Sunday Talks – Secretary Mike Pompeo Discusses Expanded Israeli Peace Agreements in Mideast…

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the expanding peace agreements in the middle-east between Israel and Arab nations.
The administration approach toward the assembly of a peace alliance has been an incredible result of the Trump Doctrine. By changing the originating dynamic away from discussions of conflict; and focusing attention on the economic opportunities to improve the life of everyone in the region based on a prosperity model; the Trump administration has found a synergy, a common alignment, between all regional interests.
The assembly of the alliance, and the specific expectations from the original 2017 strategy toward confronting extremism, has yielded a result that can now be duplicated in the 2020 Abraham Accords. The same regional peer pressure from the Gulf Cooperation Council, that resulted in the cessation of promoted extremism, is now being applied toward gathering ‘prosperity partnerships’. President Trump changed the paradigm completely.
As the Palestinian Authority recognizes their Arab support base is now partnering with Israel for stability, peace and prosperity, the PA will eventually have to drop their hostile posture and return to the negotiating table with far less support. This result is part of the bigger background picture; and once again President Trump is achieving this objective by working around the conflict itself.
♦President Trump’s foreign policy approach brought North and South Korea together away from the table of conflict. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy approach brought Serbia and Kosovo together away from the table of conflict. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy rallied the Gulf Cooperation Council to stop Qatar’s support for Islamic extremists via the Muslim Brotherhood. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy brought Turkey and the Kurdish forces together away from war and conflict. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy created a ceasefire to stop the bloodshed in Syria. President Trump mediated a cessation of hostilities between India & Pakistan in the Kashmir region. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy brought Israel and the UAE together… and there will be more.
PDJT is doing an unbelievable job on foreign and domestic policy.
He is the HOPE we count on!
The hate that fills the radical left demo-globalist will not allow them to acknowledge anything good.
They almost did it in 2016 but this time when Trump is the-elected I actually expect them to gnaw their tongues off on public television.
Should read re-elected
Trump the PEACE MAKER vrs. WAR MONGER SLO Joe
I would pay to watch them gnaw their tongues 👅out especially if Barry and Hillaryskank join them.
Yet he is, according to many people, a warmongering vulture not worth even mentioning the Nobel Peace Prize in the same article, let alone the same paragraph and, (insert whatever evil and/or stupid thing) forfend that he be mentioned in the same sentence.
And just like that, there was peace in the Middle East.
Hopefully Trump got them to stop funding democrats…
Hope and Change IS Donald J. Trump
Yet not one of these lifesaving accomplishments will have the slightest positive affect on the leftists. They are the modern day chief priests and Pharisees who groused about people getting healed. They’ll make their attempt to crucify this president to try and prevent any more peace agreements. They feast on blood and dream about crushing peacemakers.
They will not survive.
Trump got Arab nations to accept Israel but can he get Democrats to accept Republicans? That looks to be the tougher battle at the moment.
Have the voodoo witches shown up to curse the deals?
Maybe that will happen as part of the BLM curriculum in the classroom.
The Tik Tok arrangement is interesting.
I think of Iran as a murderous stalker. The EU is still sending love notes.
That Obama deal to allow them to start selling WEAPONS?
Man we dodged a bullet with Trump.
