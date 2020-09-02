Salon Owner Now Targeted by Nancy Pelosi Hate Mob…

Salon Owner Erica Kious denies Nancy Pelosi’s claim that she was set up after video surfaces of the House speaker’s maskless visit. Additionally, Kious outlines the hatred now being directed toward her by the extreme leftists within the San Francisco community.
Politicians are almost always the most baseless of all people.
These people operate just like the old mafia did. Maybe if Ms. Kious paid some protection money, Nancy and her mob would leave the shop owner alone. I thought there were laws against this kind of thing.
This poor woman needs a phone call from Don Jr and a visit to the WH IMHO
The president needs to have her there and hold an entire press conference about it. Every time they denigrate and belittle regular people is a chance for him to dig the knife in a little deeper.
I would think the community in San Fran would support the waif getting crushed by Cruella De Vil?
I’m so sorry Erica. You seem like such a genuinely nice person..Liberal Haters are prevalent in SF.
Now we can see with all the hate response why such evil people as Pelosi keep getting elected. The woman had a perfectly sound narration of what happened. Pelosi is the abuser and feels she is above the law. When called on it, the lady’s business ended up being trashed. Hope she moves to some nice red state and make a good living. No one can understand this mask mandate any more. I walk in the morning at times and most people are not wearing masks. I remember in the beginning of this mess, it was masks and latex gloves. The gloves came off and the masks are now. Sham needs to end.
Now you are beginning to understand what sane people in CA are up against.
For some reason, people that used to be normal are bat $h1t crazy and attack normal good people like Erica the salon owner. I am convinced that the C_A has been very effective with brainwashing techniques promulgated via television.
In CA all the people that see the reality of what is going on no longer watch any TV. People that still watch TV are 100% behind Biden, know nothing about all the violence in various democrat run cities and are scared to death about Covid-19.
This is true for both old and young people.
They all still hate Fox news and think that Fox news in still conservative.
I am sure the antifa mafia will find their way to her shop
Invest in some kool aid and a vegematic, and offer them all a trim.
I’d go Medieval on their asses and pour a 55-gallon drum of boiling water on the Barbarians’ heads as they’re trying to attack your building. Non-lethal weapon. For the most part.
Boiling OIL
That is indeed the preferred medieval approach. And plenty of brandistocks for any staff who are game. Huzzah!
I endorse this idea. 😁
This is a real person, whose livelihood has been destroyed.
I get trying to keep morale up, but this is really sad. This woman has been destroyed financially and as a member of the community. She is now like the “Okies” that had to pack everything up and leave due to the dust bowl.
The difference is that her plight is due to a marxist insurrection in the USA and that almost none recognize how she has been harmed, both on the right and the left, and nobody is making an effort to help her.
Why would anyone stay there? Should have left months ago. CA is an elitist environ so if you aren’t in that club, you should go somewhere else.
So it’s her fault?
LikeLiked by 3 people
She didn’t keep omerta.
Nancy assumed It was nod nod, wink wink “yes, it’s amoral, so what?”
Of course the salon owner-knave would just have to kneel before Pelosi…
That was up until Ms. Kious came to the realization that video had captured
the great no-mask Nancy exercising her political privilege…
Knew that was going to happen. This is why President Trump has so many silent voters.
I am afraid her shop is done for. I would not doubt the city tries to fine the business for the incident of someone without a mask and using a blower.
I saw this go fund me address on twitter, I think it is real, https://www.gofundme.com/f/sf-salon-pushed-out-by-pelosi-forced-to-relocate?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
This woman does not deserve this, but then no one or anything deserves a Democrat. Can you imagine what a wonderful World if America had no democrats? When you really think about it in a logical manner, What purpose does today’s Democrat actually serve?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I picture it more and more each day fangdog 🥰
Find three of your comments in pending Luke….? You’re not being moderated.
Welllll….. IMHO people who continue to vote FOR DemonRATs – despite all that has historically happened under DemonRAT rule – deserve what happens to their taxes, livelihoods, and general freedoms as a result.
Those patriots who voted against the DemonRATS in their states but lost are the ones for whom who I truly sympathize. Many are genuinely unable to simply pick up their lives and relocate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for that comment. I get so frustrated with some people on conservative sites (more on Lucianne, really) saying how New Yorkers totally deserve all their misery under de Blasio and Cuomo—when I and many many others did not vote for those lefty scumbags–and never would, ever! Democrats are the scourge of the earth! And how I miss Rudy! So you’re right: I can’t re-locate at all as my job as keeps me here.
I don’t think anything has ever ticked me off more than Pelosi. I was fuming all day.
1. On the one hand it is obvious Pelosi doesn’t believe her own propaganda about China Flu and the mask culture.
2.On the other hand the elites are perfectly happy to sit on there asses in their basement deciding the rules for the common man who provides the necessities of life for their worthless and miserable existence.
Either way – – –
Beauty is only skin deep
Bitch goes all the way through.
Nancy Pelosi personifies the old saying: “Ya can put lipstick on a pig, but, underneath it’s still a pig!”
My buddy sent me NP’s presser earlier. He was ticked but this actually made me chuckle. The press is on top ready to pounce on DJT at every waking moment. They paint everything he does in a bad light. They work so hard to defend and protect Dems. This is was great tho Pelosi and the press tricked themselves. This is getting air time everywhere and not just in conservative circles. These are red pill moments. Use them, they have been given to us as weapons. This story paints The Left (Leader Pelosi) and Coronavirus perfectly. There’s no way any of us could duplicate the efforts. Pray this penetrates the bubbles of some fence sitters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just imagine how easy it would be for the left to have a brief sister souljah moment that costs Nancy nothing whatsoever. It might give voters a glimpse into what little soul you have left.
But no…
All it would require is that they understand, briefly, what the Trump phenomenon is all about. While its good for our side, they just continually fail to grasp why he exists and why we sent him there. Its not racism, his hair, his business or taxes, what a good guy he is, russians, any of it.
He exists and he wins because people like nancy exist. We hired him to take a blowtorch to the royal family in DC of both parties. We want the double standards that make us all second class citizens GONE. We want accountability. We want you to live under the same BS you put us all through. And better yet, release us from it all when you realize what BS it is!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Exactly!!!
Here’s what I don’t get (amongst A LOT of things)… Pelosi can afford to fill here $20 bajillion fridge with the world’s finest gelato… why doesn’t she just hire the same people to come to her palatial manse?
And then I got thinking… OF COURSE! She’d be missing the Fancy Salon Experience! These places serve you Tea, Espresso, and Ladyfingers… and they have luxurious deep sinks with top quality water sprayers, and they give you a nice head massage while they’re washing your hair. I bet she gets a little foot massage, too… ‘cuz she’s Nancy Pelosi.
Seriously, my wife spends my money on that stuff. Meanwhile, I just shlep down to SuperCuts, or break out the trusty ol’ Wahl Clippers and do it myself… which, being left handed, actually presents a nice little motor skill challenge for myself. It’s like a little visual-spatial puzzle. Anyway.
Yup my wife has a hair appointment tomorrow which will deplete our bank account by about $100 +/-. (I don’t ask, she doesn’t tell.)
Meanwhile, I haven’t had a haircut in about two years. My haircut expense? Zero point Zero.
Okay, I’m a retired engineer (imagine typical engineer haircut) who decided to grow a pony tail just for the irony factor; going from “Heil de boss!’ to “1970s hippy-dippy” is just a fun thing for me.
Turns out it was a convenient choice when the barber shops were closed down. I didn’t notice a thing, although I felt bad for not contributing to their livelihood when they needed support.
I was gonna go one more year before reverting to my native conservative type. I figure the pony tail should be about 20″ long by then. But now I’m getting that niggling bit of regret for not supporting the cutters when they need it most.
Aha! While typing all that, it just occurred to me that I should pay a visit to my 4-chair shop that I’ve patronized for the past 30 years and just walk in and give each of the barbers a $5 or $10 tip. That’s $20 or $40 and I can manage that. I’ll let ’em know it’s just an advance tip. Every bit helps them right now.
But thanks, for the chuckle, Mr. piddles.
You seem to have a healthy conscience, H.R. Your pony tail can be put to good use!
6 Places to Donate Hair that Make Free Wigs for Cancer Patients, Those with Alopecia, and other Medical Conditions
Angel Hair for Kids.
Locks of Love.
Wigs for Kids.
Pantene Beautiful Lengths.
Angel Hair Foundation.
Wigs 4 Kids.
Children With Hair Loss (CWHL)
Well, I was gonna keep the ‘tail for my own wig if I needed one, but since I don’t care if my hair is short, long, or nonexistent, I think that’s a great suggestion for when I ditch the pony tail.
Thanks, Sue.
P.S. – I was reading your comments, noticing your handle, for about a year or so before Mrs. H.R. and I got a travel trailer: 34’.. just right for us two, two dogs, and a cat.
I do think of you from time to time, just cuz it’s ‘Rv Sue and crew.’ Now I know a bit more about some of your travel related asides you’ve made here and there since I ran across you on this blog.
So cheers! Fun, ain’t it?
P.P.S. – Do kids really want gray hair, Sue?
…maybe so. Get’s ’em past the need for a fake I.D.
(I know, I know… they can dye it.)
A salon Princess Pelosi patronizes is very high end. I doubt any provided service is less than $300 to start. Ms. Erika’s earlier info stated how she had invested in making her salon compliant to earlier Covid 19 state standards for the scheduled June reopening of California businesses. Our govenor shut everything down again after a brief 2 weeks.
She and her staff are self-employed so did not qualify for unemployment. She must be outstanding in her business acumen to succeed in SF and survive this long even with the federal assistance. I hope she has the ability to relocate to a more friendly small business state with her child.
I have below shoulder length hair and Ive been cutting and styling my own hair this year.
When its wet I bend over the bath and comb it all forward and then cut it straight. The when its nearly dry-with a hairdryer and an amateurish blowdry, I snip all along the edge little cuts into the hair for a cm to thin the ends out.
Works for me.
I’m a firm believer in DIY
Never had a manicure, or a facial or a pedicure
Lots of Youtube videos on how to cut hair
Looks like this
Actually, if she really likes the way her hairdresser does her hair she is not about to change by hiring a new person…take it from someone who has gone to the same stylist for 30 years. I just put up with no cut, no color until allowed. Salons here in Honolulu are shut down period.
My hair is getting really long. It reminds me of my glorious youth until I wrap it up in a twist.
I USED to go to SuperCuts! I’m in SoCal and mine is CLOSED because of this farce. Have not had a cut since January and I have split ends! And no, I will not pay for a $50 haircut when my husband’s business is in the toilet because of this fake chinese virus.
Whal clippers are indeed trusty. I have had the same unit since 1987. Bought it from a barber supply shop.
I haven’t paid to get my fur clipped in 33 years.
Nothing but the royal treatment for Nancy Antoinette.. meanwhile, for her subjects.. Let them use zee Flowbee !
We all owe this salon owner a “thank you.” I am still shocked the media took Pelosi to task for her elitist behavior. I hope the salon owner finds a safer and more productive place to display her talents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The media taking her to task was all part of the ploy to destroy this woman and her business. Pelosi had to drum up her angry minions to go after her.
LikeLike
I sort of wonder if this salon owner once supported the people who have conspired to destroy her life.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Obviously, yes. And now…Nancy’s smear campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who leaked the video?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is the interview with the stylist who rents that chair?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Book deal! Hair Salon gossip!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would be interesting to know who Nancy stylist is. The owner of the shop rents out her stations and I do not believe she is Nancy’s hairdresser
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice how Erica said that Pelosi ‘has been coming in there’?
This too is part of the story.
Apparently, Pelosi has been ‘having her hair done’ by the shut-down salon — all along.
The shop has been shut down for the past 6 months to EVERYONE ELSE — except Nancy Pelosi.
Also stated by Erica was the fact that Pelosi’s assistant called to make the appointment. Evidently, exactly as the assistant has been calling to make Pelosi’s appointments for the past 6 months.
It was the culmination of Pelosi not wearing a mask (while telling everyone else to); having HER hair done for 6 months (while no one else could) — that finally sent Erica to the point where “she’s had enough”.
Erica — I have a feeling you’re going to land on your feet just fine.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Good point about the fact that this is not Pelosi’s first rodeo at the shop. Prolly a monthly visit by Nan Xi.
Mrs. H.R. goes once a month for a color and cut – well… trim – so if that’s Pelosi’s regular joint, you can bet se has been going there for a few months on the Q.T.
The only thing I found surprising about all this was that it was a salon and not a taxidermist’s shop *grin*
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pelosi’s sister called to make the appointment. So, has Nancy been there about three to four times already since the shut down?
Also, Nan said she only got her hair washed…she can’t to that at home? Why do I think there was color involved…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pelosi doesn’t care if some unknown person’s life and livelihood is destroyed.
I truly believe the left are evil. If they had full power, they would easily destroy as many of us as possible.
The sooner Republican gutless cowardly politicians realise this, the sooner America will recover.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If Nancy can’t get her hair done, the shut down will be over soon.
This issue has the potential to be huge as Suburban women are supposed to be Trump’s achilles heel….I’ve been listening to women all day and they’re pissed about it because its been such a pain for them to get out and do their hair…i hope she gets out and moves down to Orange County…just by name recognition now, she’d clean up if she opened up in Newport Beach
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is the type situation that merits the organization of a platoon of old combat veterans to form a perimeter around this young lady/her business to demonstrate to Nancy, her entire gang of self-serving/witless/cowards, and any/all morons who are still so dumb they believe a single word that comes out of Nancy Pelosi’s mouth what happens when the queen of corrupt/incompetent politicians attempt to bully any American simply trying to make their way is this nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does San Francisco even have any REAL men?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doubtful.
Real men don’t live in or anywhere near a city known for its excrement-covered sidewalks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dig deeper. Her ugly Gov Nuisance has malicious shutdowns. Nephew. Small business damages have been huge this year. Fires, killing, looting lockdowns, raids and fines.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Couldn’t Nancy Pelosi just call her nephew Gavin and have him change the rules?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rules of Alinsky. This is a good time to read back how pelosiss tells us how Christian she is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the cabinet full of hairspray in her shop does not spontaneously combust. There’s probably a California label warning of such potential hazards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noticed that she had an American flag in her salon.
Who leaked the video? IMO…this is political hit job by the SQUAD or done on their behalf. The progressives want to take over the party. Pelosi is in their way and needs to be damaged politically in order to be pushed aside. They give the video to Fox News, not a traditional outlet for progressives. This gives them cover to either publicly denounce the release of the video or let Pelosi twist in the wind generated by the obvious public outrage. The owner of the salon is just collateral damage in this power play. Pelosi is running against a progressive in her district. This isn’t enough to throw her seat to him, but it will make it closer that it should be. It will be enough to cause the political damage that was intended. Pelosi can’t say anything about it publicly, but probably knows who was behind it. Her only play was to blame the owner of the salon. Taking responsibility for her own actions was never an option.
Well played by the SQUAD.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, whether it was a planned hit job or just the natural result of arrogance gone too far, there’s really an upside. Pelosi needs to go.
This story will also be big in S.F. if for no other reason than it happened there. There’s a lot of pissed off people there. They’ve had about the strictest lockdowns in the state.
Doesn’t she have a strong republican challenger? Great campaign ad material.
This might be just enough to finally shove her out and then hopefully she’s indicted.
She is The Mob. Born into it.
Pelosi and her allies can spin all they want, but Salongate is going to do major damage to the party nationally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
technerd, Damned good question ! Who was the super hero that put out that video from her shop?! Thank you for doing so! I’m not blaming this wonderful shop owner or anybody. Plus in my opinion… Piglosy is demon possessed and deserves this. Especially as she is one of the many in the demonic left wing that are openly clamoring for violence against their political opponents.
This Jezebel queen is 3rd in line for command of the USA and the world !!! God forbid !!
Take all your ice cream cups and shove them up your kazoo, you evil piece of humanity !!!!!!!!
‘Hatred’ and ‘Leftists’… these terms are pretty much synonymous these days, sadly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Par for the course … expose the rats for what they are and they blame the victim.
The rats should all burn in hell.
“The future must not belong to those who insult the Prophet of Islam”
“The future must not belong to those who insult the High Royal Queen of the Democrat/Antifa/BLM Mobocracy”
Watch the state take her license. Just terrible
I saw that Gerry Tarkanians wife Amy has set up a Go fund me page for moving expenses for her and her family. . So typical for Pelosi to blame everyone but herself. And why can’t we vote in person?
LikeLiked by 2 people
So this woman kidnapped Pelosi, dragged her into hetbshol, washed and blow dried her hair and put put a video of the 80 yr old looking like a drowned rat? Is that what Pelosi Galore is saying?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still, nobody is making the connection between Nantifa Pelosi’s “enemies of the state” comments and the attacks on people leaving the White House.
Queen Nancy “I am the State” Pelosi.
The politicians who have directed their thugs to incite violence against cops and citizens never ever are held accountable.
Great interview.
Could California be in play? President Trump ought to swing thru and offer his support to her and other truly affected California small businesses and landlords suffering under the corrupt Dem leadership, Gov Newsom, Speaker Pelosi, Harris, Schiff, etc etc. The kind gesture would show the state exactly what a real political leader could do for them for a change not what they have settled for all these decades. It would be a rebirth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I predict and have been predicting Trump wins California.
Bring up AB5 while he’s here and any CA political ads and how Biden/Harris support legislation to impliment it nationally. This joins Californian opposition across the political spectrum. It has and will continue to negatively impact all Californian independent contract workers.
Nancy and her ilk have to vilify this businesswoman because it clearly highlights 2 levels of hypocrisy.
First, hairdressers were supposed to have the indoor areas closed- Nancy chose to openly flout CA laws, just like when she ate her ice cream- she doesn’t care.
Second, we have on film now an 80 year old woman in film who has repeatedly pushed the pandemic scare button and mask mandate on the masses. But here she is- wondering around without a mask inside!
This incident shows we can all safely vote in person in November 3rd- contrary to the Democrat hysteria.
Plastic Face Pelosi committed a huge political blunder and the Democrats all know it. Salongate is something else to hang around the Democrats political throats!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Queen Nancy is entitled to privacy. Claims rules are for the little people.
She sure thinks President Trump has no tax return privacy,
Bunker Biden thinks his Quid Pro stunt in Ukraine deserves privacy.
Behind closed doors we know there are Democrat consultants getting nervous because they realize the speaker made a huge political mistake, and then making it worse by saying she was the victim of a “setup’ by the salon owner. Having the deranged lefty thugs threaten the woman isn’t helping matters. Salongate is the last thing the RATS need right now, but when the enemy is self-imploding, get out of the way and let it happen!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m confused…if she was “closed” then why did she accept the appointment? Trust me, I’m in no way standing up to scum Pelosi, but why was she there? Would it not have been better for the owner to say “you’ve shut us down”.
Owner rents out seats to operators, she can’t control what they do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amazing but not suprising that a leftist like Piglosi would try and play the victim card. It’s what they always do.
The House GOP should put forth a censure resolution. Put the demonrats on record that they support their members breaking the very rules they force with a heavy hand on everyone else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly this was the straw for the fetching Mrs. Coveyouthband.
This situation and the sadness of where our country is brought her to tears tonight.
She was cold anger up to tonight.
Bastards.
The mob is out to get her.
This is a case of Team Piglosi trying to dig themselves out of the hole they created. It’s irrelevant what this salon owner did or didn’t do prior to this visit. Piglosi asked someone to break the very rules Piglosi demands everyone else obey. No way out of this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The owner said Pelosi’s assistant made the appointment which would definitely put one in a position of rock & a hard place.. what to do…deal with the obviously known vindictive byotch or don’t and incur her well known wrath.
Pelosi wielded her hypocritical power for personal gain, she is at fault. Hmmm Speaker of the House break a state mandated order so publicly? At the very least she should be sanctioned on the House floor.
LikeLike
Sure. We are going to take at face value the word of Christine Pelousy and the lawyer of Pelousy’s personally-allied hair stylist who rents the space from the owner. They’re not biased to cover for Nanzi, nooooo , not one little bit.
Yeah, right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Christine didn’t waste any time for Mommy Dearest, did she?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope. Almost like she knew…..
The seed of Chucky
Ouch! Christine Pelosi might be worse than her mother.
And Epstein didn’t kill himself.
Christine looks so much better with her mask ON!
Democrats are thoroughly evil. Its time to take a pay cut and pull children out of school. That, or insist Communists/Marxists are removed from teaching children. The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.
I’m beginning to doubt that there are “mobs” of actual people out there who give this much of a damn about looney tune liberal policy. If there are then you can bet that they’re getting some kind of kick back or pay off for their participation. Liberals have zero principles or morals, and they are only ever motivated by a hand out.
I believe it’s nothing but some type of A.I. Bot sent to harass. Just like on the President’s twitter comments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Democrat Party is the biggest hate group in America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The Democrat Party is the biggest hate group in America.”
Thus it follows that voting Democrat is a hate crime.
Politics of isolation and attack. Stand up on your own, the usual suspects isolate and attack. Band together, they add vilification and mocking to it while seeking to isolate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelosi commanded a military jet fly her and her “guests” to California and back to DC when she was Speaker before, probably now, too. Why wouldn’t she demand a hair salon open just for her?Then blame it on the struggling owner who outs her hypocrisy,when she is confronted by the facts. Pathetic, out of touch and shameful. Nancy should have praised the salon and apologized for her behavior. Then begged Gavin to open the state up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YouTube front ran a [Skaiwater – 50 Missed Calls] commercial music video depicting a murder suicide by a young black hipster on a white woman for me prior to rolling the featured FOX clip.
Strong Christian minds should recognize this as entrainment conditioning.
Pelosi put herself in between a rock and a hard place here. Not only did she screw herself and the left by getting caught getting her hair did, but now if her side seeks retribution the entire world is going to see.
This worked out really well for us. If she had half a brain she would do nothing but heap praise on this woman rather then seek vengeance. This is similar to Comey and Brennan’s total botching of the Russia Hoax. Instead of digging in and preaching hate for Trump, they could have swayed public opinion simply by saying “hey we had to follow up on the lead and we are happy to find out that the President isn’t colluding.” Had they done that it would have totally taken the wind out of the sails of Russia Gate. But nope, they dug in and showed their stripes.
Now, let’s see if Pelosi is unable to hold back her vitriol. If this woman is harmed in anyway. Herself, her business, etc… Pelosi will be digging her grave deeper and deeper. God bless the lefts stupidity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
bshaw…etc ( long name, nice name ).
Well said !
I hate to sound like an investigator.. but it seems like several salon owners have defied closing orders to make the headlines, since it fuels their Go Fund Me campaigns..
The last salon owner had received her business grant already.. so she could have waited..
Yet I ask myself how hard is it to wash and dry your own hair.. obliviously to distressing for princess Pelosi..
Women who get blow-outs will get them several times a week. It’s not a once a month service like a cut and color, so more than likely Nancy has been visiting that stylist regularly, many times a week, during the unnecessary shutdown.
The owner said she’s had those cameras for years, so she knew stylists were servicing clients in the salon. She was able to skirt the asinine shutdown and mask bullshit BECAUSE people like Pelosi frequented her salon. If she’s a true Patriot, release the past 4 months of video surveillance showing the multiple visits by Pelosi and I’m sure many other elitists.
He that lieth down with dogs shall rise up with fleas.
