming administration time to construct their budget after the inauguration.  Historic reference:

  • Year One Bill Clinton budget was delivered on 4/8/93  (66 days past deadline).
  • Year One GW Bush budget was delivered on 4/9/01 (63 days past deadline).
  • Year One Barack Obama budget was delivered on 5/11/09 (98 days past deadline).

Currently President Trump is in the process of putting his budget together.  Heck, the Senate hasn’t even confirmed Trump’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director, Mick ‘Cantalopes‘ Mulvaney.

But one thing is abundantly clear President Trump has already stated his expressed intention to bring the federal budget to balance within his first term.

To comprehend the scope of this budgetary dynamic, consider the first four months of fiscal year 2017 (October 1, 2016 through Jan 31, 2017) which was just announced:

eat-your-own-damn-peas1♦ Receipts through January totaled $1,084 billion [$1.08 trillion], CBO estimates—$5 billion more than the amount for the same period last year.

♦ Outlays for the first four months of fiscal year 2017 were $1,243 billion [$1.24 trillion], CBO estimates—$4 billion more than they were during the same period last year.

If not for shifts in the timing of certain payments from October 2016 to September 2016 because October 1 fell on a weekend, outlays would have been $45 billion (or 4 percent) greater.

The Federal Government took in a record $1.08 Trillion, and yet spent $1.24 Trillion.

That’s running a 13% deficit spending rate of $159 billion more than the treasury took in (mostly due to ObamaCare).

Tomorrow, President Trump is meeting with retail CEO’s to discuss economic growth:

[…]  The meeting will include Target CEO Brian Cornell, Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly, Gap Inc CEO Art Peck, Autozone Inc CEO William Rhodes, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc CEO Stefano Pessina, J.C. Penney Company Inc CEO Marvin Ellison, Jo-Ann Stores LLC CEO Jill Soltau and Tractor Supply Co CEO Gregory Sandfort, according to the people familiar with the matter.

This is the first time well-known retail CEOs will descend on Washington as a group to try to make the case that a controversial proposal to tax all imports will raise consumer prices and hurt their businesses.

Their input has more urgency as Trump is finalizing his own tax plan that he plans to unveil in the coming weeks.  (read more)

No single issue will lose President Trump more voter support than if he caves on this budget and allows the UniParty to continue deficit spending.  Accounting gimmicks are not going to work any longer.  The SSI trust funds have been emptied and void.  Federal spending to prop up Obamacare is blowing a $1.3 trillion hole in the budget each year, and it’s getting worse.

Those who have lived by scheme and graft amid the DC Swamp are going to fight to keep the spending levels as high as possible; and we can well expect to see the idiots who attend CPAC each year begin to broadcast messages that President Trump must spend more.

Wait for it…

five stooges never trump

…Some of those who will demand more spending.  Watch!

 

  1. M33 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    “Notice anything familiar about them?”

    Wait… wait…
    I got it!
    They are a bunch of stuffy old white guys who want nothing to change! (Rubio included!)

    Did I win anything?

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      February 14, 2017 at 8:19 pm

      President Trump did not get where he is now by catering to political blowhards. He is in this for we, the people. He will be stepping on a few GOPe toes on our side of the aisle.

      “Foul words is but foul wind, and foul wind is but foul breath, and foul breath is noisome. Therefore I will depart unkissed.” William Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing.

  3. Mark Thimesch says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Thanks Sundance! I’ve been waiting for you to cover this!

  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    TY Sundance–Maybe we need a cover for their playpen…Or more binkies and blankies

  5. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    ‘Daddy’ is taking ALL THE CREDIT CARDS AWAY FROM THE KIDS/ MAJOR MELTDOWN/

  6. Katherine McCoun says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    What can we do? I want to support and help President Trump but what role do we grassroots have now? How do we help now that the war has turned to battles within DC?

  7. gamecock123 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Brace yourselves, they’re gonna be like heroin addicts going cold turkey.

  8. muffyroberts says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    You can now rent the hot movie; “Arrival” on Amazon and on demand. It’s about linear time and circular time. On Earth we all think in linear time, where you know the past but not the future.

    Circular time is where you see both the past and future, and on and on. I think circular time is the way it works, we just aren’t advanced enough to get it yet.

    Everything is happening now as it should. Don’t worry, just go with it.

  9. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    I think most of us here knew this particular fight was going to be pretty nasty when the time came. I just don’t see president Trump caving on his campaign promise here and these swamp dwellers know it.

  10. Sentient says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    The GOP – especially the Hugh Hewitts – will demand more money for defense.

  11. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    This could be interesting.

    • littleflower481 says:
      February 14, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      Oh, thank god, Melania is present. I was just thinking how PTrump really needs her presence right now and what a shame it is that she is not in the White House with him….I wish she would change her mind and move in now. Her presence would have a softening effect on everyone; right now, he is a man out on his own…easier to attack.

    • MrE says:
      February 14, 2017 at 8:27 pm

      Appetizer: A light soup, ladled out according to hand size

      Main course: Humble pie

      Dessert: Bubble-shaped fondue

      All of which will be washed down with a nice, cold bottle of water.

    • Somebody says:
      February 14, 2017 at 8:47 pm

      I read somewhere that POTUS had lunch today with Chris Christie. I thought that was interesting too.

  12. youme says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Soros to DNC: Hey, I sent you guys millions because you told me you could destroy Trump and collapse the economy!

  13. BobW462 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    And we can all be sure that Turtle and Ryno are devoting more energy towards a plan to obstruct. They are addicted to the CR now, and there is almost nothing that they will harder against than an actual budget.

  14. Dakotacav says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Why it’s the who’s who of Uniparty loyalists, busily planning for pork allocations just like the good old days. I live in California, and the only contingent screaming louder than these twits will be the Uniparty California delegation. Not only are they in for a surprise when the Trump budget is released, but California has survived for years on federal waivers, about $2 billion in value, on welfare and other Medicaid programs. For years CA has conferred lavish welfare and medical benefits in response to pressure from care-giver unions like SEIU. Those waivers will not be granted. CA has no money to pay for these services without federal bailouts. Despite this, politicians here continue to bash Trump on a daily basis. A reckoning is coming, hahaha

    • The Boss says:
      February 14, 2017 at 8:39 pm

      Divert waivers to the Oroville dam project. I’m pretty sure the dam is in conservative area of CA. May as well reward supporters, and screw CA’s dem leaders. Sounds like winning to me.

  15. NHVoter says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:22 pm

  16. SamSteel says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Oh goody, we now get to balance the checkbook.

    Let the traitorous nitwits starve.

    They can open their accounts and prove where their funds came from.

    Bet it wouldn’t be from legal sources.

  17. Howie says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Simple…The Good Cops will want if for defense. The Bad Cops for handouts. Or vice versa. I call it The Festival of the Splitting of the Loot. They will hem, they will haw, and then they will split the loot. Let the Gala Begin! Matthew Lesko for CBO!

  18. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Sundance…a suggestion and technical correction to the article since I know your material is shared widely in other places and accuracy is important to you.

    There is no such thing as an SSI trust fund. The Social Security Administration has two trust funds: OASI (Old Age and Survivors Insurance) and DI (Disability Insurance). Sometimes they are combined such as in the term “OASDI trust funds”. In your case it might be best to simply say “Social Security trust funds.”

    SSI stands for Supplemental Security Income, which is a federally administered welfare program for the aged, blind and disabled. These funds are paid from general revenues and have no connection to either of the Social Security trust funds.

    • Howie says:
      February 14, 2017 at 8:36 pm

      Disability has become an unemployment insurance for life for many that are not disabled.

      • Red says:
        February 14, 2017 at 8:57 pm

        While our Seniors and Veterans are suffering and barely making ends meet, if at all.

      • Southern Son says:
        February 14, 2017 at 9:06 pm

        How can I disagree with that Howie?
        The sad thing for me is, I have Degenerative Disc Disease, and struggling to keep working as long as I can.
        Although I have paid in More than a Fair Share, to SSI and RRDI, the majority was to SSI. Which is in the Red.
        Hurtin’ here, between a Rock and a Hardplace…

  19. wyntre says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:31 pm

  20. Martin says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Can’t wait to see Trump’s budget plan. Hopefully and should be a massive spending cut. Need to get rid of the $20 trillion debt as quickly as possible.

    • Keln says:
      February 14, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      Personally, I think tax cuts and economic reforms are more important in the short term than the national debt. Get people to work and off the government dole. That cuts spending automatically, and increases revenues. But without a strong economy, cutting the debt doesn’t really accomplish much, just like a company that is debt free but not really making much profit doesn’t help it’s shareholders.

      • Martin says:
        February 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

        Oh I agree with you. Definite massive tax cuts and economic reforms are the way to go, but we have got to stop spending money we don’t have.

  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Yeah, when you think about all the implications of a Trump White House, WOW. It disrupts not only DC, but the entire power structure on our planet

    The push back will be historic. President Trump is about to disrupt & change the most powerful cog within that power structure, DC. That in turn will have implications worldwide

    Think about that. Trump will have the power, the real power on this planet, the power that’s been controlling things forever, losing it’s mind & going after him

    This is a revolution bar none. A historical mind f*** of massive proportions. If he / we can pull this off, it’s going to be epic

    Strap yourselves in ladies & gents. Stay strong & stand behind our leader. It’s going to get rough, but the ride will be worth it

  22. Kent says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Defense spending needs to increase bigly….welfare spending needs to decrease bigly.

    We can’t get 1/2 of our aircraft flying safely….and I’ve witnessed the welfare fraud first hand for years.

  23. thesavvyinvester says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    “That’s running a 13% deficit spending rate of $159 billion more than the treasury took in (mostly due to ObamaCare).”And… Can we cut back the 900 Billion from the Stimulus that got added to the Baseline of which we have no idea where it is being spent? Can President Trump do a full “GAAP” forensic Audit of the 8 years and find out what the heck the money is going?

  24. andi lee says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    It just dawned on me, while reading, President Trump has cut off the lobbying groups! Oh, wow! The embedded federal union next?

  25. Michael says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    What do we do, though? I mean, how do we help President Trump here?

  26. MrE says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Congress before budget takes effect:

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      February 14, 2017 at 9:04 pm

      Our taxpayers money of course..I know its Trey again…But interesting I just got turned onto this one and it speaks to the spending of DC politicians.

      “Americans eat generic cereal while you eat a $44 breakfast that they paid for” Trey Gowdy’s Furious

  27. Joe Dan's cousin says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I can’t figure out what he is doing exactly
    I can feel it is going to shine some light.

    When the roaches start running, Trump
    Will zap em

    Just like in the raid commercial .
    I keep waiting for King put to
    run out from under the fridge.

  28. Fe says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    One thing for sure, at least there will be A budget!

  29. barton2016 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Let me guess… they’ll say we need MORE military spending!!

  30. Andrew E. says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Hope there’s lots of fireworks over the budget. So much commotion in fact that nobody notices the big league deportations Trump is accomplishing while the nation and media are occupied.

  31. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    The weight of the scope of our budgetary problems, out of control spending, etc., must be crushing to even a competent human being who actually cares to do something about it. And this is only ONE of the time bombs left for POTUS Trump. God have mercy on this giant of a man, a Patriot.

  32. rumpole2 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Ah… I see the problem!

    Draining the swamp just exposes all the swamp creatures… they are just agitated as the water recedes.

    Trump needs to hunt down and eliminate some of swamp creatures before the waters recede.

    Old Obama and even Bush operatives need to be identified, fired.. imprisoned… whatever.

  33. wondering999 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    I just saw a Youtube of our Prez with Betsy DeVos and a group of parents and teachers: a “parent-teacher conference”. The table included homeschoolers!
    Not sure how everything else will play out, but hopeful that we can open up educational opportunities to have higher quality at lower cost. Praying hard

  34. Keln says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Seems like it would be a near insurmountable challenge to really cut that much spending, plus rebuild the military, plus infrastructure, plus his proposed tax cuts, all in his first couple of years. Not that Trump couldn’t balance the numbers, but that Congress would never allow the cuts necessary.

    Which is funny considering the GOP owns Congress, and how so many in the GOP claim to be fiscal conservatives who complain about spending all of the time…right up until they have to vote on cutting spending.

  35. silverlakela says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Inside The Secret Campaign To Oust Flynn

    “The Obama administration knew that Flynn was going to release the secret documents around the Iran deal, which would blow up their myth that it was a good deal…they all knew their little sacred agreement with Iran was going to go off the books. So they got rid of Flynn before any of the [secret] agreements even surfaced.”

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-14/inside-secret-campaign-oust-flynn

  36. highinformationvoter says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    How far has Ben Shapiro fallen? He was a rising star 18 months ago.

    Now, he is mostly persona-non-grata among the right wing.

  37. KBR says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    One simple thing would help a whole lot, I think. Spending is out of control partly because of the way disbursements for next year depend upon whether all the money requested in the year previous was utilized.

    Restructure this so that saving money and spending less (ontime and under budget) is rewarded instead of being penalized.

    Look at it this way. Say you give your teen an allowance once a month, $100.00. And if he only spends $75 before time to give him his next allowance, you area gonna take the $25 he didn’t spend away, and give him $25.00 less from then on to boot! 😳

    But, if he spends every cent, he stands a good chance of getting an increased allowance.

    So, the kid quickly learns to spend every single cent before allowance day rolls around again, otherwise he loses bigly. 😜

    He has no incentive to save a single dime, or budget carefully. He cannot save up for anything he wants that costs more than his allowance for one month. In fact, if its getting close to allowance time, and he has left-over $, he will spend it fast and on things he does not need nor want.

    That is exactly how it is done in DC.

  38. youme says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:07 pm

