No, President Trump Does Not Need To Take Immediate Action on DACA – Here’s Why…

There are multiple voices raising concern about President Trump not taking immediate Executive Action to reverse former President Obama’s DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program. To those voices this message is intended.
Now is not the time to address DACA. The UniParty and the UniParty friendly media are trying to bait President Trump into jumping into a politically charged issue they will use to slow, if not destroy, the larger agenda.
There are two Obama executive action constructs, DACA and DAPA.
♦ Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), also known as “The Dreamers” executive order which has been implemented and carried out deferring immigration enforcement for the children of illegal aliens.
♦ Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA), was the executive action found unconstitutional by Judge Hanen (Texas), blocked by injunction, and subsequently the injunction was argued through the appellate court all the way to SCOTUS – and upheld.
The Department of Homeland Security reluctantly halted DAPA implementation after they were defeated in the court system. However, DACA, the deferred action for “dreamers” has been ongoing. It is the DACA program that contains the largest political issue.
Trump supporters want to see the DACA executive order overturned, and it is not my intention to dispute the argument it should be because I too agree it should be overturned. However, now is not the time….
Former President Obama was asked, repeatedly, what would draw him back into the political equation to become an activist against the Trump policy and agenda implementation. At each response he continually cited DACA as the key issue which would bring him back to DC in opposition. Not Obamacare being repealed, but DACA.
Nothing would unite the various far-left activist groups more quickly than for President Trump to immediately reverse the DACA executive order. This is where prudent thought needs to be applied, and as annoying as it is – politics need to be considered.
If Trump were to take action now to remove DACA, not only would it provide the fuel to energize the opposition to his administration, he would also find few defenders within the Republican congress for immediacy in action.
Nothing would please Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi more than to have the issues around the immigration gang-of-eight bill hijack the current approach of the Trump agenda. Schumer, Pelosi and crew would enjoy nothing more than pulling out the racist, nativist, bigot cards and the media would like nothing more than to showcase them.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a nominee would be bombarded by questions about DACA and beaten up with any political nuance or misstep created by a blood-lusting anti-Trump media, while immigration activist groups were simultaneously engaged by all the coverage therein. Marches would begin immediately. Every talking point by Senator Corey Booker would be front and center.
The Democrat machine would be canonizing anyone who rose in opposition to the Trump administration based on DACA concerns. Halos handed out to Booker, Keith Ellison, Tom Perez et al. Do you really want to give the Democrats a tool to unite their fractured clans?
Additionally, all of Trump’s GOPe detractors would be empowered to act against him through various constructs of non support. Microphones and cameras would immediately be shoved into the face of Marco Rubio, Jeff Flake, Lindsey Graham, John McCain, Kevin McCarthy and Paul Ryan.
Have we forgotten that amnesty, the gang-of-eight bill, was only 48 hours from passage IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES when Eric Cantor was primaried in 2014? Even the current OMB Director nominee Rep Mick “cantalopes” Mulvaney was in support of the Go8 bill.
The scope of the political use of DACA as a weaponized narrative to undermine President Trump would be as immediate as CNN, MSNBC, FOX and the alphabets fully engaged, and Wall Street financed, gaslighting. All of it fueled by a useful narrative to destroy the Trump agenda.
DHS Secretary nominee Kelly would need patriot missile batteries outside his office and house to stave off the incoming MSM scud missile launches. The 24/7 coverage of President Obama dropping his vacation plans to rush to Washington DC would play out over screens like the white Bronco carrying OJ Simpson. David Brock would be hiring up staffs of hundreds as Hollywood poured millions into Democrat coffers to fuel a narrative and organize the takeover of urban city halls.
Mexico would be empowered with “hateful Trump” leverage in any NAFTA discussion. The southern border and protective wall?… would be more fuel in a created narrative of Trump dragging babies out of their crying mothers arms to throw them over the Rio Grande.
No, this is not winning. This is the opposite of winning. This is giving your enemy exactly what they need to create a hateful optic and a spin a usefully false narrative to diminish President Trump.
This predictable outcome is exactly why the MSM is trying to provoke President Trump and his spokespeople and representatives into the DACA conversation/debate right now.
The GOPe wing of the UniParty would also benefit from this. Heck, every oppositional entity within the swamp, who view Trump as a threat to their preferred status-quo, would work on this effort.
Think prudently. Remember, cold anger does not act to spite itself. Be politically wise and understand the larger goals.
Yes, DACA will be removed – in a logical, methodical, prudent and sequential time frame. Know and understand the enemy.
Now is not the time to act on this issue.
Think carefully.
Trust our elected leadership.
Thank you for the analysis. I’m on board.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Analysis?
“Do you really want to give the Democrats a tool to unite their fractured clans?”
I hear the call of the cuck justifying his bidding against America.
If the time is not now, when will a good time be? Without this key piece of info there is no meaningful analysis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole US – and indeed Western – immigration debacle is a tapestry that has taken decades to sew and can’t be unravelled in a single day. It’s perfectly legitimate and sensible to start by picking away at the edges before working our way towards the middle. Not many Democrat voters (although quite a few Democratic pols will) are going to oppose deporting murderers, rapists, terrorists and gang-bangers, so let’s start with them.
LikeLike
i.e. Focus.
LikeLike
Someone needs to repost this on Breitbart and show it to the likes of Ann Coulter. We NEED to be behind Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed; timing is everthing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are absolutely right Sundance. They are reassuring the Univision audience that they will not touch DACA. I thought that DACA will be handled by the DOJ at the appropriate time.
LikeLike
I can promise you this. We (this site) are going to get bombarded for this post which derails the UniParty agenda.
There are trillions of dollars at stake.
Our opposition wants to use DACA as a subversive weapon to defend their alternate interests in removing Trump as an existential threat. They have quietly been planning this approach for months.
There are trillions of dollars at stake.
Those interests are going to show up here again, because they hate it when we cut them off at the pass. Sorry Mods in advance. [<– sorry, not sorry 😉 ]
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
I wonder if Ann Coulter has thought this out like sundance has just presented ? She’s pretty upset w/ Trump. I heard her on Howie Carr radio show yesterday …
LikeLike
I was so glad to see this article. Some of those demanding immediate action on this matter were actually claiming it should have already been done on Monday morning!
Maybe they were just dem operatives trying to get people riled up, I don’t know.
Anyway, I hope any who are impatient on this issue, and read CTH and support President Trump will read this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The tell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Completely agree. Was reading the update re Judge Hanen and was frankly surprised by some of the comments. Trump clearly told us how he would be handling these situations. He does not broadcast his next chess move for the enemy. The left and others respond and move out of emotion; Trump moves using logic and knowing he’ll win. The press-fest today and Kelly Anne’s responses alone tell us everything we need to know….the left is chomping at the bit on this topic and he’s quietly working on it. As far as I’m concerned, if his own supporters are thinking he’s putting it off, then maybe the left will also. If I’m about to sucker punch you, I want you to think I’ve forgotten that you screwed me in the past!
And when he does move on it, I want it to be foolproof.
The left is steadily sinking its own ship. When this is happening you don’t close up the damn, you give them all the water they want. Plus given half of congress is past retirement age, if we’re blessed then they will give themselves heart attacks while causing all these drama-fests while dealing with Trumps thought out logical moves. They’re used to getting what they want immediately, like spoiled screaming kids. I am loving Trumps methodical, well planned out moves.
Also, a frustrated left will try to force his hand, thus exposing themselves more anddd making themselves more vulnerable.
My suggestion, kick back, grab some popcorn and enjoy the show; this is how winners win.
LikeLike
Yep. I bet they have their sob stories already in the can waiting. Maybe even funded astro protests all scheduled and bus’s reserved for the next march. The payola media all set. Shame to disappoint them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I admit that i am one who would like it done right away to prove that POTUS is serious but after reading your write up, it makes sense that would be a media frensy daily. maybe if deportations start going up along with construction of the new wall, some of the families with dreamers will self deport and that will make it easier to drop it on a friday at midnight news dump like always.
LikeLike
I trust, Sundance, more than I trust Coulter’s thought process/timing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I didn’t trust Donald’s wisdom and judgement then I wouldn’t have voted for him. But I did vote for him and I do trust him. He’s one of us. He gets it. He wants to make America great again just as badly as I do, just as badly as all of you do. And he’s going to do it. He’s already doing it. Considering how badly the globalist goons have screwed our nation for decades I think it’s reasonable to give Donald till at least the end of the week to fix the mess 😉 I won’t use the now-cliche 4-D chess reference, but just remember: the dude has brains. If I were as smart as Donald I’d have several billion dollars, a supermodel wife, and an office shaped like an oval. But I’m not so I don’t. Some of the things that are done or not done in the next short period of time might not make sense on the surface to me and you. It might be frustrating at times when you can’t figure out exactly why Donald makes certain moves and not others. Trust him. Seriously, if the past year and a half hasn’t proven that you should trust that wonderful man then I don’t know what to tell you. Everybody stay cool. Enjoy the show.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is both Lion and Fox; and I know foxes. I often hunt from a tree stand and have seen every animal in our area directly under my tree at one time or another; except a fox. Oh sure, I’ve seen many a fox while sitting in my tree, but the ONLY animal that hasn’t been stupid enough to venture directly under the tree is the wily fox. I’ve even seen them off in the distance, stop and look directly at me, and then bound off into the brush…I can almost imagine them laughing as the scamper away.
The combination of Lion and Fox is VERY powerful, and this is our Donald J Trump. He will NOT be lured under the tree just to be shot by those lying in wait.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s an article up on Breitbart suggesting the complete opposite of Sundance’s analysis and that Trump should’ve taken immediate action on day one. Already a lot of links to this article, and people getting overly critical already!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll put our CTH track record up against anyone.
We know how the GOPe work. There are trillions of dollars at stake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Now I understand all the questions on DACA by reporters at the Presidential press conference and briefing today.
LikeLike
Fact is, DJT’s delay in nuking DACA no doubt gives him the necessary time to implement much of his agenda in the next hundred days,but just temporarily fends off the inevitable UNI-PARTY pushback; and it will come with a vengeance.
The Uni-Party is nothing if not viciously relentless.
LikeLike
#1 Sessions confirmed and DOj snakes out of that agency.
The boarder wall needs to be constructed.
Many groups that would riot need to be designated terrorist orgs such as LaRaza, Muslim Brotherhood, BLM etc.
There is so much ground work to do first especially in the budget by defunding all the welfare, food stamps they are getting that will cause self-deporting.
Defunding sanctuary cities, campuses etc.
THIS IS A HUGE TASK and a huge trap set by the UN and open boarders people world-wide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Criminals first. Get em out. No new arrivals.
LikeLike
Just let him do his job. It has only been 3 days and he has done more than our so called representatives have done in eight years. He needs to stop them from coming in first , then get rid of the gang members and anyone who has committed a crime and then address the ones here, Make them apply for citizenship and follow the law. No job, home you go,
LikeLike
I hope you are 100% correct Sundance. I just worry about the fact that we’re still processing DACA applicationts. 🙂
LikeLike
Excellent warning. DACA may be dealt with at the appropriate time. Let’s not interfere with the Left in self-destruct mode. Or, as people have often said, don’t let Lucy snatch the ball away from Charlie Brown, again.
LikeLike
Cow had to lick my face again 😁 After reading again, I see what you mean here, Sundance.
The timing to end DACA now is not good. There are other things that Trump Admin can address now
LikeLike
He should kill DACA before a long holiday weekend, like July 3rd or Memorial Day.
LikeLike
From a distance, an English farmer could see that sometime overnight a column of Sherman tanks had parked on his field. One of his bulls also noticed the American tanks and was eyeing one of them warily. Suddenly, the bull lunged. The farmer braced himself for the sight of one of his prized bovines cracking its skull against armor plating.
The bull struck the tank at top speed, and with a lazy hiss of air, the Sherman deflated into a pile of olive-drab rubber sheeting. The bull and the farmer had stumbled onto one of the most elaborate deceptions in the history of warfare: the creation of a phantom army to divert attention from the real Allied army poised to invade France in the spring of 1944.
http://www.americainwwii.com/articles/pattons-ghost-army/
LikeLiked by 1 person
He might use the Uniparty fake excuse against them. Secure the border first.
“We are trying to get the border secured”
LikeLike