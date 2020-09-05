Joe Biden Supporters March, Threaten, Trash Restaurants and Businesses in New York…

Joe Biden supporters made things very uncomfortable for diners in Rochester New York last evening as they overturned tables, threw chairs and threatened patrons.

Additionally, another group rioted in Manhattan:

NEW YORK – Eight people were arrested Friday night when a group of 150 Black Lives Matter protesters smashed windows and graffitied the storefronts of Lower Manhattan chain stores and banks, police sources said.

At least two Starbucks, five banks and a Duane Reade had their windows busted, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Police recovered two stun guns, smoke grenades, and burglary and graffiti tools.

The protest had been advertised on Twitter by groups calling themselves the “New Afrikan Black Panther Party” and the “Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement.” (read more)