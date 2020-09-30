Exceeding Expectations – ADP Payrolls Increase 749,000 in September – Matches Ground Activity…

The ADP private sector payroll report [link here] reflects continued rapid recovery from the regional COVID-19 shutdowns. The monthly report shows gains of 749,000 jobs, exceeding the expected 650,000 forecast.
One of the key factors is the expiration of the disincentive via the federal COVID unemployment mechanism that provided an additional $600/month beyond normal earnings in the unemployment package. This has been a topic of many coversations in my travels as working-class businesses have been having a hard time getting people to return to work. (more on that below)
(Reuters) Private payrolls increased by 749,000 jobs this month after rising 481,000 in August, the ADP National Employment Report showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would rise by 650,000 in September. Employment gains were spread across all industries and company size.
Manufacturing payrolls increased by 130,000 jobs and employment at construction sites rose 60,000. Hiring in the services industries advanced 552,000, with trade, transportation and utilities leading the gains. (more)
As many of you know I have been traveling extensively throughout the country as I continue to brief groups on background DC, DOJ and FBI information from my years of research. During these travels I make a point to visit sector-specific businesses to inquire about their economic and business growth status.
The disconnect amid a ground reality compared to business reporting and financial media is actually stunning. However, perhaps that is because my physical ‘on-the-ground’ inquires and reports are ahead of the natural lag in the economic data rolling up to the accounting level. Here’s what I can tell you with absolute certainty.
The amount of heavy equipment, industrial equipment, hardware and goods being moved around the country is more than I have ever witnessed or seen in decades of travel. The mid-west, mid-atlantic, southeast, and more specifically the south in general, has more haulers and semi-trucks on the road than I have ever witnessed…. ever…. by a substantial margin. The same is true for rail freight and cargo vessels.
Because the scale of goods transportation is so visibly larger, it caused me to revisit a much earlier proposal by President Trump on U.S. infrastructure to see if this was actually a foreseeable scenario. I think it was…. I think the reversal of the proverbial “rust” from our economic rust-belt a predictable domestic economic restoration, and that goes to the need of the infrastructure program that President Trump was speaking about before the COVID contraction.
Regardless of what financial pundits and economic media might be saying, the underlying economic activity in the U.S. right now is explosive and moving at a much more rapid pace than before the COVID crisis. Regionally, business owners and operators all report the same thing, and the same need for a larger workforce. All of them are hiring; however, some sector specifics and regional specifics are much more intense.
The demand on the transportation sector for truck drivers must be intense just based on the sheer volume of equipment visibly being moved around the nation. Perhaps this is party due to an exodus from urban areas (that is obvious); and perhaps this is due to the opportunities now that COVID shutdowns are ending and there are major populations relocating outside the metropolitan regions.
When populations shift, all the ancillary businesses related to the stuff they need also shift and expand. Combine this with the expansion in domestic manufacturing due to trade deals starting to come on-line, specifically the USMCA, and I believe this is a large part of what is currently visible. Believe me… it’s very real, and quite jaw-dropping to witness.
Jobs over mobs 🇺🇸
Point of order after watching debate.
If you liked Trump he gave you exactly what you wanted. He took a flame thrower to Biden and Wallace. You will walk over glass to vote for him
If you are a woke progressive who liked Biden you walked away. No green deal no Medicare for all no defund police no court packing. Claims he destroyed bernie. Will the woke left be motivated by that?
Independents dont vote. The base does. Trump inspired the base
Wow. I can tell you home building and rehabilitation of homes is booming in Sarasota County. The paper money machine is fueling accelerating prices.
What’s up with Rasmussen? They just cam out with a poll claiming Biden is up by 8%. Rasmussen had it basically tied just a week ago.
https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/elections/election_2020/white_house_watch_sep30
Maybe Americans don’t like a huge increase in jobs. Have Americans gone mad?
gaslighting
But Rasmussen has been the most, more like only, Trump favorable poll.
What better way to grab your trust and then gaslight you?
use all this to inspire you to encourage others:
VOTE!
In person if at all possible …
PDJT is setting records with Black and Hispanic voters.
Leo Terrell the Black Fox commenter and civil rights lawyer, there are major in roads being made in the Hispanic community.
Brendan Straka and the walk away movement.
As sleepy would say..51% for Biden, and was it 79% Republican support😂😂 “C’mon man”
Pollsters really are an quirky bunch.
If your country does vote for Joe, or he cheats his way in. Look out..Putin, Xi and others will be “ dancing” and expanding at will.
Especially with a leftist congress.
God bless PDJT
What polls miss would be the Universities and Colleges remote study. If they are not at schools they can’t vote. Just think like Ohio State U with 40K students most of them as Democrats. How the Dems are going to make up for that?
Bingo. +1.0E9!
Here in The OC, deep in The OC, I fully expect the Commie from UCI, Katie Porter, won’t be going back to the Congress because the kiddies at UCI are not at school, hence no way she can ballot harvest her way. I figure the same thing will happen over in Fullerton with their CSUF gone to remote.
BTW, I see lots of signs for Greg Raths all over the place ( I’ve been helping him out since before the primary ), including one on my front yard. But I have only seen ONE sign for Katie Porter. Then you got ZERO for Joe’s Bidet, but two of my neighbors have huge Trump flags. Now, normally, you never see ANY signs on people’s yards, only on the boulevards and main roads. People are PO this year.
I hope they keep spewing this kind of drivel–remember that 4 years ago, Hillary had a “96% chance of getting elected”. Yeah, keep lulling the lazy-*** left into staying home-
Look at the Daily Tracking Poll. It was 52% on Friday and 46% on Monday, 47% on Tues and 46% again today. It is a rolling 3 day average, so I dont know what happened on Friday to cause this drastic of a change. I mean for 2 weeks it was 52-53% and then down to 46% . This concerns me more than the debate. Barrett??????
This is what matters.
Why would they publish a report for Sept if Sept isn’t over?….
LikeLiked by 3 people
hence the rush to close down again!
Publius2016: Yes, the Steelers vs. Titans football game scheduled for this coming Sunday was postponed, because a few super-healthy, ultra-fit players tested positive for COVID, so, the calls for new shutdowns are only a matter of time.
so stupid…just more social action on nothing burgers…
Trump = jobs, jobs, jobs. Everything else flows from economic prosperity.
Biden = jail, lock downs, compelled PPE while hiking alone in the Tetons – or face arrest like that poor girl watching HS football with her mom.
We are a forest products manufacturer in Washington State and I can confirm every thing you have stated SD!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance, you are on the money wrt trucking.There appears to be heavy competition to hire truckers. I never saw Walmart run advertising for truckers until the past month.
COVID survival rate – 99.98% for population under 50 per Dennis Praeger just now on the radio.
99.5% – for 69 and under.
Tony- regarding Killer Cuomo’s ongoing Covid tyranny, this will give you an idea of what we New Yorkers are up against:
“In a previous call with reporters, Cuomo has said he plans to protect from evictions through the end of the pandemic.
“Until when? Until I say COVID is over. And you know, we’ll figure out when that is,” the governor said.”
So New York state can continue its death spiral until our criminal thug governor says the Scamdemic is over. It breaks my heart to read Sundance’s article about what’s happening elsewhere.
And New York USED TO be the Empire state.
If the United States (what’s left of it) needed an enema, NYS would be the prime orifice.
I think there are a few orafices that would have great impact: NYS, Cali, Illinois. Insertion to either of the three would do wonders.
I would imagine San Franciskovich would be THE prime candidate… after all, the $$$s!!tt tend to congregate there, huh?
And that’s the survival rate. You still have to catch it [.02% of current population has “tested positive” for COVID by dividing 7mil. “cases” [read tested positive for COVID dna in your blood – not sick, hospitalized, no-comorbidity] by 330 mil. US population.
(I know I’m replying to myself)
Facts are stubborn things.
Living a mile from a gravel quarry gives me a barometer on the economy. When I hear them working 2nd shift (I can hear the horns signalling the end of the day), and have to wait while 3 double dumpers pass through the intersection ahead of me, we are not in economic hard times. It was very quiet in ’07 and ’08.
And the realtors and appraisers that I talk to are working their tails off. Homes are selling at more than asking price within 24 hours.
They certainly are here in York County, SC. People like it here , at least in my hood so not many go up for sale, but when they do, they are totally gone in about 4/5 hours. Not kidding. And way over asking price, usually with at least 4/5 full price offers to spur the bidding war.
Looks like President Trump will exceed expectations when the election results come in as well. With people citing fake polls from these same experts who are discredited on a regular basis.
I’m still “concerned” it will be stolen after being fairly won.
Then you don’t understand the type of “Fighting Machine” we have in POTUS and his A-Team.
Not a fair statement or accusation – if it is one.
PDJT has no control over Rinos, the RNC, local Republican so called re-election committees nor the state Democrat controlled election “machines”…….or the media.
His A-Team has an uphill battle. Its us deplorables against the Deep State. My Trump 2020 flag is proudly flying just beneath the Stars and Stripes.
^^^THIS^^^
Now these FACTS are the sort of details that would shine in a debate; show how powerful the economy is growing faster than expected.
V shaped recovery
NOT K shaped
I know Joey struggles with numbers and the alphabet.
One of the key factors is the expiration of the disincentive via the federal COVID unemployment mechanism that provided an additional $600/month beyond normal earnings in the unemployment package.
THAT’S $600.00 PER WEEK…NOT PER MONTH !
Traveling all over the east coast, my economic indicator is the truck stops and rest areas along the interstates at night. If they are full to the point of overflow, the economy is moving along nicely. There were times in the 2007-2014 time frame when the truck stops and rest areas at night were less than half full. You just knew goods were not moving so the economy was not growing as well.
Gov Ron DeSantis holds roundtable with Professor Kulldorf (Harvard Medical) and Professor Michael Levitt (Stanford). I liked this line from Professor Kulldorf that kind of sums up the ass backwards approach Democrat and some Republican governors have followed – ” …..it is mostly the working class that is suffering from this – In a sense we are protecting very low risk college students and professionals who can work from home, while we are putting older working class people at risk because they have to work – of course that increases the number of deaths – that’s not a smart public health policy.”
Posted this before, so apologies for the re – post, however I believe it important as many get to see the truth and wider economic and general public health impacts of the blunt force lock down approach – totally scientifically incorrect, and in fact more damaging than the disease. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6P3SkTBfGzU&feature=youtu.be
Once yet Again, the ‘so called, experts”…….are wrong. Everyone must deny truth in anything they hear in the media from this day forward……. All i heard all week to my chagrin that Trumps recovery is hitting the skids……WRONG insert PJT 2016 debate gif here………..
Anecdotal agreement: We were traveling on the interstate Sunday & Monday and I have not seen so much truck traffic in the past 15 years. Heavy truck traffic on Sunday. My experience lately has been very little truck traffic on Sunday. Then Monday morning, it was wall-to-wall big rigs near the intersection of two interstates in western Virginia. The trucks outnumbered the cars by 5:1.
Florida_Frank: Plus, all the long-haul trailers have “Wanted: Truck Drivers” signs on them. There’s a shortage of drivers. Qualified drivers (clean record, some experience) are hard to find.
One in custody for the early Sept ambush of two deputies in LA.
Good.
In my recent travels I have seen a lot of RVs on the road. RVs and boats have been doing very well this summer as forms of socially distant recreation.
Go Donny, Go Donny, Go! Donny be good!
So many trucks on the road… well, traffic must suck.
OTOH, I went up to Pasadena the other day to pick up my new badge. The foolish in car NAVI told me to take the 210-2-5 through the East LA interchange. I was planning to take the 210-57-5-55 because my phone told me it was mostly clear. But the NAVI said that traffic was light… so like a fool I did. 15 minutes later, too late to change route, the damn thing finally figures it out that there is traffic and it took me an hour and a half to come down. Which, btw, is VERY light at 3PM on a Monday, with no accidents.
So overall, traffic on the LA basin is relatively light.
I agree with SD completely. I live in the South. I have never seen more people moving into this area, mostly from the north east. The housing builders can not build houses fast enough. No sooner are they built than someone is moving in. Unfortunately many of these new residents bring their politics with them.
