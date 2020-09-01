September 1st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1321

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Give to the Lord, O families of the peoples,
Give to the Lord glory and strength.” 🌟—-Psalm 96:7
***Praises: (for next 2 wks I’ll be doubling our praises–today praises and the ones I didn’t post the last 2-3 wks–many are great!, well worth repeating as well)
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ 9-1-20: Trump Campaign is knocking on One Million Doors per week
✅ Pres. Trump’s former lawyer, McGahn, won vs House Dems lost.
✅ Historic first flight from Israel to UAE has been made
✅ Hamas announced a deal to end escalation with Israel
✅ D of J made over 200 arrests involving violent mob
✅ US is starting a Bilat Economic Dialogue with Taiwan
—————————-8-28-20
✅ 6 mayors in historically Democrat-stronghold on the Iron Range of Minnesota announced their support for President Trump
—————————-8-27-20
✅ Pres. Trump requested the Pres. Candidates take the drug tests prior to debates
✅ Unemployment rate is 9.9%, about 14.5M continuing unemployment claims
✅ Because of Pres. Trump’s June 22nd foreign workers visa order, ski resorts are forced to hired American workers.
✅ Operation Not Forgotten has rescued 39 children
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Exposing Deceptions
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— safe traveling for Pres Trump as he go to Kenosha (Note: All times is ET–Dep WH 10:30am–Kenosha 1:30pm to 3pm ***Arr back at WH 6:15pm)
— For Freedom Defender Kyle Rittenhouse and his defense team
— Justice be served on the violent mobs and murderers.
— For Gen Flynn and Lady Justice Att. Sidney Powell in still another court setback-sigh
— Dem Candidates Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— For all 41 lawsuits wins that RNC has going on against voter fraud. They won in FL, NM & Penn
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for Federal Agents and their eyes, as they surge into seized cities
— for protection for Americans–and all buildings and landmarks
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— for family/friends of LEO Tamarris L. Bohannon who was died after being shot in St. Louis.
— For quick recovery for those affected by Storm/Hurricane Laura
— for healing for those who are fighting cancers, Chinese Wuhan Virus or other illnesses
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Peace Thru Strength ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We will defend America against all threats and protect America against all dangers. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————
🙏 — Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance, “Be Safe, Sundance.”
🌟 “My God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold and my refuge, my savior; you save me from violence. I call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised, and I am saved from my enemies.” —2 Sam 22:3-4
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
—————————————-Look ahead for Pres. Trump
TUES: Visit Kenosha, WI
WED: Event to designate Wimington,NC as WW2 Heritage City
THURS: Lunch with Sec Pompeo
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, September 1, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 63 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
🌹 In Memory: Robert Trump
🌹 Rest In Peace….Their Lives Matter, too…
,,,,Tamarris L. Bohannon~Aaron “Jay” Danielson(or Jay Bishop)~Little Cannon Hinnant~David Dorn-other Patriots
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord;
He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;
He hath loosed the fateful lightning of His terrible swift sword:
His truth is marching on.
(Chorus)
Glory, Glory, hallelujah!
Glory, glory, hallelujah!
Glory, glory, hallelujah!
His truth is marching on.
I have seen Him in the watch-fires of a hundred circling camps,
They have builded Him an altar in the evening dews and damps;
I can read His righteous sentence by the dim and flaring lamps:
His day is marching on.
I have read a fiery gospel writ in burnished rows of steel:
“As ye deal with my contemners, so with you my grace shall deal”;
Let the Hero, born of woman, crush the serpent with his heel,
Since God is marching on.
He has sounded forth the trumpet that shall never call retreat;
He is sifting out the hearts of men before His judgment-seat;
Oh, be swift, my soul, to answer Him! Be jubilant, my feet!
Our God is marching on.
In the beauty of the lilies[14] Christ was born across the sea,
With a glory in His bosom that transfigures you and me.
As He died to make men holy, let us die to make men free,[15]
While God is marching on.
He is coming like the glory of the morning on the wave,
He is Wisdom to the mighty, He is Succour to the brave,
So the world shall be His footstool, and the soul of Time His slave,
Our God is marching on.
I LOVE THIS MAN SO MUCH!
😆😆😆 looks like Biden fell into a dryer”a lint trap!
More like emerging from his crawl space!!
Trump Retweet
And the ads just keep on comin’ 🙂
The Ingraham Angle 8/31/20 PRESIDENT TRUMP INTERVIEW
Trump Retweet
See Sundances thread earlier on Joe’s Campaign Rally in Pittsburgh. I haven’t laughed so much in weeks. Lots of clever posters. Too much fun.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Live stream all over the usa (nightly)
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Tonight on Laura’s Fox broadcast, President Trump disassociated himself from the entire dysfunctional federal public health bureaucracy. Although he mentioned only Fauci, saying “they” were all here before I came, the meaning was clear: DJT doesn’t feel that he can trust any of the confederacy of dunces who claim the right to determine federal covid-virus policy.
Not only can we not trust our public health bureaucracy, we also can’t trust local police, the FBI, or the DOJ. If you’re Antifa/BLM you can shoot and kill somebody and get away with it it. If you accelerate through a mob pointing guns at you, suddenly the local police start looking to see if you violated any laws they can charge you with. What is our country coming to for this to be happening?
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/31/august-31st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1320/comment-page-1/#comment-8700377)
Note:
– Going forward, I’ll probably continue to post on both Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 8/30/20 – (See link above.)
– Mark Morgan (CBP) tweets of border wall. One photo is of Fisher’s wall on their 31 mile project in Arizona.
(This is the first time I’ve seen CBP prominently post one of Fisher’s walls.)
– 3 photos from Fisher’s 31 mile project in Arizona.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 8/31/20
– Chief Rodney Scott Border Wall System Update: 307 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
– Mark Morgan (CBP) tweet about 307 miles completed. Includes nice video showing wall footage by border sector.
– Mark Morgan (CBP) tweet about building 10 miles of wall per week.
– – – – –
***PRAISE: (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• (8/31/20)… Chief Rodney Scott Border Wall System Update: 307 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450/500 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries (funded by WBTW) was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries/WBTW project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion. (& for the safety of other contractors)
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos taken on March 24 show Fisher’s wall in Arizona. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
– for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
– for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket from (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process, or (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc. (Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…)
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (via private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Chief Rodney Scott Border Wall System Update.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
Tweet with video.
Tweet with image.
Phoenix AZ mayor is supporting request for a BLM street mural in Phoenix. If you live in The Valley please comment.
https://phoenix.granicusideas.com/meetings/302-transportation-infrastructure-and-innovation-subcommittee-september-2-2020/agenda_items/5f45d932244398a910041843-19-street-mural-pilot-program?page=5
