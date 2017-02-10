Ninth Circuit Court Now Demands It Be Protected From Itself…

Oh, the winning… it’s often too funny. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is now independently, on its own impetus, requesting an internal vote on a full panel en banc hearing to review its own decision.
Additionally, the full ninth are asking the Trump administration to file an additional brief telling the court why the three member original appeals ruling authority was wrong. In essence, the smart judges know what wasn’t considered, and are now looking for an out.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
Prior to expanding the conversation, allow us to set the current stage with a few tweet optics:
Wait, wha… huh? Yes, that’s the 9th circuit requesting its own judicial membership ruling to be reviewed by the entire larger 9th circuit appeals court panel. Ya think maybe they recognize they just jumped head-first into showcasing their own insufferable moonbattery…
Meanwhile, President Trump is saying he has no intentions to challenge the crazy:
It’s a classic representative example of ‘be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it‘.
Currently, thanks to the ridiculous political judicial opinion of the 9th Circuit, the entire professional left and Democrat party are on display trying to block President Trump from protecting the American people. As a direct consequence they own any negative outcomes, including any act of terrorism, that might happen in the next several months.
Why would President Trump remove that political liability? If he’s smart, and he’s proven he is way beyond smart, he won’t.
Behind the scenes, and unrelated to the judicial ruling, President Trump can use his cabinet team to construct immigration and visa review policy that accomplishes the security goal. The Attorney General (Sessions), DHS (Kelly) and State Department (T-Rex) can execute departmental policy objectives under existing legal authority.
President Trump never really needed the majority parts of the executive order to carry out the security agenda. However, using the XO provided a highly public approach toward showing the American electorate he was fulfilling a campaign security promise. Tightening the visa approval process and executing “extreme vetting” doesn’t require anything except a policy and procedural change.
If President Trump does nothing, the underlying challenges to the Executive Order continue forward in the courts, while he gets his SCOTUS pick -Gorsuch- on the bench. If he so chooses, the DOJ can eventually bring the case to the Supreme Court, where almost everyone admits the Ninth Circuit and Judge Robarts decision will be overturned and all of the protestation from the left will have been for naught.
In the interim of the slow case proceeding, ANY instance of violence and terrorism provides President Trump the opportunity to use his bully pulpit -and Twitter- to hang the occurrence, foreign or domestic, like a millstone around the neck of Democrats up for elected office in 2018.
There is no downside on the domestic security agenda for President Trump; however, the Democrats are fraught with fear that something might just happen. Ultimately, THIS, the politics behind the entire construct, is the reason for the ninth circuit tonight asking for an en banc hearing of their own judicial ruling.
Smile, you’re worth it.
…”Complicated business folks…. complicated business”…
Oh boy, I just can’t wait for the Trump budget.
I am not sure I agree that the Ninth Circuit is requesting a full review in order to reverse the ruling. i think it is just as likely that they are seeking a 19-0 vote supporting the three judges in an effort to embarrass DJT. That wouldn’t surprise me whatsoever.
That was my first thought as well — maybe they want their subversion to be as full throated as possible.
I’m of the opinion someone whispered something to them to find some way out of this shitstorm they find themselves in. No way it would be a unanimous opinion of the entire court…even if they are know as the 9th circus. Doubling down would be suicidal but that is how liberals seem to be acting since 11/08/17 so who knows.
It doesn’t really matter. At the end of the day, they lose and own any (heaven forbid) terror attack that takes place here.
Maybe. But, it seems that would be overkill, and a complete waste of time, since the ruling only addressed the TRO, which will soon expire anyway.
But if he can accomplish the same things through policy changes as Sundance explained, then the decision becomes irrelevant, whether it is 3-0, 9-0, or 29-0. And any terrorist attacks are blamed on the Demos and left. Complicated business.
Old: Diamonds are a girls best friend.
New: Democrats are a criminal’s best friend.
Newer: Ninth Circuit Court is a terrorist organization’s best friend.
Newest: Diamonds and Silks are a pedes best friend.
old – that queen in the middle of the judges’ photo.
that clown really needs a mouth tuck – it’s stretched way out of shape and any chance of satisfaction.
Encouragement/exhortation to pray for our family, state, nation, and Israel. For such a time as this we look to God for our deliverance from evil forces.
We are in a battle to be healed and become one secure sovereign nation/one people in peace and love under God, trusting in God alone for healing and restoration. “I exhort therefore, that first of all supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men; for kings, and for all that are in authority, that we may lead a quite and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.”
Most Holy and Honorable Father God in Christ Jesus I cry out to You and decree Your word: “God’s mercy is everlasting and fresh every morning.” “God watches over His word to perform it.”
“Angels are activated by voicing the word of God.” “Angels are ministering spirits sent forth to minister to the heirs of salvation.” “ Let God arise & His enemies be scattered.” “Let God be true and every man a liar.” “Liars shall not stand.” “God stills the tumult of the people.” “The weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds.” “God is greater.”
“ No weapon formed against you shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against you in judgment you shall condemn.” This is our heritage. “The Lord has them in derision.” “God desires only good for us.” “God’s ways are higher than our ways.” “God is able to do exceedingly abundantly.” “With God all things are possible.” “Every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.” “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous person avails much.” In Jesus Name.
2nd Chron. 7 instructs Christians to humble themselves and pray. To seek the face of God – search out and strive after God, to please Him. To turn from our wicked ways, then God will forgive our sins and heal our land.
Pray for examples: Most Gracious Father God I pray:
1. For thanksgiving for all men and those in authority for salvation & deeper relationships with Jesus.
2. For repentance & forgiveness of sins such as: killing of the innocent (abortions), removing God from national forum, stopping prayer in public schools, removing displays of the ten commandments & laxness in the great commission of going and preaching the good news/the gospel.
3. For wisdom and strength in the battle to turn to a position of right standing with God.
4. To create clean hearts in us and deliver us from evil.
5. To send revival to us and to our nation & to walk in love being light and salt in the earth.
6. For leaders who support godly principles,
7. For wisdom, strength, spiritual correctness and protection for Trump, Pence and their team.
8. For truth that lies, half lies and deception would be seen and exposed for what they are.
9. For God to be magnified and His kingdom extended. “Thy Kingdom come Thy will be done.” 10. For the peace of Jerusalem and that our nation will defend Israel and be blessed.
11. For Holy Spirit guidance surrendering to the will of God. In Jesus Name
Eph. 6, 12: “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this age, against spiritual wickedness in the heavenly (high) places.”
Almighty Father God, I pray& plead the blood of Jesus especially over the office of the President of the USA and subordinate offices and over Israel’s leaders.
Loving Heavenly Father, your word says,“Resist the devil and he shall flee.”
I come against (resist) the powers of darkness of this world & their plans.
I come against (resist) lying deceiving spirits that are influencing people.
I come against (resist) improper affections/affiliations.
I come against (resist) ungodly spirits such as: anger, hate, pride, greed, lust, and murder.
I declare them powerless in the all conquering name of Jesus Christ and by His shed blood. I declare victory for Jesus & His plans/destinies for our nation & Israel. Omnipotent Father we need Your intervening power. Thank You for Your goodness and Your mercy. Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” To God be the glory. Joe Topper
I mean no disrespect Joe. but I want to tell you that the spirit of the Living God has been quietly perched on a branch of this tree for ages.
Trump45 The Maestro 🙂 What lovely tunes he plays 😉
I envision him less as a violinist leading a waltz and more as a hard-nosed wild west sheriff shooting the ground and yelling “dance” at the incompetent criminal he’s just cornered.
I had to laugh at this one, Aparition42! LOL
Amazing!! He truly is out manueuvering, out foxing, etc at EVERY turn!
That’s our man!!
They are wearing chinese handcuffs and trying to get out of them by pulling, its not working now they are caught in there own snare.
Could the fact that Sessions was approved for AG have any influence on the 9th trying to craw-dad?
9th Circuit Ruling Poorly Reasoned and Absurd
Fox News Anchor and Attorney Gregg Jarrett Analysis and Opinion….
President Trumps Temporary Travel Ban…..
Fox News Video 3 Minutes 49 Seconds, Feb-10-2017:
Jarrett is not a fan of Trump, either, and even he says they didn’t follow the law or the Constitution.
Someone doing Twitter should tweet David Martosko of Daily Mail. Would make a nice story
I am so proud of you President Trump.
You are one in a million.
Thank you.
What do you do when you realize that 3 of your co-workers voted to have your job abolished?
Borrow chuckie’s crying towel?
Democrats keep forgetting who wrote “The Art of the Deal” Maybe they should pick up a copy and read it.
I read it early in the primaries. Amazing man. Amazing President Trump.
They should, but I continue to pray that they don’t. I’ve been telling the morons gloating about the TRO to stay happy. Pay no attention to the details. Just sit back and trust that the people that lead and supported Hillary Clinton’s campaign know what they’re doing, and everything will turn out fine.
Anyone tired of winning yet?
Me neither 🙂
LOVE the clarity of this classic TCTH post.
“The entire professional left and Democrat party are on display trying to block President Trump from protecting the American people. As a direct consequence they own any negative outcomes, including any act of terrorism, that might happen in the next several months.”
And this:
“There is no downside on the domestic security agenda for President Trump; however, the Democrats are fraught with fear that something might just happen. Ultimately, THIS, the politics behind the entire construct, is the reason for the ninth circuit tonight asking for an en blanc hearing of their own judicial ruling.”
did I say EXPOSURE, huh, huh, did I say it!
Caturday a bit early! Love it
Cute!!
Why the heck do they want to come here anyway? This is an oppressive imperialist country with Hitler 2.0 as Potus and filled to the brim with deplorable racists, xenophobes, and islamophobes.
Bitch about a country then do your damnedest to creep into it by hook or crook.
You know, the same way the jews kept trying to illegally enter Nazi Germany.
The denizens of the 9th Circuit benches may have just realized that though President Trump may not fire them, he is well able to put an end to their little leftist activist fiefdom.
Trump can override and dilute them by moving them to another area, by dissolving or dividing the 9th circuit and/or placing conservative judges in their circuits to out-vote them. He can bench them without moving them from the bench.
There’s more than one way to cook their goose.
President Trump seems to be fond of the ‘sit tight in the boat’ and ‘give ’em enough rope and they’ll hang themselves’ tactics.
I have to say, I was extremely depressed after this TRO ruling (although expected) because, to me, it said that there was no longer anyone in charge of the USA. The 9th Circus declared themselves to be the President, in effect. Their ruling supercharged the nutballs of the left and emboldened them even more (if that is possible).
So, seeing this “en banc” filing and learning that this is a rare instance, I am suddenly hopeful that the Constitution matters again.
Another uplifting piece of news is the ICE sweeps going on right now and Feinstein melting down over it 😀
Very good point about ICE…
While all this nonsense with the 9th Circus is going on. Trump Admin and ICE and busily deporting illegals all over the place. It was only really today that the media started to realize the extent of it…
Sandra, I felt better the moment Senator Sessions was sworn in as AJ
ICE is definitely busy. Here’s one example:
http://www.infowars.com/watch-ice-agents-lasso-illegals-in-texas/
Here’s another example: ICE agents arrest 200 across Southeast; actions ramp up fear in local immigrant community http://www.islandpacket.com/news/local/crime/article132030544.html
An en banc reversal would give the plaintiff an avenue to appeal it to SCOTUS. Stay tuned. Is their a RAT in SCOTUS? Kennedy? Roberts?
Has anyone thought that, if the courts denied that the President is the highest authority when it comes to immigration, then all of Obama’s decisions regarding the admission of refugees and illegal border-crossing aliens would automatically become unlawful? If so, it might lead to the lawful deportation of all such refugees and invaders even if they have not committed a felony.
#notmycircuit
Do you think the idiot leftists just figured out that they set precedent by overtuning federal law by stating two states claim their citizens were harmed by the federal government?
Hmm? How many conservative states can claim their citizens were harmed by:
Obamacare?
Illegal immigration?
Mandatory public school?
Mandatory vaccines?
EPA regulations?
Selective service registration?
Gun control?
Abortion?
FEDERAL INCOME TAX?
As long as those states find a conservative court to issue a stay… FREEDOM!
(Please feel free to suggest additions to my list.)
the president has 1001 ways reduce immigration inflows, which is the goal of Trump and Sessions, Miller and Bannon.
Get to work Mr President
We’ve seen this movie before…. President Trump, true to form, has been very generous with the rope….the gyrations on display already. That was quick…
For the first time in my adult life, I can truly say that I LOVE my President!!
DhimmiRats have boxed themselves into the luny bin. If the economy tanks, they are to blame, if terrorists attack, they are to blame, etc. Obstruction plus having the hated media shilling for you is the kiss of death. And besides having the hated propaganda machine hanging around your neck, the DhimmiRats have the hated American Soros terrorists.
And anyone that thinks that illegal immigrants is winning any brownie points with Black America, think again. Spitting in the DhimmiRat soup has already happened, ask purple dressed Hitlery.
What in the world would the left do if the 9th was eliminated or broken up??? I do not have enough popcorn to watch that utter chaos happen, but it would sure be fun!
This announcement is just too rich to contemplate. They are going to review themselves, lol. They hung themselves out to dry without their clothes on for all the world to see. Pres. Trump et.al not reacting and going in a different direction is the very last thing they wanted, or expected, to happen.
The lefties are always so arrogantly sure they are right and smarter than everybody else. I hope that WA. AG who decided to brag that he ‘beat’ Pres. Trump in court already, is having a fun time right now. Hope he has a good supply of underwear to change into. Too, too funny.
“Mulligans: Not Just for Golf Anymore.”
Trump plays multi-dimensional chess, while the left plays tiddly-winks.
The left can create whatever caricature they’d like of Mr. Trump, and then go to battle with that caricature as they please. None of that matters, because, in the end they must come face-to-face with the real Mr. Trump, who is brilliant, agile, and formidable.
All of the pontificating leftist pundits, left-wing judges, wacko Hollywood ‘celebrities’, or sanctimonious leftist senators in the country can’t possibly fabricate enough false stories to change the reality of the situation–that President Trump is running rings around them.
Just looked up “En Banc”:
En Banc
[Latin, French. In the bench.] Full bench. Refers to a session where the entire membership of the court will participate in the decision rather than the regular quorum. In other countries, it is common for a court to have more members than are usually necessary to hear an appeal. In the United States, the Circuit Courts of Appeal usually sit in panels of judges but for important cases may expand the bench to a larger number, when the judges are said to be sitting en banc. Similarly, only one of the judges of the u.s. tax court will typically hear and decide on a tax controversy. However, when the issues involved are unusually novel or of wide impact, the case will be heard and decided by the full court sitting en banc.
West’s Encyclopedia of American Law, edition 2. Copyright 2008 The Gale Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Looks like the three amigos want to share the splinters they will be collecting from their bench with the rest of the circuit so they can pick out their bench splinters together 🙂
Maybe they have seen the calls for the breaking up of their 9th circus?
There are 44 judges in the 9th Circuit. One bullet in that chamber apparently misfired. Interesting times, indeed. My two favorite judges….
Outrage over the 9th Circus has reached the point where breaking it up is seriously on the table. People who’ve never given it a though before are retweeting (in shock and disgust) the 9th’s hideous traitorous record re Arizona, the giant map is covers across the USA with its sick decisions, the lack of qualifications of real sort of its justices, and on and on.
Given President Trump rode to victory on exactly this sort of issue, it would take a full blown lunatic not to see that Trump could definitely create a killing box in Congress over the previous sleeper issue of jurisprudence and reforming the Courts.
We have a Champion in our corner
No need to worry
