Bob Baer: If Russian Hacking Story is Political “there should be a criminal investigation”…

For the past several days we have been discussing the Deep State shadow war within the various intelligence agencies. The larger issues have been building for a long time.

CIA Director John Brennan and DNI head James Clapper, both took politicization of intelligence to new levels to accommodate the White House. It is not accidental that both of these names are the primary voices behind the “Russian Hacking Conspiracy“.

Those who have followed the intelligence storyline might find the comments last night (video below) by CNN contributor and former CIA official, Bob Baer, very interesting. Ideologically and politically Baer is not a Trump supporter:

…”Donald Trump is right, it [CIA] needs to be completely reorganized and get it away from politics. And if it turns out that this whole Russian hacking thing is based on politics there should be a serious criminal investigation of some sort”… … “And Trump is absolutely right in 2003/2002 with the national intelligence estimate the CIA let everybody down by putting a lot of trash in it, uh, under political pressure, and it’s time to correct that”… ~Bob Baer, CNN

However, not only does Baer agree with Trump’s intended ‘shake-up’ position, but he also highlights the damage Brennan has done to the agency; even going so far as to call for a criminal investigation if the suspicions of politicized intelligence are evidenced.

The video below is prompted to begin at 07:45 and the discussion continues through to 14:05. The rather stunning “criminal investigation” comment from Baer comes at 13:15.

What former CIA operative Robert Baer is outlining in the referenced panel segment (07:45 through 14:05) is what we have previously been discussing. The ideological fracture within the intelligence community caused specifically by political operatives like John Brennan and James Clapper.