Bob Baer: If Russian Hacking Story is Political “there should be a criminal investigation”…

For the past several days we have been discussing the Deep State shadow war within the various intelligence agencies.  The larger issues have been building for a long time.

CIA Director John Brennan and DNI head James Clapper, both took politicization of intelligence to new levels to accommodate the White House. It is not accidental that both of these names are the primary voices behind the “Russian Hacking Conspiracy“.

Those who have followed the intelligence storyline might find the comments last night (video below) by CNN contributor and former CIA official, Bob Baer, very interesting.  Ideologically and politically Baer is not a Trump supporter:

…”Donald Trump is right, it [CIA] needs to be completely reorganized and get it away from politics. And if it turns out that this whole Russian hacking thing is based on politics there should be a serious criminal investigation of some sort”…

… “And Trump is absolutely right in 2003/2002 with the national intelligence estimate the CIA let everybody down by putting a lot of trash in it, uh, under political pressure, and it’s time to correct that”…  ~Bob Baer, CNN

However, not only does Baer agree with Trump’s intended ‘shake-up’ position, but he also highlights the damage Brennan has done to the agency; even going so far as to call for a criminal investigation if the suspicions of politicized intelligence are evidenced.

The video below is prompted to begin at 07:45 and the discussion continues through to 14:05.  The rather stunning “criminal investigation” comment from Baer comes at 13:15.

 

What former CIA operative Robert Baer is outlining in the referenced panel segment (07:45 through 14:05) is what we have previously been discussing.  The ideological fracture within the intelligence community caused specifically by political operatives like John Brennan and James Clapper.

13 Responses to Bob Baer: If Russian Hacking Story is Political “there should be a criminal investigation”…

  1. Fe says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:19 am

    I hope Trump bring Gen Flynn with him, in fact he should bring all of his generals with him. Peace through strength 😁

  2. Çãrpэ† ßømßэЯ (@carpet_bomber) says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Thank God Trump is doing this.. He needs to clean house.. it’s a must.. otherwise those snakes will try to harm Trump the outsider whenever they can..

  3. John says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:28 am

    If real investigations were made and prosecuted, there would be 1,400 or so convicted among Hillary and her staff, Obama and his staff, Comey and his staff, the FBI, CIA, Lerner and the IRS, and Holder and Lynch and their staff.

    I pray every day for President elect trump.

  4. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:28 am

    In another appearance on CNN today – Bob Baer warned that if Trump picks a fight with the CIA it will do to him what they did to Nixon. Scary to see these not so veiled threats against President Trump coming from “ex” CIA and U.S. Senators (Schumer)

  5. trumpbackersdotcom says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:38 am

    If real investigations and prosecutions were conducted, there would be about 1,400 locked up among Hillary and her staff, Obama and his staff, Comey and the FBI, Holder and Lynch and their staff, Lerner and the IRS, and other members of the liberal’s crime syndicate.

    Trump needs all the prayer you can muster.

  6. notamemberofanyorganizedpolicital says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:46 am

    It’s political.

  7. catluver99 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:48 am

    You betcha there should be a criminal investigation, there should have been years ago.
    I’m assuming that Pres Trump will bring his own cyber security people to look through this proof the CIA/FBI doesn’t have. No ‘intelligence’ agency should be leaking information to the media for any reason, that makes it political.

  8. angryduc says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Flush the commode please!

