September 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1325

🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🌼 Count-Down Time! 🕰️ 59 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Kentucky Derby today…Tiz the Law won the first race of the Triple Crown.
Will the horses take a knee? 😉 Jockeys? Nah, they’re too short.
Happy Labor Day weekend to American “Jobs, not Mobs” Workers.–be safe.
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For He is coming, for He is coming to judge the earth.
He shall judge the world with righteousness,
And the peoples with His truth.” 🌟—-Psalm 96:13
***Praises: (I’ll be doubling our praises for a few more days to catch up what I miss in the last 2-3 weeks.)
Sept 4th Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump’s approval rating is 52% (Rasmussen)
✅ Black voters approve of Pres. Trump surged to 45%!
✅ The Fraternal Order of Police, the nation’s largest police union, unanimously voted to endorse Pres. Trump for second term
✅ Texas Municipal Police Association Endorses President Trump
✅ President Trump is a Peace Maker: Historic agreement between Serbia & Kosovo (a Muslim majority nation). It normalizes economic relations. It includes Kosovo recognizing Israel and Serbia moving their embassy to Jerusalem by July 2021. Kosovo & Israel also has agree to normalize ties and establish their diplomatic relation. Kosovo also has commit to moving their embassy to Jerusalem. Praise The Lord!
✅ US economy has added 1.4M jobs in August
✅ Unemployment rate dropped to 8.4%
✅ 20.6M jobless Americans wants full time jobs
✅ DoJ may finally bring anti-trust charges against Google in the coming wks
✅ Washington State Patrol arrested 9 BLM illegally protesting on I5 freeway
✅ “Fake News” is trending…..Winning!
——————————–August 16 catchup Praise
✅ Guiness Book of Worlds Records Certified Trump’s Boat Parade as the Largest Boat Parade in history. Over 2,000 vessels participated in the parade off the coast of Clearwater, Florida.
✅ This presidential election is about Nationalism Vs Globalism
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Telling the Truth
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— for good, well, deserved R & R for Pres Trump & MAGA Team
— For Freedom Defender Kyle Rittenhouse and his defense team
— Justice be served on the violent mobs and murderers
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— For all 41 lawsuits wins that RNC has going on against voter fraud. They won in FL, NM & Penn
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,307 of 450-500 is completed
— for Hong Kong’s citizens
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Peace Is The Prize ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”What united generations past was an unshakable confidence in America’s destiny and an unbreakable faith in the American people. They knew that our country is blessed by God and has a special purpose in this world. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, September 5, 2020 — 👌
🌹 In Memory: Robert Trump
🌹 Rest In Peace….Their Lives Matter, too…
,,,,Tamarris L. Bohannon~Aaron “Jay” Danielson(or Jay Bishop)~Little Cannon Hinnant~David Dorn-other Patriots
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
This was such a magnificent moment of clarity and leadership in the face of insurrection and evil.
Life wins.
That is so well-said, Gipper! Ronnie would approve.
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
~~Liberty & The Patriot~~
Thanks for the updates on the lawsuits against voter fraud in the different states. I haven’t seen that info in other places.
Today was a tough day because of the Atlantic article and the amount of traction it seems to be getting in the cesspool known as twitter. Fox News was particularly bad tonight (Bret Baier, Jennifer Griffen. Pete Buttigieg was even interviewed for his reaction😡)
But President Trump’s supporters understand FakeNews and our support for him just grows with each fresh attack of FakeNews. Pretty soon they’ll be informing us that Pr. Trump is an alien, and in his former life on another planet he ate human babies. We have a garbage media.
Dear Heavenly Father, we pray for President Trump and his entire family. Please give him and his family the strength to endure the countless attacks of those who oppose his agenda. Bring peace to President Trump and let the armor of God protect them. Amen.
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/02/september-2nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1322/comment-page-1/#comment-8710134)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Friday night update – 9/4/20
– Tweet w/ photo of CBP officers and USBP agents in front of Fisher’s “water wall” in Texas.
– Propublica article about 2 studies National Butterfly Center commissioned on Fisher’s “water wall” in Texas. NBC went with their surveyor’s and engineers last month to inspect the wall. The subsequent studies and final report provide their conclusions.
– 3 photos of Fisher’s “water wall” in Texas, one of which shows the new rock road Fisher installed to help minimize erosion on the river side of the wall.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• (8/31/20)… Chief Rodney Scott Border Wall System Update: 307 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450/500 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries (funded by WBTW) wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion. (& for the safety of other contractors)
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos taken on March 24 show Fisher’s wall in Arizona. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
– for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
– for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
✅ (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ (&/or WBTW) private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/WBTW/USA’s benefit
– that Fisher’s “water wall” in /Mission/Mcallen, Texas will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (via private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with 2 photos. (Posted Aug. 19)
– There’s only one shiny galvanized steel bollard wall that I know of located along the Rio Grande River. 🙂
– You can see the green hydroseed in the background.
Larger view:
Propublica article – 9/2/20
Note:
– Newsweek says that the two studies were both commissioned by the National Butterfly Conservatory.
– I am providing this article to give an update on the erosion situation and Fisher’s riverbank repair efforts at “the water wall” as well as to show what the other side of the legal case is up to. So consider the source while reading the article. However, there still may be some useful info or conclusions coming out of these reports.
– The second report conclusion said, “The geography at the wall’s construction location in comparison to the river bend is not at a favorable location for long-term performance.”
(The above statement reminds me of how Fisher chooses the more difficult locations to prove and fine tune their wall designs. Same thing happened at Project 1, where it was supposed to be impossible to build up the steep mountainside.)
– “Tommy Fisher said Tuesday … that his company has fixed all of the erosion, in part by adding a 10-foot-wide road made out of rocks for the Border Patrol to drive over that his crew considered big enough so it wouldn’t be as easily displaced.”
– The next court hearing regarding the pending federal lawsuits is scheduled for Sept. 10.
New Engineering Report Finds Privately Built Border Wall Will Fail
https://www.propublica.org/article/new-engineering-report-finds-privately-built-border-wall-will-fail?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR2aCgIYxxFuuuJclFqyH0gLUT4mBbxx1_6eM20AChMwFSHMGyp0gOoXODg#994576
Excerpts:
– The report is one of two new studies set to be filed in federal court this week that found numerous deficiencies in the 3-mile border fence, built this year by North Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel. The reports confirm earlier reporting from ProPublica and The Texas Tribune, which found that segments of the structure were in danger of overturning due to extensive erosion if not fixed and properly maintained.
– Fisher dismissed the concerns as normal post-construction issues.
– Fisher agreed to the inspection as part of ongoing lawsuits against Fisher Sand and Gravel filed last year by the National Butterfly Center and the International Boundary and Water Commission. They unsuccessfully sought to convince a federal judge to stop the construction of the project until the potential impacts of the wall on the Rio Grande could be determined.
– Mark Tompkins, an environmental engineer hired by the wildlife refuge, noted in his report that widespread erosion and scouring occurred after heavy rain events such as Hurricane Hanna in July, but that the fence has yet to experience a flood of the Rio Grande.
– “Fisher Industries’ private bollard fence will fail during extreme high flow events,” concluded Tompkins, who specializes in river management.
– “When extreme flow events, laden with sediment and debris, completely undermine the foundation of the fence and create a flow path under the fence or cause a segment of the fence to topple into the river, unpredictable and damaging hydraulics will occur,” he added in an affidavit to be filed in court.
– A second report, based on a geotechnical and structural inspection by the Millennium Engineers Group of Pharr, Texas, also hired by the National Butterfly Center, found that the fence was stable for now, but that it faces a host of issues. They include soil erosion on the river side — in some areas gaps up to three feet wide and waist deep, concrete cracking, construction flaws and what the firm concluded was likely substandard construction material below the fence’s foundation.
– The Millennium engineers called for a clay covering to protect the embankment from erosion, as well as closely monitoring the project.
– Its conclusion: “The geography at the wall’s construction location in comparison to the river bend is not at a favorable location for long-term performance.”
– According to a copy of an operation and maintenance plan, Fisher Sand and Gravel plans quarterly inspections of the fence as well as extra checkups after large storms. The company had also said it would plant grasses that better hold in place the sandy riverbank and add a layer of rocks to lessen erosion. New soil will also be “treated and seeded” to help fill ground cover.
– Tommy Fisher said Tuesday that he couldn’t comment on the reports because he hadn’t reviewed them. But he added that his company has fixed all of the erosion, in part by adding a 10-foot-wide road made out of rocks for the Border Patrol to drive over that his crew considered big enough so it wouldn’t be as easily displaced. He estimates it will cost up to $150,000.
– “Bottom line, if you want border security on the border you have to think outside the box,” he said. “I feel very comfortable with what we’ve done.”
– Fisher has said he wants to donate the Rio Grande fence to the federal government as well, although it’s unclear whether the government will take it. The fence likely will come with a hefty tax bill if not donated, after Hidalgo County recently appraised the land’s value at more than $20 million, which Fisher said his company will fight.
– The next court hearing regarding the pending federal lawsuits is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Photos of the riverbank side of Fisher’s “water wall” in Texas…
– See also prior post with 7 photos of erosion repair work at the “water wall”.
1:
– Photos 1 & 2 were taken at the same location on the northwestern side of the wall.
– Photo 1 shows the area before the rock road was built; Photo 2 shows the area after the road was built. (Photo posted Aug. 20.)
2:
– “Fisher Industries has installed a 10-foot-wide road made with rocks to help address erosion issues while allowing access by Border Patrol agents. (Courtesy of Fisher Industries)”
– The stones are between 1 & 3 inches large and the 10-foot-wide road extends from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river. A contractor is shown applying hydroseed to the bare ground next to the road.
3: (Photo was posted Aug. 20, before rock road was built.)
– This area is on the northeastern side of the wall which had the main erosion issues.
– Tad Dyer, one of the sub-contractors, said they are hydroseeding Bermuda grass and millet for erosion control. A quick internet search found that millet provides a fast germinating ground cover until the grass becomes established.
Another Peaceful Riot
The only people not cheering this great jobs report are the Democrats. Their role in spreading the coronavirus and supporting the civil disobedience in the streets through Antifa and BLM cannot be in doubt anymore. These people have vowed to do whatever it takes to drive President Trump out of office, even if that means destroying the country to get it done!
A winding thread by Carlos Osweda – but he talks about the Balkans and Trump.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1302060063083827200.html
Psalm 28:6-8
The Lord deserves praise,[a]
for he has heard my plea for mercy.[b]
7 The Lord strengthens and protects me;[c]
I trust in him with all my heart.[d]
I am rescued[e] and my heart is full of joy;[f]
I will sing to him in gratitude.[g]
8 The Lord strengthens his people;[h]
he protects and delivers his chosen king.
Amen and Amen!
Praying for Donald Trump
Father God, we come before you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ and declare that your word says that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead quiet and peaceable lives in all godliness and reverence. In keeping with your Word, we lift up Donald Trump, president of the United States. We pray that you would grant him amnesty from his enemies. We declare that your Word says when the enemy comes in like a flood you will lift up a standard against him. We plead the blood of Jesus over President Donald Trump, his family, and those that are appointed to govern alongside of him in Jesus’ name.
We begin by speaking the blood of Jesus over ourselves, our households, our bank accounts, and everything under our stewardship. We declare that he that dwells in the secret place of the Most High will abide under the shadow of the Almighty. We will say of the Lord, you are our refuge and our fortress, our God in you will we trust. Surely you will deliver us from the snare of the fowler and from the perilous pestilence. You will hide us under your feathers and under your wings we will trust. Your truth will be our shield and our buckler. We will not be afraid of the terror by night, neither of the arrow that flies by day, neither of the pestilence that walks in darkness, and neither of the destruction that lays waste at noonday. For though a thousand would fall at our side and ten thousand at our right hand it will not come near us. Only with our eyes will we behold and see the reward of the wicked because we have made the Lord, which is our refuge, even the Most High, our habitation. And there shall no evil befall us neither shall any plague come near our dwelling. For you will give your angels charge over us to keep us in all our ways, and they will bear us up in their hands lest we dash our feet upon a stone. And we will tread upon the lion and the adder, the young lion and the dragon will we trample underfoot. Because we have set our love upon you, you will deliver us. You will set us on high because we have known your name. We will call upon you, and you will answer us: You will be with us in trouble, and deliver us, and honor us. With long life will you satisfy us and show us your salvation.
We position ourselves in Jesus Christ and from the hiding place in him, we come against all rituals being executed against President Donald Trump in the name of Jesus. We confuse all pathways and cords and portals coordinating trade and power transfer between earth and the waxing and waning moons, stars, planets, cosmic structures and mazzaroth. We confront the power of darkness and declare that your angels are sent forth as ministering spirits to those which are inheriting salvation. We give them assignment with our prayers and declare that all tarot cards that are used in efforts to execute magical binding of President Donald Trump are actively being confined to boxes and cages in the spirit, and that their power is rendered nullified and voided in Jesus’ name. We declare that the power of candles, pins, and nails used in ritual fashion against President Trump is shattered by the power of the blood of Jesus. We issue forth the decree that vats of oil of anointing are taken across the world by your heavenly hosts, to be poured out in the spirit over witchcraft paraphernalia used in binding rituals against President Trump in Jesus’ name. We also nullify the power of water, salt, white candles, and feathers used to invoke the elements of water, earth, fire, and wind against President Trump in the name of Jesus. We also break the power of matches, ash, sand, pyrite, sulfur, and black thread. We speak and establish booby traps throughout the spirit realm that will snare and bring brutal affliction to all demonic and evil spirits working or placed on assignment along these pathways in Jesus’ name.
We also come against the power of rituals involving death, blood, urine, feces, and body fluid with the mighty name of Jesus. We blanket the camps of the enemy with confusion, tsunamis of living water, and locusts that will bring crop failure to all evil words, curses, hexes, vexes, spells, incantations, and other evil spoken judgments. We issue assignments for angels to worship the Lord of hosts over ritual sites throughout this night, and all waxing and waning moons, in the name of Jesus. We loose warring angels to track the opening of all portals being opened in order to invoke evil entities from other realms. We lose warring angels to make war immediately on all entities, fallen angels, dark powers, and composite entities being brought in to bind or destroy President Trump through rituals. We declare that the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God to the tearing down of strongholds. We declare that Jesus Christ has disarmed principalities and powers triumphing over them and making an open show of them in it. We declare that Jesus Christ, Yeshua, is the name above every name and that at his name, every knee must bow, and every tongue must confess that he is Lord in heaven and on earth and under the earth. We anchor the angels loosed in warfare this night to the Word of the Lord decreed from our mouths. We plant confusion in the camp of darkness and scramble communications among the powers of darkness. We speak confusion to coordinated timelines and decree desynchronization of rituals in Jesus’ name. We ruin the strategies of the wicked and declare that you Lord God will by no means acquit the guilty. We lose engines of war against evil spirits responding to rituals against President Donald Trump in addition to arrows, lightning, hailstones, coals of fire, plague, and consuming fire in the name of Jesus.
We furthermore declare arrest warrants going out on human spirits, souls, and composites, taking assignments against President Trump in Jesus name. We declare massive arrests and decree that they are taken into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ upon confinement to be dealt with by him. We bind, block and sabotage their ability to execute evil against President Trump in the name of Jesus.
Lord God we pray that your kingdom comes and that your will is done on earth as it is in heaven. We declare that the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea. We declare that you are the God whose name is Jehovah Gibbowr, for you are mighty in battle. We thank you that you are the God who has fixed his throne upon righteousness and justice. You are the God that sits in the heavens and laughs as you hold your enemies in derision. We thank you God that you hold the whole earth in your hands. We stand in agreement as citizens in heaven and praise you for your mighty works.
Amen.
Cite:
President Trump prayer – Bride ministries international. (2017, April 25). Bride Ministries International. https://bridemovement.com/president-trump-prayer/
It’s interesting that news was reporting that funding was being cut for the Stars and Stripes on the same day the hoax story about dissing the wounded vets was hoisted on the country; almost like someone in the military was in on the timing for the hoax story to make it look like the President doesn’t like our military personnel, or something.
The president can always shake things up this fall by pardoning Snowden or Assange or both.
9:1 in favor of pardon – from both sides of this political spectrum.
Wow this is a big deal.
Vindication? A licence for Trump to pardon Snowden?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8691787/U-S-court-Mass-surveillance-program-exposed-Snowden-illegal.html
ugh. You can see him there, off to the right , in his typical gear.
The wind isn’t blowing on Saturday, I’m going fishing. Screw politics for a day.
With any luck, you’ll find yourself in the midst of a Trump Boat Parade! 🙂
Bring your Trump flag. See the YT below, cars and boats for Trump tomorrow!
It’ll work, even if you’re just standing on shore.
Trump Retweet
Watch this insane b*tch, the Gov. of Oregon, pump the lies about non-existent “white supremacists” while giving Antifa a pass.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Tomorrow, if anyone has some free time to ride the streets or highways with Trump 2020 flags, etc:
I mean today…Sept 5th.
Just in:
David Zublick
@AmericaTalks
Multiple sources indicating that vice president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with a life changing medical condition, and will be leaving the presidential race. This is a developing story…
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
With the shut-down, social distancing and masks, I wonder the percentage of people who deep down actually believe this bull-s**t?
Obviously I do not believe in it, but are Nancy Pelosi and I the only two people?
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
http://mchenrycountyblog.com/2020/09/04/peaceful-protest-for-antiochs-kyle-rittenhouse-saturday-in-vernon-hills/
Rally in support of Kyle in Vernon Hills, Illinois today/Saturday. Rally will be held in front of the juvenile detention center where he’s being held. Organizer (Illinois Gun Owners Together -IGOT) obtained a permit. We have friends who live close to the detention center and they’re worried about counter protesters. Praying for all legit peaceful protesters as they show support for Kyle and self defense.
Kuddles on the numbers…
Calif. Alert!
