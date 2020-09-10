Records Show Weissmann Special Counsel Team Erased 15 Phones After IG Requested Review…

Newly released records [SEE HERE] from a FOIA show the Weissmann/Mueller special counsel team “accidentally” wiped 15 iPhones of data early in 2018 after the phones were requested by the office of inspector general for review.

Mueller’s lead investigator Andrew Weissmann accidentally wiped two phones himself; through a lengthy process of entering the wrong passcode several times over a period of three hours; removing data to show his activity during the special counsel.  Weissmann claimed to have entered the wrong password (takes ten attempts) and that erased all the data.  Greg Andre, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s criminal division, made the same claim.

Wiping your phone to hide damaging information only works if the other phone you are communicating with wipes the same data.  Guess what happened?  Yup, exactly that.

James Quarles III who worked with Mueller in private practice at the Washington office of Wilmer-Hale, claimed his iPhone magically erased itself.

Before joining the special counsel team Rush Atkinson worked under Andrew Weissmann in the DOJ’s criminal fraud section where he specialized in financial fraud.  Atkinson claims he too entered the wrong password ten times and accidentally erased all the data.

At least twelve other people assigned to the special counsel investigation had similar “phone wiped/erased” issues which blocked the inspector general from his review.

One “accidental” method used repeatedly was to place the iPhone in airplane mode and then lock it without providing the password.  Retrieval attempts then erased all data, and returned to factory settings after unsuccessful passcode entries.

[PDF Link Available Here]

As we have previously mentioned the two-year Weissmann/Mueller special counsel, May 2017 through April 2019, was a continuum of the corrupt DOJ and FBI efforts that originated prior to the 2016 election.  Many of the internal FBI and DOJ officials just transferred from the Clinton email investigation, into the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and then into the Weissmann/Mueller special counsel investigation.

The corrupt activity within the special counsel tenure was actually worse than the corrupt activity that preceded it.

To give you an idea how difficult it is to wipe the iPhone, watch this video.

This was not done “accidentally”:

.

167 Responses to Records Show Weissmann Special Counsel Team Erased 15 Phones After IG Requested Review…

  1. Misha Berra says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Oops they did it again – time for another sit down with agent Aldenberg – into what BleachBit silo
    does this belong?. Is it called – Obstruction of Justice – is that a crime or just politics as usual.
    I think DC just ran out of silo space –

  2. avocadodipp says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    A visual for you showing how I feel:

  3. Bryan Alexander says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Obstruction of Justice? Violation of the Federal Records Act? You can’t tell me that the Inspector General is investigating and when records are requested employees deliberately destroy critical records pertaining to the investigation that laws have not been broken.

    Will someone ask AG Barr : Why are the special counsel lawyers who deliberately deleted the phone records not being prosecuted?

    • avocadodipp says:
      September 10, 2020 at 5:53 pm

      But Bryan, they didn’t destroy anything… it was a honest mistake! It was an accident, done over, and over, and over, and over…. again, and again, and again… again… over… again…

      Nothing to see here…

      • slopoke1 says:
        September 10, 2020 at 5:58 pm

        Sorry but can’t prove intent. Therefore no reasonable attorney would prosecute such a crime. See how that works?

        • avocadodipp says:
          September 10, 2020 at 6:01 pm

          Unfortunately, I do. They are claiming they are stupid.

          • Scarlet says:
            September 10, 2020 at 6:22 pm

            Let me tell you, it works.
            I had a friend involved in a child custody / support case. One parent made millions. The other, maybe $50k .
            The millionaire literally shredded his documentation re: salary info, banks, etc. he hid everything in shell corporations do that when you searched his social…..nothing. Zip.
            It works.

    • 63gordfa says:
      September 10, 2020 at 6:20 pm

      Because a precedent was set when Hillary and her minions got away with erasing electronic communications and destroying devices with, as Hannity has said 10,000,000,000,000 times, hammers.

    • Jederman says:
      September 10, 2020 at 6:25 pm

      Conspiracy?

      What a bunch of cheap low life.

  4. Debra says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    What I believe needs to happen:

    1) All government employees (including elected officials) are given the chance to resign en mass with the caveat that if they do choose to resign, it will be understood that those resignees KNEW that corruption was occurring but that they just did not have the compunction to do anything about it. No pension should be affected; if the resigned has vested retirement that will be forthcoming.

    2) Those that do not resign will then be subject to investigation to determine whether they were a part and parcel to corruption, with the investigative unit being from outside the Washington D.C. area.

    3) Since the court system has been shown to be corrupt in and of itself, the persons investigated will be deemed worthy of public trust, or shunned from ever having any influence ever again in our country, by a panel convened via the picks of the three branches of government (possibly by retired employees from each branch): the panel member picked by each branch should be an ‘unknown’ in that a name does not even have to be ‘called’.

    (For example, the executive branch could say, ‘We would like a specific person who worked at ______ during the time period of blah, blah, blah’ thus ingratiating the person described to respond on the basis of duty to country, not necessarily obligated due to being ‘named’.)

    A public presentation (completely live-streamed) in the form of a lecture hall environment with some courtroom decorum (though not adversarial in nature) whereupon the panel could educate the public on just what has occurred, who is involved, and why some people will never be heard from again, would complete this episode in our country’s history and give a reset in going forward.

    • starfcker says:
      September 10, 2020 at 6:07 pm

      Oh hell no. Prosecute them to the fullest. And take that f****** pension away from them.

      • Debra says:
        September 10, 2020 at 6:32 pm

        The pension component inures to those people who are in the group of voluntary resignees. They may not be ‘guilty’ in the sense of performing overt acts of corruption, but their knowledge of same without doing anything to bring it to light, is not worth prosecuting. I just want them out of government.

        Prosecutions are fraught with legal peril. My idea is to not approach this as a judicial headed hearing precisely due to the known corruption in that branch.

        Effectively shunning people from having what the utmost crave — power over underlings — and exposing all their dirty deeds publicly, IS a prosecution of these creeps lack of humanity.

  5. lambgraham says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    1st Weissman learns through Bruce Ohr the dossier is bogus, but uses it during the Mueller probe.
    2- He calls on Barr-zini’s DOJ to obstruct the Durham investigation.
    3- Now he erases phone records when IG requests them.
    4- One more thing,he gets a cushy job on cable tv.
    Barr-zini , when you wake up every day do you say to yourself, how hard will Soros pistol whip me today?

  6. brutalus2 says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Our Country is devolving into farce

  7. scslayer says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Soooooooooo frustrating that the sucklers of the deep continue to get away with these crimes.

    They author the laws, they know how to get around them.

    More than that, they’re in the club and know nothing is going to happen.

  8. Robert_Timsah says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    If Durham was smart he’d ask them under oath how long it took and what the process was for how they reset their iPhone. Also.. couldn’t they call up ATT and get their text and phone call records? I’ll bet they use signal often, but still will get something.

  9. bulwarker says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    With zero accountability the next administration will bury it all. The only solution was holding people accountable for their criminality, which means prison time, which in turn makes lackeys in the following administration pause before committing similar crimes because they think “hey, those DOJ guys are rotting in a cell so maybe I shouldn’t.” But no, we get more promises of reform and re-training.

    I’m tired of winning.

  10. Brant says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Our 2 year old will drop something and say, “uh oh”. We tell him it’s not an accident when he does it on purpose.

  11. old sneakers says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    All those conversation are somewhere that those satanic creeps couldn’t erase. They just framed themselves

  12. Heika says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    This just can’t be let go. It is off the charts. A co-ordinated premeditated process of destroying evidence, one step at a time, (ten times over) over 15 separately held phones. What is wrong with the system. Its completely stuffed if this is let lie? I know I know, the corruption, but it still surprises me. The chutzpa. The sense of being immune.

  13. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Those on the right have the storm troopers and swat teams visit them in the middle of the night to collect evidence.
    Those on the left are informed by a request for (and probably instructions on how to destroy) the evidence. No hurry, just whenever it’s convenient.

  14. convert says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Imagine the press reaction if the party affiliations in this story were reversed: a Dem president being hounded by a brazenly corrupt SC who broke the law and covered their tracks.

    Similarly, imagine the parties reversed in this news story: a red state official admitting to shutting down public schools and destroying lives and the economy in order to prevent re-election of a Dem president? https://twitter.com/BillFOXLA/status/1304122388691337216?s=19

  15. TwoLaine says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Mueller & Team have been at it for a long time.

    I Spy
    by By Full Measure Staff & Sharyl Attkisson
    http://fullmeasure.news/news/politics/i-spy

  16. slopoke1 says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    At this point Trump just may as well go ahead and collude with Putin on the next election and hand the country over to him afterwards. I mean why the hell not? He could not be any worse that the current scoundrels running things.

  17. Deplore Able says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    One more reason General Flynn’s case must be dismissed. Sidney Powell asked for the phone to be seized. DOJ now has no way of determining whether Brady material relevant to Flynn’s case was on those phones. No wonder that the DOJ wants to drop the Flynn case. Judge Sullivan is in no position to second guess the DOJ’s decision to dismiss.

    Sidney Powell Flag of United States⭐⭐⭐
    @SidneyPowell1
    ·
    43m
    Exactly! I wrote an article about #Mueller and #Rosenstein destroying #Strzok #Page texts more than a year ago and demanded
    @TheJusticeDept
    @JusticeOIG
    seize & collect from all their phones! This totally on #DOJ
    https://dailycaller.com/2018/12/16/mueller-destroyed-evidence/
    @David_Bossie

    @GenFlynn

  18. Brant says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    It was all for charity you see. They were going to donate them and any right thinking person would clear the phone before they dropped in those donation bins. I mean probably donating to a women’s shelter for battered women. All you vicious women hating Trump fans. You just want women to suffer more under your thumb.

    Sarc off……but hopefully the tag wasn’t needed.

  19. moosemalloy says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    This kind of nonsense has been happening for decades in the Swamp.

    • Johnny says:
      September 10, 2020 at 6:24 pm

      Sorry, this is not nonsense.

      They were requested by a investigator of the DOJ. The material being sought by the investigation was destroyed.
      That is a criminal offense period.

      I can not do that as John Citizen, and expect to stay out jail.

      I so damn sick of this, and the worthless AG General of the United States. Prosecutor Durham can have those people arrested tonight if he was worth a grain of salt. He is just as worthless as Barr, Sessions.

      This has got to be a concerted effort by DC swamp to start a Revolution in this country. I am starting to believe very seriously this is the case. If so, they must have plans to somehow survive the war.

  20. A Call for Honesty says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    The IG Michael Horowitz is either entirely incompetent or deliberately did the very minimum – to avoid exposing the corruption – in order to convince politicians that he was unbiased and had done his job. He knew about the phone issue more than two years ago. Why did he not report this to congress? How could he not see that lawyers were perverting justice and need to be held accountable? This stinks to high heaven.

  21. Puzzled says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Are we still believing in white hats. The government bureaucracy, DOS, DOJ, FBI, IRS, every last 3 letter abbreviation is evil through and through. They all need to be dismantled, they are already leftist controlled. Don’t let BLM, Antifa fool you they don’t want to bring down the bureaucracy. They already own the bureaucracy. They only need to destroy local law enforcement and citizen’s 2nd amendment rights.

  22. gsonFIT says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    I am thinking these guys need to face trial by Combat. I am volunteering to take on Weissman, although I realize the line will be long. All i ask is to have Kyle Rittenhouse as my second

  23. Bogeyfree says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    So far, we have……

    A lost 302

    An altered 302

    A lost Woods File

    15 “accidentally” wiped government issued phone

    The framing of a National Security Director

    Exculpatory evidence withheld

    A known fraudulent Dossier used in a FISA submitted before a FISC 4 times

    Documented evidence that 85% of the NSA searches conducted from Nov 16 – May 17 were illegal

    A Wiener Laptop That has never been heard from again

    33k lost emails from an unsecured server

    Documentation that so called Russian assets were always known to be western assets

    Seriously, how many times are people going to look the other way?

    Where is justice?

  24. gsonFIT says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    The SC and Clinesmith basically put Papadopoulos in jail for 2 weeks because he erased his Facebook page. So they had to know the importance of data retention.

    I say two weeks per phone

  25. theoldgoat says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    It worked for Hillary, why not these other seditionists?
    It seems to me, being that this is a precedent now that you can stop an investigation in it’s tracks with no repercussions simply by destroying evidence, “like with a cloth”… then it should be ok for anyone to do this who are under investigation and they should have no repercussions.
    Wipe a hard drive, destroy phones (even with hammers, as apparently that is “accidental” too) and just claim it was accidentally done.
    Why wouldn’t this constitute an obstruction of justice charge is beyond me, but then I am not a corrupt political figure.
    With no laws seeming to be able to hold these evil criminals to account, why should the people of this country be subject to these same laws?

  26. Bogeyfree says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    So if these 15 phones were wiped, has anyone asked Barr if the two Mifsud phones he and Durham flew to Italy to confiscated were wiped as well??

    My bet is the SC folks called Mifsud.

    So what was on his two phones or have those been lost too?

  27. mark says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    I’m a retired forensic examiner. This was deliberate and foolish. During my entire career, I never saw a wipe that was not deliberate. They need to go to jail.Had I ever done this, I would have been jailed for contempt.

  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Mueller’s team must be complete Imbeciles — taking lessons from Hillary.

  29. Scarlet says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    I hate all of these sons of bitches with a purple passion.

  30. TonyEuropa says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Hmm… doesn’t the NSA have records?

  31. regitiger says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    ahem..

    NSL with apple inc.

    icloud data.

    yes.i.know.

    FBI uses a secure cloud.

    ahem.

    must we hack this too…again?

  32. Bogeyfree says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Never forget this quote by Bill Barr.

    “Well, as I said in my confirmation hearing, one of the reasons I came back is because I was concerned that people were feeling there were two standards of justice in this country. And that the political and that the justice, or the law enforcement process was being used to play political games. And I wanted to make sure that we restore confidence in the system. There’s only one standard of justice.”

    • laeagle says:
      September 10, 2020 at 6:42 pm

      Barr’s one standard of justice is to equally ignore all obstruction of justice and spoliation of evidence to ensure that the “institutions” are not sullied by prosecution of blatant criminality.

  33. SimplyJay says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    How ironic that the same special counsel outfit that tried to hang an obstruction charge on Trump pulled this stunt.

    Indict them all. Every single one of them who did this. Destruction or spoliation of evidence. Let’s see how the mainstream media handles news of these scumbags all wiping their phones at the same time. Let’s see the spin they can muster with something so obvious and apparent. It won’t be easy even for those shills.

  34. rpcoastie says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Why didn’t Horrible Horowitz report this in report? You know why! He’s a member of the same club with Weissman, Rosenstein, Schiff Nadler, Vindman and Schumer.

  35. George S says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    They are cleaning up after themselves in anticipation of a Trump landslide. My guess is that Durham’s directional interest was leaked to the SC team and they are now proceeding to sanitize the crime scene.

  36. Johnny says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Mr President

    I believe the time has come for you to appoint a Special Prosecutor. With all due respect Sir, the average citizen of this country, (Myself included) firmly believe we are going to lose our country to the corrupt deep state sabatouers. It is with the deepest respect and admiration, that I make my request.

    John Ordinary Citizen

  37. Mike Van says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Sydney’s on evening edit. Wow!! Hot as hell! RIPPING THE COUP PLOTTERS! LOVE THIS WOMAN!!!😋

  38. Gregory McCue says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    But all that data is still in the NSA database !

  39. doofusdawg says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Pretty clear that someone on the inside probably in the DOJ under Barr is using FOI requests by Judicial Watch and Paul Sperry tweets to leak current areas of interest of the Durham investigation.

    Based on those leaks one could assume that Brennan and Weissman might be those areas of interest… the force behind the predicate and initial investigation and the source behind the subsequent malicious prosecution.

    With regard to the deletion of cell phones reported by Sperry it seems pretty obvious that if Durham does not interview those actors then his investigation is just part of the cover up.

  40. Zy says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Isn’t Herr Weissmann special ? Is he teaching law students ethics ?

