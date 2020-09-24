Thoughts on Durham, Barr, Jensen and DOJ Production to Sidney Powell From Time Outside the Wire…

The document production by USAO Jeff Jensen to Michael Flynn attorney, Sidney Powell, provides an opportunity for me to share a detached research opinion from my ongoing time outside the wire in the center of the swamp.
No matter what open source information is collected; and no matter what evidence congress can assemble; the toxic political environment in DC is the primary driver of DOJ investigative events. It shouldn’t be, but the reality of action reflects an uncomfortable truth. Here’s my opinion on what is happening.
Attorney General Bill Barr is trying to split the baby against two competing narratives.
♦ On one hand there is enough evidence to indict former officials for gross abuses of power, falsifying information to a FISA court (violating fourth amendment protections); manipulating investigative effort for political purposes; weaponizing the intelligence apparatus of the U.S. to target political opposition, and then using their positions to cover-up their corrupt and unlawful conduct.
♦ On the other hand there is a current highly toxic political environment; consisting of elected politicians and a fully vested branch of government; attempting to cloud the reality that corrupt former government officials worked hand-in-glove with deceitful media, which includes agents of Lawfare, who collaborated in the effort.
This leads to current DC officials and people within those remaining institutions saying: “there are delicate balances.”
In my opinion, in an effort to thread this needle -and considering the timing of the 2020 election- Bill Barr is using the document production from Missouri USAO Jeff Jensen as a backdoor method to provide the information he will not/cannot put forth in a press conference, report or series of indictments. This is why Jensen is providing new information to Michael Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell.
The U.S. Attorney General knows Powell will make this information public; therefore Powell becomes a conduit to receive significant amounts of evidence previously hidden by the Special Counsel (Weissmann/Mueller) cover-up operation; the “insurance policy” of sorts. Barr is essentially funneling information through Powell in lieu of a report which would include much of the same evidence.
This is just how all indications align. Occam’s razor.
Much of the released information has no direct bearing on Flynn *IF* there was going to be an alternate use of the evidence.
Bill Barr is splitting the baby.
.
More to come….
Solomon’s Conclusion: Barr is not the father of the baby.
NEXT
LikeLiked by 3 people
SO inside. 🙂
LikeLike
I follow Solomon closely but have not seen that conclusion. Link?
LikeLiked by 1 person
…hehe I love the treehouse…
as in King Solomon…not the tick tock intrepid reporter
LikeLiked by 1 person
1 Kings 3:16-28
LikeLike
Omg. Sorry. I’m lame. Got it.
LikeLike
ecclesiastes.
LikeLike
1 Kings 3:16-28
LikeLike
At This Critical Time In Our History This Is NOT The Time For “Half-Measures”.. Anything Less Than Full Accountability Would Be a Travesty.. Barr Has To Get This Right!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed!
LikeLike
He talks a great game, maybe he can become a spot guest on Fox after he is fired.
LikeLike
Got it. So the institutions are more important than pursuit of true justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the institution is nothing but corruption – yeah, 🙄, that’s worth saving.
LikeLike
Ag Barr – POTUS warned you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is Judge Sullivan in on the deal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe Biden Would Elevate Sullivan To A New “Lofty-Perch” At The Supreme Court For His Complicity In The Cover-Up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, and “truth is so very precious in wartime that she must always be surrounded by a bodyguard of lies.” Winston Churchill
LikeLiked by 1 person
he is the caught part of the DOJ’s catch22.
LikeLike
Right is right and wrong is wrong
Good vs evil
I do not give a rat’s behind about “delicate balances”
If evil is not stopped, and the right thing is not done this nation will not survive !
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
barr and durham have to have airtight cases ,but they are also trying to help an innocent man, flynn. the vaunted DOJ/FIB rule of not interferring in an election will be ignored,with an airtight case. imho.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A lot of people believed Mueller was going to deliver too.
LikeLike
not relevant.
LikeLike
Trust the plan.
LikeLike
Or is Barr beating Sullivan to death? The longer Sullivan plays game against the DOJ, the greater the pain will be. Maybe it is a dual game of chess. Sidney Powell will not mind beating the dem piñata with whatever gets dumped in her lap.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes.
Jensen feeding Powell
AND also
Ratcliffe releases.
Boom and boom!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr is a complete tool. More examples…
“Justice” Department Fighting to Hide Records of FBI’s Protection of Epstein
https://www.bakersfield.com/ap/news/muckrakers-fight-to-unseal-fbi-files-on-jeffrey-epstein-kept-alive-by-judge/article_1e193d0d-bc84-53a2-83c9-a53209266329.html
No one is mad about this because the media isn’t telling people to be mad about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So in other words, Sidney Powell has become the defacto AG.
Go get em, Ms. Powell!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Respectfully disagree, her client is in no different legal place than he was 1 year ago; except her meter is running.
LikeLike
I’m a simple man and this seems very simple to me. There are laws that were codified many years ago. There are people who are charged/responsible for the enforcement of these laws. Therefore, ENFORCE THE LAWS as written/codified as you swore to do. “Delicate balances” have NOTHING to do with law because if it’s good for me, it’s good for thee. To hell with delicate balances!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly, we’re supposed to be thrilled Billy Bagpipes is attempting to save an institution so rife with criminality it had no moral or ethical dilemma attempting a seditious coup of a sitting President. Occam my bum.
LikeLike
And anything less than full enforcement of the law leads to a country that is not America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another old mutt agrees with you!
LikeLike
Sundance, if you are correct, this borders on brilliant. I must admit to feeling a twinge of excitement…..
LikeLike
I think this is the correct way to feel about it.
Barr’s Hillsdale College speech was quite good.
He’s a good speaker and comes across as calm and confident despite all of the bullshit from the enemy desperate to save their asses.
LikeLike
I hate to be so negative, but I also think Durham and Barr will do nothing. It will be up to General Flynn to file in civil court armed with this information. Hopefully, he will recoup some of the money he lost- but it will never be justice. I honestly don’t know what further evidence Barr or Durham would need to press charges. This abuse of the FISA court has gone on long enough. I won’t be happy until they actually disband it, because obviously, nobody will be punished for abusing it (unless they are Republicans).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boy, Robert Barnes has been off lately. Is there an imposter posting?
Durham has NOT been around more than 3 years!
First there was Jeff Sessions, then Huber. Jez. And Rosenstein.
“In May 2019, Attorney General William Barr tapped Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney John Durham to look into issues related to the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation.”
16 months.
LikeLike
I would rephrase this thinking …..
Based on Sundance’s thoughts – and many pointed articles, it appears Barr and Durham are addressing these crimes via Civil Litigation.
1) sundance pointed out the Carter Page Litigation about a week ago.
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/page-fisa-litigation
2) sundance is now pointing out the feeding to Flynn’s litigator
does Civil litigation bring money only? enough crippling money to purchase new MEDIA EMPIRES?
Barr knows – the uniparty and the media ARE MORE POWERFUL than the doj (demonstrated by their ability to INCITE VIOLENCE)
the MEDIA is the enemy of the people. They are the most powerful entity in this World.
LikeLike
Barr is a feckless, useless AG, no better than his predecessors.
His inaction emboldens the next wave of criminality within the Department. The latest document production merely reaffirms there’s nothing within that institution worth saving.
LikeLike
He ended Mueller, right?
Brought in Durham?
Fired Jessie Lui?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or … he wouldn’t have to release these if Judge Sullivan did his job and fully exonerated General Flynn. His hand is forced.
I think Judge Sullivan wants POTUS to lose. If General Flynn is exonerated, the whole Russia fiasco is officially exposed. And the odds of PT winning go up.
Will we see Indictments the next few weeks?
Like many have said, if POTUS loses, it all gets buried.
LikeLike
Putting selected info out there to a conduit only enforces the concept that Barr will do nothing knowing full well that we the people know what happened. Totally fubar. I can’t believe PDJT is okay with this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ultimately, Solomon never *actually* cut the baby in half, as the story goes. The true mother was willing to give up her child to save it. After recognizing her willingness to preserve the child’s life, the child was returned to her.
In that respect, if Barr wishes to save the institutions that are the FBI/DOJ, he *must* give up ALL of the participants of the coup to Justice. He cannot continue to play this halfway, with backhanded leaks to a court case that is about to be closed. Because that day is coming, Flynn’s case will end, and all the court submitted evidence goes … where? Did it make it into an IG report, a disciplinary report, a military court? Or will the 2016-2017 coup be lost to history?
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is no delicate balance. Like the political silo, this is some concept Barr has invented to protect his friends. His thinking is that of an imaginative white collar defense attorney. That’s not his job. He’ll be gone in six weeks. Hopefully then the fun starts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My take is that Barr can’t expose and prosecute everything that happened without “compromising” the “sources & methods” utilized by our intelligence agencies (Brennan) and doing that would be crossing a veritable political Rubicon which he would prefer not to cross if he could help it.
Barr’s problem is he will accomplish NOTHING unless he makes that crossing.
If Barr can’t make this decision, he needs to tell the president and let himself be replaced by a man who will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney shouldn’t wait; she should blow all her fuses and take the matter up with SCOTUS Friday afternoon, assuming that Sullivan stays true to form and continues to drag this out.
LikeLike
What is the reasoning behind:
“…has no direct bearing on Flynn *IF* there was going to be an alternate use of the evidence.”
and does it make the inverse true?:
…DOES HAVE direct bearing on Flynn IF there was NOT going to be an alternate use of the evidence.
I don’t understand what either statement really means. Is this deductive logic or an expression of instincts to be interpreted loosely?
LikeLike
in trying to split the baby, Solomon Barr is killing this baby and aborting the entire country.
does he really not understand what is at stake here? have the left not explicated it to him in graphic detail every day?
short of pre-election wholesale indictments, the MSM will simply not even cover any of this, and will run, unabated, to scam the election
50-100 people need to be indicted within the next week or two. otherwise, you are inching closer to civil war, Barr.
LikeLike
Sundance, imho, is saying…..nope….wrong terminology……I interpret Sundance’s posting as saying AG Barr is going to “decline to prosecute” regardless of what Attorney Durham wants/does/indicts. And he is using Attorney Jenson to filter info to Powell to make it look like Barr is doing something when in reality he does not give a rat’s ass about LTG Flynn. He just wants to preserve the institution(s). Sad.
If so, AG Barr will be judged harsher than just an “average” guy.
LikeLike
The Conservative Media, their paid Familiars, and interviewed pedestrians off the street are contouring themselves every way to Sunday about Mr. Barr’s intestinal fortitude. Welcome to my world.
Listen, I’ve backed Mr. Barr and Mr. Dunham from beginning and I wouldn’t think of backing off now. But this thing, as far as the concerned public knows, is as best I can estimate 30%-35% revealed. My hope is the trust we’ve placed in President Trump’s administration is rewarded tenfold.
I’ll be the first to acknowledge we’re still a long ways from full transparency. But I have to admit today restored a lot of faith.
LikeLike
“Saving” the institutions means absolutely nothing if the public winds up with no confidence in them. And we’re mostly already there.
There’s no splitting hairs if doing little more undermines it in half the population, and doing enough to satisfy that half, would undermine it in the minds of the other half (indictments etc).
LikeLike
Exactly.
I’ve said from the beginning Barr’s putting all the heavy lifting on Sidney Powell, attempting to retract the abusive prosecution while protecting the institution.
Barr is hiding behind explanations buried in process and arcane legalese (no “predicate investigation” therefore the lie could not have been “material” …), leaving it to Sidney Powell to make the arguments. Sidney Powell is merely stating what is now obvious — but Barr’s Justice Department will not call a spade a spade and that leaves the opening for corrupt operatives to claim it is all political.
What Barr’s doing IS political. He is not being a straight shooter on what Rosenstein’s/Mueller’s prosecutors did. Dissembling makes people suspicious. He’s bringing all of this on with his weakness.
LikeLike
Delicate balances? My checkbook is delicately balanced. Does that mean I get a free pass if I need to skip paying my income taxes to maintain that balance?
LikeLike