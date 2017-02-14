You Think DC Is Fighting Back Now? Just Wait Until President Trump Submits His Budget….

If you think the UniParty attacks upon President Trump are vitriolic now, just wait until President Trump presents his budget proposal to congress; that’s when the UniParty is really going to go bananas, and every crony-conservative pundit and radio talker will simultaneously demand Trump immediately spend more money.
These politicians will demand more spending. Notice anything familiar about them?
The federal fiscal year runs from October 1st to September 31st annually. The Budget and Accounting Act of 1921 requires the President to submit his budget request for the upcoming fiscal year no later than the first Monday of February.
However, in the first year of the first term of each administration – congress waives the statutory deadline because so much of the election and campaign is structured around fiscal budget and tax policy. The waiver gives the incoming administration time to construct their budget after the inauguration. Historic reference:
- Year One Bill Clinton budget was delivered on 4/8/93 (66 days past deadline).
- Year One GW Bush budget was delivered on 4/9/01 (63 days past deadline).
- Year One Barack Obama budget was delivered on 5/11/09 (98 days past deadline).
Currently President Trump is in the process of putting his budget together. Heck, the Senate hasn’t even confirmed Trump’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director, Mick ‘Cantalopes‘ Mulvaney.
But one thing is abundantly clear President Trump has already stated his expressed intention to bring the federal budget to balance within his first term.
To comprehend the scope of this budgetary dynamic, consider the first four months of fiscal year 2017 (October 1, 2016 through Jan 31, 2017) which was just announced:
♦ Receipts through January totaled $1,084 billion [$1.08 trillion], CBO estimates—$5 billion more than the amount for the same period last year.
♦ Outlays for the first four months of fiscal year 2017 were $1,243 billion [$1.24 trillion], CBO estimates—$4 billion more than they were during the same period last year.
If not for shifts in the timing of certain payments from October 2016 to September 2016 because October 1 fell on a weekend, outlays would have been $45 billion (or 4 percent) greater.
The Federal Government took in a record $1.08 Trillion, and yet spent $1.24 Trillion.
That’s running a 13% deficit spending rate of $159 billion more than the treasury took in (mostly due to ObamaCare).
Tomorrow, President Trump is meeting with retail CEO’s to discuss economic growth:
[…] The meeting will include Target CEO Brian Cornell, Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly, Gap Inc CEO Art Peck, Autozone Inc CEO William Rhodes, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc CEO Stefano Pessina, J.C. Penney Company Inc CEO Marvin Ellison, Jo-Ann Stores LLC CEO Jill Soltau and Tractor Supply Co CEO Gregory Sandfort, according to the people familiar with the matter.
This is the first time well-known retail CEOs will descend on Washington as a group to try to make the case that a controversial proposal to tax all imports will raise consumer prices and hurt their businesses.
Their input has more urgency as Trump is finalizing his own tax plan that he plans to unveil in the coming weeks. (read more)
No single issue will lose President Trump more voter support than if he caves on this budget and allows the UniParty to continue deficit spending. Accounting gimmicks are not going to work any longer. The SSI trust funds have been emptied and void. Federal spending to prop up Obamacare is blowing a $1.3 trillion hole in the budget each year, and it’s getting worse.
Those who have lived by scheme and graft amid the DC Swamp are going to fight to keep the spending levels as high as possible; and we can well expect to see the idiots who attend CPAC each year begin to broadcast messages that President Trump must spend more.
Wait for it…
…Some of those who will demand more spending. Watch!
"Notice anything familiar about them?"
Wait… wait…
I got it!
They are a bunch of stuffy old white guys who want nothing to change! (Rubio included!)
Did I win anything?
No?
Oh, well…
Your winnings, sir
😂
We need to spend more because the Russians stole our lunch money.
“People who are entrusted with national security secrets, classified information, are leaking it out. That’s a real concern for this president.” William T. Flynn, just hours before he stepped down from his post in the Trump Administration.
Lying smiles and open border (globalist) advocates are their common thread.
Beady-eyed swamp dwellers…
I hate them all!
President Trump did not get where he is now by catering to political blowhards. He is in this for we, the people. He will be stepping on a few GOPe toes on our side of the aisle.
“Foul words is but foul wind, and foul wind is but foul breath, and foul breath is noisome. Therefore I will depart unkissed.” William Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing.
My favorite Hope short piece to share.
Roger that, KinNW
The movie was like 75 years ago.
Obviously, some things never change.
Thanks Sundance! I’ve been waiting for you to cover this!
TY Sundance–Maybe we need a cover for their playpen…Or more binkies and blankies
‘Daddy’ is taking ALL THE CREDIT CARDS AWAY FROM THE KIDS/ MAJOR MELTDOWN/
What can we do? I want to support and help President Trump but what role do we grassroots have now? How do we help now that the war has turned to battles within DC?
I agree, how can we help? We knew this was coming, the establishment and the globalist are being threatened. I want to know a way to really help and let the Trump administration and the MSM know we stand with Trump. Any ideas?
More of the same: Keep sending post cards, emails, tweets of encouragement to PDJT to stay the course. Call, send emails, post cards threatening our congress critters with being primaries if they fail to support the PEOPLE'S PRESIDENT. Donate to DJT's website to finance ad buys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
primaried …. grrr darn spellcheck
I was thinking about that today. Obviously we need to pray.
But what else?
Brace yourselves, they’re gonna be like heroin addicts going cold turkey.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Including defense.
omg, that is revolting!
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and probably so true.
The arm on that Obama cartoon is way too muscular, he lifts 5 pound barbells and struggles with those.
At least the lips are the right color
Yikes! Absinthe or… what?
Anybody get the reference to “Long Green”?
Money?
If everything is happening now, then there is no time.
Bwa-ha-ha!
That would mean we’re all in heaven. What a disappointment!
I think most of us here knew this particular fight was going to be pretty nasty when the time came. I just don't see president Trump caving on his campaign promise here and these swamp dwellers know it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think "swamp" is too nice a word. Eventually, after much clean up, it my be a swamp. Right now, however, it is a cesspool or septic tank.
Sewer
The GOP – especially the Hugh Hewitts – will demand more money for defense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This could be interesting.
Oh, thank god, Melania is present. I was just thinking how PTrump really needs her presence right now and what a shame it is that she is not in the White House with him….I wish she would change her mind and move in now. Her presence would have a softening effect on everyone; right now, he is a man out on his own…easier to attack.
I posted similar in another thread. Although I understand Mrs. Trump's reasons for waiting to move, this was not a wise decision.
And I agreed with you. I really wish Melania would reconsider her decision to remain in NYC.
I think President Trump wanted to limit Melania and Barron's exposure to the swamp. He knew better than most of us, just how ugly it was going to get.
I read somewhere that POTUS had lunch today with Chris Christie. I thought that was interesting too.
Soros to DNC: Hey, I sent you guys millions because you told me you could destroy Trump and collapse the economy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God I had a side bet
And we can all be sure that Turtle and Ryno are devoting more energy towards a plan to obstruct. They are addicted to the CR now, and there is almost nothing that they will harder against than an actual budget.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why it's the who's who of Uniparty loyalists, busily planning for pork allocations just like the good old days. I live in California, and the only contingent screaming louder than these twits will be the Uniparty California delegation. Not only are they in for a surprise when the Trump budget is released, but California has survived for years on federal waivers, about $2 billion in value, on welfare and other Medicaid programs. For years CA has conferred lavish welfare and medical benefits in response to pressure from care-giver unions like SEIU. Those waivers will not be granted. CA has no money to pay for these services without federal bailouts. Despite this, politicians here continue to bash Trump on a daily basis. A reckoning is coming, hahaha
LikeLiked by 5 people
Divert waivers to the Oroville dam project. I'm pretty sure the dam is in conservative area of CA. May as well reward supporters, and screw CA's dem leaders. Sounds like winning to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh goody, we now get to balance the checkbook.
Let the traitorous nitwits starve.
They can open their accounts and prove where their funds came from.
Bet it wouldn’t be from legal sources.
Simple…The Good Cops will want if for defense. The Bad Cops for handouts. Or vice versa. I call it The Festival of the Splitting of the Loot. They will hem, they will haw, and then they will split the loot. Let the Gala Begin! Matthew Lesko for CBO!
Sundance…a suggestion and technical correction to the article since I know your material is shared widely in other places and accuracy is important to you.
There is no such thing as an SSI trust fund. The Social Security Administration has two trust funds: OASI (Old Age and Survivors Insurance) and DI (Disability Insurance). Sometimes they are combined such as in the term “OASDI trust funds”. In your case it might be best to simply say “Social Security trust funds.”
SSI stands for Supplemental Security Income, which is a federally administered welfare program for the aged, blind and disabled. These funds are paid from general revenues and have no connection to either of the Social Security trust funds.
Disability has become an unemployment insurance for life for many that are not disabled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
While our Seniors and Veterans are suffering and barely making ends meet, if at all.
LikeLike
The sad thing for me is, I have Degenerative Disc Disease, and struggling to keep working as long as I can.
Although I have paid in More than a Fair Share, to SSI and RRDI, the majority was to SSI. Which is in the Red.
Hurtin’ here, between a Rock and a Hardplace…
Can't wait to see Trump's budget plan. Hopefully and should be a massive spending cut. Need to get rid of the $20 trillion debt as quickly as possible.
Personally, I think tax cuts and economic reforms are more important in the short term than the national debt. Get people to work and off the government dole. That cuts spending automatically, and increases revenues. But without a strong economy, cutting the debt doesn't really accomplish much, just like a company that is debt free but not really making much profit doesn't help it's shareholders.
Oh I agree with you. Definite massive tax cuts and economic reforms are the way to go, but we have got to stop spending money we don't have.
Yeah, when you think about all the implications of a Trump White House, WOW. It disrupts not only DC, but the entire power structure on our planet
The push back will be historic. President Trump is about to disrupt & change the most powerful cog within that power structure, DC. That in turn will have implications worldwide
Think about that. Trump will have the power, the real power on this planet, the power that’s been controlling things forever, losing it’s mind & going after him
This is a revolution bar none. A historical mind f*** of massive proportions. If he / we can pull this off, it’s going to be epic
Strap yourselves in ladies & gents. Stay strong & stand behind our leader. It’s going to get rough, but the ride will be worth it
Defense spending needs to increase bigly….welfare spending needs to decrease bigly.
We can’t get 1/2 of our aircraft flying safely….and I’ve witnessed the welfare fraud first hand for years.
"That's running a 13% deficit spending rate of $159 billion more than the treasury took in (mostly due to ObamaCare)."And… Can we cut back the 900 Billion from the Stimulus that got added to the Baseline of which we have no idea where it is being spent? Can President Trump do a full "GAAP" forensic Audit of the 8 years and find out what the heck the money is going?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It just dawned on me, while reading, President Trump has cut off the lobbying groups! Oh, wow! The embedded federal union next?
What do we do, though? I mean, how do we help President Trump here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congress before budget takes effect:
Our taxpayers money of course..I know its Trey again…But interesting I just got turned onto this one and it speaks to the spending of DC politicians.
“Americans eat generic cereal while you eat a $44 breakfast that they paid for” Trey Gowdy’s Furious
One thing for sure, at least there will be A budget!
Let me guess… they'll say we need MORE military spending!!
Hope there's lots of fireworks over the budget. So much commotion in fact that nobody notices the big league deportations Trump is accomplishing while the nation and media are occupied.
The weight of the scope of our budgetary problems, out of control spending, etc., must be crushing to even a competent human being who actually cares to do something about it. And this is only ONE of the time bombs left for POTUS Trump. God have mercy on this giant of a man, a Patriot.
Ah… I see the problem!
Draining the swamp just exposes all the swamp creatures… they are just agitated as the water recedes.
Trump needs to hunt down and eliminate some of swamp creatures before the waters recede.
Old Obama and even Bush operatives need to be identified, fired.. imprisoned… whatever.
I just saw a Youtube of our Prez with Betsy DeVos and a group of parents and teachers: a “parent-teacher conference”. The table included homeschoolers!
Not sure how everything else will play out, but hopeful that we can open up educational opportunities to have higher quality at lower cost. Praying hard
LikeLiked by 1 person
homeschool families should get a tax break.
most of our property taxes go to public school funding and we do not partake.
or at least some sort of write off for materials.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And special needs services insurance won't fully cover. We've already spent over $600 since January.
Seems like it would be a near insurmountable challenge to really cut that much spending, plus rebuild the military, plus infrastructure, plus his proposed tax cuts, all in his first couple of years. Not that Trump couldn’t balance the numbers, but that Congress would never allow the cuts necessary.
Which is funny considering the GOP owns Congress, and how so many in the GOP claim to be fiscal conservatives who complain about spending all of the time…right up until they have to vote on cutting spending.
I envision a “Dave” moment where all the utter waste is cut.
There is so, so much waste.
See this from 2015: http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/Media/Slideshow/2015/12/07/25-NEW-Outrageous-Examples-Government-Waste?page=0
I know, it's just hard to really put a finger on where it is and to get it under control. Seems like it would take 10 years of auditing to figure it all out.
Notice how they never cut spending on their own salaries and perks, travel allowances, retirements?
Inside The Secret Campaign To Oust Flynn
“The Obama administration knew that Flynn was going to release the secret documents around the Iran deal, which would blow up their myth that it was a good deal…they all knew their little sacred agreement with Iran was going to go off the books. So they got rid of Flynn before any of the [secret] agreements even surfaced.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-14/inside-secret-campaign-oust-flynn
How far has Ben Shapiro fallen? He was a rising star 18 months ago.
Now, he is mostly persona-non-grata among the right wing.
One simple thing would help a whole lot, I think. Spending is out of control partly because of the way disbursements for next year depend upon whether all the money requested in the year previous was utilized.
Restructure this so that saving money and spending less (ontime and under budget) is rewarded instead of being penalized.
Look at it this way. Say you give your teen an allowance once a month, $100.00. And if he only spends $75 before time to give him his next allowance, you area gonna take the $25 he didn’t spend away, and give him $25.00 less from then on to boot! 😳
But, if he spends every cent, he stands a good chance of getting an increased allowance.
So, the kid quickly learns to spend every single cent before allowance day rolls around again, otherwise he loses bigly. 😜
He has no incentive to save a single dime, or budget carefully. He cannot save up for anything he wants that costs more than his allowance for one month. In fact, if its getting close to allowance time, and he has left-over $, he will spend it fast and on things he does not need nor want.
That is exactly how it is done in DC.
