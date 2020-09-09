Bob Woodward: General James Mattis Plotted Overthrow of U.S. Government…

According to a pre-release excerpt from the Washington Post Bob Woodward writes about a discussion between General James Mattis and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats about a plot to overthrow the elected government of the United States.
[…] “Mattis quietly went to Washington National Cathedral to pray about his concern for the nation’s fate under Trump’s command and, according to Woodward, told Coats, “There may come a time when we have to take collective action” since Trump is “dangerous. He’s unfit.” (read more)
What do you call a conversation between the Defense Secretary and the head of the U.S. intelligence apparatus where they are talking about taking “collective action” to remove an elected President? That’s called sedition…. A seditious conspiracy.
As alarming as that sounds on its face, this actually aligns with our own previous research into key military leadership, the joint chiefs, and their corrupt intent to overthrow the elected government. Readers will remember when we noted this very issue after Lt. General Alexander Vindman compromised his position yet was not removed by his command structure within the Pentagon.
NOVEMBER 2019 – […] For emphasis let me repeat a current fact that is being entirely overlooked. Despite his admitted usurpation of President Trump policy, Vindman was sent back to his post in the NSC with the full support of the United States Department of Defense.
The onus of action to remove Vindman from the NSC does not just lay simply at the feet of the White House and National Security advisor Robert O’Brien; and upon whose action the removal of Vindman could be positioned as political; the necessary, albeit difficult or perhaps challenging, obligation to remove Lt. Col Vindman also resides purposefully with the Dept. of Defense.
The Pentagon could easily withdraw Vindman from his position at the National Security Council; yet, it does not…. and it has not. WHY?
There is a code within the military whereby you never put your leadership into a position of compromise; ie. “never compromise your leadership”. In this example, President Trump cannot remove Vindman from the White House NSC advisory group due to political ramifications and appearances…
The Joint Chiefs certainly recognize this issue; it is the very type of compromise they are trained to remove. Yet they do nothing to remove the compromise. They do nothing to assist.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was the majority (#1) source for the material CIA operative Eric Ciaramella used in a collaborative effort to remove President Trump from office. Let me make this implication crystal clear:
The United States Military is collaborating with the CIA to remove a U.S. President from office.
Do you see the issue now?
The Pentagon has done nothing, absolutely nothing, to countermand this implication/reality.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff have done nothing, absolutely nothing, to diminish the appearance of, nor deconstruct the agenda toward, the removal of President Trump.
Mr. President, do I have your attention?
Additionally, Bob Woodward points to Vice President Mike Pence as the whisperer who made sure President Trump blindly nominated officials who could facilitate his removal. Remember, Dan Coats came into the ODNI position from his role within the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI).
The SSCI was at the center of the legislative effort to remove President Trump. It was from the SSCI that Security Director James Wolfe was instructed to deliver a series of intelligence leaks against President Trump. The same SSCI who retained the fraudulent premise of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.
[…] “Woodward describes Coats’s experience as especially tortured. Coats, a former senator from Indiana, was recruited into the administration by Vice President Pence, and his wife is quoted as recalling a dinner at the White House when she interacted with Pence.
“I just looked at him, like, how are you stomaching this?” Marsha Coats said, according to Woodward. “I just looked at him like, this is horrible. I mean, we made eye contact. I think he understood. And he just whispered in my ear, ‘Stay the course.’ ” (link)
Donald John Trump is the first DC outsider we have ever elected to become President of the United States. The scale of what has been revealed merely by his presence is rather jaw-dropping….
Trump 2020,… he’s saving our Republic and we still don’t know all of it.
Machiavelli had nothing on Bob Woodward. A master political manipulator. Half the stuff in his book is likely true. But which half?
That is why President Trump interviewed with him, IMHO. Lyndsey Graham or not.
PT is a counter puncher. Sit back and read Bob ‘Naval Intelligence Officer’ Woodward’s book. Research every claim…put more people in ten feet of a rope.
If Shakespeare were still alive today, he would say, “First, shoot all the Generals”.
Sometimes you can’t tell people the truth
You have to show them…. the seditious Generals did a dry run coup…(vindman,Cieramelli ? etc.)
Anderson Cooper will be doing a town hall with Kelly, Mattis and McMaster. Promoting the “ what if he refuses to leave the WH” narrative ?
Will that be their October surprise?
Rough waters straight ahead? “Q “says this is known and ready. I sure hope so
“Kelly, Mattis and McMaster.”
Not exactly Eisenhower, Patton and MacArthur who would have those three shot..
“Additionally, Bob Woodward points to Vice President Mike Pence as the whisperer who made sure President Trump blindly nominated officials who could facilitate his removal.” As a Hoosier, I feel comfortable saying, this is a pile of road apples. Pence is many things, but disloyal is not one of the and only a fool would believe that PDJT does anything “blindly.” “Coats, a former senator from Indiana, was recruited into the administration by Vice President Pence…” On the other hand, as a Hoosier I’d observe, Coats is a creator of road apples going back many years. As always, consider the source.
All the little Dougie MacArthurs need to resign if they can’t take the heat. Trump, like Truman, needs to make that clear. Trump needs Eisenhowers, Bradleys, Pullers, Grants, and Halseys working for him to meet the impending dangers ahead. Trump has fully demonstrated that his decision making has worked in several areas of operation. He has withstood the fire of political intrigue, official misconduct, corrupt acts, and worse while still achieving much more than many of his predecessors.
The “holier than thou”, Obama administration colleagues of Mattis and Mueller stood by while the Obama administration interfered in both the 2012 & 2016 elections, while both Hillary & Joe Biden engaged in money grubbing “pay to play” diplomacy that facilitated Putin’s Uranium monopolization & the CCP’s acquisition of nuclear & dual use technology, while the Obama administration appeased our Nation’s foes, while deliberate lies on the Benghazi incident were spread, while rampant violations of national security by Hillary occurred with no repercussions, and much, much more.
Suddenly they’re patriotic?
They should be willing whistleblowers, repentant, and saying their Mea Culpas for their actions against the legitimately elected Trump Presidency. The Democrats have launched their Second Confederacy with their hoodlums from Antifa, BLM, and TDS afflicted rioting, looting, vandalizing, and more ever since Trump was elected.
The conspirators including Mueller, Mattis, Coats, and others encouraged the malevolent malcontents who are now destroying all those Democratic party controlled urban centers because of the fake news, fake racism, fake science, and fake investigations due in large part because of the conspirators’ actions.
time for an EO prohibiting military industries from hiring ex-military until 10 years after they have left the armed forces
I am astonished that President Trump doesn’t knock these traitors teeth out!!! Unbelievable amount of self control that I would never have,
Nothing is as it seems!!!
OMG this really floors me…………………….
Pence
I am curious, because I can’t find any answers online… Were the thousands of sexual emails that General John Allen send to his on base doxie ever released publicly? If not, why not? Apparently, Allen has managed to keep his public sinicure alive, while influencing many military personnel (especially Marines) who are working in the Administration… I’m just wondering why someone who was forced to resign, because he disgraced his uniform, is still allowed souch power and influence? The public needs to see and read the emails…
Remember Watergate and Nixon. If there was an actual coup they would go after Pres. Trump’s successor first just as they did Agnew, There by knowing they control the outcome. The Deep State put Ford in first before they went after Nixon. Ford was a Rockefeller Republican. Ford even made Rockefeller his VP. The Impeachment was not a Coup. It was all Democrat politics.
You have to consider the possibility of disinformation. It is possible they are trying to isolate the President from any possible support considering what is coming in November. We shouldn’t speculate we need to be damn sure. I’ve always wondered why the Obama brass weren’t quietly moved aside.
Sorry I wasn’t clear. Was talking about Pence not Crazy Dog.
When will Crazy Dogs court marshal convene? He is still subject to military law is he not?
Mattis, Kelly and McMasters are very clearly all anti-American disgraces with no integrity whatsoever, especially Mattis.
Oh no… they all believe in “America”. Just the wrong one.
It’s all disinformation. I won’t be “clutching my
pearls” about any of these fake scandals.
This isn’t Mattis’s & CO’s first attempt to remove President Trump.
Bob Woodward’s wife & her feelings and suppositions? Weak.
It’s as if blm and the riots just disappeared.
It will be attack Trump everyday with some new nonsense. Woodward didn’t reveal anything to hurt Trump. Only the same fringe leftists are trying to find some kind of scandal.
Read the paragraph from ParsingAmerica.
All of this just utterly shreds my soul. How do we come back from this kind of evil that has been unmasked.
My heart aches for how far our Country has fallen and I lift my voice up daily with millions of others (there ARE more of us than there are of them!) for God’s mercy and protection for our President who is fighting this demonic assault on his own, for our country and for our families.
He is as the 300 Spartans. Only more outnumbered in Washington.
a story doesn’t NEED to be true to have effects.
most great stories like great humor/satire contains a partial truth warped for effect to cause otherwise totem walls to fall away.
when you understand the human condition and what makes all great jokes irrational…. and why it provokes laughter… you also glimpse the if you are careful to inspect for it the very fertile soil that writers exploit to build drama.
in this book it would be no different… but with much higher stakes…the prize is to rattle evangelicals from the Trump base…a careful sortie of inflammatory conflations about some grand military coup …combined with a fervent prayer…in consult with the church guy pence no less..
well isn’t that a splendid tale?
this joke works because it contains some partial truths… enough to create drama.
I’ve been criticized several times for pointing at pence as the weak link and quite the idiot…the Flynn case was thevery first huge red flag…
as I’ve said…the Flynn ouster and the consequences for THIS administration over the horrible manner in which that was handled is not going to age well.
Woodward knows exactly what he’s doing…he making a case to draw that pence quantum for a serious inspection.
and frankly… if the radicals get some success in helping trump get motivated to axe that liability…i will not wet one tear over it.
pulling the evangelicals does not require the embecile pence. we should never want pence anywhere close to executive power. ever.
its a simple function of Pence’s cerebrum…it doesn’t function.
he is a political animal …period.
Trump is most certainly aware of the very real threat and liability pence represents.
he is a jackwagon …not fit to shine flynn’s boot socks
You are saying a lot of things there, Regitiger. Let me give you another way to look at it. One of my gifts in life is reading contracts. I am that person that can look at 10 pages of gobbledygook and find the paragraph that sums up the whole deal. And I can do it in a matter of minutes. 35 years of practice will do that for you. I provide that service to family and friends all the time.
When skimming through that kind of stuff, my mind automatically skips right over the boiler plate, looking for the red meat, the killshot. Because most of the time there’s very little in there that matters, and so the important part stands out like a sore thumb. All of these various attacks on President Trump are structured the same way. Most of it (Woodward’s book) is garbage. But I’d be willing to bet there is one specific part of it that is the entire reason for writing the book. Maybe it’s to get President Trump to declare war on the Pentagon. Maybe it’s to isolate and and marginalize Vice President Pence. At this point, who knows. But that’s how these operations work.
President Trump set up General Mattis early in his term. He asked him what troop levels, and what equipment he would need to win one of the wars, Afghanistan or Iraq, I don’t remember which. And he made him lay out a timetable. Six months or a year, whatever. Of course Mattis got nothing done. Same old same old. Business as usual. What he wasn’t expecting, was that President Trump would expect results. And call him on the carpet for that lack of results. You’re fired. Mattis out. Next.
“a story doesn’t NEED to be true to have effects.”
Very true. Democrat LBJ early on spread the ‘rumor’ that his opponent for state legislator in Texas had sex with farm animals. His own campaign manager said, “Lyndon, you know that’s not true” and Johnson replied, “I know, but let him deny it!”.
This has been their main type of MO against Trump all along.
While I don’t believe a word that comes out of Woodward’s pen/mouth, I also have no idea why PDJT would give Woodward a second of his time.
As for Pence, he may want to refute what’s in Woodward’s book. Like soon.
Haven’t you heard? Tucker Carlson said tonight on his show, that it was none other than Lindsey Graham who encouraged Trump to do the interview with Woodward and arranged the terms!!
John McCain strikes from the grave!
Bob Woodward is the siren song upon which countless Republicans gave up their careers. WHEN WILL THEY LEARN? I Blame Trump for listening to Goober!
I heard on Tucker tonight that LIndsey Graham talked Trump into talking with Woodward. Ooops.
Regarding MATTIS THE SEDITIOUS TRAITOR:
Remember how The Swamp went into high vapors when Trump dumped Jim MATTIS (for good reasons)? Mattis reads like a shame-rag leftist moron:
11. Support for trannies in uniform
12. Support DoD paying for sex change operations
13. Support for Paris Climate Accord
14. Support for Obama’s Iran Nuclear Deal
15. Support for endless Afgan military presence
16. Support for endless Syrian military presence
17. Opposed to USA Space Force (dominance)
18. Opposed to Jerusalem USA Embassy
19. Opposed Military building Border Wall
Enough said?
Now, which investigative reporter is going to track down and hound Marsha Coats about her quote to Pence in the book?
And who is going to hound the VP for his response, as well?
Can someone post when the Trump-Tucker interview in on the Internet. I don’t have cable.
Basically, IMHO this is a book of historical fiction. My suggestion would not to waste anytime on it. I think Woodward’s books in the past were junk, Some parts maybe true, but are progress mind guesses.
We have an election to win.
Milley himself should have upheld and defended the constitution in 2008 and for the next 8yrs.
Their cash cow in the military industrial Complex has been threatened in many ways along with their globalist progressive NWO and the “Transformation” has been halted and they ALL should be busted in rank to the Lowest level possible.
Forget Vindman.. Mattis and Coats should be arrested.
These are Obama generals. Can PT bring back the ones O canned?
If it were a nightmare, it would be bad enough. We are staring into the abyss of hell itslef. Every institution designed dilegently to protect and defend the constitution has been bought and paid for with not just money, but every digusting evil vice imagniable. The CCP and like spiritual vermin have crept into the halls of influnce and from our government to colleges to church leadership all have drank the wine of the dragon/beast. They have been drunk with power and lust. Now that it is being exposed, shear panic and hate are boiling to the surface. The riots and COVID are the manifestations of this beasts ultimate plan for all humanity. This is Babylon. It will be destroyed.
What do you call a conversation between the Defense Secretary and the head of the U.S. intelligence apparatus where they are talking about taking “collective action” to remove an elected President? That’s called sedition…. A seditious conspiracy.
What’s it called when Woodward knows about the seditious conspiracy, but doesn’t notify anyone because he wants to impact an election and make money with a new book?
This post points to a question that concerns me deeply: how loyal to the President are the CURRENT top military brass?
Imagine this scenario: 48 hours after the election, there is no clear winner. Then massive rioting breaks out in many cities. More intense and widespread than we’ve seen from the recent “practice games.” Local LEOs are overwhelmed. Military intervention is required. President Trump gives the order and the Joint Chiefs “respectfully decline” to obey. What happens then? They would have no choice but to arrest the president on some noble-sounding charge. The riots stop immediately. The military has saved us! Would that not be a successful coup d’etat? God knows they would find limitless support from the howling mobs, the Dems, the Rinos, the legions of bureaucrats, the media and a very large chunk of the public.
Far-fetched? I sure hope so! But does 2020 so far resemble anything you expected?
Generals can hang just like FBI coup plotters can hang for treason
