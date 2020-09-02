Salon Owner Now Targeted by Nancy Pelosi Hate Mob…

Salon Owner Erica Kious denies Nancy Pelosi’s claim that she was set up after video surfaces of the House speaker’s maskless visit. Additionally, Kious outlines the hatred now being directed toward her by the extreme leftists within the San Francisco community.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



Pocket

Skype



Telegram

Like this: Like Loading... Related