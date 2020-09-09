Washington Post January 2020: POTUS “Hyping” COVID Panic – September 2020: POTUS “Downplayed” COVID Panic…

After watching political narrative engineering for years, this attempt was predictable. The reason why CTH maintains a “pinned thread” on the White House COVID-19 response from January and February of 2020 is specifically because we knew the narrative engineers would attempt to weaponize the politics of the virus later in the election year.
We knew the narrative engineers would flip the script. Today they did exactly that.
The day after President Trump established a “coronavirus taskforce”, on January 31, 2020, the Washington Post published an article saying that President Trump was hyping the concern over COVID-19 in response to him shutting down travel and implementing major restrictions:
The Trump administration on Friday dramatically escalated its response to the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic by announcing quarantines and major travel restrictions that officials said were meant to limit contagion.
The White House declared a “public health emergency” and — beginning on Sunday at 5 p.m. — will bar non-U.S. citizens who recently visited China from entering the United States, subject to a few exemptions. Shortly after the White House announced the new restrictions and said there were six confirmed U.S. cases, a seventh case was confirmed in Santa Clara County, Calif.
[…] “This is a serious health situation in China, but I want to emphasize that the risk to the American public currently is low,” said Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Our goal is to do all we can do to keep it that way.”
[…] Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the process for testing people for the new strain of coronavirus had proved very imprecise so far and that this is one of the reasons for the aggressive U.S. response. (link)
Within hours of President Trump’s decision to restrict travel from China on Jan. 31, top Democrats and media figures immediately derided the move as unnecessary and xenophobic.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden led the way, quickly attacking what he called Trump’s “record of hysteria, xenophobia and fear-mongering” after the travel restrictions were announced. A Jan. 31 article in The New York Times quoted epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm as saying that Trump’s decision to restrict travel from China was “more of an emotional or political reaction.”
In March, another Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, conspicuously insisted at a Fox News town hall that he wouldn’t consider closing the U.S. border to prevent the spread of coronavirus, before condemning what he called the president’s xenophobia. The overwhelming narrative was that President Trump’s proactive measures were fear-mongering and intended to produce panic.
Now we fast-forward to today… predictably, as if on the anticipated cue…. the exact same outlet, the Washington Post, now says President Trump “downplayed” the danger.
[…] At that time, Trump was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than a seasonal flu, predicting it would soon disappear and insisting that the U.S. government had it totally under control. It would be several weeks before he would publicly acknowledge that the virus was no ordinary flu and that it could be transmitted through the air. (read more)
So in January, February and March, 2020, the best political attack position was to say that President Trump was overreacting and hyping panic. Now in September 2020 the best political attack position is to say he down-played the danger.
This was as predictable as the sunrise.
The media hype around COVID-19 was/is a political weapon first and foremost. The leftists and their media scribes had a long-term plan to use the virus as a political weapon based on any position that President Trump would have taken.
The Bob Woodward book is simply an exhibition in this type of purposeful narrative engineering. However, the American electorate are not stupid.
[DETAILS HERE]
They will release one lie per day between now and election day. They will all be in sync, once voice, on it and they will already have their speeches, hashtags and commercials ready to roll out on each one.
Trump should respond with one executive order or declaration per day. Day one: end the COVID national emergency (it isn’t one). Day two: un-redact everything in the Flynn file, &etc. Hit ’em with a new one before they can respond to the previous one. Have fun with it! The media will be nothing but Trump-Trump-Trump! and Biden won’t get a word in edge-wise all the way up to the election.
BINGO!
Yes….would like to see the POTUS response however related to the economy. The danger presented by Covid has less and less to do with medical and lots to do with the economy exasperated by democrat mayors and governors.
I think a smart move at this time for Trump would be to lift the National Emergency since more accurate data has been revealed, do it press conference style use the appropriate sources to validate his decision. Quote and reference everyone who has walk back early projections etc, etc.
Don’t forget that the lies will be seeded with shiny grains of truth to entice the gullible.
Don’t forget that the lies will be seeded with shiny grains of truth to entice the gullible.
And as before, may their lies and phony, hateful narratives continue to Trumperang.
While it’s good to know what the cheats and liars are spouting. I’m not gonna let it burden me down. I do what I can within the small social area where have some little influence. And that’s all I can do, if Trump is for sure re-elected trust me that’s when it’s gotta get really ugly. So Im sure not going to get beset with anxiety at this point. Besides, I thought we were gonna get introduced to a call to action, I been waiting on some information about that. I suppose there was a change in strategy that I missed.
cliche’s
You are damned if you do
and you are damned if you don’t
Hindsight is 20/20
At least our President chose a course to deal with
the problem and followed it as great leaders do
David Brock express.
If the cultural marxist one world communist government MSM democrat media complex does that, that would provide an excellent opportunity to out them for what they are.
Short video clips could be collected from MSM talking heads, demoncrats, “health” officials, etc and collate them into a running video clip, with a date stamp in say the upper right hand corner of the video. It would be hillarious to see every one of them saying the same words and changing the words each day all in sync.
This clip could be shared with normies and then again later as the clip gets longer and longer, with everyone of the conspirators syncing their talking points.
Covefe. Covid.
Po tah toe. Poe tay toe.
Would like bezos to explain his quick billions from the plague.
We haven’t seen anything yet… The dems and their will accomplices in the media will only ramp up their fake news efforts as Nov 3 approaches…
Buckle up friends and watch them rant and rave with their hair on fire BS…
Biden is lying, not Trump! Trump didn’t lie about anything!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Unfortunately a whole lot of the American people are stupid
Thanks to Democrats.
…and their enablers in the media, academia, K-12, social media NAZIs, the UN, the CDC, the WHO, the WTO, the Vatican, the EU and the entire American Democratic party, sprinkled liberally with some of the Reds.
THEY are the technocracy that told us that the word, ‘quarantine’ meant self imposed, house arrest.
It is up to the individual, as that is where liberty lies, to fight these technocrats and cry foul. We are still awake, God is still in His heaven and He is lifting the veil and wiping the ‘scales’ from our eyes.
Fight on, patriots!
Yes!
Lots of stupid Republicans or we wouldn’t have a Romney and McConnell in the Senate among many others in Congress.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Lack of parenting.
The public school system.
Drugs.
Lack of consequences.
Activist judges.
Lapdog Media aka Fake News.
https://nationalfile.com/world-bank-document-lists-covid-19-program-ending-in-march-2025/
FTA: The World Bank’s COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Program documents, marked “For Official Use Only,” identify the Bank’s COVID-19 program as ending in March 2025, more than four years away from our current date (read page 1 of 60). The program’s start date was April 2020.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And a couple of months after a presumed inauguration
I have seen this and posted elsewhere. But the thought hit me just now that “they” plan to use the virus all through the next 4 years of Trump’s presidency.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Curious…I just saw a chart when web surfing today. It’s from “Deagel” and the person who posted said they’re a ‘go-to’ source and reliable. If that’s true I don’t know, but 2025 was the year listed for projected stats.
It was said Deagel had somewhat recently updated/changed their projected stats down the line. They are quite shocking and the population one will have you sit up and pay attention. USA pop in 2017 of 327million, down to 100million in 2025. I didn’t see this figure when searching for other sites w/similar projections (was just a cursory look).
Maybe others here know if Deagel is reputable and a ‘go-to’ site for people looking for this type of info.
https://www.deagel.com/country/United%20States%20of%20America
Democrats LIE. It’s what they do. They do this without second thought, much like everyone else breathes.
If Trump sees rain, and says it’s raining, CNN will run a story about how it wasn’t raining somewhere else. If Trump says there’s record snowfall, MSNBC will run a report about the lack of snow in the Sahara Desert.
Democrats are moral degenerates, and with their scheme to steal the upcoming election now exposed, they’re enemy traitors of the state.
exactly.
it is disgusting.
WHY??? Why would President Trump give 18 recorded telephone interviews to any Washington Post reporters especially Bob Woodward over the past four months? Did he think that Woodward would like him then? I mean sometimes you have to help your own cause and not the enemy? Would Obama have given Tucker Carlson even one private recorded interview???? LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just do not know. The left gives some reason that Bob Woodward writes a book of every president. Whatever, who the hell does he think he is. I would have hoped that our President would have said no thanks. He is just a nice guy. He wanted to get along
LikeLiked by 4 people
He proves over and over that he is the most transparent president. Do you think he cares what Woodward thinks of him?
Do you think Woodward is the only one who recorded their conversation?
He’ll fill in the rest of the missing quotes. Woodward will be held accountable.
This isn’t POTUS’ first rodeo, not even close. His political instincts are razor-sharp.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This way he has some control over the attack vector. Otherwise the attacks would be from less predictable direction/issues. Give the press something to hang their hat on and watch them run.
He also shows he is not afraid to appear in the enemy’s camp. Unlike the fraidy-cat Biden.
WHY??? Why would President Trump give 18 recorded telephone interviews to any Washington Post reporters especially Bob Woodward over the past four months? Did he think that Woodward would like him then? I mean sometimes you have to help your own cause and not the enemy? Would Obama have given Tucker Carlson even one private recorded interview???? LOL
I think however we all know why Bob Woodward would sit on these interviews for three years mysteriously releasing them on as we are under two months from of the election!
Another day, another fake-news drama…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Meanwhile…..the DJ and stock market is up and other 300 points. Gaslighting will only work on those with TDS. Their bias allows them to ignore the truth and see, hear and believe the lies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
True… the sheeple with TDS – they are beyond help.
When Team Trump/Pence 2020 wins, this is what will happen:
A frined of mine from down under uncovered trade logs from the World Bank attemptinf to cover up the distribution of these CoV-19 tests in 2018. They’ve been found out.
This has been planned for a VERY long time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I actually can spell, sorry…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kristy I,
Thanks for the embed video.
This is bizarre.
I just do not know what to think about this.
wow!!
The same, however, cannot be said of today’s journalists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The American electorate is indeed stupid. Half voted for Hillary. Actually, more than half, counting Californians and illegals. Completely ignorant.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That was then….this is now
I couldn’t believe all the lies Joe Biden was saying about President Trump in his speech in Michigan. This man is so EVIL and corrupt just like Hillary Clinton. Both of these Psycho’s are SCORPIOS. This is the most evil sign in the horoscope. These people are deadly. They will say anything to get what they want. They are very convincing LIARS and also VERY JEALOUS people and they are very corrupt and crooked people. They will do anything to get their way. You can’t trust a Scorpio. They will sting you in the back, just like a real Scorpio. You don’t ever want a Scorpio for a President. Vote for President Trump who is a Gemini. This is a good sign and a good person. Vote for President Donald J. Trump November 3, 2020.
LikeLike
He was mumbling a little before trying to make coherent …. something, small talk? Something about having his old car and how it goes 120 mph or something like that
Then, the prompter was plugged in and Joe was reading real good and very loud and passionately haha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounded like Joe had an audience of 3 people – they tried to create an atmosphere of excitement. My, it was electric! Thunderous applause (well, weak) erupted at infrequent and awkward intervals,
My Big Takeaway: Something about a Corvette going 120 mph? Joe can’t wait to have his Corvette converted to electric, so he can go 120 mph? Was that the gist of the speech?
Oh, yeah… everything is Trump’s fault. That’s it.
Snoops and all the fact checkers have gone silent!
He said that “experts” report that had Trump acted just two weeks earlier, 54000 deaths would have been prevented in March and April. That’s about 90% of all COVID deaths, including everyone over 78 and nursing homes. Biden is a complete liar.
LikeLike
They really are all over the place on twitter. It’s kind of pathetic really. All the gaslighting they try to pull on Sundance just burns away under their inability to keep their own misinformation straight. It’s really a joy to watch..
“If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” -Mark Twain
LikeLiked by 7 people
The same old, same old. The dems come up with their “narrative for a day,” and during the press conference, each question is about that narrative, as for example, today, where each question was about “lying to the people about Covid.”
I am thinking the next time this happens, McEnany should read aloud a summary “narrative of the day” the dems plan to push, then declare, “This dem propaganda and the dem operatives who push it are illegitimate. Anyone who tries to push this will be barred from any future press conference.” Then enforce that rule.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What would be funny is if she came out and read the Democratic daily talking points and then started the press conference with questions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
brilliant idea. She should indeed do that
SD – I pray you are correct about: “However, the American electorate are not stupid.”
I’m not so sure. The media may convert some.
LikeLiked by 2 people
they have. Sadly.
Lucky for WaPo and China Joe, Democrat voters have a shorter memory than a goldfish, and less critical thinking ability.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fauci already denied (in interview with John Roberts I believe) saying the quotes CNN said Woodward attributed to him.
As usual, the ‘scandal’ is all spin and outright lies that in a normal time would have to be walked back.
Nowadays, they will run this crap to the ground for two days then bring up a new fraud on Friday.
Btw in his speech today Biden claimed that over 6000 military people have died of Covid.
The actual number per google is 88.
Whoops
LikeLiked by 5 people
I saw the Fauci/Roberts interview. I was impressed by Fauci. He supported President Trump – by telling the truth.
Speaking of downplaying by the definition of some in terms of action, there’s this from late January:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/23/china-coronavirus-cases-rise-to-634-as-singapore-confirms-first-infection.html
“The World Health Organization declined for a second day Thursday to formally designate the new virus as a global health emergency, after postponing its decision the day before. Health officials are trying to contain the fast-spreading illness without unnecessarily spooking global trade. WHO physicians said they needed more data before declaring a global emergency, but the virus is now spreading through close human contact and in health-care settings, they said.
“”Make no mistake, this is an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on a conference call following a second emergency meeting on the disease on Thursday. The emergency committee members were “very divided,” a WHO official said, coming to a split vote for a second time. While the disease is spreading through human-to-human contact in China, Tedros said it’s not yet spreading in other areas of the world where people have flown to after visiting China.
“The virus causes severe illness in about a quarter of the people who become infected, he said, killing people who generally have other underlying health conditions. WHO is not recommending any broader restrictions on travel or trade at this time. Physicians recommended basic hygiene, including washing hands with soap and water and avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth.“
I take exception to this:
“However, the American electorate are not stupid.”
I would contend that a LARGE PORTION of the American electorate is dumber than a box of rocks. I know many of them. Brainwashed. Cannot formulate an original thought. Morally relativistic, unobjective, uninformed and complete and utter suckers to the manufactured narrative engineers, through and through.
And they’ll defend their idiocy to the death.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stupid is when you don’t know how stupid you are. That’s what we are up against.
They have a saying on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that I think is more apropos, “Dumber than a shucked oyster”. Especially now that oyster season is upon us here in The Old Line State. (months that end with R).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
I posted the other day that Nov 3 will be the biggest IQ test in history.
Their track record concerns me.
Stupidity cannot be cured with money, or through education, or by legislation. Stupidity is not a sin, the victim cannot help being stupid. But stupidity is the only universal capital crime; the sentence is death, there is no appeal, and execution is carried out automatically and without pity. – Lazarus Long (Robert A. Heinlein)
sundance WE LOVE YOU !
LikeLiked by 5 people
The only response to the democrat foolish lies is to air an ad of them spouting off. Play back the foolish NY and dem politicians totally absorbed in focusing the public’s attention on impeachment proceedings while they orchestrated the spread of the virus and denied the impact it could have. It is too much coincidence that the virus hit NY and the people were rapidly told by MSM and dems to all attend the china parades… perfect timing of coincidence? I think not. The dems are getting way too much mileage out of this rhetoric. It is an attack against American Citizens, period, by the dems and their chinese allies. Just when the public was finding out about the Biden/China corruption and China was moving to take over a free land, this virus was unleashed on the US and cause immense chaos across the free world. Call me a conspiracist, but just because a person is paranoid it doesn’t mean someone isn’t stalking them.
Scandal 9,999. #10,000 should be here in a week. I cannot understand how any leader would have wanted to do everything possible to have the public remain calm. It is not as if people were hoarding toilet paper, sugar, diapers, formula …. I remember the first day that the panic started. I went into a Trader Joe’s and virtually every shelf was empty. People were frenzied. It was one of the most disappointing scenes I have ever witnessed. So, if the story is true (which I doubt), thank you President Trump for not going out and saying “we are all going to die.” After all, the media took care of stoking panic and they continue to do so today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Snarky 1958,
Believe that you wanted to say can and not cannot in the second sentence. (WP Gremlins).😐
Totally agree with you on the empty shelves, still have not found bulk disinfectant wipes yet. TP, towel paper yes.
Yes PDJT loves the forgotten men and women (deplorables) of the USA.
I was being sarcastic. 🙂
LikeLike
Snarky,
Thank you for the clarification, many times things in my minds eye, and what my fingers type are completely different. Sad thing, my eyes and brain don’t always communicate. Guess that I am getting old😐😶
Speaking of love – did you see Trump in North Carolina yesterday? The crowd started shouting to President Trump “We Love You! We Love You!” 🙂
Here’s a morale booster-
On a different topic Paul E Sperry is reporting a DEEVELOPING STORY-Investigators have learned that Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan ran a secret task force out of Langley with its own separate budget to investigate the Trump campaign and its alleged ties to Russia. The task force was set up before the FBI officially launched it’s own probe on 7/31/16.
Bongino is speculating today that in Brennan’s 8/31/20 op-ed piece in The Washington Post he is giving Obama a veiled threat that if he goes down he will take the former President with him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
John Brennan is GUILTY as 💩!
I love seeing them fighting amongst themselves… hahaha!
MSM motto: “We don’t just report the news we fake it.” or “We don’t just report the news we make it up.”
At this point they’re talking to each other. Why in the world would they allow Bob Woodward (devout leftist) within 6 feet, in keeping with social distancing, of the President with a recorder.
Unfortunately Sundance, far too many of our fellow citizens ARE that stupid. That can’t be fixed… easily or gently.
This was the main “national topic” on Boston TV “news” this evening all packaged around the Woodward book. A complete four minute Biden campaign ad, with an emphasis on Trump “downplaying” the virus during a New Hampshire speech… which I am sure is a coincidence and has nothing to do with the fact that parts of New Hampshire lie within the Boston media market.
This attempted flip script is especially obnoxious to me because back in late January, Mayor Walsh was featured on the same news broadcasts with this message: it would be racist to avoid or cancel the upcoming Chinese New Year’s parade over concerns about the then emerging pandemic.
Meanwhile, a recent genetic study indicated that 33% of all Massachusetts covid cases, and 3% of *all national cases*, can be tied back to a Biogen conference which began in a Boston hotel on February 26th.
Mayor Walsh downplayed covid, hid behind racism to do so, then did nothing for a month. At the end of that wasted month a conference in his city became one of the “super-spreading” events that has caused tens of thousand of subsequent cases.
I don’t think it was the President who was downplaying the issue, or his responsibility for the consequences of doing so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The word hypocritical is way too kind for the Lamestream Media. They are vicious lying sleazebags.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And that is just their good points.
Hey booger if I used my cop language here Sundance would not be happy.
I just celebrated my 10th anniversary here. Received a bd card from WordPress. 💁🏻♀️
freepetta,
Even that is to kind for what they are doing and have done for decades.
Everyday the unmasking continue of the Lame Stream Media narrative, taking points etc.
Everyday more of our ignorant citizens become enlighten from the “Gaslighting” that the country has been subjected. Hopefully they will continue to be enlighten and not go back to sleep. One can only hope, as Hope springs Enternal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldn’t agree with you more Ninja. The lies are absolutely mind boggling!
No more so than Joseph Goebbels, Tokyo Rose and Baghdad Bob. OK, well not a whole lot more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Lamestream media is pretty despicable!!
Funnest 13 seconds on YouTube. Bumbling Biden reminds me of Baghdad Bob!
LikeLike
No fair minded person pays them any mind – not even those who dislike President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many who dislike the president watch the MSM. They are fed bs from them.
Sundance has that rare gift of Prescience that is so very perfect for this moment in time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably at least half of the electorate will vote for a man with at a bare minimum the onset of Dementia. Sad state of affairs, but do not despair, the truth will win out. The words of Jesus is the Gospel, not the lies of politicians.
CCP virus is so obviously a DNC / PRC gray zone op based on their respective actions and timing… “Normal men do not know that everything is possible.” — David Rousset
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance please advise our Treepers and share on Twitter and Facebook(neither of which I am on) to go to:
keepamericaamerica.com
Let’s deliver the win for our wonderful President!
http://www.keepamericaamerica.com
Kurt Schlister had a great article today pointing out that the Atlantic Losers hoax and the Woodward interview were most likely set aside as October surprises, but since Biden is falling so fast, they are pulling these media coordinated timed surprises early. Its that bad. My only worry is that if all else fails, as it has up to now, Soros and his billionaire buddies are going to try and short the market and try to crash it just like 2007, right after McCain and Palin jumped to a +6% lead in the polls.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everyone who knows me knows I’m not a computer genius.🤦🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This WAPO nothing burger was falsified out of the gate! Too many stories and vids of Demtards down-playing the virus at that time. All it shows was that Trump was ahead of the curve and was cautious about how he revealed what he knew, so as not to cause unnecessary Panic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMPEACHMENT ALERT: Newest “lie of the day” A whistleblower is alleging that top political appointees in the Department of Homeland Security repeatedly instructed career officials to modify intelligence assessments to suit President Donald Trump’s agenda by downplaying Russia’s efforts to interfere in the US and the threat posed by White supremacists, according to documents reviewed by CNN and a source familiar with the situation.
LikeLike
Yeh but it came from the lying piece of Schiff for brains so…yet another nothing burger!
Is this the “CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!!!!” de jour?
Is “Trump!” finished yet?
A lie can go half way around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.
– Twain
LikeLiked by 2 people
Texas A & M Colodny Collection has a massive trove of information about the profoundly corrupt methods of scum like Woodward and Bernstein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I mean two can play there game
They’ll do anything to deflect attention away from the riots.
100% panic mode.
I have faith in the American people.
Super genius move letting Woodward in a second time after his 2018 hit job…
Woodward too busy to write a book about the leftist’s’ interference of the 2016 presidental election and the intereference/affect of mid-term election, AND the continued (to this day) obstruction of the US President?
Come on, man!
>There are many known deep throats, Bob,
If you still think there won’t be problems in Nov, the following is a headline in the Chi-Times.
“Are we really prepared for Trump’s refusal to accept the election results?
It becomes clearer with every passing moment that Trump will not go gentle into that good night. Are we taking his threats seriously enough?”
From the WASHPO comments section:
“the TRUMP PLAGUE
7 months ago
(Edited)
Just watch, all of you. Dumpty will use this health emergency to quarantine everyone in their homes during the 2020 election, so that he will be “king” for four more years.”
100 perfect certain this moronic toolbox came around to applaud Cuomo and Newsome when they shut their booming economies down for six months. However, this person no doubt spent the summer thumping their chest and swore up and down that BLM protests were not causing increased spread. And yet this week they turn around and claim Sturgis somehow caused 120,000 cases nationwide.
The spin changes so fast it is blinding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From one of the most TDS-afflicted accounts on Twitter. Someday her head will explode just from the pressure differential in her alternate universe.
