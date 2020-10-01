President Trump Discusses First Presidential Debate With Sean Hannity…

Earlier this evening President Trump called-in to Fox News with Sean Hannity to discuss this week’s presidential debate, Hope Hicks positive test for COVID-19, and current political issues.
Be well Hope Hicks, President and Mrs. Trump. And everyone else at WH.
I like President Trump saying “Fox News” isn’t what it used to be.
Fox seems to have contracted a case of Drudgitis.
There are those who say that Donald Trump is high energy and Joe Biden is low energy, but I’m here to tell them that Joe Biden works more hours in a month than Donald Trump works in a day.
I think you have that reversed. President Trump works more hours in a day than Biden works in a month. That’s why he’s accomplished more in 47 months than Biden has in his career.
You are correct, sir. 😉
Amen.
Not sure why the President condemned the ‘Proud Boys’ since they do not seem to be worthy of it but he did say he doesn’t know much of anything about them.
Oh, and Pawn Vanity is unbearable.
The edit omits the very beginning, where PDJT condemns the Proud Boys.
Just saying.
We like to pride ourselves on truth here.
Unless I missed it. If I did , my apologies.
No you are correct Ackman, the President DID condemn the Proud Boys along with all white supremest groups. But from what I’ve seen they are not in that category since blacks are also members of it. Hannity took the place of Wallace tonight, pushing the President to yet AGAIN condemn these groups. Spit on you Hannity.
I support the PBs.
Even though they wouldn’t have me, I still believe in their tenets.
I don’t think PDJT wants to dive into them, obviously.
I think he knows all about them. They are tight with Roger Stone and are the civilian boots on the ground opposing Antifa.
But the election is so close, he doesn’t want the connection to them right now.
He should not have done that, since they’re not white supremacists or racists or any sort. I guess he’s just going by what he’s been (wrongly) told about them.
I do not really understand why he still uses Hannity for interviews.
Trump is nothing if not loyal, and Hannity has earned that loyalty. I thought Sean did a good job letting POTUS talk in this interesting interview.
Just a minor distraction, this COVID thing … PDJT can keep on swinging even from the White House on his 18+ hour days, while what’s his name snoozes in his basement.
+1 rpcoastie, it’s all about the timeslot! There are Trillions of dollars at stake.
#donotlookaway
….because millions of people watch Hannity!
Very sorry for Hope. PDJT handled this very graciously and with the empathy that he always shows but the press always says he does not have. I am not concerned about the impact on the election (PDJT will win regardless) but only about his health. After watching the Duluth rally and the debate, etc. my appreciation and love for PDJT only grows. All the best to everyone at the WH and the re-election team.
I don’t have any place to put this but it is such an important interview of Comey laying the foundation for Russia! Russia! Russia!
https://livestream.com/92y/events/8401413/videos/184590903
Thank you. I am just into the very beginning of the interview, and heard the statements about Trump being an unindicted co-conspiritor and more along that line. Knowing what we know now, I had to listen again. Comey does not have a soul. OK, back to the tape.
Still listening, and it is almost sickening listening to his lies.
This interview was two years ago.
Infuriating, knowing what we now know.
I had to listen twice too, harboring sooo much animosity toward Comey, He is sooo arrogant!
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”