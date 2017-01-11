Tripwire Alert – The Intelligence Shadow War Final Act…

Much like the “2015/2016 GOPe Splitter Strategy”, the 2017 Intelligence Community “Shadow War” ends with an epic Donald Trump victory…. here’s the full monty.

After closely watching the planning and forethought after Trump announced his candidacy. We stated in September 2015:

[…] Donald Trump, a serious student of the entire decades long game, is waging a 360° war against the entire DC apparatus, on every single level of its construct. And yes, that also means the monolithic media empire which facilitates all of the aforementioned usurpations. Donald Trump is campaigning against EVERY ADVERSE INTEREST to the U.S.A. This is the essential underpinning of the “Make America Great Again” campaign. Trump is not just taking on the construct of progressive ideology that has undermined the essence of American exceptionalism; Trump is not just exposing the immense number of faux-conservatives in media and political punditry; Trump is not just allowing us to see the scope of anti-American interest; no, he’s taking on the very selfish foundation they’ve all used to sell out our country. Heck, he’s taking on all the “Decepticons” simultaneously. Those adverse interests are both outside and inside our borders. He’s intent on tearing down the machine, all of it. By now that should be obvious to everyone. (more)

Toward that end, today’s final exposure of the corrupt media, specifically CNN and Buzzfeed, surrounding the false intelligence reports they used to create a completely false narrative – brings the end to a series of events as transparent as the GOPe “splitter strategy” which preceded it.

To fully understand what just took place, you must remind yourself of the visible shadow war which became abundantly evident several months ago:

[…] With General Mattis as Secretary of Defense, Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor, General John Kelly the Department of Homeland Security, a top-of-class West Point graduate in Mike Pompeo brought in to take over and undoubtedly purge the CIA, and a lame duck struggle breaking out over NSA with Admiral Mike Rogers, the implications are pretty obvious. […] The white hats we have needed within the national security and intelligence departments are responding from a very select group within the Defense Department. […] Mounting evidence supports the ongoing thesis that DoD has actually seceded from the political elites; and with the election of President Donald Trump, they are poised on the horizon to reconstruct a nationalist-minded defense, intelligence and security apparatus. This is the fundamental paradigm shift many have discussed, yet few imagined possible. (more)

Slightly more than a week after winning the 2016 Presidential Election, the head of the NSA Cyber Command, Admiral Mike Rogers, went to New York and met with the new President-Elect Donald Trump inside Trump Tower.

A month prior to that specific visit, DNI Director James Clapper advised President Obama to fire Admiral Mike Rogers.

There is every indication, every reason to believe, that Admiral Rogers gave President-elect Donald Trump a very specific “head’s up“; warning the incoming president of actions which would be undertaken by political operatives within the intelligence community to undermine the construct of the incoming administration.

All activity from that mid-November meeting through to now, points to Rogers giving advanced notice to Trump of a political intelligence scheme which culminated today with the public embarrassment of the those politicized intelligence agencies, operatives and their vessels for disinformation – the media.

Following the meeting with Donald Trump, it clearly appears Admiral Mike Rogers went back into the matrix and, as an outcome of his position, followed orders – but did so with an arms length approach. The NSA (Rogers) did not support the political intelligence “high confidence” narrative as it was constructed by James Clapper (DNI) and John Brennan (CIA).

We’ll never know what subtle action was taken, or not taken, by Rogers which ultimately culminated in a completely false assertion from “leakers” within the “intelligence community” about a fake report promoted by CNN. –SEE HERE–

However, we can be certain the details of the claim by CNN was entirely disinformation -false information- perhaps intended to discover internal intelligence agency leakers/operatives.

There never was an “addendum report” within the presidential intelligence briefing on Russia’s involvement, or any discussion of a ridiculous 35 page dossier. Both NBC and The Hill have now directly published articles which destroy the narrative assembled by CNN on the basis of their exclusive intelligence leaks:

From @nbc: Trump wasn't told about unverified Russia dossier, official says. Will TV anchors/networks correct story? https://t.co/kCPRsFu3vf — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 11, 2017

♦ President-elect Donald Trump was never briefed on the allegations that Russian intelligence services have collected compromising information on him, according to NBC and Trump’s transition team.

♦ Officials prepared a two-page summary of unverified reports that have been circulating Capitol Hill for months in advance of their Friday meeting with Trump, an intelligence official told NBC, but never discussed it with him.

♦ The briefing was shared with Trump verbally, the report said, and no documents were left with the president-elect. (link)

Against this backdrop, perhaps the “quiet FBI release” of documents and evidence surrounding the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton and Classified Documents also points to a similar intelligence approach….

