Strategic Winning – Samsung and HK Hynix Stop Next-Gen Chip Sales to Huawei…

A few days ago Samsung announced they would stop production and manufacturing of Televisions in China by November. Today they announce they will stop the sales of high-tech chips to Chinese owned Hauwei.
ANDROID HEADLINES – In the latest blow to Huawei, South Korean chip manufacturers Samsung and HK Hynix will reportedly cease all trades with the Chinese company beginning next week. This comes after the US Department of Commerce last month announced an amendment to the trade restrictions it imposed on Huawei back in May.
According to reports from various Korean news outlets, the companies will suspend trade on September 15th. That’s when the new set of rules come into effect. The rules bar any American or non-American company that uses a US-origin software or technology from selling components to Huawei. Any such trade would require the companies to obtain special approval from the American government.
TSMC has reportedly already suspended trades with Huawei following the first round of restrictions in May. With Samsung and HK Hynix also now forced to stop selling components to the Chinese giant, it poses a serious threat to the company’s smartphone business. (READ MORE)
Not coincidentally in May Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced they were going to invest in a new high-tech center in Arizona. A manufacturing facility for advanced 5 nanometer chip manufacturing is a steep investment decision costing around $12 billion. The primary use of the chips would be for Apple Inc.
These moves are a direct result of President Trump playing the economic long-game with an assembly of interests… three results, all connected within a much bigger picture.
President Trump has been creating a dual position for several years; this is very unique because it is the same strategy used by China. By expressing a panda mask, yet concealing the underlying dragon, President Trump’s policy to China is a mirror of themselves.
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
First he got their attention with tariffs. Then… On one hand President Trump has engaged in very public and friendly trade negotiations with China (panda approach); yet on the other hand, long before the Wuhan virus, Trump fractured their global supply chains, influenced the movement of industrial goods to alternate nations, and incentivized an exodus of manufacturing (dragon result).
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump was mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump takes strategic messaging toward the people of china very importantly. President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership.
To build upon that projected and strategic message – President Trump seeded the background by appointing Ambassador Terry Branstad, a 30-year personal friend of President Xi Jinping.
To enhance and amplify the message – and broadcast cultural respect – President Trump used Mar-a-Lago as the venue for their first visit, not the White House. And President Trump’s beautiful granddaughter, Arabella, sweetly serenaded the Chinese First Family twice in Mandarin Chinese song showing the utmost respect for the guests and later for the hosts.
All of this activity mirrors the duplicity of China. From the November 2017 tour of Asia to the January 2020 China phase-1 trade deal, President Trump has been positioning, for an economic decoupling and a complete realignment of global trade and manufacturing.
The announcements by TSMC, HK Hynix and Samsung are one part of a much bigger economic reset currently underway. Beijing isn’t stupid, they can see themselves being outwitted and outplayed. President Trump is winning.
At what point does Beijing accept their loss? What will be the damage caused by the death throes of the dragon?
They won’t, not until they are utterly defeated. Where do you think the Democrats are getting a large chunk of their funding from? Who do you think helping supply the sedition in Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, etc?
At what point are they “utterly defeated”? When is crushed, crushed? Where does it stop? The complete destruction of China? Wiped from the map? A revolution in Chinese streets – the people overthrowing Communism? What is the very end?
He said in the rally he is decoupling. Then said something to the effect “I’ve been doing so for a long time”. It was a very revealing moment at his speech in Freeland, MI tonight.
Lately Trump has publicly said he’s not happy with China or he feels differently about China. Dragon energy 👍🏼
It doesn’t sound like Samsung and HK Hynix expect U.S. foreign policy to change. Now why would they think that?
SD, always relating seemingly unrelated parts to create the bigger picture. Timeline of events clearly shows PDJT has had a winning strategy for a long time. It’s amazing how fast PDJT can get undone what took decades to do. Still have a long way to go, but winning, winning, winning.
That’s is why our enemies are so worried. And also why we best keep our heads on a swivel.
“Not coincidentally in May Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced they were going to invest in a new high-tech center in Arizona. A manufacturing facility for advanced 5 nanometer chip manufacturing is a steep investment decision costing around $12 billion.”
I am not sure, but how long (time-wise) and how much research goes into such a major decision. I do know one thing, it is not longer than four years, because that would place it in the BHO reign of corruption that was without a smidgen of honesty or integrity.
Now if Samsung and other tv manufacturers would end and remove all tracking and location mechanisms on their tv’s. As well remove all cameras embedded in tv monitors.
This is huge and why I look past the fact that no high level arrests have come from the DOJ. Believe it or not we really only have ONE enemy and it is the CCP. Most all of our issues including the Communist here are home and the disrespect to our country is being fomented by these bastards. They have owned some very high ranking law makers. They have infiltrated Disney, ABC, NBA, etc and it pumps out Anti- American sentiment. China got way out in front of the world on 5G. Huawei was a shoe in to lay most of the infrastructure. They would have had black mail material on everyone with an email address. We’re not out of the woods yet. If the Left wins they will sidle up with there buddies in big tech. And they will ensure that Patriot Americans are put out to pasture. “Our kind must never be allowed to rise again.”
