Tripwire Alert – The Intelligence Shadow War Final Act…

Much like the “2015/2016 GOPe Splitter Strategy”, the 2017 Intelligence Community “Shadow War” ends with an epic Donald Trump victory…. here’s the full monty.
After closely watching the planning and forethought after Trump announced his candidacy. We stated in September 2015:
[…] Donald Trump, a serious student of the entire decades long game, is waging a 360° war against the entire DC apparatus, on every single level of its construct. And yes, that also means the monolithic media empire which facilitates all of the aforementioned usurpations.
Donald Trump is campaigning against EVERY ADVERSE INTEREST to the U.S.A. This is the essential underpinning of the “Make America Great Again” campaign.
Trump is not just taking on the construct of progressive ideology that has undermined the essence of American exceptionalism; Trump is not just exposing the immense number of faux-conservatives in media and political punditry; Trump is not just allowing us to see the scope of anti-American interest; no, he’s taking on the very selfish foundation they’ve all used to sell out our country. Heck, he’s taking on all the “Decepticons” simultaneously.
Those adverse interests are both outside and inside our borders. He’s intent on tearing down the machine, all of it. By now that should be obvious to everyone. (more)
Toward that end, today’s final exposure of the corrupt media, specifically CNN and Buzzfeed, surrounding the false intelligence reports they used to create a completely false narrative – brings the end to a series of events as transparent as the GOPe “splitter strategy” which preceded it.
To fully understand what just took place, you must remind yourself of the visible shadow war which became abundantly evident several months ago:
[…] With General Mattis as Secretary of Defense, Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor, General John Kelly the Department of Homeland Security, a top-of-class West Point graduate in Mike Pompeo brought in to take over and undoubtedly purge the CIA, and a lame duck struggle breaking out over NSA with Admiral Mike Rogers, the implications are pretty obvious.
[…] The white hats we have needed within the national security and intelligence departments are responding from a very select group within the Defense Department.
[…] Mounting evidence supports the ongoing thesis that DoD has actually seceded from the political elites; and with the election of President Donald Trump, they are poised on the horizon to reconstruct a nationalist-minded defense, intelligence and security apparatus. This is the fundamental paradigm shift many have discussed, yet few imagined possible. (more)
Slightly more than a week after winning the 2016 Presidential Election, the head of the NSA Cyber Command, Admiral Mike Rogers, went to New York and met with the new President-Elect Donald Trump inside Trump Tower.
A month prior to that specific visit, DNI Director James Clapper advised President Obama to fire Admiral Mike Rogers.
There is every indication, every reason to believe, that Admiral Rogers gave President-elect Donald Trump a very specific “head’s up“; warning the incoming president of actions which would be undertaken by political operatives within the intelligence community to undermine the construct of the incoming administration.
All activity from that mid-November meeting through to now, points to Rogers giving advanced notice to Trump of a political intelligence scheme which culminated today with the public embarrassment of the those politicized intelligence agencies, operatives and their vessels for disinformation – the media.
Following the meeting with Donald Trump, it clearly appears Admiral Mike Rogers went back into the matrix and, as an outcome of his position, followed orders – but did so with an arms length approach. The NSA (Rogers) did not support the political intelligence “high confidence” narrative as it was constructed by James Clapper (DNI) and John Brennan (CIA).
We’ll never know what subtle action was taken, or not taken, by Rogers which ultimately culminated in a completely false assertion from “leakers” within the “intelligence community” about a fake report promoted by CNN. –SEE HERE–
However, we can be certain the details of the claim by CNN was entirely disinformation -false information- perhaps intended to discover internal intelligence agency leakers/operatives.
There never was an “addendum report” within the presidential intelligence briefing on Russia’s involvement, or any discussion of a ridiculous 35 page dossier. Both NBC and The Hill have now directly published articles which destroy the narrative assembled by CNN on the basis of their exclusive intelligence leaks:
♦ President-elect Donald Trump was never briefed on the allegations that Russian intelligence services have collected compromising information on him, according to NBC and Trump’s transition team.
♦ Officials prepared a two-page summary of unverified reports that have been circulating Capitol Hill for months in advance of their Friday meeting with Trump, an intelligence official told NBC, but never discussed it with him.
♦ The briefing was shared with Trump verbally, the report said, and no documents were left with the president-elect. (link)
Against this backdrop, perhaps the “quiet FBI release” of documents and evidence surrounding the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton and Classified Documents also points to a similar intelligence approach….
.
….”and then he pulled down their briefs and exposed their fake news”..
The CIA has been running this country since the beginning. It would be interesting to see how our President will “deal” w/ it. The media is just one of its whores in propagating the chosen narrative by them (i.e., Mockingbird). Looks like a hail mary at the end of the game. Desperate times call for desperate measures. Beef up your private security along w/ the SS, Mr. President, and please always wear a bullet proof vest. If something ever happened to this great man, there will be hell to pay. We should also begin a petition to recall that POS, Mctraitor, from AZ. It will be tough. The process requires 25% of signed petitioners from the voters in the last election. I’ve heard there is an ethical complaint filed against him w/ the Ethical Comm, which is a joke anyway. Arizonians, you need to do the right thing. Let’s MAGA!!!!
Recall that Son of a Bitch.
AZ should have primaried him when they had the chance or voted for the Democrat in GE.
I’d like to see him arrested and escorted from the Senate Floor in handcuffs.
It’s a great mental image.
Our President will have the backing of the DoD, the institution strong enough to fight back against the CIA. They will help him “deal” with it.
They have to blame their loss on Russia. Pathetic Desperate Crooks.
I’m watching Lou Dobbs right now. Based on his comments I wonder if he has been studying Sundance’s articles regarding the FAKE News and the D.C. Apparatus.
Lou has a great history of congruence with TCT, spanning many years I am learning.
Lou reads here. He’s been onto the whole Fake News thang for a looooong time. It’s why he’s been booted off of other stations.
In fact, I’m pretty sure our very own CNN was one of the stations that Lou was booted from!
FYI Sean Spicer will be on Dobbs.
For the last 8 years everything bad was reported as goo. For the next 8 years everything good will be reported as bad,
As low as the propaganda arm of the uniparty’s ratings are….if a tree falls in the woods and there’s nobody there to hear it…
Very interesting, especially at the end
http://www.wsj.com/articles/christopher-steele-ex-british-intelligence-officer-said-to-have-prepared-dossier-on-trump-1484162553
Andrew Wordsworth, co-founder of London-based investigations firm Raedas, who often works on Russian issues, said the memos in the Trump dossier were “not convincing at all.”
Mr. Wordsworth said it wouldn’t make sense for Russian intelligence officials to expose state secrets to a former MI6 officer. “Russians believe once you are an agent, you’re an agent forever,” he said.
Christopher Steele, Ex-British Intelligence Officer???? Is this another joke?
Christopher Steele is a character ( an NSA agent ) in a spy movie called “State of the Union 2005.
I’ve seen sundance mention numerous times that the DoD has essentially seceded from political elites. I’ve been giving that some thought for a while and I think I have an idea why that might be the case. This might be obvious to everyone here, in which case y’all can tell me where I’m right or wrong.
By now, it’s obvious to everyone that the political establishment is totally corrupt. In this environment, you get ahead by exchanging favors and making connections (cronyism). This is the complete opposite of a meritocracy, where you get ahead based on what you contribute and the results you can produce.
The progressives have been fighting meritocratic ideas for decades. One of the most visible signs of the assault on meritocracy is affirmative action. Instead of getting into a school based on test scores or strength of curriculum, universities set quotas for protected classes and more qualified applicants are passed over if they are not part of a protected class. People are hired or promoted based on protected classes and not on talent or past experience. The people who benefit from this treatment eventually rise through the ranks, make similar decisions/actions to reinforce their positions, and this culminates in people like Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, Eric Holder/Loretta Lynch, and Hillary Clinton rising to the highest levels of power. Suppressing meritocracy ensures that only people who agree with them ideologically also rise through the ranks, creating a very tangled web of corruption.
The assault on meritocracy has infested most institutions in American society. There is one institution which has done better than the rest at resisiting attempts to suppress meritocracy: the Military. The progressives sure have tried to infect the military too, some examples being the elimination of don’t ask, don’t tell and integration of women into combat roles. But the military remains an institution where you rise through the ranks largely based on your talents, experience, and results. It’s no wonder the military remains one of America’s most trusted institutions. Why is Donald Trump surrounding himself with generals and admirals? Because these men have demonstrated and proven competence, a central theme of Trump’s campaign.
The unique thing about the military as an institution is they make it their mission to defend America against all enemies, forcing and domestic. The military also has a tradition of honor. While all institutions will have white hats, people fighting against corruption, I think it is the interception of honor and their stated mission that produces a much higher concentration of white hats in the military than in other institutions. The military sees the infestation of corruption throughout America as an affront to their values, and as an existential threat to America.
Over the course of Donald Trump’s campaign, we all started realizing he was the real deal, he was serious when he said this was going to be an election based on competence and that he really did want to take on corruption to Make America Great Again. His supporters rallied behind him, his detractors yelled and scream (and continue to do so), and among elites, we saw the corrupt establishment start to panic, but also the military start to support him. We saw more and more generals and admirals throw their support behind Trump, and after Trump won the election he started working on putting the generals who are most capable of reforming the most corrupt institutions in positions to do just that. Trump’s selection of other non-military staff to high positions of power (Sessions, Tillerson, Mnuchin, etc) also reflect Trump’s emphasis on competence/meritocracy.
All the pieces are in place now, and after January 20th, we can expect huge changes to sweep across America. This is why I think the DoD seceded from the establishment and rallied behind Trump, and why all the white hats are now rising up to take our country back and make it once again a land of opportunity. This is why I am very optimistic that we can indeed Make America Great Again.
This is awesome. Thank you for sharing.
PE Trump conducted a sting operation 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember hearing him say this during the press conference and just thinking, holy crap is this guy a GENIUS. So much winning during that press conference, and he’s 100% REAL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fire them all. That way the moles are gone. The rest are expendable and easily replaced.
Thugs in high places
Put em in a cell with McCain and let them rot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get em out.
At least We do know the Golden Shower is in fact real.. 😉 😄 😄 😄 😄
Time to repeal The Civil Rights Act. It is the root of all our problems.
Interesting thing was said today during the Hearings..
Following the Russian Hacking/Meme thing currently going on..
Think Pizzagate/Pedogate…
Top US spy chief says it’s possible Russia could plant child porn on American computers
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper made his comments during a hearing into Russian cyber attacks during the US election
During the hearing, held by the Senate Intelligence Committee, Clapper said he believes Russia is still engaged in cyber operations
He said he’s confident that Russia hacked DNC emails and believes the country has tried to influence a ‘couple of dozen’ elections in different countries
He also said he ‘wouldn’t put it past’ Russia to plant child porn on computers belonging to US citizens
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4109662/Top-U-S-spy-chief-says-s-possible-Russia-plant-child-porn-American-computers.html
To make it even more strange, IIRC Senator Rubio asked about Russia planting something like child porn on computers. Pretty sure it was Rubio.
Yep,
they are trying to get ahead of the pedo story.
Russia is apparently the only evil in the world, according to the current admin.
I guess Wyden will be screaming to have it declassified.
I repeatedly get the impression that KellyAnne enjoys taking on the media.
How she does it with a smile each time, i have NO idea.
So Sundance points to the Military in CENTCOM, 50 Intel officers of the Defense Intelligence Agency. That would be DIA Director Lt. General Michael Flynn’s people. He tried to tell Obama the truth of the ISIS terrorism. He was stonewalled by the White House. Then he was forced out.
So, his people, probably from even back with JSOC when he headed up Intel then in Afghanistan, also CENTCOM.
Basically, Flynn is the pipeline from active military to Trump Tower and from retired Military to Trump Tower. Mike Flynn is the most important man near Trump, protecting Trump, saving America.
That’s my take on the situation. I don’t think there is a group inside NSA or CIA. I think Admiral Rogers is a weak sister. He’s failed at his command. He may have run to Trump Tower, but that shows him trying to save his own job. For that to be public knowledge shows he’s an amateur.
Trump is ahead of the moves of the neocons, Deep State, and MSM/Liberals because he has Flynn, he has private Intel professional (used for global businesses) and he Israeli sources, and he is getting headsup from Russia. It is in Russia’s self interest to have a reliable partner in the WH.
(Partner being a term of art in diplomacy which means counterpart, a mature actor, a professional with whom you can talk, work cooperatively, get things done). An example, China and Russia ‘partnered’ with the US on Iran sanctions. That forced Iran to the negotiations.
Next KABOOM….
