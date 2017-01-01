Absolutely Stunning – Leaked Audio of Secretary Kerry Reveals President Obama Intentionally Allowed Rise of ISIS…

There are moments within investigative research when your jaw can stand agape as you recognize the scope of what you are reading or hearing. A brutally down-played audio of Secretary John Kerry is just such an occasion.
♦ In August of 2014 President Obama (wearing a tan business suit) gave a press conference where he stated he “did not have a strategy” against ISIS. –Video Link–
♦ Two months later, in October of 2014, Josh Earnest gave a press conference where he stated: “Our ISIS strategy is dependent on something that does not yet exist” –Video Link–
However, on September 30th 2016 the New York Times quietly released a leaked audio recording of Secretary John Kerry meeting with multiple factions associated within Syria.
When you listen to the audio recording (embed below) it becomes immediately obvious what was going on when both of those 2014 statements were made by the White House. In addition, you discover why this jaw-dropping 2016 leak/story was buried by the U.S. media and how it connects to over 5 years of perplexing U.S. mid-east policy.
This evidence within this single story would/should forever remove any credibility toward the U.S. foreign policy under President Obama. It also destroys the credibility of a large number of well known republicans. What the recording reveals is substantive:
♦ First, only regime change, the removal of Bashir Assad, in Syria was the goal for President Obama. This is admitted and outlined by Secretary John Kerry.
♦ Secondly, in order to accomplish this primary goal, the White House was willing to watch the rise of ISIS by placing their bet that ISIS’s success would force Syrian President Bashir Assad to acquiesce toward Obama’s terms and step down.
♦ Thirdly, in order to facilitate the two objectives, Obama and Kerry intentionally gave arms to ISIS and even, arguably, attacked a Syrian government military convoy to stop a strategic attack upon the Islamic extremists killing 80 Syrian soldiers.
Pause for a moment and consider those three points carefully before continuing. Because this audio (below), along with accompanying research now surfacing, not only exposes these three points as truth – but also provides the specific evidence toward them.
The problem in the Obama/Kerry’s secret strategy became clear when ISIS grew in sufficient strength to give the White House optimism for the scheme – however, instead of capitulation Assad then turned to Russia for help.
When Russia came to aid Bashir Assad the Syrian Government began being able to defeat ISIS and the Islamic Extremist elements within Syria. For the hidden plan of Obama/Kerry (and also McCain, Graham, et al), Russia defeating ISIS, al-Qaeda and al-Nusra, upended their objective.
The revelations within this leaked audio are simply astounding. The 40-minute discussion took place on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting took place at the Dutch Mission to the United Nations on Sept. 22nd 2016:
[…] Kerry’s off-record conversation was apparently with two dozen ‘Syrian civilians’, all from US backed opposition-linked NGO’s in education and medical groups supposedly working in ‘rebel-held’ (aka terrorist-held) areas in Syria.
This opposition conclave also included ‘rescue workers’ which can only be ambassadors from the White Helmets, a pseudo NGO which serves as Washington and London’s primary PR front in pursuit of a “No Fly Zone’ in Syria, and it’s being bankrolled by the US, UK, EU and other coalition states to the tune of well over $100 million (so far). (link)
Listen to the audio.
Key Kerry moments at 02:00, and again at approximately 18:30 forward.
The discussion from 18:30 through to 29:00 are exceptionally revealing and should be listened to by anyone who has wondered what was going on in Syria. Kerry even makes mention of the “Responsibility to Protect, or R2P” principle:
Reference Links:
♦ New York Times Link – HERE
♦ Analysis via 21st Century Wire – HERE
♦ More Analysis – HERE
Against the backdrop of this recording we can reconcile so many historic issues. We already know of a Second Presidential Finding Memo authorizing additional CIA covert action in 2012, this time in Syria. However, unlike the 2011 Libyan operation we do not know the operational name of the second action in 2012 Syria.
2012: WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) – President Barack Obama has signed a secret order authorizing U.S. support for rebels seeking to depose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government, U.S. sources familiar with the matter said.
Obama’s order, approved earlier this year and known as an intelligence “finding,” broadly permits the CIA and other U.S. agencies to provide support that could help the rebels oust Assad. (link)
Further consider how this Kerry audio tape, and the now transparent Obama policy toward Syria, absolutely confirms our previous research as it is contained with the Benghazi Brief surrounding Syria:
(JULY 2012) As they stood outside the commandeered government building in the town of Mohassen, it was hard to distinguish Abu Khuder’s men from any other brigade in the Syrian civil war, in their combat fatigues, T-shirts and beards.
But these were not average members of the Free Syrian Army. Abu Khuder and his men fight for al-Qaida. They call themselves the ghuraba’a, or “strangers”, after a famous jihadi poem celebrating Osama bin Laden’s time with his followers in the Afghan mountains, and they are one of a number of jihadi organisations establishing a foothold in the east of the country now that the conflict in Syria has stretched well into its second bloody year.
They try to hide their presence. “Some people are worried about carrying the [black] flags,” said Abu Khuder. “They fear America will come and fight us. So we fight in secret. Why give Bashar and the west a pretext?” But their existence is common knowledge in Mohassen. Even passers-by joke with the men about car bombs and IEDs.
According to Abu Khuder, his men are working closely with the military council that commands the Free Syrian Army brigades in the region. “We meet almost every day,” he said. “We have clear instructions from our [al-Qaida] leadership that if the FSA need our help we should give it. We help them with IEDs and car bombs. Our main talent is in the bombing operations.” Abu Khuder’s men had a lot of experience in bomb-making from Iraq and elsewhere, he added.
[…] Abu Khuder split with the FSA and pledged allegiance to al-Qaida’s organisation in Syria, the Jabhat al Nusra or Solidarity Front. He let his beard grow and adopted the religious rhetoric of a jihadi, becoming a commander of one their battalions.
“The Free Syrian Army has no rules and no military or religious order. Everything happens chaotically,” he said. “Al-Qaida has a law that no one, not even the emir, can break.
“The FSA lacks the ability to plan and lacks military experience. That is what [al-Qaida] can bring. They have an organisation that all countries have acknowledged.
“In the beginning there were very few. Now, mashallah, there are immigrants joining us and bringing their experience,” he told the gathered people. “Men from Yemen, Saudi, Iraq and Jordan. Yemenis are the best in their religion and discipline and the Iraqis are the worst in everything – even in religion.”
At this, one man in the room – an activist in his mid-30s who did not want to be named – said: “So what are you trying to do, Abu Khuder? Are you going to start cutting off hands and make us like Saudi? Is this why we are fighting a revolution?”
“[Al-Qaida’s] goal is establishing an Islamic state and not a Syrian state,” he replied. “Those who fear the organisation fear the implementation of Allah’s jurisdiction. If you don’t commit sins there is nothing to fear.” (link – more)
al-Qaeda’s goal was to establish the Islamic State, that’s the origin of ISIS. Against the backdrop of ISIS formation in Syria, and understanding the Obama objectives were regime change first and foremost, we can now reconcile all of Obama’s foreign policy surrounding Syria.
President Obama, Secretary Clinton and later Secretary Kerry, together with John McCain, and the CIA tentacled team within the Republican party, were willing to support ISIS (under all factional names) in order to overthrow Bashir Assad…
…THIS WAS THE POLICY. Nothing else mattered.
Now, does THIS also begin to make more sense:
Representative Adam Kinzinger, Senator John McCain, candidate Evan McMullin
What you are about to read is specifically how the Muslim Brotherhood, and ISIS, connect to the Republicans outlined above – and how their individual behaviors within the 2016 election begin to make sense. Perhaps, like us, you will have an ah-ha moment.
The “Never Trump” coalition has always consisted of a few noisy and indecent politicians within Washington DC. Senator Ben Sasse, Senator Jeff Flake and Representative Adam Kinzinger the most noteworthy and vitriolic.
Whenever CNN, or for that matter any media, want a republican voice to argue against Donald Trump, in the “current days’ outrage du jour”, they call upon Kinzinger first and foremost. He seemingly loves the spotlight as much as he enjoys promoting himself on social media. In essence, he’s a proud #NeverTrumper.
We’ll come back to Kinzinger and McMullin in a moment. But first we must place the second set of puzzle pieces on the table.
When we did all the exhaustive research into the Benghazi Brief three years ago, one of the pictures that continued to draw our interest was this one:
The picture above was taken during a time when Senator John McCain visited Syria, and the Western media were proclaiming there were “moderates” in the opposition to Bashir Assad. Senator McCain proclaimed this 2012 visit to be meeting with the “Free Syrian Army”. [Coincidentally, this was on the same trip where he met Ambassador Chris Stevens at the Benghazi courthouse in Libya for the last time].
However, at the same time McCain was trying to convince the world of moderate Syrian resistance, multiple voices within non-traditional journalism, and a large number of people doing independent research, reached the conclusion that al-qaeda and al-Nusra extremists had completely infiltrated the Syrian resistance groups, and a new militant Islamic network was forming.
That network ultimately evidenced and defined itself as the Islamic State, or ISIS.
In 2013 and 2014, even though ISIS initially did not have a name, as the hardline extremists in Syria became more openly visible, eventually the western media accepted Raqqa and Aleppo had become the de-facto center of Syrian ISIS operations. In August of 2014 President Obama finally admitted the problem and stated his administration was caught off guard and did not have a strategy to combat them.
Back To The Photograph – The importance of the McCain photograph became increasingly interesting because ISIS as an extremist force became increasingly visible. As a direct consequence we were able to identify the ideology of the people in the picture:
There has been some skepticism as to #2 being al-Baghdadi himself, and Senator John McCain has strongly refuted this claim. However, there is more evidence to prove it is Baghdadi than to refute it’s not Baghdadi. Person #2 looks just like him:
In addition, one of the important bits of evidence to prove #2 is indeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is actually found in #1 Abu Mosa (ISIS Press Officer).
There is absolutely no doubt that #1 is the (now dead) Islamic State Press Officer Abu Mosa.
Abu Mosa was killed in August 2014. In 2012, during organization, Baghdadi would have a man with this level of importance to the Islamic State around him at the time this picture was taken.
However, lets look at #5 – “Mouaz Moustafa”, because he is the current person that should be of interest to everyone in the 2016 presidential discussion. Moustafa is the connective tissue per se’. In the photograph, he’s also Senator McCain’s intermediary:
Fast forward two intense years later and look where #5, Mouaz Moustafa shows up in 2014. And more specifically the two faces that show up with him:
Well lookie there. During a trip to Turkey in 2014 to discuss arming Syrian rebel groups, under the auspices of fighting ISIS, you see Representative Adam Kinzinger appear. Oh yeah, and who’s that other fellow circled in the meeting? ….why that’s our anti-Trump candidate Evan McMullin.
Huh, fancy that.
Spotting Evan McMullin conspicuously standing there in the picture made us want to go back to the CNN file footage from the time and see if he was actually visible in the report they filed from Turkey. Yup, he’s there alright.
Watch and spot him in the background during quite a bit of the footage:
Long before anyone heard about Evan McMullin running for President, there he is paling around with #NeverTrump Adam Kinzinger in Turkey chatting with the Muslim Brotherhood affiliates (guise SETF) who are essentially the political arm of ISIS under a differing name.
The declared purpose of the meeting was to discuss who and how to arm the entities within Syria. However, just like in 2012/2013 these same Brotherhood voices in 2014 are simply trying to present themselves as one thing, only to gain the goal of another. That’s ultimately the story behind the arms deals within The Benghazi Brief. That’s the lesson that should have been learned if the truth contained within the brief were ever to have larger public interest.
Additionally, all that said – it’s connections like these that make other things, like the opposition to Donald Trump, make much more sense.
Things that help make other things make much more sense….
Watch George Webb YouTube channel “Where is Eric Braverman” videos series. a connect the dots of criminal activity from Haiti to Lybia to Syria. It even has citations. He takes the theory out of conspiracy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of crooks are being protected because they are undertaking political actions under the cloak of them being classified. The State Department and their various nefarious offshoots are facilitators, USAID is one example of this. Similar in nature to the now exposed CRS in the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Most people do not know that State Depts. and embassy operations of all countries are where the spying is centered. They all even socialize together and openly try and get information from one another. Mucho dinero passes hands. Most of it is not even hostile, it is who can trick who. It is also common knowledge.
The reality of USAID is something very different. USAID is also a traditional CIA front organization, allowing the agency access to an array of places and things around the globe.
Within the vast entanglement of government and non-government (NGO) subcontractor culture, you’ll not be surprised to know CANVAS is part-funded and supported by globalist foundations like George Soros’s Freedom House and Open Society Institute, as well as CIA-linked National Endowment for Democracy and, of course, the full frontal USAID.
http://21stcenturywire.com/2014/09/05/usaid-in-desperate-need-of-adult-supervision/
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Within the vast entanglement of government and non-government (NGO) subcontractor culture…”
Truer words have never been spoken. Ever been one of those “sub-contractor” people? yep Thankfully, some of them are the good guys.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If one wants to do biz in the third world the place to start is at the vice consul office of the embassy. They know everyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, yes they are.
LikeLike
US-AID needs to be permanently dissolved. All those pallets of cash going to foreign countries…..US-AID takes theirs right off the top.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John “Wet Start” McCain was fingered by many for irresponsibly causing the fire on the USS Forrestal, an aircraft carrier, which killed more than 100 men and damaged hell out of that ship by wet-starting his plane’s engine.
According to an aviation mechanics website, a “wet start” is an engine start where the engine is being started with a quantity of fuel already pooled in the engine (perhaps the result of a previous failed start) or the pilot delays ignition beyond what is normal and allows fuel to pool in the engine before ignition. Wet starts can result in a fire plume or a loud bang, and may damage the engine. The most dramatic damage will be to the compressor turbine blades due to pressure and heat failure.
Flame can also shoot out of the engine and ignite other things, like planes, fuel, and bombs (and sailors and other aviators) on the deck of an aircraft carrier.
McFlame aka MeccaCain is at it again in the Middle East.
If he was only senile in office like SC segregationist Strom Thurmond, he wouldn’t be mating with ISIS. But since he is John McCain, the same guy who allegedly torched an aircraft carrier, and for sure ejected on a wife who waited for him while he was a POW and instead tailhooked up with a b-tch half her age and a bigger rack and much more money, we expect selfishness and excrementheaded judgment from Manchurian McCain.
MexCain is no border security fan either. He’d rather sniff rear ends with other dogs like Obama than promote the safety of the people of his state and other Americans along the Mexican border. The pic of MeccaCain with the Moslem murderers indicates McCain is broadening his horizons when it comes to sucking up to those who hate America.
Is SC dustmop dog Lindsay Graham a full fledged traitor too, or is he merely hoping for the Wet Starter to get him more tailpipe checks?
LikeLiked by 7 people
And yet, Arizona keeps electing him.
Can’t the states re-call senators ?
Knowing this about McCain, why wouldn’t they ?
LikeLike
One of the things that convinced me Trump was a real candidate was his consistent statements in 2015 & 2016 against ‘nation building’. ex: “…I do think it’s a different world today, and I don’t think we should be nation-building anymore…”.
We have paid a terrible price for our skulduggery, covert operations, and just plain bad decisions. How many more young men and women will die because of some concocted, wrong-headed ‘policy’ crap?
The image of McCain as a windmill-charging ‘Don Quixote’ would be perfect. I don’t have the skills to create such an image on the pc, but I can SEE it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
McCain is more of a bomb thrower than a windmill chaser. We the people must focus our attention on removing McCain, Graham, and the Go8 who are bought and paid by special interests. Somehow we have to get the money out of politics, constrain lobbying and implement term limits.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance…thank you.
It was so apparent that Syria was not like the other countries that succumbed to this evil administration’s machinations.
NO WONDER MCCAIN WANTS WAR WITH RUSSIA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And this is why we come to CTH.
Just when you think they can’t sink any lower or be any more arrogant…
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
These are US weapons found in Aleppo after the SAA liberated the city.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trump is on this folks.
17 September 2014
Donald J. Trump
Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
So Obama wants to bomb ISIS in Iraq & arm them in Syria? What is he doing!
1:45 PM – 17 Sep 2014
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yes, he is! If we were listening all through the election, he was telling us.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The USA and its people would be far safer and secure if the CIA was completely dismantled and defunded. We would stumble forward with the remaining 16 intelligence agencies Whose interests beside their own are the CIA protecting? It is obviously a law unto itself.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think the CIA is the seat of the shadow government — and they have been at it for a very long time. I am not sure whose interests they serve, but not those if our democracy. Now I think they are working very hard to undermine Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Evan McMullen had never run for president (as a last-ditch effort to stop Trump) would we even have known about his CIA background? No.
So how many other CIA operatives are scattered throughout government? Does this not violate their mission, which is foreign and NOT domestic?
Drain the swamp!
LikeLiked by 7 people
When GHW Bush’s neighbor’s son shoots Reagan in 1981, you kinda have to wonder…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sundance is down in the weeds now. Fascinating stuff. All starting to make sense now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And this is just the beginning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who and what country do you think Putin was talking about when he spoke of the seeding and arming of ISIS?
Why do you think Obama is trying to start a war with Russia? What world do we live in when the former head of the KGB is more honest in his public assessment of the ME than the President of the United States?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I shared this epic research on Facebook (so far), and right away I saw it rippling across that part of the Left establishment that the media denies existence of – the anti-Obama and anti-“NeoLiberal” people who report on the scam in Syria. This work, and the anti-Neolib Left’s sharing** of it, underscores why the U.S. media are so extreme in their efforts to keep Americans divided.
**I’m guessing it will be rewritten before the Peter Dale Scotts and Noam Chomskys regurgitate it to their followers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Obama called ISIS the “JV Team”, we all assumed that he meant that al queda was the varsity. Of course Obama knew that the varsity in this case was really the CIA.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh Heavens!! Stunning to connect that dot!
Consciously he was trying to imply that they were no big deal in comparison to other groups we had already fought but subconsciously they were indeed “no big deal” because he knew the training needed and how they were under the umbrella of the CIA. Sadly, the students outgrew the teachers in this case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One more and I’m out. There is a reason Obama is spitting in Putin’s face and Trump is saying that it is smart for Putin to bide his time. The world is about to change.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This article details the lies told by our government.
Twenty-six Things About the Islamic State (ISIS-ISIL-Daesh) that Obama Does Not Want You to Know About
http://www.globalresearch.ca/twenty-six-things-about-the-islamic-state-isil-that-obama-does-not-want-you-to-know-about/5414735
Trump needs to get us out of the ME – all involvement. Take our AF base out of Turkey. Cancel all military agreements with Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qutar, Iraq. Find and destroy all our military hardware and weapons.
Every country in the west is part of this secret war.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely. Energy independence and an end to the petrodollar.
Painful for a short time but it’s they only way to free ourselves from that miserable place in the long run.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Find and destroy all our military hardware and weapons”… now why haven’t we done that since we ‘lost’ them?
LikeLike
The Same Idiots Who Pushed the Iraq War Are Now Stirring Up Hysteria About Russia
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-01/same-idiots-who-pushed-iraq-war-are-now-stirring-hysteria-about-russia
LikeLiked by 7 people
Kerry’s point ‘We have no right to go in because there is no RIGHT TO PROTECT” might be true, but isn’t that what we used to go into Libya????????
I swear it was.
Kerry’s proposal – have a Democratic election and every refugee in Jordan, Germany, USA, etc., can vote, thus overturning Assad —– legitimately. It is an absurd proposal and would never happen. Too difficult logistically.
I completely understand now, why McCain/Graham/Obama/et als are angry at Russia. Russia spoiled their party. BUT this idea, to support the opposition, when the opposition is so full of fervent jihadis was fraught with problems from the beginning.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am reminded of John Stormer’s book, None Dare call it Treason.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The video disscusses the weapons found in Aleppo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCainiac.Get him out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The escalating creep of evil. These guys did not arrive at their behavior over night. When the news of Kadafi’s Sarin gas caches found in Aleppo hits the World Court and the path it took to get to Syria gets uncovered, there will be war criminal trials (or should be, blackmail is always more lucrative – I say throw them to the wolves).
Hillary and McCain’s fingerprints will be found all over it. This is one evil man, but in his mind he is a patriot. Twisted, victim of the creep of evil.
LikeLike
This is stunning. SD, the research that you do–it takes my breath away. McCain, Kinzinger, McMullin, Kerry, and Obama should stand trial for treason….I don’t say that lightly. What these men, and no doubt more, have wrought, is sickening and very, very dangerous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Won’t happen it was all done with the blessing of Obozo and Corngress. prolly Obozo continue of the Boosh policy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its not illegal or treasonous, its government policy….let that sink in. Its why so many other countries hate our arrogance. We meddle in their affairs, using duplicitous and violent tactics, but cry foul when they try to do the same.
I love my country but the execution of our foreign policy (goals) has always been baffling
LikeLiked by 1 person
You don’t know about the Sarin gas, or the trafficking of kids. The depth of the evil and greed goes all the way to the Nato Generals blackmailed from CIA Brownstone Operations. Sounds nutty, I know, but these guys find allies with the Muslim Brotherhood, just like Hitler, and that is history.
We need more than the Potomac is wash this half century of crap away.
LikeLike
If anyone is on twitter/fb, it is worthwhile to send this to Meghan McCain. About a thousand times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s about time Meghan faced the music about dear old Dad. I am embarrassed to say that I voted for this man “once” for Prez of the USA. However, he was running against Obama but it looks like he ate one too many dinners with Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. We are not on Facebook or Twitter. We do watch Fox occasionally and are dismayed that McCains daughter is on a morning show.
Her obvious bias shown towards anyone that dares say anything against a subject her father is involved with, is disgusting.
Now I think it is apparent why she was given this appointment.
Maybe should be canned.
This site is an incredible source of credible information.
Thank you.
LikeLike
Anyone who has been listening to Alex Jones has known this for years. It’s why I’ve been calling McCain a traitor for years now too.
This is why Jones continues to gain credibility and popularity. He’s been proven right about things he has said years before, over and over again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jones has to wake up early to know anything before Sundance has it. I am grateful that Sundance is able to publish daily and hope he continues in the same fashion with Trump. I just hope our news about Trump is positive in all things and I think it will be as much as is possible.
My husband is a Jones fan and I get his news via my husband’s daily reports. He did have a great video of a kid exposing Soros last week for being a death king since the age of 14. You would think the old fart would just die and go away but his bad teeth and evil self is still operating like the Energizer Bunny.
LikeLike
Sundance is good. Here is another investigator and the story is so big he is starting to crowd source the ferreting out of the people and deeds. Day 60 is in the middle, but a good place to start, I am putting day 61 below. He is up to Day 70. Enjoy going down the rabbit hole.
LikeLike
Witness protection?
LikeLike
The kid is Alex’s son who is himself 14. I watched it and it was a good report just not anything new in it about Soros that we didn’t know before . Alex’s kid is impressive for a 14 year old !!
LikeLike
And the brilliant people of AZ just keep sending him back.. and back… and back.. and back…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the beauty of the great state of Arizona and have traveled most of it several times. I guess one too many ex-Cali residents and a few too many from south of the border have changed the voting. When someone like Sherriff Joe gets defeated, the state may be in trouble beyond belief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Query, do the people actually send him back, or is that election, especially, rigged?
LikeLike
I ask the same about Graham here in SC.
LikeLike
If you look at his most recent primary victory, over $5 million was provided by DC special interests to purchase TV advertising for McCain in the Phoenix area. McCain won the primary. I believe his opponent raised and spent one fifth of that amount. I despise McCain. We (i.e. the Trump administration) needs to devise a way to neutralize this carpetbagger.
LikeLike
If we’re going to keep arming Islamic fundamentalists,(I guess we never learn) at least provide weapons that have a limited shelf life and fall apart after 2 or 3 applications. I’m thinking along the lines of the General Motors or Ford 1970’s era Vega or Pinto = Guaranteed obsolescence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great report. I urge you to view George Webb series “Where is Braverman”
Hilliaries topple and takeover of Libya
How Gaddafies weapons Stingers and Sarin gas were supplied to Isis to topple Assad for Quatari/ Saudi pipeline.
Bengazi. AmbasStevens found out and had to go
The transfer of Gaddafies 300 Billion in assets through the Clinton Global Initiative
The US Senators Oil Club (McCain,Kinzinger,Graham,Biden)
The murders of journalists on the ground trying to report the truth
How Comey has protected the Clintons for years
How CGI operates
Trump knows all this and is a threat to their their thiefdoms. The essence of the Never trump movement.
Anyone you see on the lame stream media Banging the war drum against Russia at this point should be viewed as very suspect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Superb investigative series. Absolutely superb. Money, oil, arms, kids. Creep of evil, escalation over decades. Fascinating, then take a shower.
LikeLike
My apologies if this has already been discussed, am still reading the terrific comments and am on #2 cup of (strong) coffee reading Sundance’s SUPERB analysis:
So, can’t President Trump have McCain, McMullin, Kinzinger, at the very least, ARRESTED and CHARGED with Treason against the United States, for giving aid to and comfort to enemies of the United States (ISIS and its cohorts)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes, and what about the “Big Kahuna” (no pun intended) himself—Barack Obama?
LikeLike
We can only be thankful that Putin is a neo-con. And so is Trump which means complete order will be restored soon.
LikeLike
Actually, Trump and Putin are nationalists. There are peaceful overlaps of the interests of nations. The neocons are lost in pursuit of Global dreams and pandering to big crony military money men.
LikeLike
You are F%#@ing Idiot!
GIT!!
LikeLike
To aNtHoNy GIT!!
LikeLike
many here are/were aware of these actions by the criminals in all branches of government.
the media is evil, the GOP are evil, the obama administration is evil (no need to mention the dems as it is a given).
WHY aren’t they in prison?
LikeLike
There is no one in DC that will make waves. They all go along to get along as the K Street money flows into their reelection funds and they jump when K Street says jump. Nothing will change in DC until the lobbyists and their legal bribery is curtailed. The entire US Congress has been bought and paid for by special interests and they are owned by them. Draining the swamp is a metaphor for stopping the corruption that permeates the US government, and until its stops, the shadow government is in control and the people be damned!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need term limits and strict anti bribery laws that target congress.
LikeLike
When you consider all of this it is hard to escape the fact that those responsible for creating and arming Isis are also on board with the torture and slaughter of Christians and Jews.
These people, who cry “Nazi” every time they see a conservative, have embraced the genocide, the self serving hubris, and the global reach of the Nazis in an even more brutal and self-serving, calculating manner.
Information like that contained in this outstanding article by Sundance is very hard to come by and not widely known by the populace. Those who supress this information and feed us all falsehoods to support the left share the guilt of genocide.
This is why I find the focus on Russia so upsetting. It is cooperation with the left by letting them set the narrative, I am glad to see the pushback, and I hope that somehow we can all do our part to expose and double down on exposing the damning contents of those emails and other information that has come out against the globalists.
In doing so, we will honor the heroes who have risked and lost so much…even their lives…to get us the truth and help support President Trump as he enforces the rule of law in order to drain the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someday, there will be a book with photos of Trump Tsu’s war room, where the 2016 Presidential Campaign was planned for years, where intel was analyzed. We will read the names or ‘code names’ of his intelligence staff and advisors.
It will be a global best seller.
LikeLike
McCain financial motive for supporting open borders.
McCain, his wealth tied to wife’s family beer business
http://archive.azcentral.com/news/election/special3/articles/0123biz-hensley.html
LikeLike
This is all such world-shaking stuff, it makes me really fear for Trump’s life. The globalists have so much to lose. I fear that those who would perpetrate this evil would not hesitate to try to incentivize some crazy to make sure Trump never gets through Jan 20.
LikeLiked by 1 person