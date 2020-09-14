Blazing Sunlight – Senate Intel Committee Refuses to Give GOP Senators Documents From Russia Investigation…

Of all the *tells* that have surfaced in the past four years, this is the biggest. This is the one that reveals just how corrupt and duplicitous the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence really is. Do not pass over this information without pausing and evaluating just how explosive this refusal is amid the largest, most corrupt scheme in political history.
The republican led Senate Intelligence Committee (SSCI) is refusing to provide documents to republican senators from their Russia investigation. Citing archaic justification within senate parliamentary rules current Chairman Marco Rubio (R) and Vice-Chairman Mark Warner are refusing to allow Senator Johnson and Senator Grassley to review the evidence the SSCI assembled to create their report on Russian election interference.
The reason and motives for the denial are simple, yet the majority of Americans have no idea…. The SSCI was the legislative entity, both republicans and democrats, who participated in the unlawful effort to remove President Trump from office. The risk of exposure is exactly why Mitch McConnell put Senator Marco Rubio on the committee as chairman to replace Richard Burr. The Senate was participating in the soft-coup.
WASHINGTON DC – The Republican and Democratic leaders on the Senate Intelligence Committee rejected a broad request from two Republican Senate leaders seeking access to the panel’s records to assist in their investigation into the Trump-Russia investigators.
Acting Chairman Marco Rubio of Florida and Vice Chairman Mark Warner of Virginia rejected a late August letter from Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who said that they “respect the authority” of the Senate Intelligence Committee to protect its interests, adding that “ultimately, we have the right as United States Senators” to access the records.
“We note that your request of the Committee is made pursuant to Senate Rule 26, but fails to account for the unique authorities and obligations invested in this Committee through Senate Resolution 400 and respected over decades of Senate and Committee practice,” Rubio and Warner responded. “Accordingly, we must reject the absolutist interpretation of Rule 26 that you propose. If this Committee elects to share materials that it has collected and generated in the course of its investigation into Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, it will do so pursuant to these long-standing Committee rules, and specifically, the joint agreement of the Chairman and the Vice Chairman.”
Rubio and Warner added: “Independent of whether that agreement is forthcoming, our position on this matter obviously does not preclude you from pursuing your own investigation, using your own authorities, as you see fit, within the confines of your committees’ jurisdictions.” (read more)
I cannot overemphasize the importance of this sunlight avoidance enough.
Back on March 17, 2017, the SSCI secretly received the FISA application used on Carter Page from FBI supervisory special agent Brian Dugan. The ‘review and return’ application was delivered to Senate Security Director James Wolfe, who then placed it in the senate scif to be reviewed by Vice-Chairman Mark Warner (and possibly Chairman Richard Burr). It appears no other senators were informed of this production.
James Wolfe then leaked the FISA application to reporter Ali Watkins. All indications are that Wolfe leaked the application to Watkins as directed by Warner, possibly with Burr’s full knowledge.
FBI Agent Brian Dugan then completed a nine-month leak investigation resulting in James Wolfe admitting to the leak. The leak was Dugan’s FBI equity. Due to the severity of the leak; and specifically because the leak encompassed the FISA application; in/around mid-January 2018 the special counsel in Main Justice was notified of Dugan’s findings and the investigative file was shared with the Weissmann team.
The Weissman team then took apart the investigative file and began running cover for the corrupt background story that included the participation by Senator Mark Warner. Part of that file surfaced when the text messages between Warner and Chris Steele’s lawyer Adam Waldman were made public on Feb 9, 2018.
In a pre-planned operation, as soon as the explosive Warner/Waldman texts were released Senator Marco Rubio rushed to the microphones to fraudulently state that Warner had informed the committee during his early spring (2017) contacts with Waldman and Chris Steele. This claim by Rubio was a lie. Rubio was running cover for Warner as part of his own affiliation with the origin of the Fusion-GPS opposition research and the subsequent transfer of information to the Clinton campaign and ultimately through Chris Steele to the corrupt FBI investigative unit. [Later to the Weissmann/Mueller crew]
Rubio’s motive to downplay the ramifications of the Warner effort, and the subsequent Wolfe leak, directly ties to his own involvement with the Fusion-GPS effort. Remember, at the time of this obfuscation (late ’17 and early ’18) no-one yet knew the Fusion-GPS fraudulent story (which became the Steele dossier) was originally funded by the Super-PAC funding the Rubio campaign.
Go look at when the Weissmann/Mueller special counsel deleted their iPhone records and history. The scrubbing took place mid-January 2018 as soon as they realized the previously unknown leak investigation by Washington Field Office FBI agent Brian Dugan had bumped into the special counsel operation that was coordinating with the SSCI.
The special counsel warned Warner; took action to remove specific evidence assembled by Dugan (which included the Warner/Waldman text messages); created a fictitious cover story for the SSCI to use; extracted the Dugan version of the FISA application he used to catch Wolfe (which they later released under the guise of FOIA); then sent a deconstructed (now useless) investigative file back to DC USAO Jessie Liu who had nothing left except to present a DC grand jury with James Wolfe lying to investigators.
That corrupt, unlawful and coordinated cover-up effort lies at the heart of why the SSCI will not share any information with GOP senators today.
Senators Johnson and Grassley were asking for the FISA application in 2018, not knowing the original and first renewal were previously provided to the SSCI on March 17, 2017.
When congress (House Intel, House Judiciary, Senate Judiciary and Senate Homeland Security) were writing to FISA Court presiding judge Rosemary Collyer seeking a copy of the FISA application from the court they had no idea one early copy was already provided to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Chairman Burr and Vice-Chair Warner kept their review and use secret; but the information about their reception came out because James Wolfe leaked it and FBI agent Brian Dugan was awaiting that leak.
FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer never told any of the chairmen about the March 2017 copy of the application that was provided to Brian Dugan to deliver to the SSCI.
Throughout the attempt to remove President Trump from office, which included the impeachment effort, the SSCI was participating and assisting; now they are in cover-up mode. That’s the reason why Mitch McConnell put Marco Rubio in charge of that committee.
There’s a reason why senior staff from Senator Ron Johnson’s committee and senior staff from Chuck Grassley’s committee are asking for SSCI documents. It might not come out before the election, but it will come out…
BACKSTORY: (Read Here – and All Citations)
The sequence is critical:
1. Adam Waldman text messages. (release date Feb 9, 2018)
https://www.scribd.com/document/371101285/TEXTS-Mark-Warner-texted-with-Russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-Christopher-Steele#
2. Justice Dept. Letter to journalist Ali Watkins (release date Feb 13, 2018)
http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4498451-Justice-Department-Records-Seizure.html
3. James Wolfe indictment (release date June 8, 2018)
https://www.scribd.com/document/381310366/James-Wolfe-Indictment-Senate-Intelligence-Committee-Leaker#
4. FISC / Senate Judiciary Letter (public release April, 2020 – event date July 12, 2018) The letter from DOJ-NSD (Mueller Special Proseuctors) to the FISC is important.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/download/2018-doj-letter-to-fisc&download=1
5. Carter Page FISA application (release date July 21, 2018) Only need the first application section. 83 pages of original application.
https://www.scribd.com/document/384380664/2016-FISA-Application-on-Carter-Page#
6. Government Sentencing Wolfe Case memo and recommendation for upward departure and/or variance. Filed December 11, 2018
https://www.scribd.com/document/395499292/James-Wolfe-DOJ-Sentencing-Memo-December-11
7. Govt. Reply to Defendant (Wolfe) sentencing memo (date Dec 14, 2018) Govt. Exhibit #13 (two page attestation is critical).
https://www.scribd.com/document/395775597/Wolfe-Case-DOJ-Response-to-Defense-Sentencing-Memo
Misc:
July 27, 2018, – Wall Street Journal – Wolfe lawyers threaten SSCI subpoenas.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/former-intelligence-committee-aides-lawyers-want-testimony-from-senators-1532692801?mod=e2tw
Dec 11, 2018 – Politico – Senators seek Leniency:
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/12/11/senate-intelligence-committee-leaking-james-wolfe-1059162
.
Foam Boy Marco.
Lest we forget, Adam Schiff is still sitting on ALL the impeachment hearing information that did not align with the narrative as well as proved the level of corruption that occurred during the Sham-peachment.
By the way, Shanghai Mitch McConnell could fix the SSCI issue with a senate rule….hmmm.
This “Deep State” crookedness has been going on for who knows how many years. My grandfather told me when I was a pup how crooked politicians. My point being, I guess I can wait a few more months or so. What choice do I have anyway?
Thomas Jefferson said in order for our original form of government for the free and pursuit to survive there had to be a certain intelligentsia of the voters. Well that has been thrown out the window years and years ago. Now we have people voting as dumb as a pile of rocks and morals of a weasel.
Someone needs to put the screws on Burr. He’s already got some other problems. Maybe he’ll talk.
Option two: put the screws to mitch. He’s the one that could (and if he loved this country more than his wallet, would) correct this in a hot minute. It’s his job as majority leader.
Unfortunately, he runs the senate (the way the CoC tells him).
Agree – Burr strikes me as a weak link.
We had a guy in Washington State that acted like Little Marco. His name was Kirby Wilbur. He sold out the Republican Party against John Koster consequently Susan Delbenny(super liberal demorat) won the election and the Republican party in Washington State was destroyed by a RINO. Little Marco should thank his lucky stars he isn’t sucking Castro’s Cuba’s teat. He was bought out by the deep state and is another Judas Iscariot who sold out Jesus Christ.Seems to me Little Marco may have compromised himself a few years back when he stated that he had to win the election because he was on the verge of bankruptcy. Someone must have waved some bills in front of his nose. Maybe someone from the Miami vice should be sent to straighten him out or put him in a room with Sundance for a couple of hours. Or his political future will go the way of Erik Cantor. Remember little Marco if you read this YOU WORK FOR US or satan, it’s your choice little one
The same problem is evident in CO. The former head of the Republican Party in Colorado endorsed Joe Biden.
How is it that Senate Intelligence Committee has any interests to protect other than OUR interests. OUR interests are 1000% for transparency, declassification, and ending their secretive, self-serving BS! Time to get a damn warrant and go with U.S. Marshals to get the documents, their phones, computers, and all storage devices. These people are engaged in criminality. Time to call it what it is and treat it that way.
SSCI is complicit in the scheme, that is why they are not cooperating. Rubio is part of the problem, a rotten apple as well as the others.
What’s Mitch’s exposure in the whole thing? That would significant to find out.
Senators Grassley and Johnson should gather all the information that Sundance has
about this issue and include it in an interim report. That would get McConnell’s attention.
What do you think, Treepers?
Your suggestion assumes Senators Johnson and Grassley are sincerely interested in obtaining the information they request.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m good with that! Time to put real pressure on our employees!
I tried to make your point – in a very hyperbolic way. Hope it gets the message through
This website acts as a tool for me to recruit new readers to CTH (get them caught up with us). (all links for directly to CTH page)
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
If you think its worth the effort – please feel to free to add
(we must inform people why this election matters – before we end up like China – given Social Credit Scores and a digital wallet that can be cut off)
October 2017 – Jan 2018 (been updated!)
Just want to let you know I’ve appreciated your site. Thanks and please keep it up.
Thanks alot – if you ever have an idea or want to write anything just contact it.
I don’t know CTH’s analytics – but I hope they are seeing continuous growth.
Wow!
We, ALL, need to let Senator Marco Rubio know this is very wrong.
In his role as Chairman of the Select Senate Intel Committee, he answers to All Americans.
This one seems Zippo worthy to me.
For one who has followed the work of Senators Grassley and Johnson, I’ve been encouraging any and all Patriots to engage with their offices. As I see it the dogged work they’ve done over the past two years or so esp. at least ,seems to have run into obstruction after roadblock.
I don’t think much would get past or surprise the old Lion Grassley.
These two Senators seem determined to dig deeper than anyone else on the Senate.
I think it may be interesting to compare copies of whatever documents they have independantly been able to drag into sunlight, with supposedly identical copies in the SSCI.
And as far as the whole story of Rosemary Collyer’s mostly redacted, 99 page(?) Report, highlighting an 85 % illegal search history of NSA data, why were there not serious alarms raised when her report became public?
Malfeasance going back at least 4 years prior?
You would think that anybody with any stake in the whole FISC/NSA/FOJ/FBI+ entity, THIS would be like the Heavens are falling!
Then again, she did retire quickly and quietly last winter, IIRC…
Rubio already knows it is wrong. He doesn’t care.
Rubio – is betting on the SWAMP monster suriving 8 years of POTUS.
they are long term planners –
We need a symbolic break through that would resonate with Democrats …..
…. Like a famous democrat personality that had am Obama NSA blackfile
Any thoughts of one to research? Overstock doesnt seem like a dem
– i think Elon is the ticket.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I question Rubio’s moral compass–assuming he even has one
I think Johnson has been acting like Lindsey Graham. Johnson has been caught choking on his words lately. He is not sure which excuse to use.
I think its because it doesnt want us to know he cant do anything.
(its a good political election tool to get people enthusiastic in supporting you)
We must fragment the cohesiveness of the Senate (Dutchman keeps pointing this out, and there is no other explanation).
One example must be made – arrest of a Senator for stealing information for profit. The announce an audit and self – correction phase.
Ok, it’s a tell. Who’s going to call their hand and better yet get them to show their cards? Silos upon silos upon silos.
Why doesn’t Rubio just head back to Cuba since he admires the tactics of Marxists.
The forces of good peel back one layer of the onion, but the onion is still growing from within, at two or three times the rate. Why won’t it happen before the election? Because the cover-up out-guns, out-mans, outperforms those seeking truth. They’ve launched a full-on coup, complete with biological (Wuhan Flu) and chemical (smoke – off the scale dangerous to health where I live and where my daughter and grandchildren live) warfare, with complete cover from the MSM, and we get an occasional skirmish win by Tom Fitton, for a document or two.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is patriotism a lost cause in D.C.?
I wonder what the swamp was paid for theirs.
Anyone ask Tom Cotton for comment?
Yes, where does potential Supreme Court Justice Tom Cotton stand regarding this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sent to members of House, Senate and SSCI – WE KNOW – You solemnly swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; to bear true faith and allegiance to the same; You took this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that You will well and faithfully discharge the duties of office on which You entered. So help You GOD. – TREASON MATTERS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
JEB!!!!!
was so lackluster and inconsequential, that you forgot to mention his irrelevance.
If he had only added just a few more exclamation points!!!!!!!
He may have had a shot.
/sarc
“I am not privy to all of the facts like they are, so, I still hold out hope. Sundance, and others, have greater insight into these matters, so I follow along watching, reading, waiting, and praying.”
In many respects this ongoing drama with the Deep State crooked Repubs reminds me of nothing so much as the betrayal scenes in Braveheart.
It saddens me greatly that it always seems to end up that our magnificent President Trump is fighting these massive battles on all fronts virtually by himself. By the same token it is heartening to hear Ric Grenell’s speech at the rally. Ric truly gets it.
But all the rest of the dirty politicians and the dirty cops in DC that are supposed to be watching out for OUR interests turned out to be the lowest form of Human Scum on the planet. Just when you think they can’t go any lower, all you have to do is read another one of Sundance’s essays.
Here we are at the 11th hour, when our Republic is literally on the brink of catastrophe and all these ass clowns can think of is saving themselves and their own machinations. And that goes for the usual suspects like Graham, McConnell et al. They are a disgrace to their offices and not worthy to call themselves Americans.,
The problem here is that we can’t even primary Rubio because of his strong Miami-Dade Co. base.
All GOP candidates need to keep them onboard to mitigate the nearly overwhelming democrat votes in S..Florida. On the flip side, Rubio must stay (publicly) tied to Trump the anti-communist or Marco loses the Cuban vote.
I do not find this surprising at all. Par for the course from these CROOKED people. How can they turn over something they do not have. Rhetorical. No answer required.
This crap could be why AG Barr won’t touch stuff from political silo’s.
How is it that Democrats became a protected class immune from indictment? Beyond maddening.
Did Dugan tell Collyer why he was requesting the copy of the FISA report? Was Dugan also looking at the FISA Court for leaks?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know collyer was just a rubber stamp for the coup plotters. Her sole responsibility ws to protect civil rights of unrepresented defendants, which she completely failed. It is clear that the fake “carter page is a russian agent” lie was to spy on the entire GOP campaign specifically including Donald Trump, by the unconstitutional “2-hop” rule, WITHOUT NAMING HIM AS THE TARGET, OR MEETING THE PROBABLE CAUSE CONSTITUTIONAL STANDARD. And without concern for Constitutional separation of powers. And without asking whether PDJT has been warned about carter page as a spy?
Absolute judicial corruption.
After knowing that the DOJ/FBI coup plotters defrauded her court (lying, withholding info), she did nothing to discipline the perjurers, and failed to withdraw the fake FISAs purloined from her court while she was Chief Judge.
So yes, it is likely that collyer would be viewed as a potential coup participant, who might be a leak participant.
No subpoenas, no guns.
Since hearing, or reading, that phrase here at CTH yesterday, everything requested/investigated by congress or senate has a new meaning to me.
When I was actively litigating federal civil lawsuits, three decades worth, I used to joke about the power of subpoenas.
They have tremendous power.
Congress and the senate shave none; it’s all in Barr and Wray’s hands.
If a dem was running this committee and there was a dem President, no way it goes down like this.
So Rubio could have walked away a “free man” in 2016 and seemed to want to do just that (if you can believe the press), yet he comes back and now holds the “shit bag” of the Senate and serves on, and facilitates, it’s most corrupt committee?
Marco Rubio Can’t Quit the Senate
In a reversal, the failed presidential candidate will seek re-election to his Senate seat.
Over the past year, Rubio has made a lot of comments disparaging the “dysfunctional” Senate. When he took flack during his presidential campaign for missing votes, he contended that the votes really didn’t matter anyway. “We’re not going to fix America with senators and congressmen,” he said in January.
RUBIO: “They’re saying we can’t do it, and no one will tell you why we can’t do it except some procedural internal Senate thing,” Rubio said. “This is ridiculous. This is why people are angry.”
RUBIO: “I can’t think of a single real high point. By and large, this has been a highly dysfunctional Congress, particularly in the Senate. It seems like the entire year has just been one big staged event, trying to get political advantage in the next election. You look at the major issues facing this country, and few if any of them have been confronted.”
RUBIO: “In my years in the Senate, I’ve figured out very quickly that the political establishment in Washington, D.C. in both political parties is completely out of touch with the lives of our people. … That’s why I’m missing votes. Because I am leaving the Senate, I’m not running for re-election, and I’m running for president because I know this: unless we have the right president, we cannot make America fulfill its potential.”
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/06/marco-rubio-senate-reelection-2016/
Who in their right mind would agree to this? So, Rubio goes from being “bored out of his mind” to being a CROOK? And this is what he thinks will “fix” America? (unless was talking about the secondary meaning of the word “fix”? (lol))
What a great deal !!!
got to arrest 1 of them for profiting off of the Death of this Nation.
profit is enticing,
audit the Fed (federal reserve; and Federal employees – Senators)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like someone made Rubio an offer he could not refuse.
Rubio and Graham are placed to head their respective committees for a reason and its not positive for We The People.
Just waiting for one victory in this Battle for the Republic. It’s a non stop blitz of false accusations (Strzrok yesterday, Vidman today), betrayal by Republicans, Fake news media, inaction by Barr-zini, the rise of the violent Marxist Democrats and their Brown Shirt foot soldiers.
Rubio led the fight to lower property taxes in Florida with a Super Exemption of $ 250,000 instead of the existing $25,000. He was the leader of the state senate at the time. The fight was blocked by the Democrats and new media. When it passed overwhelmingly by referendum the Florida Supreme Court ruled the next day that the referendum was worded incorrectly and threw it out. Anyway, Rubio was incredibly popular among Florida’s homeowners but blew it in the end when he settled for a watered down $50,000 exemption that did not include school taxes. In Florida the only taxpayers outside of the sales tax are homeowners!
The fact that the Democrats, and I suspect many Republicans, are so desperate and going to the lengths they are to tar and feather Trump, tells me they have been engaged in horrific corruption and who knows what else. There has to be a bombshell or many bombshells they must keep hidden.
I suspect we will be gobsmacked at who is involved.
Dear Mr. President,
Please read this thread.
You have many, many rats within the Senate. This is a matter of National Security.
It is time to call in the US Marshall’s and appoint a WH Justice Czar to investigate the SSCI as IMO you can no longer trust your DOJ/FBI.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/14/blazing-sunlight-senate-intel-committee-refuses-to-give-gop-senators-documents-from-russia-investigation/#more-199584
Those who tweet please link Sundance’s thread to Don Jr, Erik, Mark Meadows, Sperry, Dobbs, Bongino, Rush and Sara Carter.
It is time IMO that PT orders an investigation of the SSCI themselves.
She knows.
So I’m pretty they know now too…
Sidney Powell Flag of United States⭐⭐⭐ Retweeted
TheLastRefuge
@TheLastRefuge2
·
5h
Folks, for those who travel the deep weeds…. and for those who understand the corrupt machinations of the SSCI, and their involvement in the resistance effort…. THIS is a big tell:
Senate Intelligence Committee rejects request by GOP senators for documents from Russia investiga…
washingtonexaminer.com
https://mobile.twitter.com/SidneyPowell1
Our courts, politicians, and media are corrupt. The deep state is hell bent on making sure the courts decide this election. It will take an indisputable Trump beatdown or a perfectly placed bright light to overcome.
(Leave for Lebanon at what time? Before Warner goes into SCIF?)
https://lb.usembassy.gov/senator-richard-burr-visits-lebanon/
2017:
Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) led a delegation of five senators including Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Marco Rubio (R-FL), James Lankford (R-OK), and Tom Cotton (R-AR) on a visit to Lebanon from March 17 to March 18.
Oops! The second tweet above is May 17, 2017.
So I’m assuming Burr was gone for the whole day on March 17 2017 to Lebanon.
is that him trying to say WE REPUBS were not involved?
Makes me wonder. 🙂 Seems convenient.
Very interesting…. Devin Nunes tells the story of Brennan contacting him for a Gang of 8 session just as Nunes was leaving town. Listen to Nunes story in last Saturday conversation with Bongino.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dan-bongino-show/id965293227?i=1000491014990
Rubio’s press statement from March 18, 2017 at link
Includes: Photo of delegation visiting…. Beirut Memorial, a tribute to the 241 U.S. service personnel, including 220 Marines, who lost their lives in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing.
https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?id=19E99F5F-CCDF-4A33-AD3F-A04CD887655E
a FISA is a wiretap
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Interesting. I did not realize Burr/Warner joint statement denying Trump Tower wiretaps came out a day before (March 16) Warner went into the SCIF (March 17 Waldman texts) to look at the Carter Page FISA wiretap (if I understand correctly from other documentation linked above).
What is so sad and tragic is SSA Dugan’s report regarding the SSCI and the CP FISA leak that IMO Barr and Durham are fully aware of and yet NO ACTION by Barr and the boys.
Allow me to post again, Barr’s own words for all to see…….
“Well, as I said in my confirmation hearing, one of the reasons I came back is because I was concerned that people were feeling there were two standards of justice in this country. And that the political and that the justice, or the law enforcement process was being used to play political games. And I wanted to make sure that we restore confidence in the system. There’s only one standard of justice.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
is that he doesnt want to prosecute any politcal crimes either – the Obama administration and Republicans/Democrats conspiring against the Outsider – framing him for treason.
Barr wants to end politcal hitjobs – then he needs to start with the new RUSSIA SSCI report.(unless they said Russia isnt helping POTUS)
Summary – Don’t prosecute the political hitjob crime – and Dont allow the DOJ to do anymore political investigations ( AKA – Barr restoring honor to the system)
LikeLike
i highly recommend you re-read CTH’s article:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/09/never-relent-why-did-the-doj-release-ssci-vice-chairman-mark-warners-text-messages-on-february-9-2018/
——- think of how screwed they are with CTH’s dots that are connected—
Senate Security Director recieved a ‘review and return’ Carter Page Fisa Application via FBI SSA Dugan leak investigation – clerk stamped 3/17/17
Ali Watkins – employed at Buzzfeed – publishes content on Carter Page in Apri 2017
Ali Watkins – notified of Warrant – Feb 2018 (working at New York Times)
(WAIT FOR THIS GEM) – Jun 2018 New York Time ‘receives’ the Carter Page FISA via a FOIA request.
————————
Conspiracy isnt getting very hard to dicuss anymore. Rubio good luck.
Clearly and Unequivocally, this both shows and proves that these Chairmen and Certain Other Committee Members are holding out in Hopes that President Trump will not be Reelected. So, this all goes away.
If President Trump is Reelected, Undoubtedly, expect Resignations and Pleas if one seeks to Cop a Plea to save his Pension and Investments. The one most Vulnerable is Richard Burr who will not be running in 2021 seeking retirement and more lobbying with far higher returns. Once Burr sees if he does not Cop a Plea an cooperate he will end up broke either way.
Once the Dam of Silence Coups Breaks, Drownings will Happen as the New DOJ for 4 More Years Starts to Ignite Indictments and not limited to Washington DC Circuits. It is a Brave Beautifully Purposeless Political Process of Washington Swamp Society Suicide. The Americanism Elites will not that allow to happen, the only to save themselves will make sure America’s Republican and Democratic Parties Unite and leads to Go to the Last War with the Last China Communist Party to avoid their own demise. Just as many Westerners get extremely concerned and threatened when their self-respect is compromised. The Asian Culture Families are very concerned about Losing Face, which means Losing the Respect of Others. The Chinese Culture applies to other Asian Cultures with far bigger Consumers than any Smaller Number of Communist Party Memberships and even Tiny Leadership in fear of their Own People..
This will remove the many Domestic Threats of Chinese Military Infiltrators in American Universities, Cities and Government. It will be a Short War as well with many Pac-Rim Chinese Economic Class of Billionaires Tigers Confiscating the Property 400 Communists Party Chinese Billionaires. Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta have always been Smarter and can Divide Up China Again just like in previous Decades and Centuries. A Democratic Divided China will actually become a far better Global Trading Partner for PAC-Rim, Asia, Africa and Europe and Americas.
God Bless the Americanism Two Party System after Two Sided Janus Face Senators are Removed from Their Two Mirror of K-Street-Wall Street Global Corruption. Western Capitalists Asians are always ahead of Communist Asian and have run Rings Around their Arrogance Smacks of Pique!
Here is how you know One System of Justice is a huge lie!
1. When no one is penalized for signing and putting forth a known false FISA before the FISC – 4 times!
2. When no one is penalized for altering a FIB 302
3. When no one is penalized for framing a General
4. When no one is penalized for withholding exculpatory evidence
5. When no one is penalized from 14 referrals from Congress
6. When no one is penalized for leaking a FISA to the media
7. When no one is penalized for unmasking hundreds of Americans
8. When no one is penalized after they lie and put in official reports saying people were Russia assets when they knew from day one they were western assets
9. When no one is penalized for allowing and conducting massive illegal spying using the NSA database for years to gather and extract data on millions of Americans after an audit that proves this illegal spying at a rate of 85% of all queries.
10. When no one is penalized for setting up an unsecured server and for years using it to conduct official government business
11. When no one is penalized for claiming the DNC server was hacked by Russians when a simple interview of Assange could prove this too was a total lie.
12. When no one is penalized for using the Hammer Program to Spy and gather information on thousands of Americans including judges even after testimony from a first hand whistleblower who did the spying and who gave the FIB 47 hard drives of evidence.
And know we have……
13. When no one is penalized for wiping 31 phones used in the attempted coup of a President.
So please someone tell me how all of this can be ignored or swept away with zero penalties if there is truly one system of justice as our Attorney General preaches.
The reality is, IMO that One System of Justice along with this investigation is and has been nothing more than empty words.
I would write that to AG Barr.
I got another solicitation from the RNC and I am writing on the back,
“The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is duplicitous int the soft coup against President Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell is holding up administrative appointments as well as not allowing recess appointments. Mitt Romney has not been rebuked and removed from committees.
I will only donate to individual campaigns. RNC did not financially support Renacci’s campaign for Senate.”
This is why Mitch Chow put little foam boy in that position. When do ALL of these politicians get arrested and prosecuted for working with the enemy to destroy this country ?
Why give AG Barr the ability to declassify and read anything. If he does not use it, to tell the truth?
Throughout the attempt to remove President Trump from office, which included the impeachment effort, the SSCI was participating and assisting; now they are in cover-up mode. That’s the reason why Mitch McConnell put Marco Rubio in charge of that committee.
Why is only the senior staff asking for this information?
There’s a reason why senior staff from Senator Ron Johnson’s committee and senior staff from Chuck Grassley’s committee are asking for SSCI documents. It might not come out before the election, but it will come out…
“Yeah, I’m sitting on the info you want because Daddy Warner and Poppop Mitch don’t want you to see it.”
Well, they’re are definitely not “working” for us
Rather they’re are looking out for themselves, each other, and the numerous special interests groups that pay them.
Not the US citizens. To hell with our Constitution & Bill of Rights.
My eyes are open and I regret how trusting I used to be.
Lifelong “public servants” , sucking off the teats of our tax dollars on the right side of their mouth and the uni-party/ globalist on the left.
